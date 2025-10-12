Hilarious Reactions Pour In After Disney Plans To Cast White Actress In Reboot And Ditches DEI
Disney’s HR department is rolling back its DEI protocols, sparking speculation that a white actress may be cast in the upcoming live-action remake of Tangled.
The move follows the subpar performance of Snow White in March 2025, starring Colombian-American actress Rachel Zegler, which fell short of its production cost by $115 million.
- Internal HR memo signals Disney is rolling back DEI and "culture war" projects.
- Leak fuels speculation that Tangled remake will star a white Rapunzel.
- Comes weeks after ABC briefly suspended Jimmy Kimmel over Charlie Kirk rant.
Other recent Disney projects, including Lightyear (2022) and The Little Mermaid (2023), have also been labeled woke-fueled failures due to a nonbinary character arc in the former and the casting of Halle Bailey in the latter.
The new memo comes in the wake of Kimmelgate, in which ABC briefly suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! over remarks about late rightwing blowhard, Charlie Kirk—and then reinstated just five days later.
A political commentator called out Disney CEO Bob Iger for crossing the political aisle
Image credits: Disney
“The comical wagon-circling seems most acute at Disney, whose brand makes it more vulnerable to political attacks,” Belloni writes.
This statement is made in the context of the empire’s CEO, Bob Iger, reportedly shifting from his previous progressive stance to the hard-right ideals of the Trump administration.
Underscoring this change in mood is the leak of H.R. Chief Sonia Coleman’s recent internal communication.
Belloni writes that the change in stance has been received and “manifested”
Image credits: Disney
Said email touted mantras like “Talent Acquisition becomes Talent Connection”, “innovative approach to enabling success”, “Human Resources becomes People & Culture,” and even “people-first philosophy”—which was all just corporate for “no more DEI.”
“That message has definitely been received internally and has manifested itself throughout the content operation, I’m told,” Belloni writes.
He says that Disney’s new Rapunzel is likely to be white
Image credits: rachelzegler
In action, this translates to the “purge” of ongoing “projects that may embroil the company in the culture wars that plagued Lightyear and Snow White and Win or Lose and The Little Mermaid.”
“Disney is about to cast a new Rapunzel in the revived live-action remake of Tangled. I’ll bet you the price of that long, braided wig that the gig will go to a white actress,” he says in the October 10 opinion piece.
The decision comes after backlash for an LGBTQ relationship depicted in the film “Lightyear”, which was banned in 14 countries
Image credits: Anthea06274890
Lightyear’s shortcoming, according to critics, is its depiction of two characters, Alisha Hawthorne (voiced by Uzo Aduba) and her wife, Kiko, in a lesbian relationship, and it even shows them kissing at one point.
The Independent reported in the same year that due to the scene, the production was banned in 14 countries.
‘Snow White’s’ $115 million shortfall was blamed on Rachel Zeglar
Image credits: Disney/theoutset
Snow White, according to the likes of Belloni, tanked at the box office for using a part-Columbian–albeit fair-skinned–actress.
Zeglar is known for her pro-Palestine stance, but it must be noted that previously, the film’s tanking numbers were blamed on Gal Gadot’s refusal to denounce Israel.
In fact, the latter suggested as much when she gave an interview to Israeli TV show The A Talks.
Image credits: Disney
“I was sure this movie was going to be a huge hit,” she said, referring to Snow White, in which she played the role of the evil queen.
“But then it (the October 7 attacks from Gaza) happened,” she said.
The series ‘Win or Lose’ has also been postured as a woke failure despite its high rankings on Rotten Tomatoes
Image credits: Anthea06274890
Then there was Win or Lose, which made headlines for wanting to highlight a trans perspective.
Negative feedback resulted in producers delaying the series’ release, then cutting dialogue from the production.
According to a 2024 NBC report, Iger claimed the move was in the interest of removing any messaging that could be construed as political.
While Belloni includes this production to make his case, its ratings tell a different story on Rotten Tomatoes, where it ranks 91%.
Disney’s new policies come after it allowed Jimmy Kimmel back on air
Image credits: Disney
Disney’s new company-wide directive comes weeks after the Jimmy Kimmel Live! 5-day suspension.
Kimmel was kicked off the air with the company using language like “indefinite” to describe his rap on the knuckles.
The US president celebrated the move, only for the network to make an about turn and allow Kimmel back onto the platform—essentially giving him the last word.
“I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back,” Trump raged in a Truth Social post.
“The White House was told by ABC that his show was cancelled!”
“You can’t believe they gave me my job back?” Kimmel retaliated the next day. “I can’t believe we gave you your job back.”
Citation from this article --- "Snow White, according to the likes of Belloni, tanked at the box office for using a part-Columbian–albeit fair-skinned–actress. Zegler is known for her pro-Palestine stance, but it must be noted that previously, the film’s tanking numbers were blamed on Gal Gadot’s refusal to denounce Israel." Ah so they don't know who to blame so they blame anyone but the scenarists, special effects supervisor and movie director. (I saw that movie and the only 2 good things in my opinion were the songs and the performance of Rachel Zegler).
How about ditching live action remakes of movies? Disney should stick to animation.
Disney has made far more feature length live action films than animated, and most of them are pretty good. The remaking an animated movie into a live action movie as a way to avoid coming up with new ideas is the bigger problem.
F**k Disney. They ruined Star Wars, everything after is just BS anyway. Also, Rapunzel is a fairy tale from my country, documented by the Grimm brothers. I highly doubt they ever saw a non-white person in their entire life. If you want non-white fairy tales, why not take the story out of their cultures, they are underrepresented anyway. No need to DEI our fairy tales, just take new stories from other cultures and cast from that ethnicity. It's not that hard.
I agree, there are so much stories from the various countries of Africa, or of Asia. I get tired of seeing good actors and actresses being targeted and blamed for playing "white characters", a lot of people use the opportunity to just be plain racist.Load More Replies...
