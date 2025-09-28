Attack At Michigan Mormon Church Leaves One Lifeless, Nine Injured As Sacred Site Engulfed In Flames

ADVERTISEMENT

A mass shooting has taken place at the Mormon Church of Latter Day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

Reports indicate that the attacker has since been incapacitated, and it is suspected that there are numerous “victims,” as the building has since caught fire.

Authorities are yet to confirm casualties and fatalities or the lack thereof.

Highlights A gunman attacked the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

The shooter was incapacitated but suspected of setting the building on fire.

Police confirm “multiple victims,” details on casualties remain unclear.

RELATED:

Aerial footage shows the entire church’s roof consumed by flames

Share icon

Image credits: Google Maps

Grand Blanc Township Police Department has been reported stating: “There has been an active shooter at the church of Latter Day Saints on McCandlish Road.”

“There are multiple victims and the shooter is down. There is NO threat to the public at this time. The church is actively on fire,” the statement relayed by the Daily Mail noted.

As a nod to the statement, aerial footage of the building shows a thick column of black smoke billowing from a large building while flames consume the structure’s roof.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: allenanalysis

The parking lot around the church appears to be at least half way full of vehicles while on another side of the building, a fire truck can be seen with its crane extended.

The County Sheriff’s Office has since noted that there are multiple victims, but details are vague

The law enforcement statement continued: “For people on site, the reunification site is the pavilion to the north. Offsite reunification will be at Trillium theater at Holly and McCandlish.”

Share icon

Image credits: WakeUpWxrld

Sheriff Swanson of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office also provided a filmed account, saying, “The entire church is on fire.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He further acknowledged that there were “multiple victims,” but his department did not have their names.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer described the act as “unacceptable”

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer took to X with a statement of her own.

Genesee County Sheriff’s Office calls the Grand Blanc scene “dynamic” as the entire Mormon Church remains on fire after a mass shooting with multiple victims. pic.twitter.com/yEcL6kl5jZ — Nexus (@nexusdossiers) September 28, 2025

“My heart is breaking for the Grand Blanc community,’ she lamented. “Violence anywhere, especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable.”

“I am grateful to the first responders who took action quickly.”

“We will continue to monitor this situation and hold the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Grand Blanc close.”

Donald Trump said it was part of an ongoing attack on Christianity

Share icon

Image credits: nexusdossiers

The incident has since drawn a response from the White House, with Donald Trump writing, describing it as “another attack on Christians” on Truth Social:

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have been briefed on the horrendous shooting that took place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

“The FBI was immediately on scene,” he claimed, “and will be leading the Federal Investigation, and providing full support to State and Local Officials. The suspect is [deceased], but there is still a lot to learn.

⚠️BREAKING: ⚡Viral image shows truck that rammed into a Mormon Church in Grand Blanc, Michigan, where an improvised explosive device (IED) was also removed after the vehicle was shot at and set on fire. Please pray for everyone caught in this.🙏✝️ pic.twitter.com/Y4ybLj9aho — vanhoa (@vanhoa2272) September 28, 2025

“THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!” he concluded.

The attacker is reported to be a 40-year-old from Burton, Michigan

According to NBC News, police have revealed that the now deceased shooter, a 40-year-old man from Burton, may have been responsible for the fire.

Share icon

Image credits: nexusdossiers

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are still trying to determine exactly when and where that fire ended up coming from and how it got started so, we believe it was deliberately set out by the suspect,” the outlet quoted Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye saying at a briefing.

Renye noted that there were people trapped inside the building by the fire.

The attack comes a month after the Minneapolis attack that claimed the lives of two children

This shooting comes less than a month after Robert Westman took the lives of two children and injured 18 others after he barred the doors of the Annunciation Church in Minneapolis.

Share icon

Image credits: 2againsttyranny

Police say all off-duty officers were called in right after reports of an active shooter. pic.twitter.com/HOBCKdmzO8 — Nexus (@nexusdossiers) September 28, 2025

The US attorney general Joseph Thompson was later quoted as saying, “the [attacker] expressed hate towards many groups, including the Jewish community and towards President Trump.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Journals and literature belonging to Westman were uncovered. Of this, Thompson said, “I won’t dignify the attacker’s words by repeating them; they are horrific and vile.”

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara would later explain, “The purpose of the shooter’s actions was to obtain notoriety.”

Some netizens think the spate of firearm related violence was brought about by politicians

Share icon

Image credits: unicornpanda801

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: rapidcleanings1

Share icon

Image credits: NickelDollar

Share icon

Image credits: cincy_pj

Share icon

Image credits: dantelhudson

Share icon

Image credits: funnyygirl0901

Share icon

Image credits: SimonAldred5

Share icon

Image credits: mathepi

Share icon

Image credits: PatelTpatel79

Share icon

Image credits: le5665972