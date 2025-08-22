Stanley Hudson works at the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin as a salesman and sits opposite Phyllis Vance (Phyllis Smith).



In his role, he is cast as a senior who faced discrimination at the company since his hiring in 1989, which he handles with an air of nonchalance.



His numbness extends to/or is caused by Michael Scott (Steve Carell) and anything that happens as an extension of his management.



On occasion, Hudson lashes out at Scott, while Scott, naively racist, continuously tries to nurture a friendship.



And thus, as a demotivated employee serving the whims of a senior who is younger with less experience than him, he clocks out–if not earlier–at 5 PM on the dot every day.



Unlike what his demeanor may suggest, Hudson is efficient and reaches his sales target early every month allowing him lots of spare time for his riddle books.



Having mastered his job and being on in years, he is bored with his work routine and looks forward to his retirement.



In Season 9, he realizes this dream and moves to Florida City where he spends his time carving wooden birds for a hobby.



For his role in the office, Leslie David Baker (67) won a TV Land “Future Classic Award” in 2008 and with his cast members, scooped Ensembles from TV Guide and Gold Derby in 2007 and 2008, per IMDb.



He was also nominated eight times.



Baker lives in Los Angeles and is married, but as a 2024 article by NBC points out, details on his family “are not publicly” available.



Accordingly, some reports suggest he has a 20-year-old daughter by the name of Maya and a son by the name of Miles.



Reddit has also noticed that unlike their references to other former cast members on their podcast The Office Ladies, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey–who played Angela Martin and Pam Beesly on the same show–keep their distance from Baker.



“Audio is all over the place. Jenna hates Jim,” alleged one netizen.



Baker is active on Instagram where he posts snippets and fliers of his projects like a Cheerios ad where he threw in with two former The Office alums, and the Unspoken Bonds series for which he does voice overs.

