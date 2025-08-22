15submissions
What Happened To The Office Cast 20 Years Later
The Office was an NBC sitcom that aired between 2005 and 2013. It was about a dysfunctional paper supply company in Scranton, Pennsylvania—dysfunctional because of its staff.
It aped the BBC original, which ran from 2001 to 2003 and was created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. While a rip-off or “mockumentary,” it gained fans internationally.
It made no less of an impact on its cast, all of whom speak fondly of their time on set.
Here is what 15 of its most iconic characters are doing with their lives more than a decade later.
Steve Carell As Michael Scott
Michael Scott is the regional manager of the fictitious Dunder Mifflin in the American version of The Office.
He is almost as ineffective as his British equivalent, David Brent—almost; as every once-so-often he surprises with a flourish of dexterity.
In the extended Goodbye, Michael episode of Season 7, he marries human resources rep Holly Flax and moves to Colorado with her. He is not seen again until the finale in 2013.
Steve Carell (62) was nominated for six consecutive Primetime Emmy awards for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series” (2006-2011) and struck gold with a Golden Globe for “Best Actor – Television Series in a Musical or Comedy” (2006).
Other wins include accolades from the Television Critics Association (2006), Writers Guild of America (twice in 2007), Montecarlo TV Festival (2010), and three Ensembles with his fellow cast members, along with 21 nominations, per IMDb.
Carell had been married to SNL alum Nancy Walls (59) for nine years when the show started.
Six years later, they welcomed their daughter Elisabeth Anne, and after another four, their son, a boy by the name of John.
A 2023 People article quoted him describing his kids as having a sense of humor that “is very pure.”
“They don’t even know when they’re being funny, because it’s just so honest. And I think that’s what makes them so funny,” said
One of his most recent public appearances was at Northwestern University’s 167th Commencement, where he addressed a group of 3,000 graduates.
“My kids are right around your age and it’s difficult for me to process just how much you’ve all experienced in your young lives,” he told them.
Peacock is set to premiere a spinoff of The Office, called The Paper on September 4, 2025.
Carell has let on that he will not be reprising his role but told the Hollywood Reporter in 2024 that he will be watching.
John Krasinski As Jim Halpert
John Krasinski (45) walked into the auditions for The Office knowing exactly what he wanted.
According to a fan page, he was an avid enthusiast of the British version of the show, and while the casting crew had him pegged for Dwight Schrute, he insisted on trying out for the equivalent of Britain’s Tim Canterbury—and thus he landed the role of Jim Halpert.
Halpert was a sales rep for the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin before transferring to Stamford in Season 3.
The two branches merged, and Halpert was promoted to assistant regional manager, then assistant manager alongside Micheal Scott (Steve Carell) in Season 6.
Jim Halpert is smart and affable, but also known for his pranks on Schrute. He gets engaged to Pam Beesly whom he would eventually marry and have two children with.
According to Screenrant, Krasinski and Jenna Fischer showed chemistry from the time they met, which helped convince the casting crew that he was right for Halpert.
The on-screen relationship has since gained recognition from Best Life (2020), U.S. Weekly (2022), and Yard Baker (2025) as one of the Best TV Couples of All Time.
For his role, Krasinski scooped an “Individual Achievement in Comedy” award (2006), two Online TV and Film Association accolades (2006, 2007), a Television Critics Award, two Writers Guild of America accolades (2007), two Teen Choice Awards (2007, 2008) and a recognition from TV Land (2008).
He also received International Online Cinema Awards (2006, 2007, 2009, 2011) and a Gold Derby Award for “Actor of the Decade” (2019), along with four ensemble awards and 21 nominations.
A November 2024 report by real estate outlet Realtor.com indicated that he was living in Brooklyn, New York, with his wife of 25 years, Emily Blunt (42), and his two daughters, Hazel (10) and Violet (8).
According to an August 1 Variety report, Krasinski is currently involved in the making of A Quiet Place: III as a writer, director, and producer.
Rainn Wilson As Dwight Schrute
Dwight Schrute starts out as Michael Scott’s (Steve Carell) assistant and a salesman at the fictitious Dunder Mifflin.
