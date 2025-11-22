Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“That’s Called Tons Of Surgery”: Concern Grows Over Ariana Grande’s Transformation
Ariana Grande posing in a pink satin dress, highlighting concerns over her transformation and tons of surgery.
Celebrities

“That’s Called Tons Of Surgery”: Concern Grows Over Ariana Grande’s Transformation

peter.j Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
3

22

3

ADVERTISEMENT

A viral before-and-after photo comparing Ariana Grande’s past look to a heavily edited image of her current appearance ignited an intense wave of reactions on X this week, with commenters expressing everything from deep concern to blunt criticism

The post came amid broader conversations about the Wicked: For Good cast’s transformed appearances following the film’s production schedule. The stars’ changing looks have fueled a fast-spreading mix of speculation, empathy, and debate across social media.

Highlights
  • Fans reacted strongly to a viral before-and-after image comparing Ariana Grande’s past look to a recent edited version circulating on X.
  • Comments ranged from concern and speculation to defenses of the singer, reflecting a divided conversation among netizens.
  • The debate unfolded while Wicked: For Good cast members faced increased scrutiny over their changing looks during the film’s demanding production schedule.
RELATED:

    Fans reacted strongly to the viral post comparing Ariana Grande’s appearance

    Ariana Grande posing in a pink satin gown, highlighting her transformation and sparking concerns over surgery.

    Ariana Grande posing in a pink satin gown, highlighting her transformation and sparking concerns over surgery.

    Image credits: arianagrande

    The conversation began when a side-by-side photo of Ariana Grande started circulating widely on X with the caption “This is called a glow-up.” The photo featured her past look and an edited image of how she appears now. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The post quickly went viral, amassing 11.2 million views and thousands of engagements as of writing.

    While some users criticized the changes they believed they saw, others urged people to reconsider how they speak about someone in the public eye.

    One comment read, “That’s called tons of surgery… It’s sad, actually.” Another person chimed in with a gentler sentiment, saying, “I hope she gets better.” 

    Tweet from Paul S. Szpara expressing concern over Ariana Grande’s transformation and mentioning tons of surgery.

    Tweet from Paul S. Szpara expressing concern over Ariana Grande’s transformation and mentioning tons of surgery.

    Image credits: PaulSSzpara

    Others focused on what they perceived as emotional or physical strain, with one X user writing, “The immense strain this woman is putting on her body cannot be sustained indefinitely.”

    A number of supporters pushed back on the harsh comments towards Grande. One person wrote, “I think she has been through a lot… Maybe give her a break.” Another tried to neutralize the debate by commenting, “Makeup is a powerful thing.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by Gold Smith expressing concern over Ariana Grande's transformation and influence on young girls.

    Tweet by Gold Smith expressing concern over Ariana Grande's transformation and influence on young girls.

    Image credits: GoldSmith625773

    Still, the reactions spanned a wide range. One user expressed disbelief, stating, “I can’t believe her family and friends don’t stage an intervention.” 

    Others tried to contextualize the discussion by pointing out the broader culture of modification in entertainment. “Many celebs and non-celebs do this. Don’t worry about them, they choose this look and are content,” one commenter argued.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Side-by-side photos of Ariana Grande showing a dramatic transformation sparking concerns over tons of surgery.

    Side-by-side photos of Ariana Grande showing a dramatic transformation sparking concerns over tons of surgery.

    Image credits: David Shankbone/Flickr / Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Wicked’s intense production schedule has fueled broader concerns about the cast’s well-being

    Ariana Grande's transformation sparks concern with fans discussing possible tons of surgery after dramatic style and appearance changes.

    Ariana Grande's transformation sparks concern with fans discussing possible tons of surgery after dramatic style and appearance changes.

    Image credits: Larry Busacca/Getty Imagesarianagrande

    Just before the Ariana Grande comparison went viral on X, social media was already buzzing with another set of before-and-after images, this time highlighting several members of the Wicked: For Good cast. 

    A post showing Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Michelle Yeoh before and after the film’s production drew over 12 million views, with one commenter declaring, “It is a global pandemic.”

    Ariana Grande shown in side-by-side images highlighting her transformation and concerns over tons of surgery.

    Ariana Grande shown in side-by-side images highlighting her transformation and concerns over tons of surgery.

    Image credits: arianagrande / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fans weren’t just reacting to subtle changes. Many were startled by how drastically the actresses appeared to have transformed during Wicked and Wicked:For Good’s production, especially Michelle Yeoh, who is typically known for maintaining a high level of physical strength for action-heavy roles. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Her appearance at the Singapore premiere, though striking in a sculptural Iris van Herpen gown, led some viewers to describe her as looking “drained.”

    Tweet criticizing Ariana Grande’s transformation, expressing concern over the tons of surgery she may have had.

    Tweet criticizing Ariana Grande’s transformation, expressing concern over the tons of surgery she may have had.

    Image credits: njslea

    Grande herself drew a lot of attention at Wicked: For Good’s ODEON Luxe Leicester Square event. Shortly after photos from the red carpet circulated, one commenter said, “Y’all talking about ‘Wicked healed her,’ looks like it sucked the life outta her.” 

    Others made similar observations about Erivo, with some stating that, prior to Wicked, she was known as an avid gym bunny who described herself as a snack enthusiast.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment expressing concern over Ariana Grande’s transformation and tons of surgery.

    Social media comment expressing concern over Ariana Grande’s transformation and tons of surgery.

    Image credits: wastingmytime59

    These reactions reignited discussions about Wicked’s notoriously demanding timeline, which ended up being marked by COVID interruptions, labor strike delays, and grueling press commitments. 

    The intense production cycle left many fans wondering whether the strain of filming contributed to the visible changes in the actors. One person even wrote, “The production of this film should be reported,” summarizing the increasingly concerned tone of the conversation.

    Group of people posing in elegant outfits at an event, highlighting concerns over Ariana Grande’s transformation surgery.

    Group of people posing in elegant outfits at an event, highlighting concerns over Ariana Grande’s transformation surgery.

    Image credits: wickedmovie

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Wicked cast has openly spoken about exhaustion, adding fuel to fan speculation

    Ariana Grande with friends, close-up selfie highlighting concern over Ariana Grande's transformation and surgery rumors.

    Ariana Grande with friends, close-up selfie highlighting concern over Ariana Grande's transformation and surgery rumors.

    Image credits: michelleyeoh_official

    Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have described the immense pressure they were under during Wicked‘s production. 

    Speaking to The New York Times, Erivo admitted, “We’d worked ourselves to the bone.” Grande echoed the sentiment, saying, “We only got sick once each, but both were before some of the most important works of the whole movie.”

    Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo seated during a panel discussion, highlighting concerns over Ariana Grande's transformation.

    Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo seated during a panel discussion, highlighting concerns over Ariana Grande's transformation.

    Image credits: SALLY

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Grande recounted how she returned to the set while still recovering, mask on, learning the hallway finale choreography for “Popular.” 

    Erivo later revealed that the labor strikes that halted production actually brought her some unexpected relief, as she was grateful for the mandatory break.

    Ariana Grande speaking into a microphone during an interview, with concern growing over her transformation and surgery.

    Ariana Grande speaking into a microphone during an interview, with concern growing over her transformation and surgery.

    Image credits: Good Hang with Amy Poehler

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The strain didn’t end when filming wrapped. As the global press tour kicked off, the cast was thrust immediately into public scrutiny, something that likely intensified fan reactions to how they looked on red carpets.

    Grande recently hinted that the exhaustion had caught up with her. On Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast, the singer said that her upcoming small tour would be the last one for a “long, long, long time,” calling it a “last hurrah” of sorts.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Arizona Grande’s well-being following the release of Wicked: For Good on social media

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet expressing concern over Ariana Grande's transformation and mentioning support for her well-being.

    Tweet expressing concern over Ariana Grande's transformation and mentioning support for her well-being.

    Image credits: LoveLightHope2

    User tweet expressing concern over Ariana Grande's transformation and health, mentioning weight gain need.

    User tweet expressing concern over Ariana Grande's transformation and health, mentioning weight gain need.

    Image credits: SHaney900966573

    Twitter post by DegenClips expressing concern over Ariana Grande's transformation that involves tons of surgery.

    Twitter post by DegenClips expressing concern over Ariana Grande's transformation that involves tons of surgery.

    Image credits: degencinema

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet expressing concern about Ariana Grande's transformation and the strain on her body linked to tons of surgery.

