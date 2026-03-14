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“This Has To Stop”: Anya Taylor‑Joy’s Pre‑Oscars Dinner Appearance Leaves Fans Alarmed Over Spreading ‘Hollywood Trend’
Anya Taylor-Joy at pre-Oscars dinner, fans concerned about spreading Hollywood trend and fashion choices.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“This Has To Stop”: Anya Taylor‑Joy’s Pre‑Oscars Dinner Appearance Leaves Fans Alarmed Over Spreading ‘Hollywood Trend’

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Anya Taylor-Joy’s appearance at a glamorous pre-Oscars dinner on March 12 has reignited a conversation about the growing concern about extreme thinness among celebrities.

In recent months, several stars have faced similar scrutiny over dramatic physical changes, fueling speculation about diet culture, cosmetic procedures, and weight-loss medications.

Highlights
  • Anya Taylor-Joy’s appearance at pre-Oscars ignited online criticism, with fans calling the actress "unrecognizable".
  • Social media users sounded the alarm over what they described as a "spreading madness" in Hollywood.
  • Critics argued that the industry is aggressively normalizing "extreme thinness" again.

As soon as her photos circulated online, critics began questioning whether a troubling beauty standard is resurfacing in the industry.

“This has to stop,” wrote one user.

RELATED:

    Anya Taylor-Joy’s pre-Oscars appearance sparked fresh online backlash

    Anya Taylor‑Joy at pre‑Oscars dinner, wearing satin dress and bold red lipstick, sparking concern over Hollywood trend.

    Image credits: Swan Gallet/Getty Images

    Anya Taylor-Joy at pre-Oscars dinner, sparking fan concern over spreading Hollywood trend in a red dress.

    Image credits: 21metgala

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    Taylor-Joy stepped out with her husband, musician Malcolm McRae, for a pre-Oscars dinner hosted by Dior and W Magazine at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills.

    The Queen’s Gambit star wore a white knit maxi dress featuring a plunging neckline, ribbon-like shoulder straps tied into long bows, and a delicate lace hem that skimmed the floor.

    She paired the look with white Aquazzura sandals, tiny Tiffany & Co. earrings, and a black blazer draped over her shoulder. Her hair was styled in a sleek bun.

    Anya Taylor-Joy at a pre-Oscars dinner, wearing a burgundy dress and holding a black clutch, sparking Hollywood trend concerns.

    Image credits: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Anya Taylor-Joy’s Pre-Oscars dinner appearance amid spreading Hollywood trend concerns.

    Image credits: TamiaParke7044

    While the couple posed affectionately for cameras, many social media users argued that her appearance reflected a larger trend they believe is spreading across Hollywood.

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    “Wtf is with this anorexia look everybody seems to be into lately?” one commenter wrote.

    Another said, “She was very charismatic and had a unique beauty, and she still does, but she looks very unhealthy.”

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    “I’m tired of seeing all the women turning into unhealthy skeletons,” added a third.

    Meanwhile, others criticized whether extreme thinness is becoming normalized again in the industry

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

    The growing number of similar reactions has fueled speculation that Hollywood may be entering another era of extreme thinness, reminiscent of the early 2000s beauty standards.

    “Horrible!!! Is it also O*empic and co?” one person asked, referencing speculation about weight-loss medications.

    Others framed the issue as a broader cultural shift rather than an individual choice.

    Anya Taylor-Joy in a white backless dress at pre-Oscars dinner, sparking fans' concern over spreading Hollywood trend.

    Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

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    Screenshot of a social media post reacting to Anya Taylor-Joy’s pre-Oscars dinner amid Hollywood trend concerns.

    Image credits: hoeclinic

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing concern over actresses becoming anorexic, linked to Hollywood trend alarm.

    Image credits: Derrytonevl3

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    “What the heck is happening in Hollywood?” one comment read. “Margot Robbie, Demi Moore, Kelly Osbourne, and now Anya??? Stop this madness.”

    Some viewers also expressed concern about the message such transformations may send to audiences.

    “Jesus, what is this, the year of the eating disorder?” another commenter wrote.

    Anya Taylor-Joy has previously opened up about her relationship with health and body image

    Anya Taylor‑Joy at pre‑Oscars dinner, wearing black blazer, with fans alarmed over spreading Hollywood trend.

    Image credits: wmag

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    Taylor-Joy herself has occasionally discussed her lifestyle and health in interviews.

    In a 2019 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she said, “I’ve been a vegetarian since I was eight.”

    “When I was a vegan, it was the healthiest I’ve ever felt, because I had so much energy.”

    She has also spoken candidly about the pressures she faced earlier in life due to her appearance.

    Anya Taylor-Joy posing at pre-Oscars dinner, wearing an off-shoulder outfit, raising concerns about Hollywood trend.

    Image credits: wmag

    @wmag#AnyaTaylorJoy and husband #MalcolmMcRae cuddle up at W and @Dior’s intimate Academy Awards dinner. #Oscars♬ original sound – Dyanne ༯

    During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2022, Taylor-Joy revealed she was bullied for her looks as a child. But her mother offered advice that helped shape how she views herself today.