In addition to his day job, the series cast him as the owner of a beet plantation and a Bed and Breakfast at Schrute Farms.
In Season 7, he acquires the business park where Dunder Mifflin is located, but it appears that his personal ventures ride shotgun to his career ambitions at the paper company.
Like his counterpart on the British original, Gareth Keenan, he revels in his role while vying for his senior’s position.
Dwight, unlike the rest of his cast members, appears in every episode of The Office.
For Rainn Wilson's (59) contributions to the show, he was nominated for three Prime Time Emmys (2007-2009), a Satellite award (2010) twice at the Montecarlo TV Festival (2008 and 2010), and five times for the Screen Actors Guild (2009-2013).
He also received recognition from the Teen Choice Awards when he was shortlisted in 2007, and again the next year by TV Land and the International Online Cinema Awards, and although he never won one, he was nominated seven times for Gold Derby Awards between 2006 and 2009, per IMDb.
He won three TV Guide awards in 2007, along with the four Ensembles with his fellow cast members.
Wilson currently resides in Southern California with his wife, Holiday Reinhorn, and son Walter.
He regularly posts to Instagram, recently speaking of the fires in the state and how they destroyed a part of his home.
Wilson also celebrated he and Reinhorn's 30th anniversary with a photo dump on the platform.
“I can’t believe it’s been 30 years of marital–I won’t say “bliss”–but I’ll say a beautiful, fun, heart-exploding, sublime and sometimes, um, challenging life-adventure,” he wrote.
His most recent contribution is to the upcoming movie Code 3, which is scheduled for release in September 2025.
Jenna Fischer As Pam Beesly
Pam Beesly starts off the series as a shy artistically inclined receptionist at Dunder Mifflin, then climbs the corporate ladder through sales to office administrator.
She grows more assertive as her career develops and leaves the company in the last episode.
She finds love in the workplace in the form of Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) who she gets engaged to in the fifth season, marries in the sixth, and has kids with in the eighth.
Speaking to NPR’s Terry Gross in 2008, she recalled how pedantic the show's directors were about her mirroring her British counterpart, Dawn Tinsley.
“Don't make yourself all pretty, and dare to bore me with your audition,” the casting director told her.
Fischer won a Woman’s Image Network Award for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series” in 2006, a TV Guide “Favourite Ensemble,” a Gold Derby TV Award for “Best Comedy Supporting Actress” and three Ensemblés for “Best Show” in 2007 and 2008 with the rest of the cast.
In 2010 she won a “Lifetime Achievement in Film” Award at the St Louis Film Festival and was nominated 26 times by various societies throughout the lifespan of the show.
Jenna Fischer, now 51, married for the second time in 2010 to Lee Kirk, and welcomed her first child Weston into the world, paralleling Beesly’s second pregnancy in The Office’s Season 8.
She gave birth again in May 2014, to her daughter, Harper.
In October 2024, she made a shock announcement on Instagram.
“I never thought I’d be making an announcement like this but here we are. Last December, I was diagnosed with Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer,” she wrote.
“After completing surgery, chemotherapy and radiation I am now cancer free,” she concluded.
While working on her recovery, she has a role in Ashland Avenue at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago, and can be heard as a co-host on the Office Ladies podcast with former co-star Angela Kinsey.
Mindy Kaling As Kelly Kapoor
Kelly Kapoor is a customer service representative for the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin from Seasons 1 to 8 before marrying at the start of Season 9 and moving to Ohio.
Her introduction was grand: In the second episode, Diversity Day, in Season 1, Michael Scott (Steve Carell) attempts to educate his underlings and addresses Kapoor in a made up Indian accent.
He receives a slap for his efforts, an Kapoor storms out of the room. In Season 2, Kapoor gets into a relationship with the office temp Ryan Howard (B.J. Novak).
The problems caused when she sees Stanley Hudson’s (Leslie David Baker) daughter flirting with her romantic interest is just the start of a long relationship rollercoaster that would ultimately see Howard abandoning his son in the hands of Kapoor’s fiancée, Ravi, and absconding with her.
Mindy Kaling (46) received 19 nominations for her role in The Office and along with fellow cast members scooped Ensemble awards in 2007 and 2008, per IMDb.
