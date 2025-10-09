‘Monsters: The Ed Gein Story’ Lied To You About These 6 Major Details

ADVERTISEMENT

The so-called Butcher of Plainfield, Ed Gein, comes to life in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix contribution, where Charlie Hunnam becomes part of a grim picture to induce horror—but not everything in the series is true.

Gein was born in the early 1900s and was thought of as a quiet Wisconsin farmer as an adult, until he was arrested in 1957 for the shooting of local hardware owner Bernice Worden.

Highlights Netflix series Monster: The Ed Gein Story adds crimes with no evidence

No proof Gein took his brother’s life, wrote to Richard Speck, or had an accomplice

FBI agent said Gein was too psychotic to speak—let alone help catch Ted Bundy

While he would later admit to taking another woman’s life, these were the only slayings authorities could pin on him.

Unlike what Netflix’s Monster: The Ed Gein Story suggests, Gein was not responsible for the following crimes and associations:

1. Ed Gein had no accomplices

Split image showing a black and white photo of a woman on the left and a smiling young woman from Netflix's Monster Ed Gein story on the right.

Image credits: Bettmann Archive/Getty Images / Netflix

One aspect of the series, fabricated for heightened drama, is the portrayal of Adeline Watkins (played by Suzanna Son) as his accomplice and partner in crime.

The woman who initially described her interaction with Gein as a “20-year relationship” allegedly turned down his bid for marriage in 1955.

Speaking to the Minneapolis Tribune after he was captured, she described the man as being so “nice about doing things I wanted to do that sometimes I felt I was taking advantage of him.”

Man in a checkered coat standing indoors in a dimly lit room, related to Netflix's Monster The Ed Gein story details.

Image credits: Netflix

She would double back on this statement later, and limit herself to “quiet and polite” in her description of him, denying her previous assessment and rubbishing her earlier account of said 20-year relationship.

“There was no 20-year romance,” she told the outlet.

2. He came from a religious background and explained that that was the reason he was not romantically involved with Bernice Worden

Woman in a green dress smiling and talking while sitting in a diner booth in Netflix's Monster The Ed Gein Story.

Image credits: Netflix

The series’ producers try to create a context for Gein taking the life of Bernice Worden, the store owner, by suggesting that the two were intimately involved.



But Gein, while willing to admit firing the fatal shot, denied any intimacy with Worden, citing his religious upbringing.

Authorities were also unable to unearth any evidence of a relationship, perPeople.

3. Neither is a there proof that Ed Gein took his brother’s life

Side-by-side images of Ed Gein and the actor portraying him in Netflix's Monster showing made-up story details.

Image credits: Bettmann Archive/Getty Images / Netflix

Murphy writes a scene into the story in which Gein strikes his brother, Henry (Hudson Oz), over the head and then ultimately burns him.

The real story, at least according to Ed, was that Henry had succumbed while they were fighting a bushfire.

A post-mortem on Henry showed signs of the usual asphyxiation associated with fire-related fatalities, while investigators of that era were unable to disprove Ed’s claims.

4. Evelyn had been missing for four years before Gein was arrested, and police favored him as the prime suspect

Image credits: Netflix

After he was arrested, Gein became the prime suspect in the 1953 disappearance of a 15-year-old girl, Evelyn Hartley.

The Netflix show paints a picture of a man obsessed with the minor (portrayed by Addison Rae), whom he eventually kidnaps and slays.

Police tried him for the disappearance, and even put gave him a lie detector test, but could not prove he was responsible for Hartley’s disappearance.

5. There is no record of Gein writing to Richard ‘Birdman’ Speck

Black and white photo of Ed Gein, a figure in Netflix's Monster, highlighting made-up story details in the true crime genre.

Image credits: Chicago Police Department

The series depicts Richard ‘Birdman’ Speck, a man who took the lives of eight nurses, as idolizing Gein to the point that he wrote him letters after Gein was interned at a psychiatric facility.

