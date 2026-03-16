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Gwyneth Paltrow attended the Academy Awards for the first time since 2015, with her fashion choice garnering as much attention as her film, Marty Supreme.

The actress, who presented the award for Best Casting, stunned in an ivory gown by Giorgio Armani Privé featuring massive cutouts at the sides.

The revealing detail did not go unnoticed on social media, with some users claiming Paltrow appeared to have a “wardrobe malfunction” while walking down a staircase at the Dolby Theater.

Paltrow has stepped onto the iconic Oscars red carpet a total of nine times in the past, showcasing many head-turning ensembles.

Her most iconic look is arguably her 1999 baby pink dress. That night, she won the first and, so far, only Academy Award of her career.

From her first steps in the industry in 1994 to her latest bold outfit, let’s take a look at Paltrow’s Oscar fashion through the years.