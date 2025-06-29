ADVERTISEMENT

Norway’s Royal Stepson, Marius Borg Høiby, has been charged with numerous counts of r*pe and s*xual assault.

The development comes after repeated arrests of the 28-year-old Marius Borg Høiby, whose biological father, Morton, served time in prison for violent crimes and dr*g-related offences.

He has since been taken into custody with police reporting that his accusers tallied up to a “double-digit number.”

The royal first ran afoul of police in 2024, for vandalizing his girlfriend’s apartment

Image credits: Julian Parker / Getty

Speaking on the matter, a local police spokesman and attorney, Andreas Kruszewski, initially surrendered sparse information, saying: “I cannot go into further detail about the number of victims in the case beyond confirming that it is a double-digit number.”

However, later, on June 27, Norway’s English news outlet reported that 23 accusations had been escalated against Høiby.

It detailed that the charges amounted to “three r*pes, seven cases of other violent assaults, vandalism, making threats, five violations of restraining orders, one case of disrespecting a police officer and five traffic violations.”

Image credits: Ragnar Singsaas / Getty

The royal first appeared on police radar after he had vandalized his girlfriend’s flat in August 2024.

He has since admitted to substance abuse, but denies his victims’ accusations

He admitted to his infraction last year, and claimed that he was under the influence of c*caine at the time. It then came to light that he had historic problems with dr*gs and booze. The remedy to this behavior was another round of “treatment.”

Image credits: marius_borg

Høiby has not been as conciliatory about the r*pe charges.

While Norway’s state news outlet, NRK, reports that he is “cooperating with police” and has thus far undergone 14 rounds of questioning, he denies the claims of his alleged victims, some of whom are saying that his abuse dates back to 2014.

Image credits: marius_borg

One of his lawyers, Petar Sekulic, has confirmed this stance, saying that Høiby does not “acknowledge any wrongdoing in most of the cases – especially the cases regarding s*xual abuse and violence.”

Four of his accusers’ cases have been thrown out

Not all of the complainants’ cases are holding, and thus far four collapsed under the scrutiny of the state.

One of those pertains to a model and student, Juliane Snekkestad, and was dismissed due to a lack of evidence.

Image credits: marius_borg

Another three victims’ accusations of alleged “r*pe with intercourse” between 2014 and 2015, and in 2024, along with a case of “s*xually offensive behavior,” crumpled after the their evidence was rendered inadmissible able under the country’s statute of limitations.

Only one of these individuals plans to appeal the dismissal.

The civil attorney representing the other three, Lill Vassbotten, cited the media’s focus as the reason for them not pursuing the judiciary’s decision to scrap their cases.

One of his alleged victims is a popular influencer

Norwegian social media icon, Linni Meister, has since weighed in on the odium, saying:

Image credits: marius_borg

“Because of what this person has put me through, I have had to go through so much tiring “stuff” and have to go through a lot more, which is honestly mentally draining, before I can put this 100 percent behind me for good.”

“I want nothing more than for justice to prevail. And not least to move on with my life, and put this behind me,” she noted.

The royal family has remained tight-lipped on the matter

Police have thus far noted that they have “a very large number of text messages” and other media files to contend with in the way of evidence.

Image credits: Nicky J Sims / Getty

They have indicated that they have not questioned the royal family claiming that they will be of little to no help.

When contacted by NRK, the crowns official response stated: “The case is taking its course in the legal system, and follows normal procedures. We have nothing more to add.”

Høiby became a royal relative when his mother Mette-Marit married Crown Prince Haakon, who is the apparent heir to the Norwegian throne.

Social media is waiting to see where the case goes

Image credits: Rune Hellestad / Getty

Some audiences drew parallels to a similar scandal in the British Royal Family when they wrote:

“What are the odds the Norwegian royal family will sweep the whole thing like the British royals did for [Prince] Andrew?” hinting at his alleged involvement with the late Jeffrey Epstein human trafficking debacle.

Another felt there was hardly a connection and wrote: “Well he’s not really Royal so if he thought he was going to get away with it he may be very surprised.”

The public wants to know “will he get away with it?”