In the final episode of the show, Speck can be heard saying of Gein: “[He is] who I wanted to be, and he’s who I became.”

People reported that there is no evidence that the two had communicated and recalled the serial slayer telling the Chicago Tribune in 1978: “I’m not like [John] Dillinger or anybody else. I’m freakish.”

6. Ed Gein could barely speak when he was visited in prison by an FBI agent, let alone assist in Ted Bundy’s capture

Black and white close-up portrait of Ed Gein, the infamous subject of the Monster Netflix story.

Image credits: State Library and Archives of Florida

Another aspect of Gein’s story obfuscated by the production was his purported contribution to the arrest of Ted Bundy, who was blamed for attacking and ending the lives of dozens of young nurses between 1974 and 1978.

While the part about an investigator visiting Gein while he was serving out a life sentence at the Mendota State Mental Institution in Wisconsin was true, FBI agent John Douglas claimed speaking to him proved futile.

“I had the opportunity to briefly meet him, but Gein was so psychotic that it really wasn’t much of an interview,” Douglas was quoted as saying on Flashback Files.

Ed Gein spent the rest of his life in an asylum

Black and white photo of Ed Gein in court, related to details in Netflix's Monster The Ed Gein story that were fabricated.

Image credits: Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Edward Theodore Gein, who expired at the Mendota facility at the age of 77 in 1984, would have been a run-of-the-mill criminal who just happened to take the lives of two women.

But it was the discovery that he robbed graves and used human remains to fashion pieces of furniture that made him a salient feature in America’s history, alongside the likes of the aforementioned Bundy and Speck.

Close-up of a man portraying Ed Gein in Netflix’s Monster with details that were made up for the story.

Image credits: Netflix

After his arrest, he was found to be severely psychotic—so much so that he was deemed unfit for trial and thus sent straight to a mental facility.

In 1968, a judgment was passed declaring him fit for trial. Though he was found guilty, it was decided he could not serve time in a regular prison and he was committed to the Mendota psychiatric facility for the rest of his life.

Netizens feel the series postures Ed Gein as a victim and is disrespectful to those whose lives he took

User comment expressing frustration about liberties taken and fabricated details in Netflix's Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

User comment criticizing the Netflix Monster Ed Gein story finale as disrespectful and inaccurate about the killer.

Text post discussing lack of real story in Netflix's Monster The Ed Gein Story and use of imagined victims and fantasy.

Text comment about Ryan Murphy criticizing his style, with focus on Netflix's Monster: The Ed Gein Story fictional details.

Comment highlighting creative interpretations in Netflix's Monster The Ed Gein Story that differ from historical facts.

User comment about speculative dramatization in Netflix's Monster: The Ed Gein Story series, questioning its accuracy.

User comment saying several things in Netflix's Monster: The Ed Gein Story were made up and never happened.

Comment criticizing inaccuracies in Netflix’s Monster: The Ed Gein Story about the character’s actions and inspirations.

User review text discussing slow pacing and fictional elements in Netflix's Monster The Ed Gein Story series.

User comment criticizing Netflix's Monster The Ed Gein Story for exaggerating details and mediocre storytelling quality.

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing inaccuracies in Netflix’s Monster The Ed Gein Story after episode one.

User review criticizing Netflix's Monster The Ed Gein Story for unrealistic scenes and lack of factual accuracy.

User review criticizing fictional details in Netflix's Monster The Ed Gein Story as poorly written and factually untrue.

Screenshot of text discussing Ed Gein as a real person compared to fictional characters in Netflix's Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

Alt text: Comment criticizing Netflix's Monster Ed Gein story for poor taste and inaccurate depiction of victims and families affected.

Comment from user Reptilian_Overlord20 expressing disbelief about the ending in Netflix’s Monster The Ed Gein Story.

Comment from user bluehawk232 criticizing Netflix's Monster Ed Gein story for glorifying murderers and encouraging their desires.

