Lawyers Explain What Happens If You Buy Ozzy Osbourne’s House With His Grave In The Backyard

A legal company examining rock legend Ozzy Osbourne’s affairs observed that interest in celebs like him typically peaks in the wake of their passing, as can be seen in the world’s newfound curiosity about the 76-year-old’s wealth, will, and sprawling Buckinghamshire fiefdom—where he just so happens to be buried.

The muso passed away on July 22 and is survived by his wife Sharon, who is four years his junior, and his kids Kelly, Aimee, Jack, Jessica, Louis, and his estranged adopted son Elliot Kingsley.

Highlights Ozzy Osbourne was laid to rest under a crabapple tree on his Buckinghamshire estate, per his wishes.

UK law suggests the burial may affect the resale value of the land, with possible Home Office hurdles.

Fans speculate Sharon Osbourne may turn the estate into a memorial site rather than sell it off.

Reports suggest there ought to be no bickering among them, as Ozzy foresaw this moment and divided up his $220 million wealth among them in advance.

Ozzy Osbourne left orders that he was to be buried under a tree

The man left an instruction for his family, saying he was not to be cremated when he passed away, but instead buried somewhere pleasant under a tree.

“A crabapple tree, preferably – so that the kids can make wine out of me and get p***ed out of their heads,” he wrote in his October 2009 autobiography, Ozzy.

His family, it appears, respected this, and he was put to rest on his 250-acre Buckinghamshire estate on July 31.

This revelation has fans and professionals ruminating over the likelihood of his offspring selling the property, and wondering what it would mean for those who might want to visit him at his resting place.

Being buried on one’s family estate is not as rare as it sounds

Salford City Council in the United Kingdom claims on its website that Ozzy’s case is not unique.

“Wealthy families with large estates have, for centuries, built a mausoleum or burial chambers and vaults on their land,” it writes.

“The right to a private burial place has persisted from the days when Quakers often used to bury their relatives in the garden.”

It goes on to say that of late, people have become more prone to the practice in their pursuit of “‘green’ or alternative burials.”

It notes that the “number of burials which have taken place on private land (i.e. farmland or within gardens) has significantly increased.”

If Ozzy’s family sells the property, they may not be able to visit his grave

Exclusive! Ozzy Osbourne was buried near the lake on his 250-acre Buckinghamshire property in a private ceremony today. RIP Legend. pic.twitter.com/GL5xTFdqN7 — Rock Photography (@Photomusicrock) July 31, 2025

The Salford City Council adds that trying to sell after burying someone on the premises will do the property’s price no favors—especially if the market knows about the grave.

And reversing the action could be difficult because one would then require permission from the Home Office before exhuming the body to relocate it to a cemetery or a new property—permission that might not be granted.

That leaves the surviving family member with the most practical option: leaving their loved one behind.

“You would not be able to gain access to the burial place if you sold the property/land to someone else and you would not be able to continue to pay your respects to your loved one,” the English website explains.

“This could cause a lot of heartache and upset.”

But there may be a loophole that can be written into the deal

According to Forster’s Law, however, a loophole may be created for Ozzy’s offspring if they decide to sell his fiefdom.

Addressing potential buyers and owners of properties with graves on them, the firm writes:

“Sometimes, descendants have the right to visit the grave.

“While these tend to get forgotten over time, it is essential to check whether someone could come onto your property and on what terms, and whether in practice anyone does so.”

Fans think that Sharon is unlikely to sell the property

Fans have since weighed in on the speculation, and some believe that Ozzy’s wife Sharon is highly unlikely to part with the estate.

“She’s not selling she would leave it to the kids but she ain’t selling,” wrote one. “I think an Osbourne (in blood) will always somehow own that property,” echoed another.

“That place will be turned into a tourist attraction like Graceland. Sharon is a business woman. She knows what she is doing,” wrote a member of the public, viewing it from a different perspective altogether.

