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The biggest names in Hollywood gathered last night for the Academy Awards, the last and most prestigious awards show on the calendar honoring the greatest achievements in filmmaking.

The ceremony was hosted at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles by comedian Conan O’Brien for the second consecutive time.

One Battle After Another emerged as the night’s biggest winner with a leading six awards, including Best Directing for Paul Thomas Anderson, the new category Best Casting, as well as the top prize, Best Picture.

Hamnet’s Jessie Buckley took home Best Actress in an emotional speech, while Sinners' Michael B. Jordan defeated Timothée Chalamet for Best Actor.

Image credits: Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images / CGVKreasi

In addition to answering the questions that sparked heated debates and online betting, the pop culture feast provided material for hundreds of memes. Some were the product of witty social media users, while others were created live by O’Brien himself. 

At one point in the ceremony, the host showcased Leonardo DiCaprio’s memes on the big screen and asked the nominated star to make a face that would go with the text, "TFW [that feeling when] You Didn't Agree to This."

Naturally, O’Brien also took a dig at the scandal surrounding Timothée Chalamet's recent comments about ballet and opera and his controversial statement that “no one cares” about those art forms anymore.

Image credits: usweekly

"Security is extremely tight tonight... I’m told there’s concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities," the host said during his opening monologue, referencing reports about the risk of Iranian attacks at the event. Chalamet appeared to accept the joke and laughed along in the audience.

The host also made viewers laugh out loud when, at the beginning of the show, he dressed up as Amy Madigan’s character from Weapons, hair and all. Madigan later won Best Supporting Actress for the role.

Without further ado, here are some of the funniest memes from the 98th Academy Awards.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Tweet showing Oscars memes featuring Leonardo DiCaprio with a mustache and another man making a peace sign at the ceremony.

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Leona
Leona
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now Pedro looks like the little kid from the Goldbergs....

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    #2

    Timothée Chalamet leaning against a large golden Oscar statue in a humorous Oscars meme.

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It had nothing to do with his remarks about ballet and opera. Jury voting was already closed as the interview aired. His performance just isn't good, especially compared to other nominees. And he kinda was an obnoxious insufferable d-bag waaaaayyyyy before all of this.

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    #3

    Tweet showing a meme about Academy Awards predicting Adrien Brody winning Best Actor in 2046, part of Oscars memes.

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    #4

    Woman dressed in black metallic outfit and veil posing in front of Oscars backdrop, capturing Oscars memes and viewer reactions.

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    #5

    Silhouette breaking free from chains at sunset, symbolizing relief and freedom relating to Oscars memes and viewer reactions.

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    #6

    Two-panel Oscars meme showing a woman in a red dress on the left and a Monsters Inc character holding an M logo on the right, highlighting Oscars memes.

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    #7

    Man wearing headphones and sunglasses reacts humorously to F1 winning Best Sound at the Oscars in a popular meme format.

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    #9

    Sean Penn holding an Oscar with scenes from ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER, highlighting Oscars memes and viewers' reactions.

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Am I missing something? Why is this behind a warning screen?

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    #10

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    #11

    Group of serious people intently watching multiple laptops, capturing Oscars memes and viewers reactions humor.

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    #13

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    #14

    Split image showing a woman in a red and pink gown on the Oscars red carpet and a frosted glass bottle with a red cap.

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    Chicken Mitten
    Chicken Mitten
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am a fan of the dress and also the perfume (Glossier You)

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    #15

    Animated characters from Madagascar on a beach in a meme capturing Oscars memes and viewers' reactions to soundtrack wins.

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    #17

    Animated character sleeping in bed with fan on, reflecting Oscars memes and viewers' reactions to the event.

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    #19

    Two women in a meme with text about favorite season being awards, capturing Oscars memes and viewers' reactions humor.

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    #20

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    #21

    Tweet screenshot showing a humorous reaction to unexpected Oscar results with viewers sharing memes about the awards.