She currently lives in Los Angeles where she had her star inducted to the Hollywood Walk of Fame as recently as February 2025.
She has three children but remains tightlipped about who their father is.
Notably she and B.J. Novak (who played Ryan Howard), dated on and off in real life during their tenure on The Office and he is a godfather of at least two of her offspring.
She has currently co-writing for Legally Blonde 3 and admitted that she would love to break her hiatus from the camera “soon.”
Leslie David Baker As Stanley Hudson
Stanley Hudson works at the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin as a salesman and sits opposite Phyllis Vance (Phyllis Smith).
In his role, he is cast as a senior who faced discrimination at the company since his hiring in 1989, which he handles with an air of nonchalance.
His numbness extends to/or is caused by Michael Scott (Steve Carell) and anything that happens as an extension of his management.
On occasion, Hudson lashes out at Scott, while Scott, naively racist, continuously tries to nurture a friendship.
And thus, as a demotivated employee serving the whims of a senior who is younger with less experience than him, he clocks out–if not earlier–at 5 PM on the dot every day.
Unlike what his demeanor may suggest, Hudson is efficient and reaches his sales target early every month allowing him lots of spare time for his riddle books.
Having mastered his job and being on in years, he is bored with his work routine and looks forward to his retirement.
In Season 9, he realizes this dream and moves to Florida City where he spends his time carving wooden birds for a hobby.
For his role in the office, Leslie David Baker (67) won a TV Land “Future Classic Award” in 2008 and with his cast members, scooped Ensembles from TV Guide and Gold Derby in 2007 and 2008, per IMDb.
He was also nominated eight times.
Baker lives in Los Angeles and is married, but as a 2024 article by NBC points out, details on his family “are not publicly” available.
Accordingly, some reports suggest he has a 20-year-old daughter by the name of Maya and a son by the name of Miles.
Reddit has also noticed that unlike their references to other former cast members on their podcast The Office Ladies, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey–who played Angela Martin and Pam Beesly on the same show–keep their distance from Baker.
“Audio is all over the place. Jenna hates Jim,” alleged one netizen.
Baker is active on Instagram where he posts snippets and fliers of his projects like a Cheerios ad where he threw in with two former The Office alums, and the Unspoken Bonds series for which he does voice overs.
Ed Helms As Andy Bernard
Andy Bernard is introduced to the series in Season 3 of The Office as the Regional Director of Sales at Dunder Mifflin’s Stamford branch.
Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) repeatedly pranks him, sending him into a rage one day that causes him to put his fist through the office wall (Season 1, Episode 14).
Bernard is sent for anger management counseling and remains absent from the show for four episodes.
Fan page Dunderpedia writes of his character under the new CEO David Wallace (Andy Buckley):
“Andy's relationship with Wallace deteriorates from Andy's lack of focus and professionalism, eventually culminating in Andy's voluntary resignation, to his reinstatement as a salesman, to his eventual firing again, after Andy's vulgar actions cause David Wallace to fire him, which he uses to his advantage in order to pursue a singing career.
“This all happens over the course of one day.”
For his role in the series, Ed Helms (51) received four group awards with his fellow cast members and was nominated an additional seven times.
Helms has on numerous occasions hinted at his wife and child claiming that the former was outdoorsy and had a great sense of humor, but has kept her identity close to his chest, per Romper.
In an April 2021 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, he dropped hints about his daughter who was at the time three, noting that she did not watch much television so when they gave her a tablet to keep her busy during a 14-hour drive, they had trouble getting back from her.
Helms took to his Instagram account on May 8 to announce the release of a book SNAFU: The Definitive Guide to History’s Greatest Screwups.
“I’m already discussing with my lawyer how to legally change my name to ‘NY Times Bestselling Author Ed Helms’,” he elaborated.
B.j. Novak As Ryan Howard
Ryan Howard is known as “The Temp” due to his temporary role at Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch.
He is unhappy with his senior, Michael Scott (Steve Carell), who seems to always assign him menial tasks while digging into his personal life in a bid to establish a friendship.
As the plot develops, Howard nurtures feelings of contempt for Scott and his peers.
