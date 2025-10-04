“Who Is Responsible?”: Teen Driver In Fatal Hit-And-Run May Be Tried As Adult After Public Outrage

ADVERTISEMENT

A former prosecutor, Alissa Hascup, claims that the New Jersey teen who rammed his jeep into an e-bike carrying two girls, resulting in their demise, could be charged as an adult.

Vinnie Battiloro, 17, has unwittingly been building a case against himself since May 13 at least, with a string of live streams after a fallout with one of his hit-and-run victims, Maria Niotis.

Highlights 17-year-old Vinnie Battiloro is accused of intentionally ramming two girls with his Jeep.

Former prosecutor Alissa Hascup says it’s “almost certain” the case will move to adult court.

The teen allegedly stalked one victim’s home and mocked her family in live streams.

According to Battiloro, who had been kicked out of school in the debacle, Niotis, also 17, and her mother falsely accused him of dealing in media of an unclothed and intimate nature.

Battiloro also allegedly admitted being caught stalking one of his victim’s homes on livestream.

Vinnie Battiloro was initially released after being questioned by police

Teen driver wearing glasses in an indoor setting, connected to a fatal hit-and-run and possible adult trial.

On Monday, September 29, Battiloro rammed his Jeep into Maria Niotis and her friend Isabella Salas.

He was questioned by police after the incident but released and allowed to sleep in his own bed for the next two nights.

On Wednesday that same week, the local law enforcement arrested him and filed two first-degree charges against him for intentionally slaying his schoolmates.



Battiloro is still under the age of 18 and, therefore, according to state law, is a juvenile.

But he may not be able to lean on this technicality for too much longer if former Morris County Assistant Prosecutor Alissa Hascup’s opinion is anything to go by.

Hascup, a former county prosecutor, is certain that the accused’s case will end up in an adult court

Teen driver sitting in car seatbelted, looking at camera with a neutral expression, related to fatal hit-and-run case.

Speaking to an outlet, Hascup explained that the state prosecutors could ask to have the case tried in a criminal adult court.

She doubled down on the sentiment, saying, “I would be shocked if the state didn’t apply for a waiver,” referring to the legal motion.

“As part of the waiver application,” she continued, “prosecutors provide a written statement of reason, setting forth the facts of the case with an explanation as to how the evaluation of those facts supports a waiver for the particular juvenile.”

If Battiloro’s case is tried in juvenile court, it will be in private

Teen driver with black hair and blue dress smiling outdoors, related to fatal hit-and-run and legal responsibility debate.

Once approved, Battiloro’s destiny will be considerably bleaker as the motion will be “incredibly difficult to overcome.”

The prognosis for the scholar accused of vehicular homicide is already dark as it is.

“And most of the time, they are granted — unless the court is clearly convinced the prosecutor is [misusing] their discretion in filing the waiver motion,” Hascup elaborated.

Alternatively, if the motion to try Battiloro as an adult is denied, he will face trial in a closed court, and the outcome will be sealed from public view, according to the New York Post.

He claimed he was falsely accused of disseminating media of an adult nature

Aerial view of emergency responders and vehicles at the scene of a hit-and-run involving a teen driver.

The fatal attack on the two girls is the culmination of a months-long feud between Battiloro and the Niotis household.

It was reported that Battiloro has been vocal about a grudge in which he claimed he was falsely accused of disseminating lurid images of an adult nature.

In a live stream in May this year, he referenced “questionable chats and stuff like that,” of which he had been accused, but dubbed said accusations “bogus.”

“That the case is going to be dismissed and I am not going to be facing any charges,” his missive continued, per NJ.com report.

Then one day, he phoned in a bogus pizza order for one of his victim’s family

Teen driver in a dimly lit room smiling, linked to fatal hit-and-run case possibly tried as adult after public outrage.

“So you all know I have a vengeance against this girl for accusing me of sending […] and sh**, I’m gonna call a pizza to her house,” Battiloro said in the live stream.

“You should not have accused me of sending […] and you should not have dragged me into creating a police report … you made a decision making a bad name of myself, you made a bad decision having this girl return to this school without me being there,” the 17-year-old ranted.

He then phoned in the order and told the food chain employee that the food would be paid for in cash.

He admitted stalking Niotis’s house in the same stream

@fox5newyork “The school was notified. The police were notified. And nothing happened.” At first, officials described the deadly incident in Cranford, New Jersey, as a hit-and-run involving e-bikes. But residents on the block where the 17-year-old girls lived say the suspect had allegedly been stalking one of them for months—watching her online, parking outside her home, and, in their words, “never being stopped.” ♬ original sound – FOX 5 NY

He and a friend who was present for the performance are reported to have celebrated the stunt laughing when said friend suggested he park outside Niotis’ house and watch the confusion.

Battiloro then admitted previously stalking the house but getting caught by the late scholar’s mother who then sicced the police on him.

Memorial photo of a teen driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run case possibly being tried as an adult.

“I got tracked and the police did what they did,” Battiloro recalled.

Hascup has indicated that due to a brash video Battiloro posted shortly after he was released the first time, she would not be willing to represent him.

Social media has since weighed in on the alleged attack

Portrait of a teen driver involved in fatal hit-and-run incident facing possible trial as an adult after public outrage.

“Stalking, harassment and no one could get law enforcement to check it out. My heart goes out to the victims’ loved ones. Could have been prevented,” wrote one person summing up the general sentiment.

It appears that even some professionals have taken a stance against Battiloro.

When asked if she would be willing to represent the teen, Hascup replied with “It would be a hard no,” due to an allegedly pitiless video he posted moments after he was released.

One netizen feels it is always young women and girls who pay the price in the end

