A Look Back At Gwyneth Paltrow’s Past Oscars Looks Going Back To 1994 After This Year’s Awkward Wardrobe Malfunction
Gwyneth Paltrow attended the Academy Awards for the first time since 2015, with her fashion choice garnering as much attention as her film, Marty Supreme.
The actress, who presented the award for Best Casting, stunned in an ivory gown by Giorgio Armani Privé featuring massive cutouts at the sides.
The revealing detail did not go unnoticed on social media, with some users claiming Paltrow appeared to have a “wardrobe malfunction” while walking down a staircase at the Dolby Theater.
Paltrow has stepped onto the iconic Oscars red carpet a total of nine times in the past, showcasing many head-turning ensembles.
Her most iconic look is arguably her 1999 baby pink dress. That night, she won the first and, so far, only Academy Award of her career.
From her first steps in the industry in 1994 to her latest bold outfit, let’s take a look at Paltrow’s Oscar fashion through the years.
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2026
This year, the Oscar-winning actress stepped onto the carpet in a strapless ivory silk gown by Giorgio Armani Privé.
The dress, a bold twist on the Old Hollywood glamour, featured cut-outs on the sides that went all the way up her body. The opening was covered with a panel of shimmering mesh.
Paltrow accessorized the look with sparkling diamond jewelry and pointed white heels.
A viral video of the event shows the 53-year-old star walking and flashing her toned legs while holding the gown close to her privates to avoid showing more than expected.
“Why post things like this? We have all had moments like this. Please be respectful. She looks great, the dress isn’t her fault,” one fan wrote.
“Girl flashed the cameraman and called it a ‘malfunction,’” said someone else.
During her Oscars comeback, the Marty Supreme actress shared the stage with Paul Mescal, Chase Infinity, Wagner Moura, and Delroy Lindo to present the new category, Best Casting.
The award went to Cassandra Kulukundis, the casting director for One Battle After Another.
Marty Supreme was nominated for nine awards but its stars went home empty-handed.
I've seen and heard enough of Gwyneth Paltrow to last me the rest of my life
1999
In 1999, Paltrow won the Best Actress Oscar for her performance as Viola De Lesseps in Shakespeare In Love.
At the awards show, she stunned in a long pink Ralph Lauren gown. She styled her hair in an elegant updo and opted for a glowy makeup with pink lips.
The actress, then 26 years old, completed the look with a silver statement necklace and matching earrings and bracelets.
Her film received a staggering 13 Oscar nominations and won seven, including Best Picture, beating classics like Saving Private Ryan and Life Is Beautiful.
“I would like to thank Emily Watson, and Fernanda Montenegro, and my friend Cate Blanchett, and the greatest one who ever was, Meryl Streep. I don't feel very deserving of this in your presence,” Paltrow said during her acceptance speech.
2002
In 2002, the actress returned to the Academy Awards in a black Alexander McQueen gown featuring a voluminous skirt and sheer lace-up bodice.
For her makeup, she complemented the look with a smoky eye and neutral-colored lips.
Speaking to Vogue in 2021, Paltrow said of the gothic-inspired dress, “Everybody really hated this […] At the time it was too goth, too hard. But I think it’s kind of dope.”
1996
In 1996, Paltrow wowed in a long, white gown with a plunging V-neckline and a semi-sheer wrap, courtesy of Calvin Klein.
That year, she attended the ceremony with her then-boyfriend, Brad Pitt, at a time when the two were one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples. Pitt was nominated for 12 Monkeys.
Paltrow landed her first major leading role in the film adaptation of Emma that year.
2005
In 2005, Paltrow presented the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film in a strapless Stella McCartney gown.
The pale dress was designed with a corseted bodice and drop waist.
That year, Million Dollar Baby won four awards, including Best Picture.
2012
In 2012, Paltrow opted for an elegant white gown by Tom Ford featuring a long cape.
She completed the ensemble with Anna Hu jewelry and Jimmy Choo shoes.
At the ceremony, she presented the award for Best Documentary Feature with her Iron Man co-star, Robert Downey Jr.
2007
Paltrow donned a peach chiffon gown by Zac Posen for the 79th Academy Awards.
The gown featured a small train and translucent material on the actress’ shoulders and chest.
In 2007, she presented the award for Best Cinematography, which went to Guillermo del Toro’s Pan's Labyrinth.
2000
One year after winning the Oscar, Paltrow donned a semi-sheer, hand-beaded dress by Calvin Klein that perfectly reflected the late-1990s/early-2000s minimalist style associated with the brand.
She styled her hair in an updo and accessorized with a long necklace that matched the V-neck style of her dress.
Paltrow later described the look as “very end-of-the-’90s” when she auctioned the dress for charity years later.
The dress sold for about $6,250 at auction, as per British Vogue.
2015
The Talented Mr. Ripley actress opted for another long gown, this time featuring an oversized floral appliqué at the shoulder, for the 87th Academy Awards.
Designed by Ralph & Russo, the pink gown also featured a one-shoulder look and flared outward at the bottom.
During the ceremony, Paltrow introduced the performance of Best Original Song nominee I'm Not Gonna Miss You from the documentary Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me.
1994
Paltrow made her Oscars debut when she was a rising young actress starting to gain visibility in Hollywood at the age of 21.
That year, the style icon opted for a strapless “liquid satin” dress with gray heels.
She completed the ensemble with a four-strand pearl choker.
2011
Paltrow dazzled in 2011 in a Calvin Klein metallic gown with a side thigh-high slit.
She coordinated the dress with Louis Vuitton jewelry and Brian Atwood heels.
Paltrow later changed into a sparkling number by Michael Kors to perform the song Coming Home from the film Country Strong, which had been nominated for Best Original Song.