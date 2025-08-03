Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Lawyers Explain What Happens If You Buy Ozzy Osbourne’s House With His Grave In The Backyard
Crowd gathers at funeral procession with hearse, related to lawyers explaining buying Ozzy Osbourneu2019s house with grave backyard
Celebrities

Lawyers Explain What Happens If You Buy Ozzy Osbourne’s House With His Grave In The Backyard

A legal company examining rock legend Ozzy Osbourne’s affairs observed that interest in celebs like him typically peaks in the wake of their passing, as can be seen in the world’s newfound curiosity about the 76-year-old’s wealth, will, and sprawling Buckinghamshire fiefdom—where he just so happens to be buried.

The muso passed away on July 22 and is survived by his wife Sharon, who is four years his junior, and his kids Kelly, Aimee, Jack, Jessica, Louis, and his estranged adopted son Elliot Kingsley.

Highlights
  • Ozzy Osbourne was laid to rest under a crabapple tree on his Buckinghamshire estate, per his wishes.
  • UK law suggests the burial may affect the resale value of the land, with possible Home Office hurdles.
  • Fans speculate Sharon Osbourne may turn the estate into a memorial site rather than sell it off.

Reports suggest there ought to be no bickering among them, as Ozzy foresaw this moment and divided up his $220 million wealth among them in advance.

RELATED:

    Ozzy Osbourne left orders that he was to be buried under a tree

    Ozzy Osbourne seated wearing sunglasses and a gray blazer, related to lawyers explaining house purchase with grave issues.

    Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty

    The man left an instruction for his family, saying he was not to be cremated when he passed away, but instead buried somewhere pleasant under a tree.

    “A crabapple tree, preferably – so that the kids can make wine out of me and get p***ed out of their heads,” he wrote in his October 2009 autobiography, Ozzy.

    Black and white image of Ozzy Osbourne smiling in a pool, related to lawyers explaining buying a house with his grave.

    Image credits: ozzyosbourne

    His family, it appears, respected this, and he was put to rest on his 250-acre Buckinghamshire estate on July 31.

    This revelation has fans and professionals ruminating over the likelihood of his offspring selling the property, and wondering what it would mean for those who might want to visit him at his resting place.

    Being buried on one’s family estate is not as rare as it sounds

    Crowd gathers around hearse carrying Ozzy Osbourne’s coffin, with lawyers explaining buying his house with grave legal implications.

    Image credits: Christopher Furlong/Getty

    Salford City Council in the United Kingdom claims on its website that Ozzy’s case is not unique. 

    “Wealthy families with large estates have, for centuries, built a mausoleum or burial chambers and vaults on their land,” it writes.

    “The right to a private burial place has persisted from the days when Quakers often used to bury their relatives in the garden.” 

    It goes on to say that of late, people have become more prone to the practice in their pursuit of  “‘green’ or alternative burials.” 

    It notes that the “number of burials which have taken place on private land (i.e. farmland or within gardens) has significantly increased.”

    If Ozzy’s family sells the property, they may not be able to visit his grave

    Aerial view of a large estate and garden, illustrating legal concerns when buying Ozzy Osbourne’s house with grave backyard.

    Image credits: David Goddard/Getty

    The Salford City Council adds that trying to sell after burying someone on the premises will do the property’s price no favors—especially if the market knows about the grave.

    And reversing the action could be difficult because one would then require permission from the Home Office before exhuming the body to relocate it to a cemetery or a new property—permission that might not be granted.

    Large outdoor sign reading Ozzy Osbourne reflected in a pond with trees and grass surrounding the backyard property.

    Image credits: ozzyosbourne

    That leaves the surviving family member with the most practical option: leaving their loved one behind.

    “You would not be able to gain access to the burial place if you sold the property/land to someone else and you would not be able to continue to pay your respects to your loved one,” the English website explains. 

    “This could cause a lot of heartache and upset.”

    But there may be a loophole that can be written into the deal

    Image credits: LongJoanSilver

    According to Forster’s Law, however, a loophole may be created for Ozzy’s offspring if they decide to sell his fiefdom.

    Addressing potential buyers and owners of properties with graves on them, the firm writes

    “Sometimes, descendants have the right to visit the grave. 

    “While these tend to get forgotten over time, it is essential to check whether someone could come onto your property and on what terms, and whether in practice anyone does so.”

    Fans think that Sharon is unlikely to sell the property

    Three people smiling in a room, illustrating lawyers explaining what happens if you buy Ozzy Osbourne’s house with grave.

    Image credits: ozzyosbourne

    Fans have since weighed in on the speculation, and some believe that Ozzy’s wife Sharon is highly unlikely to part with the estate.

    “She’s not selling she would leave it to the kids but she ain’t selling,” wrote one. “I think an Osbourne (in blood) will always somehow own that property,” echoed another.

    Ozzy Osbourne posing in a gray suit holding a cane, related to lawyers explaining buying a house with his grave.

    Image credits: ozzyosbourne

    “That place will be turned into a tourist attraction like Graceland. Sharon is a business woman. She knows what she is doing,” wrote a member of the public, viewing it from a different perspective altogether.

    Tweet reply saying at least he will always be at home, related to buying Ozzy Osbourne’s house with his grave in the backyard.

    Image credits: vandarte34

    Tweet by user smackalligator commenting on planting a tree with Ozzy Osbourne's grave in the backyard of his house.

    Image credits: Smackalligator

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising a magnificent manor home, related to lawyers explaining property and grave issues.

    Image credits: WeichAndre

    Tweet discussing legal concerns about buying Ozzy Osbourne's house with his grave in the backyard, mentioning it can't be sold.

    Image credits: kandee855037

    Tweet discussing the challenges of selling Ozzy Osbourne’s house with his grave in the backyard and fan pilgrimages.

    Image credits: peternoongmxus1

    Tweet from Sue M. LaShomb discussing the idea of Ozzy Osbourne’s estate becoming a Graceland-style site in the future.

    Image credits: Lavendar77

    Tweet discussing a new reality show idea featuring Ozzy Osbourne’s house with his grave in the backyard.

    Image credits: Slacker470

    Screenshot of a tweet about buying Ozzy Osbourne’s house with his grave in the backyard, discussing legal concerns.

    Image credits: T1zzle85

    Tweet from Ronin replying to @historyrock_ reading May the Prince of Darkness rest in peace, posted on August 1, 2025 at 5:35 AM.

    Image credits: TheRoninEternal

    Twitter user expressing condolences for Ozzy Osbourne with a comment on rock and roll legacy.

    Image credits: MajorLazer760

    Tweet discussing the legal implications of buying Ozzy Osbourne’s house with his grave in the backyard.

    Image credits: Shadowtat2st

    Tweet about Ozzy Osbourne's burial wishes with grave and fruit tree on property, related to buying his house and legal implications.

    Image credits: MissStixy

    Tweet by Gary Woods discussing property tax implications of buying a house with family graves on the land, related to Ozzy Osbourne.

    Image credits: FundingGym

    crazycatlisa avatar
    Damned_Cat
    Damned_Cat
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This sounds terrible, but the first thing I thought of when I read this article was the Sirius XM Satellite radio station Ozzy's Boneyard. Now it's a reality. I love Ozzy's idea to be planted under a fruit tree so the kids could make wine. Love that crazy guy! RIP Ozzy.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    bb_20 avatar
    Clown fish
    Clown fish
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Right what has Salford Council that is 182.7 mi from where Ozzy is laid to rest got to do with the rules in Buckinghamshire? Couldn't they speak to Buckinghamshire council? Why ask a council from a different city miles away

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
