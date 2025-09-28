Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Attack At Michigan Mormon Church Leaves One Lifeless, Nine Injured As Sacred Site Engulfed In Flames
Michigan Mormon church engulfed in flames, thick black smoke rising with emergency vehicles at the scene amid the attack.
Crime, Society

Attack At Michigan Mormon Church Leaves One Lifeless, Nine Injured As Sacred Site Engulfed In Flames

Dave Malyon Dave Malyon Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

A mass shooting has taken place at the Mormon Church of Latter Day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

Reports indicate that the attacker has since been incapacitated, and it is suspected that there are numerous “victims,” as the building has since caught fire.

Authorities are yet to confirm casualties and fatalities or the lack thereof.

Highlights
  • A gunman attacked the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan.
  • The shooter was incapacitated but suspected of setting the building on fire.
  • Police confirm “multiple victims,” details on casualties remain unclear.
RELATED:

    Aerial footage shows the entire church’s roof consumed by flames

    Attack At Michigan Mormon Church Leaves One Lifeless, Nine Injured As Sacred Site Engulfed In Flames

    Image credits: Google Maps

    Grand Blanc Township Police Department has been reported stating: “There has been an active shooter at the church of Latter Day Saints on McCandlish Road.”

    “There are multiple victims and the shooter is down. There is NO threat to the public at this time. The church is actively on fire,” the statement relayed by the Daily Mail noted.

    As a nod to the statement, aerial footage of the building shows a thick column of black smoke billowing from a large building while flames consume the structure’s roof.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Attack At Michigan Mormon Church Leaves One Lifeless, Nine Injured As Sacred Site Engulfed In Flames

    Image credits: allenanalysis

    The parking lot around the church appears to be at least half way full of vehicles while on another side of the building, a fire truck can be seen with its crane extended.

    The County Sheriff’s Office has since noted that there are multiple victims, but details are vague

    The law enforcement statement continued: “For people on site, the reunification site is the pavilion to the north. Offsite reunification will be at Trillium theater at Holly and McCandlish.”

    Attack At Michigan Mormon Church Leaves One Lifeless, Nine Injured As Sacred Site Engulfed In Flames

    Image credits: WakeUpWxrld

    Sheriff Swanson of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office also provided a filmed account, saying, “The entire church is on fire.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He further acknowledged that there were “multiple victims,” but his department did not have their names.

    Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer described the act as “unacceptable”

    Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer took to X with a statement of her own.

    “My heart is breaking for the Grand Blanc community,’ she lamented. “Violence anywhere, especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable.”

    “I am grateful to the first responders who took action quickly.”

    “We will continue to monitor this situation and hold the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Grand Blanc close.”

    Donald Trump said it was part of an ongoing attack on Christianity

    Attack At Michigan Mormon Church Leaves One Lifeless, Nine Injured As Sacred Site Engulfed In Flames

    Image credits: nexusdossiers

    The incident has since drawn a response from the White House, with Donald Trump writing, describing it as “another attack on Christians” on Truth Social:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I have been briefed on the horrendous shooting that took place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan. 

    “The FBI was immediately on scene,” he claimed, “and will be leading the Federal Investigation, and providing full support to State and Local Officials. The suspect is [deceased], but there is still a lot to learn.

    “THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!” he concluded.

    The attacker is reported to be a 40-year-old from Burton, Michigan

    According to NBC News, police have revealed that the now deceased shooter, a 40-year-old man from Burton, may have been responsible for the fire.

    Attack At Michigan Mormon Church Leaves One Lifeless, Nine Injured As Sacred Site Engulfed In Flames

    Image credits: nexusdossiers

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We are still trying to determine exactly when and where that fire ended up coming from and how it got started so, we believe it was deliberately set out by the suspect,” the outlet quoted Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye saying at a briefing.

    Renye noted that there were people trapped inside the building by the fire.

    The attack comes a month after the Minneapolis attack that claimed the lives of two children

    This shooting comes less than a month after Robert Westman took the lives of two children and injured 18 others after he barred the doors of the Annunciation Church in Minneapolis.

    Attack At Michigan Mormon Church Leaves One Lifeless, Nine Injured As Sacred Site Engulfed In Flames

    Image credits: 2againsttyranny

    The US attorney general Joseph Thompson was later quoted as saying, “the [attacker] expressed hate towards many groups, including the Jewish community and towards President Trump.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Journals and literature belonging to Westman were uncovered. Of this, Thompson said, “I won’t dignify the attacker’s words by repeating them; they are horrific and vile.” 

    Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara would later explain, “The purpose of the shooter’s actions was to obtain notoriety.”

    Some netizens think the spate of firearm related violence was brought about by politicians

    Attack At Michigan Mormon Church Leaves One Lifeless, Nine Injured As Sacred Site Engulfed In Flames

    Image credits: unicornpanda801

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Attack At Michigan Mormon Church Leaves One Lifeless, Nine Injured As Sacred Site Engulfed In Flames

    Image credits: rapidcleanings1

    Attack At Michigan Mormon Church Leaves One Lifeless, Nine Injured As Sacred Site Engulfed In Flames

    Image credits: NickelDollar

    Attack At Michigan Mormon Church Leaves One Lifeless, Nine Injured As Sacred Site Engulfed In Flames

    Image credits: cincy_pj

    Attack At Michigan Mormon Church Leaves One Lifeless, Nine Injured As Sacred Site Engulfed In Flames

    Image credits: dantelhudson

    Attack At Michigan Mormon Church Leaves One Lifeless, Nine Injured As Sacred Site Engulfed In Flames

    Image credits: funnyygirl0901

    Attack At Michigan Mormon Church Leaves One Lifeless, Nine Injured As Sacred Site Engulfed In Flames

    Image credits: SimonAldred5

    Attack At Michigan Mormon Church Leaves One Lifeless, Nine Injured As Sacred Site Engulfed In Flames

    Image credits: mathepi

    Attack At Michigan Mormon Church Leaves One Lifeless, Nine Injured As Sacred Site Engulfed In Flames

    Image credits: PatelTpatel79

    Attack At Michigan Mormon Church Leaves One Lifeless, Nine Injured As Sacred Site Engulfed In Flames

    Image credits: le5665972

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    0

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Crime Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT