“That’s Called Tons Of Surgery”: Concern Grows Over Ariana Grande’s Transformation
A viral before-and-after photo comparing Ariana Grande’s past look to a heavily edited image of her current appearance ignited an intense wave of reactions on X this week, with commenters expressing everything from deep concern to blunt criticism.
The post came amid broader conversations about the Wicked: For Good cast’s transformed appearances following the film’s production schedule. The stars’ changing looks have fueled a fast-spreading mix of speculation, empathy, and debate across social media.
- Fans reacted strongly to a viral before-and-after image comparing Ariana Grande’s past look to a recent edited version circulating on X.
- Comments ranged from concern and speculation to defenses of the singer, reflecting a divided conversation among netizens.
- The debate unfolded while Wicked: For Good cast members faced increased scrutiny over their changing looks during the film’s demanding production schedule.
Fans reacted strongly to the viral post comparing Ariana Grande’s appearance
Image credits: arianagrande
The conversation began when a side-by-side photo of Ariana Grande started circulating widely on X with the caption “This is called a glow-up.” The photo featured her past look and an edited image of how she appears now.
The post quickly went viral, amassing 11.2 million views and thousands of engagements as of writing.
That’s called tons of surgery and an eating disorder. It’s sad actually https://t.co/9yAb8bQSoA
— voló ⋆.˚🧣 (@killvolo) November 20, 2025
While some users criticized the changes they believed they saw, others urged people to reconsider how they speak about someone in the public eye.
One comment read, “That’s called tons of surgery… It’s sad, actually.” Another person chimed in with a gentler sentiment, saying, “I hope she gets better.”
Image credits: PaulSSzpara
Others focused on what they perceived as emotional or physical strain, with one X user writing, “The immense strain this woman is putting on her body cannot be sustained indefinitely.”
A number of supporters pushed back on the harsh comments towards Grande. One person wrote, “I think she has been through a lot… Maybe give her a break.” Another tried to neutralize the debate by commenting, “Makeup is a powerful thing.”
Image credits: GoldSmith625773
Still, the reactions spanned a wide range. One user expressed disbelief, stating, “I can’t believe her family and friends don’t stage an intervention.”
Others tried to contextualize the discussion by pointing out the broader culture of modification in entertainment. “Many celebs and non-celebs do this. Don’t worry about them, they choose this look and are content,” one commenter argued.
Image credits: David Shankbone/Flickr / Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Wicked’s intense production schedule has fueled broader concerns about the cast’s well-being
Image credits: Larry Busacca/Getty Images / arianagrande
Just before the Ariana Grande comparison went viral on X, social media was already buzzing with another set of before-and-after images, this time highlighting several members of the Wicked: For Good cast.
A post showing Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Michelle Yeoh before and after the film’s production drew over 12 million views, with one commenter declaring, “It is a global pandemic.”
Image credits: arianagrande / Instagram
Fans weren’t just reacting to subtle changes. Many were startled by how drastically the actresses appeared to have transformed during Wicked and Wicked:For Good’s production, especially Michelle Yeoh, who is typically known for maintaining a high level of physical strength for action-heavy roles.
Her appearance at the Singapore premiere, though striking in a sculptural Iris van Herpen gown, led some viewers to describe her as looking “drained.”
Image credits: njslea
Grande herself drew a lot of attention at Wicked: For Good’s ODEON Luxe Leicester Square event. Shortly after photos from the red carpet circulated, one commenter said, “Y’all talking about ‘Wicked healed her,’ looks like it sucked the life outta her.”
Others made similar observations about Erivo, with some stating that, prior to Wicked, she was known as an avid gym bunny who described herself as a snack enthusiast.
Image credits: wastingmytime59
These reactions reignited discussions about Wicked’s notoriously demanding timeline, which ended up being marked by COVID interruptions, labor strike delays, and grueling press commitments.
The intense production cycle left many fans wondering whether the strain of filming contributed to the visible changes in the actors. One person even wrote, “The production of this film should be reported,” summarizing the increasingly concerned tone of the conversation.
Image credits: wickedmovie
The Wicked cast has openly spoken about exhaustion, adding fuel to fan speculation
Image credits: michelleyeoh_official
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have described the immense pressure they were under during Wicked‘s production.
Speaking to The New York Times, Erivo admitted, “We’d worked ourselves to the bone.” Grande echoed the sentiment, saying, “We only got sick once each, but both were before some of the most important works of the whole movie.”
Image credits: SALLY
Grande recounted how she returned to the set while still recovering, mask on, learning the hallway finale choreography for “Popular.”
Erivo later revealed that the labor strikes that halted production actually brought her some unexpected relief, as she was grateful for the mandatory break.
Image credits: Good Hang with Amy Poehler
The strain didn’t end when filming wrapped. As the global press tour kicked off, the cast was thrust immediately into public scrutiny, something that likely intensified fan reactions to how they looked on red carpets.
Grande recently hinted that the exhaustion had caught up with her. On Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast, the singer said that her upcoming small tour would be the last one for a “long, long, long time,” calling it a “last hurrah” of sorts.
Netizens shared their thoughts on Arizona Grande’s well-being following the release of Wicked: For Good on social media
Image credits: LoveLightHope2
Image credits: SHaney900966573
Image credits: degencinema
Image credits: Perrigoodsir
Image credits: BethuneJon38958
Image credits: CPflowerss
Image credits: wanda_nels78125
Image credits: voidedmotion
Image credits: Carmilla5
Image credits: mmstudioweho
Image credits: KillaMinga
Image credits: grote54765
Image credits: Wabefuhon2
Image credits: GoldAtomComics
Females are in a lose-lose situation. If they age naturally and gracefully, they get ragged on for getting old. If they have cosmetic procedures to avoid that "crime", they get dissed for that.
I believe this is illness, physical or mental or both. She survived an Horrific ordeal that will stay with her for life. I'm too old to know her music but I know that her body is her business NOT ours ❤️
I get the creeps whenever I see pictures of that girl because she looks like she just escaped from a g***g: starved near the point of no return and she has that look on her face like she doesn't have a soul anymore, she's just existing. She does and say whatever she's being told like a zombie. I genuinely find it terrifying so many people (and especially young girls) look up to her like she's the standard when no, no one should want to look like that. It's not plastic surgery, it's severe untreated mental issues.