    “You look at the inside of somebody, you look at the inside of somebody,’ her mother told her.

    Taylor-Joy is not the only actress to receive harsh criticism regarding her slimmer frame

    Tweet from a fan expressing concern over Anya Taylor-Joy’s thinning appearance amid spreading Hollywood trend alarm.

    Image credits: moonbreadsdss

    Anya Taylor-Joy at pre-Oscars dinner, fans alarmed over spreading Hollywood trend, wearing a strapless beige dress.

    Image credits: taytayjimjim

    Taylor-Joy’s look did not spark debate in isolation. In recent months, several actresses and celebrities have faced similar reactions after appearing extremely thin at public events.

    One of the most recent examples involved Demi Moore, whose appearance at the 2025 Actor Awards and Gucci Fall/Winter 2026 promoted concern online.

    As reported by Bored Panda, the actress wore a strapless black dress with white tulle detailing that highlighted her slender frame. Her look instantly grabbed online attention as some viewers questioned whether extreme thinness had once again become the dominant beauty standard in Hollywood.

    Anya Taylor-Joy at pre-Oscars dinner, fans alarmed over spreading Hollywood trend in celebrity appearances.

    Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    “How sad. I don’t even recognize her,” one user wrote, while another added, “Is this the latest beauty standard in the industry? Looking like a skeleton?”

    Emma Stone’s look at the 2026 BAFTA Awards also sparked concern from fans who pointed to her visible collarbones and slender frame.

    “She looks cadaverous,” one viewer wrote, arguing that such extreme thinness could negatively influence younger audiences.

    Tweet expressing alarm over Anya Taylor‑Joy’s pre‑Oscars dinner appearance linked to spreading Hollywood trend.

    Image credits: abysstoabyss

    Skeleton mannequin dressed in a white dress at pre-Oscars dinner, highlighting a spreading Hollywood trend.

    Image credits: acidemerald13

    Anya Taylor-Joy in a light pink backless gown at a pre-Oscars dinner, sparking discussion on spreading Hollywood trend.

    Image credits: wmag

    Stone previously acknowledged that body image issues affect many people, telling Seventeen magazine that women often face unrealistic expectations.

    “My great hope for us as young women is to start being kinder to ourselves,” she said.

    Margot Robbie also drew mixed reactions during Paris Fashion Week, where some viewers speculated that her appearance had changed due to weight loss.

    Tweet critiquing Anya Taylor-Joy’s pre-Oscars appearance, highlighting concerns about a spreading Hollywood trend.

    Image credits: DomainGhost

     

    "This Has To Stop": Anya Taylor‑Joy’s Pre‑Oscars Dinner Appearance Leaves Fans Alarmed Over Spreading 'Hollywood Trend'

    Image credits: JoyAnyaa

    Anya Taylor-Joy at pre-Oscars dinner in white dress, sparking fans' concern over spreading Hollywood trend.

    Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    “The whole skeleton trend is starting to wear thin,” one critic commented online.

    Meanwhile, Jenna Ortega faced intense discussion after appearing noticeably slimmer during the Sundance Film Festival, with fans debating whether Hollywood’s beauty standards were influencing young actresses.

    “This is what it looks like when Hollywood sinks its teeth in,” one user wrote.

    “Don’t these Hollywood girls eat?” questioned one user

    Anya Taylor-Joy at a pre-Oscars dinner, sparking concern among fans over a spreading Hollywood trend.

    Anya Taylor-Joy at pre-Oscars dinner, fans alarmed over spreading Hollywood trend during celebrity event.

    Facebook comment by Karen Riddell expressing concern about Hollywood girls’ eating habits amid spreading Hollywood trend.

    Comment by Mark Ogorman expressing a critical opinion on a spreading Hollywood trend before the Oscars.

    Anya Taylor-Joy at pre-Oscars dinner, fans alarmed over spreading Hollywood trend in stylish black outfit.

    Susan Howe's comment in a light blue chat bubble discussing food preferences in an online conversation.

    Social media comment expressing concern about the spreading Hollywood trend with people looking like zombies.

    Comment by Linda McCartney expressing concern over the Hollywood trend of skeletal frames among young girls.

    Comment by Carl Howard expressing concern over Anya Taylor-Joy’s appearance and a spreading Hollywood trend.

    Comment on social media by Helen Gafoor expressing concern over unhealthy Hollywood trend promoting coat hanger figure.

    Anya Taylor-Joy at pre-Oscars dinner, sparking fan concern over spreading Hollywood trend.

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "This has to stop"! Yes, please STOP posting this rubbish here, BP.

    1
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    destructorgozer avatar
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What has got to stop is pathetic people who've nothing better to do than obsess over people they don't know

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    User avatar
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "This has to stop"! Yes, please STOP posting this rubbish here, BP.

    1
    1point
    reply
    destructorgozer avatar
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Gozer LeGozerian
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What has got to stop is pathetic people who've nothing better to do than obsess over people they don't know

    0
    0points
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