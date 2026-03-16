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The biggest names in Hollywood gathered last night for the Academy Awards, the last and most prestigious awards show on the calendar honoring the greatest achievements in filmmaking.

The ceremony was hosted at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles by comedian Conan O’Brien for the second consecutive time.

One Battle After Another emerged as the night’s biggest winner with a leading six awards, including Best Directing for Paul Thomas Anderson, the new category Best Casting, as well as the top prize, Best Picture.

Hamnet’s Jessie Buckley took home Best Actress in an emotional speech, while Sinners' Michael B. Jordan defeated Timothée Chalamet for Best Actor.

Image credits: Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images / CGVKreasi

In addition to answering the questions that sparked heated debates and online betting, the pop culture feast provided material for hundreds of memes. Some were the product of witty social media users, while others were created live by O’Brien himself.

At one point in the ceremony, the host showcased Leonardo DiCaprio’s memes on the big screen and asked the nominated star to make a face that would go with the text, "TFW [that feeling when] You Didn't Agree to This."

Naturally, O’Brien also took a dig at the scandal surrounding Timothée Chalamet's recent comments about ballet and opera and his controversial statement that “no one cares” about those art forms anymore.

Image credits: usweekly

"Security is extremely tight tonight... I’m told there’s concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities," the host said during his opening monologue, referencing reports about the risk of Iranian attacks at the event. Chalamet appeared to accept the joke and laughed along in the audience.

The host also made viewers laugh out loud when, at the beginning of the show, he dressed up as Amy Madigan’s character from Weapons, hair and all. Madigan later won Best Supporting Actress for the role.

Without further ado, here are some of the funniest memes from the 98th Academy Awards.