“Doesn’t Want To Face The Reality”: Ariana Grande’s Dramatic New Look Meets With Backlash From Fans
Ariana Grande recently posted pics of her latest transformation, drawing a mixed reaction from fans.
The changes by the now 34-year-old Victorious alum come nearly a year after she addressed previous denigrations on the brink of tears, asserting that no one had the right to speak ill of her.
Be that as it may, Netizens are weighing in on her new look, and some are not mincing their words.
Her fans on Instagram loved the look
The image that gave rise to the most recent tide of comments was posted on October 29 and shows the actress with a mane of dark hair—a departure from her years-long blonde look.
She can be seen pouting while holding a phone as she took the selfie in a mirror.
“It’s good to see me, isn’t it?” she captioned the image, using a line from the series that made her famous.
It is worth noting that fans commenting on the Instagram post offered, for the most part, positive feedback.
Some were surprised by Ariana Grande’s transformation
“Another moment for the history book wrote one,” came one rather neutral comment.
“Looove this hair color on you,” another remarked.
One person highlighted the sudden change when they exclaimed, “I wasn’t ready for this.”
“This” was not only the color but also the style. Grande had departed from the usual slick-back with the bun, in favor of her locks hanging loose and framing her face.
The mood was different on Reddit, with some people saying she “still looked sick”
On Reddit, the sentiment was significantly less optimistic.
“Certainly possible she could be trying to look like her young adult self again as the hairstyle does look like her wig on Sam&Cat,” one person speculated.
“Maybe this is another wig?”
“NO, don’t tell me that she is trying to make herself look like a teenager again.
I can’t take it,” echoed another.
“And where are the stans who were claiming it’s just her hair and makeup? She still looks [fatally] sick and is not okay,” wrote one critic, as a nod to public sentiment that has been lurking for years.
Referring to the criticism, Grande previously claimed that she had heard it all
Grande proved in December 2024 that she keeps a finger on the pulse of public opinion.
Speaking to French content creatorCrazy Sally, she said:
“I’ve been doing this in front of the public and been a specimen in a Petri dish really since I was 16 or 17. I have heard it all. I’ve heard every version of it.”
“You’re young and you’re hearing all kinds of things.”
Despite her professed experience in dealing with social media’s barbed remarks, it still affects her
Grande showed she was vulnerable to people’s opinions with more than just words as just speaking about these verbal affronts brought her to tears.
“It’s hard to protect yourself from that noise,” she admitted.
“It’s something that is uncomfortable no matter what scale you’re experiencing it on, even if you go to Thanksgiving dinner and someone’s granny says ‘Oh my god you look skinnier, what happened?’ or ‘you look heavier, what happened?’.”
But Grande has something to be thankful for, too.
“I’m really lucky to have the support system that I have and to just know and trust that I’m beautiful,” she said, via People.
She says she just does not leave space for it anymore
Grande claimed in the interview, despite her emotional moment, that being in the spotlight since she was a teen has made her something of a veteran at dealing with barbed comments.
“I just don’t invite it in anymore. I have work to do, I have a life to live, I have friends to love on.”
“I have so much love. It’s not invited, so I don’t leave space for it anymore.”
The transformation comes ahead of her sold-out 2026 Eternal Sunshine Tour
The recent change comes ahead of Grande’s 2026 Eternal Sunshine Tour, which will span North America and London.
Tellingly, tickets for the concerts “sold out in a matter of minutes” when they went on sale in the second week of September.
According to Just Jared, by the 13th of the same month, scalpers had hiked the prices to ten times their original value, and despite this, the secondary market was “blowing up.”
Some fans think she is unrecognizable
It is like watching someone slowly disappear in front of your eyes. She doesn't look healthy.
I can't imagine having such a limited life that I would care about the hair color of an actress. IMO she's lovely and looks great with both hair colors. I imagine she couldn't care less what a bunch of losers on social media think.
