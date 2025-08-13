Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Second Person Loses Life To ‘Toxic Broccoli’ Sandwich As Authorities Investigate Concerning Case
Fresh broccoli florets in a bowl on a cutting board next to a knife, related to toxic broccoli sandwich investigation
Health & Wellness, Society

Second Person Loses Life To ‘Toxic Broccoli’ Sandwich As Authorities Investigate Concerning Case

The ongoing botulism epidemic in Italy has claimed the life of a 45-year-old woman.

The fatality is the second blamed on the new food poisoning outbreak, the first being that of a 52-year-old artist, Luigi Di Sarno, who fell ill after eating a panini containing a broccoli-like vegetable from a food truck in the south of the country.

Highlights
  • Forty-five-year-old Tamara D’Acunto and 52-year-old Luigi Di Sarno passed away after eating food truck sandwiches.
  • Two food truck operators, wholesalers, and doctors are now under investigation.
  • Italy recorded 36 botulism cases in 2023, the highest in Europe, with 17 new hospitalizations in this outbreak.

According to reports, 17 people have since been hospitalized, and another ten have been placed under investigation.

    A 45-year-old woman was exhumed days after her funeral

    Person wearing yellow jacket holding broccoli outdoors as authorities investigate toxic broccoli sandwich case.

    Image credits: Unsplash / Getty

    An Italian outlet covering the unfolding drama, 24 Italia, reported that “the poisonings occurred after eating sausage and turnip top sandwiches purchased from a street vendor in Diamante, a tourist resort on the Tyrrhenian coast near Cosenza.

    “Among those poisoned were Luigi di Sarno, a 52-year-old from Cercola, near Naples, and Tamara D’Acunto, a 45-year-old woman.”

    D’Acunto, it reported, passed away on August 6 and was buried the next day.

    Close-up of a toasted sandwich with broccoli filling held in hand, highlighting toxic broccoli sandwich concerns.

    Image credits: Unsplash / Lluís Domingo

    Another local outlet, Virgilio, reported D’Acunto’s remains have since been exhumed, with an autopsy being performed on August 12, where it was confirmed that botulism took her life. 

    Two food truck operators and food wholesalers are being investigated  

    Footage posted by the outlet depicts the red food truck implicated in a toxic food furore, closed up and taped off at the side of a road.

    Woman sitting casually near a display case, related to the toxic broccoli sandwich investigation and recent fatality case.

    Image credits: Facebook / Tamara D’Acunto

    It goes on to say that authorities indicated that its owner has been registered as a subject of the investigation.

    Said food truck owner and another person have since been charged with “manslaughter, negligent personal injury, and trafficking in harmful food substances.”

    Also on the wrong side of the law are two companies that supplied the charged individuals. 

    They have since lawyered up.

    A doctor has been singled out for his treatment of 52-year-old Di Sarno.

    Woman with dark hair and black eyeliner, resting chin on clasped hands, related to toxic broccoli sandwich investigation.

    Image credits: Facebook / Tamara D’Acunto

    Di Sarno was allegedly discharged from the hospital prematurely, despite feeling ill and nauseous. 

    His sister Meni, speaking to the local Messaggero, recalled how the entire ordeal started.

    She claimed her brother called and complained about a sandwich he had eaten in Calabria that was making him feel terribly unwell.

    Man in patterned shirt at beach during sunset, linked to toxic broccoli sandwich incident under investigation by authorities.

    Image credits: Facebook / Luigi Di Sarno

    He phoned again two days later and told her that he was feeling no better; his breathing had become labored, and he was unable to swallow. She recalled how “terrible” he sounded.

    Then he told her, “I’m dying, I don’t feel well.” She and another sibling decided to take him to another hospital, but as fate would have it, they had waited too long. 

    “On the highway between Scalea and Lago Negro, he was suffocating. He was trying to get air, but two minutes later he was gone.”

    A friend claims doctors thought Di Sarno was drunk

    Man wearing hat taking selfie at outdoor market stall with antiques, related to toxic broccoli sandwich investigation case.

    Image credits: Facebook / Luigi Di Sarno

    According to a friend, doctors did not take the ailing Di Sarno seriously leading up to his passing, and mistook him for being drunk.

    “It just so happened that they didn’t understand what Luigi had,” the friend said.

    “The morning I went to pick him up before he [perished], they called me, showed me Luigi, and told me he was drunk,” despite Di Sarno being a nondrinker.

    A local health official called on Italians to “follow the rules” of safe food preparation

    Fresh broccoli pieces in a bowl on a wooden cutting board next to a knife, related to toxic broccoli sandwich case investigation.

    Image credits: Unsplash / Louis Hansel

    Maria Rosaria Campitiello, who heads up the country’s Head of the Department of Prevention, Research, and Health Emergencies, has since released a statement saying:

    “It should be noted that the foods at risk of botulinum toxin are homemade preserves prepared vacuum-packed, in oil, or in water, and, rarely, industrial products.

    “This is why it is important to follow the rules for the correct and safe preparation and storage of food.”

    The illness is also associated with babies, injections, and wounds 

    Diagram illustrating botulism symptoms including trouble swallowing, droopy eyelids, blurry vision, slurred speech, trouble breathing, and weak muscles.

    Image credits: California Department of Public Health

    The California Department of Public Health describes botulism as a disease triggered by a poison that affects the body’s nervous system, eventually paralyzing its host.

    It states that while the illness can be contracted from babies and through injection needles, wounds, and food, it cannot spread from person to person.

    It also claims that while fatally dangerous, it is “rare”. 

    Be this as it may, on August 11, Euro News reported that Italy confirmed 452 cases between 2001 and 2020.

    America’s botulism diagnoses dwarf those of Europe

    Hospital emergency entrance with ambulances parked outside as authorities investigate toxic broccoli sandwich case.

    Image credits: Getty / KONTROLAB

    Euro News further stated that 90.1 percent of the cases were caused by food, and 3.1 percent of them turned fatal.

    The year 2023 was Italy’s worst, as the country registered 36, the highest in Europe. France had 15, Romania and Spain had 14, and Germany had 16. 

    These numbers pale in comparison to those registered in the United States. According to CDC reports in 2019 and 2021, America diagnoses an average of 244 cases every year.

    Comment box from Ioana Scurtu expressing concern about eating healthy and hospitalization amid toxic broccoli sandwich case investigation.

    Comment on social media expressing concern about botulism linked to toxic broccoli sandwich investigation.

    User comment expressing concern about the questionable condition of food trucks amid toxic broccoli sandwich investigation.

    Comment from Daniel Walters about getting sick from a sandwich with mayo left in the shop window linked to toxic broccoli.

    Screenshot of a social media comment warning about botulism and mentioning antitoxin availability through the CDC.

    Comment from Tracy Kennedy expressing surprise about broccoli’s health, related to toxic broccoli sandwich investigation.

    Comment by Richard Keddie questioning who eats broccoli sandwiches, referencing toxic broccoli sandwich investigation.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about broccoli in a sandwich related to a toxic sandwich investigation case.

    Comment explaining the difference of broccoli rabe in sandwiches following toxic broccoli sandwich investigation.

    Social media comment warning about a broccoli sandwich, referencing concerns of a toxic broccoli sandwich case.

    Comment warning about washing broccoli thoroughly to avoid risks related to toxic broccoli sandwich cases under investigation.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Analice Couto

    Analice Couto

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Analice Couto

    Analice Couto

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