This negative attitude balloons into criminal activity after his promotion to the company’s head office in New York.
He returns to the Scranton branch in Season 5 to replace receptionist Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) and harbors aspirations of climbing the corporate ladder again—this time with a hit list of people who will “be sorry,” which includes Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and Kevin Malone (Brian Baumgartner).
His character on the show is also defined by his inconsistent relationship with Kelly Kapoor (Mindy Kaling).
The two make up and break up repeatedly, and eventually abscond together, even though one has a child and the other is engaged.
B.J. Novak (46) not only played the role of Ryan Howard but served as the show’s writer, director, and executive producer.
For his contributions, he and his cast members won three Ensemble Awards (2007). According to IMDb, various academies also nominated him 20 times.
He currently lives in Los Angeles and is said to be dating TikTok personality Delaney Rowe after they were seen together in December 2024.
While he has no children of his own, he is the godfather of Mindy Kaling’s eldest two, Katherine and Spencer.
Notably, Kaling has kept her children’s paternity private over the years.
Perhaps more suggestive is the fact that Kaling and Novak dated intermittently throughout their time on their show.
Totally unrelated: His most recent Instagram post hones in on a ceremony around Kaling's induction to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Dear B.J. Novak, as someone once wrote: “You’ve gotta be [the] baby daddy.”
Oscar Nuñez As Oscar Martinez
Oscar Martinez is the third accountant at Dunder Mifflin. He is cast as a gay Mexican man with a mild temper and good manners, which at times give way to scoffing or disdain for his colleagues.
He is often exasperated by co-workers’ antics and sees himself, along with Jim (John Krasinski), Pam Halpert (Jenna Fischer), and Toby Flenderson (Paul Lieberstein), as the “the coalition of reason.”
Others, however, while appreciating his generally polite demeanor, see him as a know-it-all who corrects grammar and facts as he goes.
Given his disposition, he becomes easy prey for his bungling manager Michael Scott (Steve Carrel), in the Season 3 Gay Witch Hunt premiere.
Scott tries to course correct by kissing him in the conference room in front of everyone, but Martinez takes a long holiday to Europe, spanning 13 Episodes.
In his reappearance, he is seen driving a Lexus RX 400h—a company car given to him to avert a discrimination lawsuit.
Martinez also clashes with the hypocritical Angela Martin (Angela Kinsey) over her bigotry, but she later comes round and apologizes for her behavior.
For his contributions to the show, Oscar Nuñez (66) won an ALMA (2009), two Daytime Emmys (2007), and the four Ensembles he shared with his fellow cast members between 2007 and 2008.
He was also nominated an 18 times, per IMDb.
In 2018, realtor.com reported that he had sold his Nichols Canyon home in Los Angeles and bought up elsewhere in the same city.
He has been married to comedian and Grey’s Anatomy alum, Ursula Whittaker, since 2011 and the two have a 12-year old daughter together named August Luce.
Nuñez is reprising his role in the upcoming The Office spinoff, The Paper, which is expected to hit the big screen on September 4, 2025.
Brian Baumgartner As Kevin Malone
As a "minor" member of the cast, Kevin Malone works in the accounting department of Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch and is characterized by his social ineptitude—a reflection of Keith Bishop from the British original.
In his personal time he performs in a band called Scrantonicity which eventually boots him, prompting him to launch Scrantonicity II with questionable results.
His incompetence was also evident in his work, and came to a head after Dwight Shrute took over management and fired him at the same gathering that announced Stanley Hudson’s (Leslie David Baker) retirement.
As the plot goes, his reputation for mistakes saves him from jail time for fraud.
Notably, despite Brian Baumgartner’s (52) role in The Office being described as “minor,” he scooped more wins than some of the regular cast members, including two Daytime Emmys and a TV Land “Future Classic” in 2007.
According to IMDb, he won TV Guide and Gold Derby TV Ensemble awards in the same year, like the rest of the cast.
He currently lives in Atlanta, Georgia, with his wife, Celeste Ackelson, a fashion industry worker whom he married in 2014.
The two have a daughter named Brylee Bea, 10.
One of his most recent contributions was as a guest star in Season 3 of Suits LA, where he played a fictitious version of himself seeking to move away from the comedy genre to more serious roles.
Speaking about The Office’s upcoming spinoff, The Paper, slated for release in September 2025, he told the New York Post:
“I saw the trailer… just launched a few days ago. I thought the trailer was fantastic. I’m really excited to watch it.”
The Office alum can also be heard on The Office Deep Dive (2021-2022) and Off The Beat with Brian Baumgartner (2024) podcasts.
Angela Kinsey As Angela Martin
Angela Martin, based on the character Sheila, from the British version of The Office, is the prim, professional, “stuck up” senior accountant at Dunder Mifflin, Scranton.
She also heads up the company Party Planning Committee and serves as its safety officer.
Her character was cast as an individual with a penchant for photos of babies posing like grown-ups, occasional singing, fallacious claims of vegetarianism, abject hypocrisy, and being a chronic HR offender.
Martin is better at shifting blame (and topping it off with insults) than owning up.
In Season 2, she starts a clandestine relationship with the ambitious Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), Michael Scott’s (Steve Carell) second-in-command.
Their relationship follows and overlaps with those between her and the fictitious Pennsylvania Senator, Robert Lipton, and Dunder Mifflin co-worker Andy Bernard (Ed Helms).
By Season 8, she has a child and then marries in Season 9, changing her surname to Schrute.
Notably, she originally auditioned for the role of Pam Beesly (ultimately played by Jenna Fischer) but was rejected due to her (Martin’s) portrayal of Beesly being “too feisty.”
The production crew would eventually write up a character specifically for her and give it her first name.
For her contributions, Angela Kinsey (54) scooped two Daytime Emmys (2007), a TV Land award, two Screen Actors’ Guild Ensembles (2007, 2008), and a TV Guide Ensemble (2007).
She also received a total of 12 nominations, per IMDb.
Kinsey busies herself with co-hosting the Office Ladies podcast with fellow cast member Jenna Fischer.
She is active on Instagram, where she documents trips to Iceland, England, Colorado, and Canada, among other countries.
While offering personal finance advice on CNBC in July 2025, she recalled keeping her day job until The Office had reached its third season.
“I just knew that even though I was on a hit show, that I would need to be already thinking ahead and strategizing ahead about what’s my next job,” she told the outlet.
“Don’t take anything for granted and save.”
Phyllis Smith As Phyllis Vance
Phillis Vance is a sales rep at the Dunder Mifflin paper vendor and is cast as a quiet but friendly person who loves chatting about girly stuff.
She went to school with Michael Scott (Steve Carell), who constantly harps on her age and apparent non-femininity, which sparked lesbian rumors in school due to the suits and bow ties she favored.
Vance got pregnant at a young age and gave her baby up for adoption, so when Pam Beesly(Jenna Fischer) was replaced by another woman, who said she was given up for adoption, Vance had a DNA test done, which turned out negative.
Below Vance’s soft, motherly veneer lurks an acidic vindictiveness, which was often directed at Angela Martin (Angela Kinsley) and sometimes Beesly.
For her efforts Phyllis Smith, 76, won Gold Derby, Screen Actors Guild and TV Guide Ensemblé awards in 2007, and another Guild Ensemblé in 2008.
She was nominated an additional 11 times, per IMDb.
She currently lives in St. Louis, Missouri and information regarding her family is scarce.
The Office Again fan page on Facebook noted in July 2025, that the septuagenarian came out of retirement to reprise her voice role in Pixar’s Inside Out, prompting Disney to find her a recording studio in Missouri.
Her Instagram posts shows that her tenure in The Office is never far from her thoughts with her second last post being a group photo of the cast.
“Still don’t know how it’s been so long,” she wrote. “So incredibly thankful for this show, the fans, and the impact it’s had on the world. Love y’all!”
Kate Flannery As Meredith Palmer
Meredith Palmer is the twice divorced gauche yet promiscuous secretary at the Dunder Mifflin.
She has a son and a daughter–whom she refers to as the good one–who lives with her father.
Palmer is allergic to lactose which deprives her of cake on her own birthday but she makes up for it with her proclivity for booze—so much so that she passes out at her desk in Season 1.
The next time it affects her reputation at work is after an office party when she takes off her top in front of her manager Michael Scott (Steve Carell).
Scott, after a deep breath, exploits the situation in a strange way: he snaps a photo.
Alcohol gets the better of her again when she sets her hair on fire. Scott in one of his rare moments of prudence, sees it as a time for intervention and tries to book Palmer into a rehab.
Unfortunately the institution does not accept unwilling patients.
Palmer is an original character and has no counterpart in the British original.
Kate Flannery, 61, won an individual TV land award in 2008 along with the four Ensembles she and her fellow cast members scooped between 2007 and 2008, and she was nominated for ten more awards, per IMDb.
Flannery is a twin who is the younger of the two by three minutes.
She has no children and is unmarried, but has a longtime boyfriend, Chris Haston, whom she met on the set of The Office.
Speaking on The Jennifer Hudson Show in March 2025, she said: “I’m so lucky because when I got The Office I was 40, but I also got to meet my boyfriend on the show.”
“I met him, and we didn't start dating until the end of season 2.”
The two have been together since.
Creed Bratton As Creed Bratton
Creed Bratton is a former homeless hippie serving as Dunder Mifflin’s quality assurance officer.
He has no parallel in the British original but speaks the lines of the latter’s BJ Novak in the pilot episode.
He comes across as mysterious and often says things that leave his colleagues wondering.
One such statement (in the Fun Run episode) was his claim that he was born in 1925, which is incongruent with his appearance.
Another of Bratton’s defining qualities is his poor memory and apparent mental instability, which is attributed to his use of substances during his hippie years.
As a testimony to the latter, he introduces himself to Meredith Palmer (Kate Flannery) in The Convention episode, suggesting that it was the first time he saw her—despite both of them having worked at Dunder Mifflin for years.
Bratton is quiet and reclusive to the point that many of his colleagues–like himself–have no idea what his job at Dunder Mifflin is.
He is also known for his claims of gory past crimes and making outlandish admissions like having participated in various cults, of which he elaborated: “You have more fun as a follower, but you make more money as a leader.”
According to IMDb, Creed Bratton, 82, and the rest of the cast scooped four group awards between 2007 and 2008 and were nominated an additional 13 times.
He married and divorced twice, has a child from each marriage, and lives in California. He is occasionally active on Instagram where he posts updates about his music.
He announced the release of his last album, Tao Pop, in September 2024, describing it as “mental!”
Paul Lieberstein As Toby Flenderson
Toby Flenderson is an HR representative appointed to the Dunder Mifflin by corporate and thus his office outranks that of the company regional manager Michael Scott (Steve Carrell).
Where Scott brings chaos and bungling efforts at professionalism, Flenderson brings true decorum (initially) often impeding the former’s antics and nurturing a dislike for himself in the man.
The same sentiment is seen in Andy Bernard (Ed Helms) when he is at the company’s reigns, with his bone of contention being Flenderson foiling his attempt at a constructive dismissal—among other fraudulent infractions.
The one thing that does sway Flenderson from his professional demeanor is his crush on Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer).
He can be seen withholding the news of her and Jim Halpert’s relationship from corporate while trying to get between the two.
In Season 9, Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) fires him, and according to Dunderpedia, it may have been because of a documentary depicting him as not doing his job.
For his role in The Office, Paul Lieberstein (58) won three Emmys (2006, 2007), a Women’s Image Network Award (2008), and a Gold Derby (2009), along with the ensembles he shared with his team.
He was nominated an additional 33 times, per IMDb.
Leiberstein married Janine Poreba (2008), who was cast as Amy, Flenderson’s date in two seasons of the series.
They live a private life in California, and according to Lohud, Poreba was pregnant in 2010.
Reminiscing about his days in the series with HR Brew in a May 2025 interview, he said:
“It was just a remarkable experience that I can’t believe I got to do.
“I don’t think there’s anything else that comes close to it, bringing that kind of group of talented people together.”
I am going to say something here that, as a Brit, might be deemed sacrilegious. I prefer the American version of the office ( The first few series anyway, later on the quality declined) to the UK original. There was a cruel edge to the original Office which I did not like.