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    George D
    George D
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    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Swede, and 77 children if we're being factual.

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    #22

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    #23

    Man wearing glasses and white shirt next to animated character with glasses, illustrating Oscars memes and viewers reactions.

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    #24

    Five women dressed elegantly pose together at an event, capturing a moment of Oscars memes and hilarious viewer reactions.

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    RomanceRadish
    RomanceRadish
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Funny, talented, beautiful, all of them!

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    #25

    Meme collage featuring a chaotic dog, running figures, and humorous elements capturing Oscars memes and viewers' reactions.

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    #26

    Tweet from user mia golds referencing Oscars with the hashtag, highlighting viewer reactions to the event.

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    #27

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    mp7dvnrw85
    mp7dvnrw85
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That level of dissociation is how I got through all family gatherings with my in laws.

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    #28

    Tweet by Tom Smyth humorously about Diane Warren writing all nominated songs, reflecting Oscars memes and viewers' reactions.

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    #29

    Tweet praising Amy Madigan’s Oscar-worthy performance, shared as part of popular Oscars memes capturing viewer reactions.

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    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I hate gay Halloween. What do you mean your Gladys' old hand bandage?" Thank you, Amy!

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    #30

    Tweet criticizing the Oscars ceremony's timing and awkward moments, highlighting viewer reactions and Oscars memes humor.

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    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Actors don't know how to be normal if they haven't got a script telling them.

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    #31

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    #33

    Oscar memes showing viewers' hysterical reactions and funny moments during award night, capturing the event's vibe.

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    #34

    Woman with serious expression sitting in an office, featured in a humorous Oscar memes tweet about viewers' reactions.

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    #37

    Actress Jessie Buckley showing various smirks in a collage capturing memorable moments from the Oscars memes and reactions.

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    #38

    Oscar memes showing a bottle and glasses with a man's face and orange slices, capturing hilarious viewer reactions.

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    #39

    Older woman in period costume with a veil sitting at a table, a meme referencing Oscars viewers' reactions and losing jokes.

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    #40

    Tweet by John Keim about a young actor named LeBron B James, reflecting Oscars memes and humorous viewer reactions.

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    #41

    Man in a suit drinking snacks with humor, capturing Oscars memes and viewers' hilarious reactions during the event.

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    #42

    Audience members reacting with laughter and applause at the Oscars, capturing funny moments and viewer reactions in memes.

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    emmastowe053 avatar
    Norfolk and good
    Norfolk and good
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jack O'Connell doesn't get the attention he deserves. He's been in some big productions, but not many people seem to know who he is. He's come a long way from Skins and This is England.

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    #44

    Actor smiling subtly at the Oscars event, capturing the spirit of Oscars memes and viewers' reactions to the ceremony.

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    #46

    Meme comparing movies F1 winning one Oscar and Marty Supreme winning zero Oscars with humorous viewer reactions.

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    #48

    Timothée Chalamet in a blue velvet suit humorously edited with Baby Yoda slapping him at the Oscars ceremony.

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    #49

    wehavemoretime Report

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    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does anyone in Europe watch the oscars?

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    #50

    Leonardo DiCaprio shrugging and smiling in an audience, illustrating Oscars memes about guessing winners and reactions.

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    #51

    Meme featuring a character referencing Timothée with humorous Oscars memes and viewers' reactions.

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    #52

    Tweet discussing Michael Jordan nickname change with humorous tone, part of Oscars memes capturing viewers' reactions.

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    #53

    Social media post humorously announcing Michael Jordan as best actor, highlighting popular Oscars memes and viewers' reactions.

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    #54

    Screenshot of a tweet about editing the Dune 3 trailer, deleting Oscar Winner from Chalamet’s name, featured in Oscars memes.

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    #56

    Tweet about Oscars Sunday humorously calling it a yearly humiliation ritual, reflecting Oscars memes and viewer reactions.

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