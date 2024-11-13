“Is This Supposed To Be Pretty?”: Anya Taylor-Joy Slammed Over Resurfaced “Vulgar” Bodysuit Pic

ADVERTISEMENT

Resurfaced photographs of Anya Taylor-Joy drew criticism, with some people saying her outfit was “vulgar.” The popular Instagram page “Celebsinheels” shared pictures of The Queen’s Gambit star on October 29, showcasing her glamorous look at a movie premiere.

Anya stunned back in May when she attended the UK premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. In the resurfaced pictures, the 28-year-old actress was spotted wearing a black and white bodysuit from Giambattista Valli’s Spring/Summer 2024 Couture collection.

Moreover, Anya stepped onto the red carpet wearing black tights and pointed black heels from Christian Louboutin.

However, the Miami, Florida native’s looks seemingly left many people divided, as an Instagram user commented: “She’s a pretty girl, I don’t think this outfit is elegant at all”

A person wrote: “What is up with this tacky trend leotards and bathing suits are not evening or everyday wear.”

Someone else penned: “Why? She doesn’t need that!”

“Is this supposed to be pretty?” a netizen asked.

A commentator quipped: “Reminds me of Bridget Jones.”

“My goodness,” a viewer exclaimed. “Such a vulgar view.”

A separate individual chimed in: “Why she looks amazing with almost anything she wear?”

This fashion criticism comes after Anya fell victim to a frightening burglary at the London, UK, mansion where she was staying

The starlet was staying at the north London property in February last year with her musician husband, Malcolm McRae, and his bandmate, Kane Richotte, when the break-in happened, The Standard reported on November 4.

The glass was reportedly smashed by masked intruders who forced their way into the home. Moreover, two burglars attempted to gain access to the famous couple’s bedroom while they were inside.

The prime suspect named in the break-in was Kirk Holdrick, 42, who was accused of being one of two men who forced entry to the luxury home, as per The Standard.

Anya was first linked to Malcolm in 2021. At the time, she referred to her partner for the first time publicly, telling Elle: “My partner’s just come back from work, and he’s moving around all of his equipment, so this was the safe spot.”

Fast forward to the following year, in April, when the couple tied the knot in a private, secret ceremony in New Orleans, USA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANYA TAYLOR-JOY FAN PAGE 💗✨️ (@anyaataylorjoy)

Sharing photos from their special day, Anya wrote: “Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans.

“The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever. Happy second (first) anniversary my love…you’re the coolest.”

In April of this year, Malcolm marked their second anniversary, posting photos taken by Sebastián Faena at their New Orleans wedding.

He wrote on Instagram: “I love you now and somehow I always have and somehow it will never end. Happy two-year anniversary (yesterday), beautiful.”

Anya, born on April 16, 1996, in Miami, rose to fame with her breakout role in the 2015 horror film The Witch.

This work was followed by her standout performances in Split (2016) and Glass (2019). Of Argentine and British descent, she gained international acclaim with her portrayal of chess prodigy Beth Harmon in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit (2020).

She subsequently earned a Golden Globe and a SAG Award. Since then, the actress has continued to captivate audiences in films like Emma (2020) and The Northman (2022).

“That’s still an underwear” read one of the comments

