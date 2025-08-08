WHO Warns of Global Chikungunya Risk As China Outbreak Surges Past 10,000 And Reaches New Country

ADVERTISEMENT

Taiwan’s Center for Disease Control has announced the island territory’s first case of the mosquito-borne chikungunya fever in a 40-year-old woman who recently returned from China.

The report comes as the most recent ailment outbreak surpasses 10,000 in the City of Forshan in the mainland’s Guangdong Province.

Taiwan has since updated its travel advisory, calling on its citizens to take “enhanced precautions.”

Highlights Taiwan confirms its first chikungunya case in a woman returning from China’s Guangdong province.

The Chinese city of Foshan sees an outbreak exceeding 10,000 infections.

WHO warns that the virus has since been detected in 119 countries.

RELATED:

The woman’s home came under scrutiny with health officials investigating it for infected mosquitoes

Share icon

Image credits: Unsplash /niaid

The woman who contracted the virus had been visiting family in China since the middle of July, during which she remembers being bitten by mosquitoes.

She returned from her vacation on July 30, and by August 1, she fell ill. She was admitted to the hospital on the same day, complaining of joint pains and showing rashes.

The unnamed woman had heard about the chikungunya fever during her return trip, and Taiwan’s Taipei Times reported her telling “medical workers about her travel history and that she had been bitten by mosquitoes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Unsplash / fusion_medical_animation

The country’s CDC indicated she was discharged after four days at the medical facility but stated she would continue “to be monitored until August 26.”

The government organization reported that local health authorities have since visited the woman’s home, where they “completed a vector mosquito density investigation, mosquito breeding source elimination and pest control activities.”

The CDC warns that there is no “specific treatment for the virus”

Share icon

Image credits: Getty / VCG

Following reports that 2,892 were infected between July 27 and August 2, the Taiwanese CDC raised its travel advisory for China’s entire Guangdong province by two levels, calling for “enhanced precautions” when visiting the outbreak’s epicenter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The most recent victim is Taiwan’s seventeenth known case for 2025, making it the highest tally in six years.

The CDC reported that chikungunya fever has been detected in 110 other countries, including Asia, in Indonesia (13), the Philippines (1), and Sri Lanka(1).

Share icon

Image credits: Getty / VCG

ADVERTISEMENT

But “Chikungunya fever is rarely fatal,” the website explains.

“Symptoms are similar to dengue fever, but the difference is that some patients will have severe joint pain (lower back, ankle, knees, wrists or phalanges) for several weeks, months, or even years.”

The organization advised travelers to wear light-colored clothing and use “approved repellents” and warned that there is no “specific antiviral treatment for chikungunya virus, only medications to alleviate the symptoms.”

The European Union claims there were 240,000 known cases since the start of 2025

Chinese health officials are moving through neighborhoods, spraying chemicals to kill mosquitoes and at times walking straight into apartments. They insist this is the most effective method to stop the chikungunya virus from spreading across the region. People entering the city… pic.twitter.com/K968ZGIXeZ — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) August 7, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

In its July situation update, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) offered a broader perspective of chikungunya fever’s impact on humanity.

It claimed that 240,000 cases had been diagnosed since the start of 2025 across 16 countries, including “the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe.”

The ECDC further noted that the virus claimed a total of 90 lives.

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik / jcomp

It went on to say that despite the rapidly inflating statistics in the Chinese epicenter of Forshan, South America produced the highest number of infections worldwide, with Brazil leading the pack (185,553), followed by Bolivia (4,721), Argentina (2,836), and finally Peru (55).

The World Health Organization has since sounded the alarm

The World Health Organization has since also weighed in with its epidemiologist Diana Rojas Alvarez, MD, PhD, saying:

Share icon

Image credits: Unsplash / northwoodn

ADVERTISEMENT

“Chikungunya is not a disease that is widely known, but it has been detected and transmitted in 119 countries globally, putting 5.6 billion people at risk.”

She recalled the virus’s earlier outbreak between 2004 and 2005 when it infected half a million people in Asia.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today, WHO is seeing the same pattern emerge: since the beginning of 2025, Reunion, Mayotte, and Mauritius have all reported major chikungunya outbreaks,” Reuters reported her saying on July 22.

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik

“One-third of the population of Reunion is estimated to have been infected already,” she told a press briefing in Geneva.

“Because these patterns of transmission were seen in the outbreak from 2004 onwards, WHO is calling for urgent action to prevent history from repeating itself.”

Internet says “nope, we aren’t doing this again”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon