“That’s Called Tons Of Surgery”: Concern Grows Over Ariana Grande’s Transformation

A viral before-and-after photo comparing Ariana Grande’s past look to a heavily edited image of her current appearance ignited an intense wave of reactions on X this week, with commenters expressing everything from deep concern to blunt criticism.

The post came amid broader conversations about the Wicked: For Good cast’s transformed appearances following the film’s production schedule. The stars’ changing looks have fueled a fast-spreading mix of speculation, empathy, and debate across social media.

Fans reacted strongly to the viral post comparing Ariana Grande’s appearance

Ariana Grande posing in a pink satin gown

The conversation began when a side-by-side photo of Ariana Grande started circulating widely on X with the caption “This is called a glow-up.” The photo featured her past look and an edited image of how she appears now.

The post quickly went viral, amassing 11.2 million views and thousands of engagements as of writing.

That’s called tons of surgery and an eating disorder. It’s sad actually https://t.co/9yAb8bQSoA — voló ⋆.˚🧣 (@killvolo) November 20, 2025

While some users criticized the changes they believed they saw, others urged people to reconsider how they speak about someone in the public eye.

One comment read, “That’s called tons of surgery… It’s sad, actually.” Another person chimed in with a gentler sentiment, saying, “I hope she gets better.”

Tweet from Paul S. Szpara expressing concern over Ariana Grande's transformation

Others focused on what they perceived as emotional or physical strain, with one X user writing, “The immense strain this woman is putting on her body cannot be sustained indefinitely.”

A number of supporters pushed back on the harsh comments towards Grande. One person wrote, “I think she has been through a lot… Maybe give her a break.” Another tried to neutralize the debate by commenting, “Makeup is a powerful thing.”

Tweet by Gold Smith expressing concern over Ariana Grande's transformation and influence on young girls.

Still, the reactions spanned a wide range. One user expressed disbelief, stating, “I can’t believe her family and friends don’t stage an intervention.”

Others tried to contextualize the discussion by pointing out the broader culture of modification in entertainment. “Many celebs and non-celebs do this. Don’t worry about them, they choose this look and are content,” one commenter argued.

Side-by-side photos of Ariana Grande showing a dramatic transformation

Wicked’s intense production schedule has fueled broader concerns about the cast’s well-being

Ariana Grande's transformation sparks concern with fans discussing possible surgery after dramatic style and appearance changes.

Just before the Ariana Grande comparison went viral on X, social media was already buzzing with another set of before-and-after images, this time highlighting several members of the Wicked: For Good cast.

A post showing Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Michelle Yeoh before and after the film’s production drew over 12 million views, with one commenter declaring, “It is a global pandemic.”

Ariana Grande shown in side-by-side images highlighting her transformation

Fans weren’t just reacting to subtle changes. Many were startled by how drastically the actresses appeared to have transformed during Wicked and Wicked:For Good’s production, especially Michelle Yeoh, who is typically known for maintaining a high level of physical strength for action-heavy roles.

Her appearance at the Singapore premiere, though striking in a sculptural Iris van Herpen gown, led some viewers to describe her as looking “drained.”

Tweet criticizing Ariana Grande's transformation

Grande herself drew a lot of attention at Wicked: For Good’s ODEON Luxe Leicester Square event. Shortly after photos from the red carpet circulated, one commenter said, “Y’all talking about ‘Wicked healed her,’ looks like it sucked the life outta her.”

Others made similar observations about Erivo, with some stating that, prior to Wicked, she was known as an avid gym bunny who described herself as a snack enthusiast.

Social media comment expressing concern over Ariana Grande's transformation

These reactions reignited discussions about Wicked’s notoriously demanding timeline, which ended up being marked by COVID interruptions, labor strike delays, and grueling press commitments.

The intense production cycle left many fans wondering whether the strain of filming contributed to the visible changes in the actors. One person even wrote, “The production of this film should be reported,” summarizing the increasingly concerned tone of the conversation.

Group of people posing in elegant outfits at an event

The Wicked cast has openly spoken about exhaustion, adding fuel to fan speculation

Ariana Grande with friends, close-up selfie

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have described the immense pressure they were under during Wicked‘s production.

Speaking to The New York Times, Erivo admitted, “We’d worked ourselves to the bone.” Grande echoed the sentiment, saying, “We only got sick once each, but both were before some of the most important works of the whole movie.”

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo seated during a panel discussion

Grande recounted how she returned to the set while still recovering, mask on, learning the hallway finale choreography for “Popular.”

Erivo later revealed that the labor strikes that halted production actually brought her some unexpected relief, as she was grateful for the mandatory break.

Ariana Grande speaking into a microphone during an interview

The strain didn’t end when filming wrapped. As the global press tour kicked off, the cast was thrust immediately into public scrutiny, something that likely intensified fan reactions to how they looked on red carpets.

Grande recently hinted that the exhaustion had caught up with her. On Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast, the singer said that her upcoming small tour would be the last one for a “long, long, long time,” calling it a “last hurrah” of sorts.

Netizens shared their thoughts on Arizona Grande’s well-being following the release of Wicked: For Good on social media

Tweet expressing concern over Ariana Grande's transformation

User tweet expressing concern over Ariana Grande's transformation and health

Twitter post by DegenClips expressing concern over Ariana Grande's transformation

Tweet expressing concern about Ariana Grande's transformation and the strain on her body

Screenshot of a tweet expressing concern over Ariana Grande's transformation

Screenshot of a tweet expressing concern about Ariana Grande's transformation and the pressure behind beauty standards.

Tweet by Wanda Nelson expressing concern about Ariana Grande's transformation and need for help.

Social media comment expressing concern about Ariana Grande's transformation

Tweet expressing concern over Ariana Grande's transformation

Tweet from Mila Morgan expressing concern about body dysmorphia and transformation

Social media reaction expressing concern over Ariana Grande's transformation

Screenshot of a tweet from Donald Grote commenting on Ariana Grande's transformation

Social media post expressing concern over Ariana Grande's transformation

Tweet from Comic Commander joking about transformation with concern over Ariana Grande's surgery and changing appearance.

