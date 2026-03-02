“Breaks My Heart A Little”: Jenna Ortega’s Unrecognizable Look At The 2026 Actor Awards Stuns Fans

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenna Ortega’s appearance at the Actor Awards did not go unnoticed as she stepped into the venue with a strong nomination.

Formerly known as the SAG Awards, the event brought some of Hollywood’s biggest names together at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

However, as Ortega walked down the red carpet, some fans shifted the focus from her craft to her face. “So she really changed her cheeks?” one commented.

RELATED:

Highlights Jenna Ortega sparked conversation about her appearance after hitting the red carpet at the 2026 Actor Awards.

The 'Wednesday' star donned a Christian Cowan slip dress with Jimmy Choo shoes.

The actress became emotional when she lost the Outstanding Female Comedy Actor award to her late co-star, Catherine O'Hara.

Jenna Ortega stuns fans with an unrecognizable look in a white gown at the 2026 Actor Awards on the red carpet.

Jenna Ortega commanded attention at the Actor Awards, wearing a white lacy slip dress paired with stockings



Image credits: Getty/Frazer Harrison

Jenna was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role as Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the awards show, the young talent wore a lacy Christian Cowan slip dress, which she accessorized with stockings and Jimmy Choo shoes.

As Jenna plays a schoolgirl in the hit show, many fans are often surprised when they see her dressing and carrying herself like a 23-year-old on the red carpet.

Jenna Ortega wearing a lace bodysuit with dark hair, showing an unrecognizable look at the 2026 Actor Awards event.

Image credits: X/JennaOrtegaUpds

“Yes, I have qualities similar to Wednesday, but I’m not [her],” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I hate assumptions, and a big part of this job is that people are going to make assumptions about you.”

Some netizens have attributed the differences between Wednesday Jenna and real-life Jenna not to her personality or bold style, but to cosmetic procedures the actress is rumored to have undergone in recent months.

Jenna Ortega at the 2026 Actor Awards wearing a unrecognizable look that stuns fans with elegant lace and satin dress.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor for her work in Netflix’s Wednesday



Image credits: Getty/Amy Sussman

Specifically, the California-born star is believed to have had buccal fat removal, also known as cheek reduction surgery. Jenna has never publicly commented on the speculation surrounding the procedure.

“Wow, what happened to her face? She looks so different now!” one fan noted.

“The Hollywood face sucks! They are finishing them,” someone else shared.

Social media comment reacting to Jenna Ortega’s unrecognizable look at 2026 Actor Awards, calling faces alien-like.

Image credits: ZZephrene

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenna Ortega at the 2026 Actor Awards wearing a lace dress, stunning fans with her unrecognizable new look.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Getty/Frazer Harrison

“Why do they all have alien faces?” a third said referring to the procedure, which removes the fat between the cheekbones and jaw bones, giving the face a more hollowed look.

“So she really changed her cheeks? What the hell! She’s ruined her look. Now she just looks like the rest of them,” claimed a fourth.

Tweet reacting to Jenna Ortega’s unrecognizable look, expressing shock over her changed cheeks at the 2026 Actor Awards.

Image credits: ColeEW8

Meanwhile, many others praised the star, writing, “Idk people say this and that but I like her mysterious gothic vibe.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Jenna looks stunning,” expressed an additional fan.

Some argued that Jenna has always had hollowed-out cheeks and did not undergo surgery to alter her face.



Jenna Ortega with long dark hair and bangs, wearing a burgundy suit, at a 2026 actor awards event.

Some fans speculated that Jenna underwent buccal fat removal, though she has never commented on these rumors



Image credits: Getty/Daniele Venturelli

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet screenshot discussing Jenna Ortega’s unrecognizable look at the 2026 Actor Awards that stuns fans with face changes.

Image credits: bond393297

At the Actor Awards, the 23-year-old lost to Catherine O’Hara in a posthumous award, which was accepted by her Studio co-star, Seth Rogen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenna was seen getting emotional as Catherine was announced as the winner, as the two had starred together in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Catherine passed away at age 71 in January after a battle with colon cancer.



‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega, nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, arrives at the #ActorAwards. See all the looks: https://t.co/eh8qmbu7yzpic.twitter.com/toW2pExcDm — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 2, 2026

At the ceremony on Sunday (March 1), Jenna also presented the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, which went to Seth Rogen.



In an interview with Tim Burton, the Scream actress revealed that she sometimes feels “misunderstood” and that her name “doesn’t belong” to her, because people feel “entitled” to know everything about her life or expect her to be like the character they see on TV.

Jenna lost the award to co-star and The Studio actress Catherine O’Hara, who passed away in January

Jenna Ortega emotional reaction at 2026 Actor Awards, showing an unrecognizable look that stuns fans and breaks hearts.

Image credits: MrPopOfficial

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenna crying… ohmybaby 🥺 Seth Rogen’s speech on Catherine O’Hara pic.twitter.com/zx8QvDm21K — ortegay 🥝🎧 (@Roxdk7) March 2, 2026

“People feel entitled to those bits and pieces of your life where if they were put under the same microscope, they wouldn’t feel nearly as comfortable,” she stated.

Jenna also said she sometimes gets “scared” when fans recognize her and shout her name in public, or when she’s approached by grown men.



ADVERTISEMENT

“Also, sometimes people shout vile things. Like, you don’t stop for somebody because you’re going to be late for something and they’re calling you a ‘c*nt wh*re’ in front of your mother. It’s horrific.”

Jenna Ortega with dramatic makeup and styling, showing an unrecognizable look that stuns fans at the 2026 Actor Awards.

In interviews, Jenna shared feeling “misunderstood” and pressured by fans’ expectations



Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

While she may not share Wednesday’s personality, Jenna revealed that her famous character has shaped—or given a rebirth to—her own gothic style, which has turned her into a style icon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve always been into dark things or been fascinated by them, but I was a Disney kid, and the whole thing is being bubbly and kind and overly sweet,” she said.

From 2016 to 2018, the actress starred in the Disney Channel show Stuck in the Middle.



Screenshot of a tweet discussing Jenna Ortega’s unrecognizable look at the 2026 Actor Awards and fans’ reactions.

Image credits: bambiiiblue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Ortega (@jennaortega)

Jenna, dubbed “Gen Z’s scream queen,” said experimenting with fashion is a big part of growing up, but women in the spotlight face more judgment than men for doing so.

“Girls, if they don’t stay as this perfect image of how they were first introduced to you, then it’s ‘Ah, something’s wrong. She’s changed. She sold her soul.’

“But you’re watching these women at the most pivotal times in their lives; they’re experimenting because that’s what you do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 23-year-old has credited her Wednesday character for influencing her gothic style

Jenna Ortega in an unrecognizable look with dark hair and lace dress at the 2026 actors awards stunning fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: jennasfiles

Jenna Ortega in a black asymmetrical dress posing at the 2026 Actor Awards with fans stunned by her unrecognizable look

Image credits: Getty/Valerie Terranova

According to Deadline, Jenna is set to appear in Klara and the Sun, a dystopian film directed by Taika Waititi.

Based on Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel, the story follows Klara (played by Jenna), a solar-powered Artificial Friend designed to prevent loneliness. Klara is purchased by a mother (Amy Adams) and a teenager named Josie (Mia Tharia), who suffers from a mysterious illness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet discussing Jenna Ortega’s unrecognizable look and weight loss, sparking fan reactions at the 2026 Actor Awards.

People reacted to Jenna Ortega’s slip lace dress at the 2026 Actor Awards



Image credits: killn_strangers

Fan reaction to Jenna Ortega’s unrecognizable look at the 2026 Actor Awards shocking many online.

Image credits: exploring_light

ADVERTISEMENT

Cartoon character in a white dress with a deep neckline, resembling an unrecognizable look at the 2026 actor awards.

Image credits: lordbossmann

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media post by Amber Roads praising Jenna Ortega’s unrecognizable look that stuns fans at the 2026 Actor Awards.

Image credits: amberroadsonx

Jenna Ortega at the 2026 Actor Awards with an unrecognizable look that stuns fans and breaks hearts.

Image credits: Debrasluv

Fan tweet questioning Jenna Ortega’s damaged dress, expressing shock at her unrecognizable look at the 2026 actor awards.

Image credits: micread26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet discussing Jenna Ortega’s unrecognizable look and fans’ reactions at the 2026 Actor Awards event.

Image credits: Keira1414

Jenna Ortega’s unrecognizable look at the 2026 Actor Awards stuns fans with an emotional reaction.

Image credits: CaseClosed007

Screenshot of a social media post expressing that Jenna Ortega’s unrecognizable look at the 2026 Actor Awards breaks hearts.

Image credits: InsightCor29902

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet about Jenna Ortega’s unrecognizable look surprising fans at the 2026 Actor Awards.

Image credits: majorgabor14

ADVERTISEMENT

Fan reaction to Jenna Ortega’s unrecognizable look at the 2026 Actor Awards sparking surprise and discussion online.

Image credits: Plauged941

Social media comment reacting to Jenna Ortega’s unrecognizable look at the 2026 Actor Awards event.

Image credits: Wetpizzalick

ADVERTISEMENT

Fan reaction on social media to Jenna Ortega’s unrecognizable look at the 2026 Actor Awards event.

Image credits: _lovedom

Jenna Ortega’s unrecognizable look at 2026 Actor Awards stuns fans with a bold and surprising style transformation.

Image credits: ihatepeople214

ADVERTISEMENT

Fan reacting to Jenna Ortega’s unrecognizable look at the 2026 Actor Awards, expressing concern over her appearance.

Image credits: opngate

ADVERTISEMENT

Jenna Ortega at the 2026 Actor Awards with a stunning, unrecognizable look that breaks fans’ hearts a little.

Image credits: scorpianwings