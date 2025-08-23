Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Gal Gadot’s Career Takes Another Hit After Being Branded ‘Worst Actress Of All Time’
Gal Gadot wearing a white fringed dress, smiling while seated on a red carpet at a Hollywood event.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Gal Gadot’s Career Takes Another Hit After Being Branded ‘Worst Actress Of All Time’

The criticism around Wonder Womanalum Gal Gadot’s acting continues to swirl as her 2021 Netflix movie Red Notice teeters in its number one spot.

The hawkishness around the 40-year-old comes after acting critic Cooper Neidecker dragged her in a May YouTube video, for her portrayal of Wonder Woman opposite Pedro Pascal in the 2020 film.

Highlights
  • Wonder Woman alum Gal Gadot, 40, is under renewed scrutiny for her acting.
  • YouTube critic Cooper Neidecker called her Evil Queen portrayal “terrible” and blamed her for the film’s flop.
  • Gadot told Israeli TV she expected Snow White to succeed but blamed politics for its poor reception.

Also drawing attention is Gadot’s portrayal of Disney’s titular Evil Queen, released in March 2025.

The movie has since been deemed “a flop,” and fans–while lauding Rachel Zegler’s depiction of Snow White–have described Gadot’s performance as one of her worst.

RELATED:

    One of the Neidecker’s examples is Gal Gadot’s portrayal of Wonder WomanGal Gadot sitting on Hollywood Walk of Fame star, smiling, wearing a white fringed dress and black sandals.

    Image credits: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

    Neidecker, in his April 2 YouTube critique, did not mince his words.

    “Gal Gadot is in the new Snow White movie, and it’s got a lot of people asking the question ‘why was Gal Gadot ever cast in any movie ever and why is she like a movie star she sucks at acting?’”

    He switched to the scene from Wonder Woman, in which Gadot is clinging to the hood of a moving vehicle with Maxwell Lord (Pascal) behind the wheel.

    The scene shows Pascal’s face screwed up as he puts his all into looking terrified. 

    Gal Gadot relaxing outdoors in a black bikini, holding a drink, amid career challenges as an actress.

    Image credits: gal_gadot

    Gadot, on the other side of the windshield, could just as easily have been telling someone about to go on a shopping run not to forget the milk.

    “I need you to give me the stone,” she says with a relatively stony demeanor.

    Niedecker interrupts the scene to read a review that claims Gadot “gets worse the more pronounced she is.”

    Critic Cooper Neidecker blamed Evil Queen’s flop on Gadot’s “terrible” acting

    Gal Gadot in elaborate costume on a medieval film set, highlighting controversies impacting her career.

    Image credits: Snow White/Disney+

    Niedecker pivots to her performance in Evil Queen, where he quotes another review describing it as “the real poison apple.”

    He goes on to say that these onscreen faux pas are not isolated or a bad patch suffered by an otherwise competent star, but rather examples of failures that characterize Gadot’s career.

    Niedecker then switches to a snippet of her, purportedly failing in character as the Evil Queen, and says, “This is serving nothing.”

    According to the producer, her performance in the movie is an artifact of broader pattern mistakes, including character design.

    Gal Gadot appearing with Dwayne Johnson in an outdoor scene from a movie promoting her acting career.

    Image credits: Red Notice Netflix

    “Look at what they did to Rachel Zegler,” Niedecker complained. “This is the main character of the movie and they let hair and makeup destroy everything, and then they tried to blame it on Rachel. I don’t know what they’re doing.”

    Niedecker further claimed that the movie flopped because of the character design and Gadot’s “terrible acting.”

    The 40-year-old actress told an Israeli TV show that she expected the movie to be a success

    Gal Gadot smiling on video call and a man speaking into a microphone in a cozy room setting.

    Image credits: Film Cooper

    Gadot has since surfaced to give her take on Evil Queen’s tanking numbers. 

    In a sitdown with the Israeli TV show, The A Talks, she blamed politics.

    “I really enjoyed filming this movie,” she told the host and extended the sentiment to co-star Zegler amid swirling rumors that the two clashed over differing stances on the Middle Eastern status quo.

    “I was sure this movie was going to be a huge hit,” she continued. “But then it happened,” she said, referring to the October 7 incursion. 

    A cartoon is challenging Red Notice in its top spot on Netflix

    Meanwhile, on Netflix, Red Notice, in which she stars alongside big names like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ed Sheeran, and Ryan Reynolds, is currently sitting at just below 231 million views.

    Gal Gadot smiling outdoors while hugging a man, surrounded by greenery and trees in a natural setting.

    Image credits: gal_gadot

    Next in line and contending for the top spot is Kpop Demon Hunters, which is only months old (released June 2025) and has 210 million views.

    Social media is not impressed with Gadot

    In response to Niedecker’s critique, one person summed up the swirling dissent for the 40-year-old star’s acting, saying:

    Gal Gadot posing at a Disney fan event, wearing a black blazer and crop top, career faces challenges.

    Image credits: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

    “Gal Gadot acting in a film is like an average person participating at the Olympics. You’d think that acting isn’t that difficult because you only see great actors, but when you see her acting compared to good acting…”

    The criticism for the is wide spread

    Screenshot of a social media post criticizing Gal Gadot’s acting, highlighting her career challenges as an actress.

    Screenshot of a comment criticizing Gal Gadot’s acting for lacking emotion and flatly yelling her lines.

    Text from ninefox stating a comment about Gal Gadot’s acting related to Wonder Woman role.

    Gal Gadot looking serious at a public event, highlighting challenges in her acting career.

    Text post on a social platform comparing a dramatic wail to the sound made when burning grilled cheese.

    Screenshot of a social media post criticizing Gal Gadot’s acting, highlighting worst actress claims affecting her career.

    Comment stating that Gal Gadot was out-acted by The Rock, related to Gal Gadot’s career and worst actress claims.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Gal Gadot, highlighting negative opinions affecting her career.

    Comment text criticizing Gal Gadot's acting, highlighting her reputation as worst actress in a social media post.

    Comment criticizing Gal Gadot’s acting, claiming only the voice actress was excellent among Brazilians.

    Gal Gadot acts in a TikTok skit, staring at the camera while delivering her lines, affecting her career reputation.

    Gal Gadot speaking in an interview, reflecting on her career as an Amazonian goddess and actress.

    Text excerpt discussing criticism of Gal Gadot’s acting, mentioning her as a bad actress according to opinions online.

    Gal Gadot in a candid moment, reflecting on challenges as her career faces setbacks in the acting industry.

    toe_jam_on_toast avatar
    SkippityBoppityBoo
    SkippityBoppityBoo
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wish people would just stop with the negativity. She's a beautiful looking person. So is that why you're jealous of her?... Okay some roles she wasn't suited to but the films she's been in? They are made for entertainment. Brandon Routh as Superman wasn't particularly brilliant in his acting... In my humble opinion but films such as these? It's just eye candy and to get all wonkabangabingbang about them? Hums.... Hey? You can always leave or turn off the film 👍🙂

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
