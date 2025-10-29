ADVERTISEMENT

Ariana Grande recently posted pics of her latest transformation, drawing a mixed reaction from fans.

The changes by the now 34-year-old Victorious alum come nearly a year after she addressed previous denigrations on the brink of tears, asserting that no one had the right to speak ill of her.

Be that as it may, Netizens are weighing in on her new look, and some are not mincing their words.

RELATED:

Her fans on Instagram loved the look

Ariana Grande in a dramatic polka dot dress at a red carpet event, drawing strong reactions from fans online.

Share icon

Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The image that gave rise to the most recent tide of comments was posted on October 29 and shows the actress with a mane of dark hair—a departure from her years-long blonde look.

She can be seen pouting while holding a phone as she took the selfie in a mirror.

“It’s good to see me, isn’t it?” she captioned the image, using a line from the series that made her famous.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is worth noting that fans commenting on the Instagram post offered, for the most part, positive feedback.

Some were surprised by Ariana Grande’s transformation

Ariana Grande with a dramatic new look wearing a crown and a pink gown, facing backlash from fans online.

Share icon

Image credits: Universal Pictures

“Another moment for the history book wrote one,” came one rather neutral comment.

“Looove this hair color on you,” another remarked.

One person highlighted the sudden change when they exclaimed, “I wasn’t ready for this.”

“This” was not only the color but also the style. Grande had departed from the usual slick-back with the bun, in favor of her locks hanging loose and framing her face.

The mood was different on Reddit, with some people saying she “still looked sick”

Ariana Grande with dramatic new look lying on sofa, showing glamorous makeup and long lashes, facing fan backlash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: arianagrande

On Reddit, the sentiment was significantly less optimistic.

“Certainly possible she could be trying to look like her young adult self again as the hairstyle does look like her wig on Sam&Cat,” one person speculated.

“Maybe this is another wig?”

Ariana Grande taking a mirror selfie showing her dramatic new look that sparked backlash from fans.

Share icon

Image credits: arianagrande

“NO, don’t tell me that she is trying to make herself look like a teenager again.

I can’t take it,” echoed another.

“And where are the stans who were claiming it’s just her hair and makeup? She still looks [fatally] sick and is not okay,” wrote one critic, as a nod to public sentiment that has been lurking for years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to the criticism, Grande previously claimed that she had heard it all

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Ariana Grande's dramatic new look, reflecting fan backlash over her appearance.

Share icon

Comment on Ariana Grande's dramatic new look, expressing concern over her appearance and fan backlash online.

Share icon

Grande proved in December 2024 that she keeps a finger on the pulse of public opinion.

Speaking to French content creatorCrazy Sally, she said:

“I’ve been doing this in front of the public and been a specimen in a Petri dish really since I was 16 or 17. I have heard it all. I’ve heard every version of it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“You’re young and you’re hearing all kinds of things.”

Despite her professed experience in dealing with social media’s barbed remarks, it still affects her

Ariana Grande embracing a fellow performer on stage, showcasing her dramatic new look amid fan backlash.

Share icon

Image credits: NBC

ADVERTISEMENT

Grande showed she was vulnerable to people’s opinions with more than just words as just speaking about these verbal affronts brought her to tears.

“It’s hard to protect yourself from that noise,” she admitted.

“It’s something that is uncomfortable no matter what scale you’re experiencing it on, even if you go to Thanksgiving dinner and someone’s granny says ‘Oh my god you look skinnier, what happened?’ or ‘you look heavier, what happened?’.”

Ariana Grande with dramatic green makeup and dark hat, showcasing a bold new look that sparks fan backlash.

Share icon

Image credits: Universal Pictures

But Grande has something to be thankful for, too.

“I’m really lucky to have the support system that I have and to just know and trust that I’m beautiful,” she said, via People.

She says she just does not leave space for it anymore

Comment on a forum post discussing Ariana Grande's dramatic new look and fan backlash about changing her appearance.

Share icon

Comment discussing Ariana Grande's dramatic new brunette look and fans' mixed reactions online.

Share icon

Grande claimed in the interview, despite her emotional moment, that being in the spotlight since she was a teen has made her something of a veteran at dealing with barbed comments.

Ariana Grande taking a selfie wearing a pink dress and intricate crown, showing her dramatic new look in a backstage setting.

Share icon “I do know what the pressure of that noise feels like. It’s been a resident in my life since I was 17,” she told her host.





Image credits: arianagrande

“I just don’t invite it in anymore. I have work to do, I have a life to live, I have friends to love on.”



“I have so much love. It’s not invited, so I don’t leave space for it anymore.”

The transformation comes ahead of her sold-out 2026 Eternal Sunshine Tour

Ariana Grande with dramatic new look, blonde hair and black outfit, reacting during a nighttime TV show interview.

Share icon

Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Ariana Grande with a dramatic new look, posing indoors, wearing a patterned grey top, facing fan backlash online.

Share icon

Image credits: arianagrande

The recent change comes ahead of Grande’s 2026 Eternal Sunshine Tour, which will span North America and London.

Tellingly, tickets for the concerts “sold out in a matter of minutes” when they went on sale in the second week of September.

According to Just Jared, by the 13th of the same month, scalpers had hiked the prices to ten times their original value, and despite this, the secondary market was “blowing up.”

Some fans think she is unrecognizable

Ariana Grande with dramatic new look featuring blonde hair, facing backlash from fans over her altered appearance.

Share icon

Ariana Grande showing dramatic new look with brunette hair, sparking fan backlash over her changing appearance.

Share icon

Ariana Grande's dramatic new look sparks backlash from fans reacting strongly to her changing appearance.

Share icon

Ariana Grande showcases a dramatic new brown look, sparking backlash from fans over her changing appearance.

Share icon

Ariana Grande with dramatic new look featuring facial implants, weight loss effects, and contrasting dark wig and lighter brows.

Share icon

Ariana Grande's dramatic new look sparks backlash from fans reacting to the singer's bold style change.

Share icon

Screenshot of a comment criticizing Ariana Grande's dramatic new look, expressing disbelief and backlash from fans.

Share icon

Ariana Grande's dramatic new look sparks backlash from fans reacting to her bold style change and public image.

Share icon

Comment text discussing Ariana Grande's dramatic new look and fan backlash on a social media post.

Share icon

User comment on Ariana Grande's dramatic new look expressing concern over her changed, childlike appearance.

Share icon

Ariana Grande with a dramatic new look reacting to fan backlash and discussions about facing reality.

Share icon

Screenshot of a fan comment criticizing Ariana Grande's dramatic new look, highlighting backlash from fans online.

Share icon

Fan reaction criticizing Ariana Grande’s dramatic new look with brown hair, highlighting backlash and disappointment.

Share icon

Ariana Grande with dramatic new look, drawing mixed reactions from fans on social media platforms.

Share icon

Ariana Grande with a dramatic new look facing backlash from fans for not wanting to face the reality.

Share icon

Ariana Grande's dramatic new look faces backlash from fans as she reveals a bold style change in a recent public appearance.