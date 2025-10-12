Hilarious Reactions Pour In After Disney Plans To Cast White Actress In Reboot And Ditches DEI

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney’s HR department is rolling back its DEI protocols, sparking speculation that a white actress may be cast in the upcoming live-action remake of Tangled.

The move follows the subpar performance of Snow White in March 2025, starring Colombian-American actress Rachel Zegler, which fell short of its production cost by $115 million.

Highlights Internal HR memo signals Disney is rolling back DEI and "culture war" projects.

Leak fuels speculation that Tangled remake will star a white Rapunzel.

Comes weeks after ABC briefly suspended Jimmy Kimmel over Charlie Kirk rant.

Other recent Disney projects, including Lightyear (2022) and The Little Mermaid (2023), have also been labeled woke-fueled failures due to a nonbinary character arc in the former and the casting of Halle Bailey in the latter.

The new memo comes in the wake of Kimmelgate, in which ABC briefly suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! over remarks about late rightwing blowhard, Charlie Kirk—and then reinstated just five days later.

A political commentator called out Disney CEO Bob Iger for crossing the political aisle

Animated blonde girl in a purple dress swinging with long hair, related to Disney casting and reboot controversy.

Image credits: Disney

“The comical wagon-circling seems most acute at Disney, whose brand makes it more vulnerable to political attacks,” Belloni writes.

This statement is made in the context of the empire’s CEO, Bob Iger, reportedly shifting from his previous progressive stance to the hard-right ideals of the Trump administration.

Underscoring this change in mood is the leak of H.R. Chief Sonia Coleman’s recent internal communication.

Belloni writes that the change in stance has been received and “manifested”

Young woman in period costume reaching out, representing Disney casting white actress in controversial reboot news.

Image credits: Disney

Said email touted mantras like “Talent Acquisition becomes Talent Connection”, “innovative approach to enabling success”, “Human Resources becomes People & Culture,” and even “people-first philosophy”—which was all just corporate for “no more DEI.”

“That message has definitely been received internally and has manifested itself throughout the content operation, I’m told,” Belloni writes.

He says that Disney’s new Rapunzel is likely to be white

Actress dressed as Snow White smiling and waving while stepping out of a trailer on Disney reboot set.

Image credits: rachelzegler

In action, this translates to the “purge” of ongoing “projects that may embroil the company in the culture wars that plagued Lightyear and Snow White and Win or Lose and The Little Mermaid.”

“Disney is about to cast a new Rapunzel in the revived live-action remake of Tangled. I’ll bet you the price of that long, braided wig that the gig will go to a white actress,” he says in the October 10 opinion piece.

The decision comes after backlash for an LGBTQ relationship depicted in the film “Lightyear”, which was banned in 14 countries

Tweet showing a white Tarzan with a controversial comment on Disney casting and diversity inclusion backlash.

Image credits: Anthea06274890

Lightyear’s shortcoming, according to critics, is its depiction of two characters, Alisha Hawthorne (voiced by Uzo Aduba) and her wife, Kiko, in a lesbian relationship, and it even shows them kissing at one point.

The Independent reported in the same year that due to the scene, the production was banned in 14 countries.

‘Snow White’s’ $115 million shortfall was blamed on Rachel Zeglar

Animated Disney character with curly dark hair smiling widely next to a posed portrait of a white actress in a white dress.

Image credits: Disney/theoutset

Snow White, according to the likes of Belloni, tanked at the box office for using a part-Columbian–albeit fair-skinned–actress.

Zeglar is known for her pro-Palestine stance, but it must be noted that previously, the film’s tanking numbers were blamed on Gal Gadot’s refusal to denounce Israel.

In fact, the latter suggested as much when she gave an interview to Israeli TV show The A Talks.

Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in a lively scene from animated Disney film, highlighting reactions to Disney casting and DEI concerns.

Image credits: Disney

“I was sure this movie was going to be a huge hit,” she said, referring to Snow White, in which she played the role of the evil queen.



“But then it (the October 7 attacks from Gaza) happened,” she said.

The series ‘Win or Lose’ has also been postured as a woke failure despite its high rankings on Rotten Tomatoes

Twitter post showing animated Disney characters with a caption about Disney diversity and casting reactions.

Image credits: Anthea06274890

Then there was Win or Lose, which made headlines for wanting to highlight a trans perspective.



Negative feedback resulted in producers delaying the series’ release, then cutting dialogue from the production.

According to a 2024 NBC report, Iger claimed the move was in the interest of removing any messaging that could be construed as political.

While Belloni includes this production to make his case, its ratings tell a different story on Rotten Tomatoes, where it ranks 91%.

Disney’s new policies come after it allowed Jimmy Kimmel back on air

Disney reboot scene showing white actress surrounded by seven dwarfs, sparking hilarious reactions after casting and DEI concerns.

Image credits: Disney

Disney’s new company-wide directive comes weeks after the Jimmy Kimmel Live! 5-day suspension.

Kimmel was kicked off the air with the company using language like “indefinite” to describe his rap on the knuckles.

The US president celebrated the move, only for the network to make an about turn and allow Kimmel back onto the platform—essentially giving him the last word.

“I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back,” Trump raged in a Truth Social post.

“The White House was told by ABC that his show was cancelled!”

“You can’t believe they gave me my job back?” Kimmel retaliated the next day. “I can’t believe we gave you your job back.”

The internet says that Pocahontas should be played by a white actress

Tweet showing user commenting on casting decisions with digital de-aging, reflecting hilarious reactions to Disney casting and DEI concerns.

Image credits: J_Stobrimore

Tweet by Dan Holbrook reacting humorously to Disney’s casting of a white actress in Snow White reboot, sparking DEI controversy.

Image credits: DanHolbrook

Tweet from Shaun Arnold criticizing Disney for casting choices and raising prices, reflecting public backlash on diversity and inclusion.

Image credits: badwulf1865

User tweet reacting to Disney casting white actress as Pocahontas in reboot, sparking debates on DEI and casting choices.

Image credits: gdlhagg

Tweet criticizing Disney's live action reboot plans, expressing frustration over casting and lack of new ideas.

Image credits: scottimatic

Screenshot of a tweet questioning job loss and actress likability amid Disney casting white actress in Snow White reboot.

Image credits: dcnh42

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Disney casting a white actress in reboot, sparking DEI-related discussions online.

Image credits: LadyMagaUSA

Tweet from Hurricane Zane discussing Disney's loss of $300M in gross profit and brand damage after casting controversy.

Image credits: zwhitchcox

Tweet reacting to Disney casting a white actress in reboot, expressing concern about potential character changes in the script.

Image credits: digi_akuma

Tweet from Community Nots reacting with crying emoji to casting news about Disney reboot and diversity issues.

Image credits: Comunitynots

Screenshot of a tweet expressing shock and horror over Disney hiring a white actress in reboot, sparking DEI criticism.

Image credits: barram_francis

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Disney's casting decision for the Rapunzel reboot and reactions to DEI changes.

Image credits: MishaTurtleX

Tweet from Leo Black commenting on casting fictional characters like historical figures amid Disney reboot and DEI controversy.

Image credits: leofnblack