    Tweet expressing concern about Ariana Grande's transformation and the strain on her body linked to tons of surgery.

    Image credits: Perrigoodsir

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing concern over Ariana Grande's transformation and mentions tons of surgery.

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing concern over Ariana Grande's transformation and mentions tons of surgery.

    Image credits: BethuneJon38958

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing concern about Ariana Grande's transformation and the pressure behind beauty standards.

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing concern about Ariana Grande's transformation and the pressure behind beauty standards.

    Image credits: CPflowerss

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by Wanda Nelson expressing concern about Ariana Grande's transformation and need for help.

    Tweet by Wanda Nelson expressing concern about Ariana Grande's transformation and need for help.

    Image credits: wanda_nels78125

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment expressing concern about Ariana Grande's transformation and tons of surgery speculation.

    Social media comment expressing concern about Ariana Grande's transformation and tons of surgery speculation.

    Image credits: voidedmotion

    Tweet expressing concern over Ariana Grande's transformation, highlighting public worries about tons of surgery changes.

    Tweet expressing concern over Ariana Grande's transformation, highlighting public worries about tons of surgery changes.

    Image credits: Carmilla5

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Mila Morgan expressing concern about body dysmorphia and transformation, linked to Ariana Grande surgery worries.

    Tweet from Mila Morgan expressing concern about body dysmorphia and transformation, linked to Ariana Grande surgery worries.

    Image credits: mmstudioweho

    Social media reaction expressing concern over Ariana Grande's transformation and tons of surgery with crying emojis.

    Social media reaction expressing concern over Ariana Grande's transformation and tons of surgery with crying emojis.

    Image credits: KillaMinga

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet from Donald Grote commenting on Ariana Grande’s transformation amid concerns about tons of surgery.

    Screenshot of a tweet from Donald Grote commenting on Ariana Grande’s transformation amid concerns about tons of surgery.

    Image credits: grote54765

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media post expressing concern over Ariana Grande's transformation and tons of surgery.

    Social media post expressing concern over Ariana Grande's transformation and tons of surgery.

    Image credits: Wabefuhon2

    Tweet from Comic Commander joking about transformation with concern over Ariana Grande's surgery and changing appearance.

    Tweet from Comic Commander joking about transformation with concern over Ariana Grande's surgery and changing appearance.

    Image credits: GoldAtomComics

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Ariana grande
    celebrities

    22

    3

    22

    3

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    ma-lahann avatar
    marianne eliza
    marianne eliza
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Females are in a lose-lose situation. If they age naturally and gracefully, they get ragged on for getting old. If they have cosmetic procedures to avoid that "crime", they get dissed for that.

    1
    1point
    reply
    weatherwitch101 avatar
    weatherwitch
    weatherwitch
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I believe this is illness, physical or mental or both. She survived an Horrific ordeal that will stay with her for life. I'm too old to know her music but I know that her body is her business NOT ours ❤️

    0
    0points
    reply
    deimosjupiter avatar
    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I get the creeps whenever I see pictures of that girl because she looks like she just escaped from a g***g: starved near the point of no return and she has that look on her face like she doesn't have a soul anymore, she's just existing. She does and say whatever she's being told like a zombie. I genuinely find it terrifying so many people (and especially young girls) look up to her like she's the standard when no, no one should want to look like that. It's not plastic surgery, it's severe untreated mental issues.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    ma-lahann avatar
    marianne eliza
    marianne eliza
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Females are in a lose-lose situation. If they age naturally and gracefully, they get ragged on for getting old. If they have cosmetic procedures to avoid that "crime", they get dissed for that.

    1
    1point
    reply
    weatherwitch101 avatar
    weatherwitch
    weatherwitch
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I believe this is illness, physical or mental or both. She survived an Horrific ordeal that will stay with her for life. I'm too old to know her music but I know that her body is her business NOT ours ❤️

    0
    0points
    reply
    deimosjupiter avatar
    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I get the creeps whenever I see pictures of that girl because she looks like she just escaped from a g***g: starved near the point of no return and she has that look on her face like she doesn't have a soul anymore, she's just existing. She does and say whatever she's being told like a zombie. I genuinely find it terrifying so many people (and especially young girls) look up to her like she's the standard when no, no one should want to look like that. It's not plastic surgery, it's severe untreated mental issues.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT