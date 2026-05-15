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In 1921, Swiss psychologist Hermann Rorschach created a set of inkblots. He asked patients what they saw in them, hoping it would reveal their hidden thoughts and emotions. The test later became famous worldwide, but in a way, we do something very similar every day—spotting clouds that look like bunnies or vegetables that resemble people’s faces. The phenomenon is called pareidolia, and there’s an entire subreddit dedicated to these random patterns found where they don’t belong. Continue scrolling and see if you can identify them too!

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#1

Secret Deer Council Watching You From The Fence

Wooden fence knots forming the face of a deer by pareidolia

Right-Bowler3523 Report

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    #2

    Upgraded Cameras Have A Whole New Vibe

    Wall sensors and pipes forming a smiling face pattern pareidolia

    caseyhconnor Report

    8points
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    #3

    This Almond In My Salad Looks Very Unimpressed

    Close-up of salad with dressing showing a face-like pattern in pareidolia

    GlassNegotiation3227 Report

    8points
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    gmaverickc avatar
    gmaverickc
    gmaverickc
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I also see a wale to the right of the almond

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    #4

    The Two Faces Of Humidity

    Humidifier with reflection creates sad and happy face illusion pareidolia

    CodeName_Burner Report

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    #5

    My Favorite Picture Of President At His Inauguration Today

    Trash bin with box lid resembling a surprised face in pareidolia photo

    GarbageTrumpster Report

    8points
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    jguy avatar
    Skywitness
    Skywitness
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's recycling. The POTUS is sewage.

    0
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    #6

    Are You Seeing What I'm Seeing?

    Kettle and stove dials create a face illusion in a pareidolia image

    Rapscallion1980 Report

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    #7

    Tomato From Grandparents Garden. He's Very Happy To Have Grown

    Tomato with natural marks resembling a smiling face pareidolia

    Flimsy_Junket_860 Report

    8points
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    #8

    Lady In White Waterfall

    Waterfall shaped like a woman in a dress pareidolia

    uglyorgan8038 Report

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    #9

    Watermelon Dog 🍉🐶

    Close-up of watermelon flesh and seeds forming a face pareidolia

    sh0tgunben Report

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    #10

    Let Her In

    Pareidolia ice formation resembling a humanoid figure by a window on a snowy day

    mike_pants Report

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    #11

    The Pepper My Mom Grew Looks Like It'll Steal Christmas

    Green pepper shaped like a smiling face illustrating pareidolia

    ShooterOfCanons Report

    7points
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    #12

    Show Me What You Got

    Sunset clouds form a scary face over the road pareidolia

    Petaaa Report

    7points
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    #13

    Happy Water Buffalo At The Dentist

    Dental light fixture looks like a smiling dog face pareidolia

    I_Love_McRibs Report

    7points
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    data1001 avatar
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've seen these in person, and my feeling is that this had to have been done on purpose.

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    #14

    F R E E H I M

    Cookies in packaging with faces resembling dogs pareidolia

    amavritansky Report

    7points
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    #15

    When Your Belly Is Happy To See Beer

    Two shirtless men washing a pot in a cooler creating pareidolia of people at work

    Entershikari Report

    7points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    This Suspicious Chicken

    Plastic bag caught between cabinets forms a silhouette of a bird

    basedmeds Report

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    #17

    Reincarnation

    Wood grain pattern on a plank looks like a panda face from the side

    Blumentritt Report

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    #18

    10/10 Cosplay

    Segment of orange peel with strands resembling a Spider-Man pose pareidolia

    zgold2192 Report

    7points
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    #19

    The Way These Pots Reflect The Burners

    Reflective pots on stove with faces due to pareidolia

    reddit.com Report

    7points
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    #20

    The Garage Door Is Staring At Me

    Shadow of tree on garage door creates illusion of a human face

    okklu Report

    7points
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    #21

    Resting Birch Face

    Tree trunk with moss growth looks like a grumpy face showing pareidolia

    onefellswoop117 Report

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    #22

    Banana Peel

    Plant debris on pavement resembling a tiny person waving

    TheLastTsumami Report

    7points
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    #23

    Grumpy Purse Strap

    Worn leather belt buckle forming an angry face in pareidolia image

    curl_power Report

    6points
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    #24

    This Box Has Seen Better Times

    Wet cardboard box with holes resembling a surprised face pareidolia

    HemoglobinaX Report

    6points
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    #25

    This Potato

    Seal face closely resembles a smiling human face pareidolia

    Amberlynn585 Report

    6points
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    #26

    The Best Thing I Have Ever Found On Facebook

    Pareidolia in rock mimicking a happy face on a news broadcast about local rock mood

    MarcoBeukes Report

    6points
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    #27

    8)

    Sunset with clouds forms a smiley face in the sky at dusk

    spacejockey8 Report

    6points
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    #28

    Drinking Tiger Looks Like Giant Tiger Face

    Tiger family bathing in a small pond shows natural animal grouping

    EldenMiss Report

    6points
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    #29

    Do You See Him?

    Jar of Vlasic pickles shows a pickle resembling a bearded face inside

    -MindHunter- Report

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    #30

    This Can Of Paint Looks Like A Cat

    Open paint can with swirling paint that creates a dragon-like figure by pareidolia

    BeesAreInDanger Report

    6points
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    #31

    Drift Sloth Wants To Be Painted Like One Of Your French Girls

    Driftwood on sand looks like a lounging dog with pareidolia

    father_of_twitch Report

    6points
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    #32

    This Popcorn Looks Lika A Sitting Puppy

    Popcorn kernel resembling a small animal shape on paper

    matt_hammond Report

    6points
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    #33

    Wow, They’re Identical

    Owl sitting near half-sliced apple looks like a face pair in pareidolia

    JimatJimat Report

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    #34

    Dog's Ear

    Close-up of dog's ear and fur forming a hidden face pattern

    Engetarist Report

    6points
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    #35

    Depressed Little Pepper On Twitter

    Bell pepper shaped like a person hugging itself with pareidolia effect

    violetpsyche Report

    6points
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    #36

    Frog Riding A Motorcycle

    Metal latch on wood resembling a shocked face with open mouth

    charliepuppers Report

    6points
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    #37

    As A Plumber, This Is Me Walking Into Every Job

    Pareidolia of a faucet and knobs looking like a surprised face on a sink

    plumberrockstar Report

    6points
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    #38

    These Water Stains On My Car Look Like Gorillas

    Dust pattern on car window resembling people shapes showing pareidolia effect

    Homefrynick Report

    5points
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    #39

    I See A Stoned Bear Waving

    Cloud formation shaped like a fish head over a city illustrates pareidolia

    father_of_twitch Report

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    #40

    Smash My Thumb Last Week Now It Looks Like Nuclear Fallout

    Thumb with dark discoloration looks like a tiny person face in pareidolia

    Pinoy47 Report

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    #41

    Homer As Seen Through A Hotel Room Peep Hole

    Pancake with cooked patterns resembling a human face pareidolia

    father_of_twitch Report

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    #42

    My Brother: You Can't Post This, It Won't Even Get 10 Upvotes. Me:

    Bathroom faucet knobs resembling cartoon eyes face pareidolia

    SenpaiKai Report

    5points
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    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sqidward doesn't look very handsome here

    0
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    #43

    This Lil Squirt Of Lotion Looks Like A Tiny Cat

    Small lotion dollop shaped like a cat on hand pareidolia

    vegetabledruggie Report

    5points
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    #44

    Found This Beauty Scrolling Facebook Today

    Back of person's head with hair resembling lips in pareidolia image

    SpencerBuff Report

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    #45

    You Think Im Crazy?

    Wall light fixture resembling a face with big eyes and teeth pareidolia

    MarcoBeukes Report

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    #46

    Fuel Cap Casts The Shadow Of Batman

    Shadow of a car fuel cap resembles Batman logo on a blue surface

    MisterNRG Report

    5points
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    #47

    Suspicious Vampire

    Backs of classic cars with taillights resembling eyes and a mouth

    EpicRageGuy Report

    5points
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    #48

    Grandma Caterpillar Putting On Lipstick

    Rusty cylindrical machine with features resembling a surprised face pareidolia

    badgerfish Report

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    #49

    Butter When I Opened It!

    Block of cheese or butter with indents resembling a face with eyes and mouth

    brolbo Report

    5points
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    #50

    👌

    Piece of driftwood with hole and shape resembling a gun or animal figure pareidolia

    smol-milk Report

    5points
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    #51

    Muppet Hanging On My Hook??

    Hooks with items arranged to look like a face with headphones and a bag

    lillymbn Report

    5points
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    #52

    Carrot 'Bout To Drop The Healthiest Verse Of All Time

    Carrot roots with a forked shape resembling a person hugging or dancing in pareidolia

    deleted Report

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    #53

    That One Guy That Hates His Job

    Mop head with strands resembling green hair and face-like features from handle

    NoFapMonkMode Report

    5points
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    #54

    Virtual Reality

    Power strip with one plug inserted resembling a sad or surprised face pareidolia

    uglyorgan8038 Report

    5points
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    #55

    Donkey

    Motorcycle front view resembling animated donkey character from a movie

    andoooreeyy Report

    5points
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    #56

    Lil’ Ducky In The Soup

    Oil droplets in soup forming a face pattern by pareidolia

    Inhumanform555 Report

    5points
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    #57

    Woman Dancing In The Shadows

    Shadow on wall from pipe resembling a person silhouette

    Otherwise_Advantage3 Report

    5points
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    #58

    Joyful Onion Lady

    Red onion slice showing pareidolia face pattern

    Klutzy-Assistant-727 Report

    5points
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    ongreenlevel avatar
    ongreenlevel
    ongreenlevel
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I'm so happy to make you cry!"

    0
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    #59

    This Robot Holding On While Sinking Into Quicksand

    Black gas meter and pipes against red brick wall form a face shape

    BlakeIsGreat Report

    5points
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    data1001 avatar
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I cannot self-terminate."

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    #60

    Almost Every Morning My Coat Hanger Gives Me A Mini Heart Attack

    Shadow of person in dark room creating pareidolia effect

    EliptekMusic Report

    5points
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    #61

    Even My Coffee Cup Didn’t Want To Get Up This Morning

    Lid of blue and red mug with spilled liquid looks like a surprised face

    Platypushat Report

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    #62

    I Spilled Some Milk And The Puddle Looks Like A Derpy Ghost!

    Milk spill on dark surface resembling a ghost face showing pareidolia

    mockjogger Report

    5points
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    #63

    No Crumb Left Behind!

    Charred chicken wing shaped like a running man with pareidolia

    father_of_twitch Report

    5points
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    #64

    Two In One

    Sunlight shadow on bald man's face creates a bright line resembling facial features

    vhanime Report

    5points
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    #65

    Pulled The Door Handle Off And He Was As Shocked As I Was

    Broken door handle and plate resembling a surprised face with eyes

    MonsterPooper Report

    5points
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    #66

    Eric Cartman Appearing From Sunlight Reflected Through A Crystal

    Blurred pastel light spot on wall resembling a face in pareidolia

    DellieCurtis Report

    4points
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    #67

    Is It Just Me? My Kid Says I’m Nuts

    Aerial view of a marina resembling a fish shape pareidolia

    Corprusmeat_Hunk Report

    4points
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    #68

    Can't Unsee

    Pixelated video game trees look like angry men flexing pareidolia

    artgeek02 Report

    4points
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    #69

    Found This While Scrolling Through Facebook

    Water cooler next to wrapped object resembling a couple hugging pareidolia

    Limheng Report

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    #70

    The "Duck" In Avenida Place Hotel

    Spiral staircase viewed from below forming an abstract pareidolia shape

    AlarmingLettuce600 Report

    4points
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    #71

    My Shoe Laughed At Me

    Pair of boots on carpet resembling a sad face pareidolia

    full_frontalfluidity Report

    4points
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    data1001 avatar
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This shoe sounds exactly like Tow Mater from Cars.

    0
    0points
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    #72

    Compost Surprise

    Container of fruit peelings shows a face-like shape through the plastic

    minceandtatties Report

    4points
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    lostsierraforrest avatar
    QuincyForrest
    QuincyForrest
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not just for breakfast anymore.

    0
    0points
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    #73

    I Found This Rock Amusing

    Rock with natural markings resembles both a dinosaur and orca face

    LucyferMustaktakish Report

    4points
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    #74

    Cloud That Looks Like A Duck

    Night cityscape with clouds resembling a flying dolphin and moonlight pareidolia

    IIllIllIll Report

    4points
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    #75

    Everything Reminds Me Of Her

    Wood grain pattern resembling an owl face through pareidolia

    Brave_Evidence_1259 Report

    4points
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    #76

    Tormented Souls In My Cream/Chocolate Dessert

    Pareidolia faces appearing in soft white cream inside a container

    Malfarro Report

    4points
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    #77

    There’s Someone In My Head, And It’s Not Me (Brain MRI)

    Brain MRI scan showing pareidolia with a face-like pattern in brain structure

    Inevitable-Phrase374 Report

    4points
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    #78

    This Bicycle's Shadow Looks Like Alien Playing On Saxophone

    Bicycle shadow on pole creating skeletal figure illusion

    zimmer1569 Report

    4points
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    data1001 avatar
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Hello my baby, hello my honey, hello my ragtime gal!"

    0
    0points
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    #79

    Face In The Floor

    Wood floor stain forming a face-like pattern highlighted in red circle

    reddit.com Report

    4points
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    #80

    If You Litter, You Won't Like What's Next

    Shadow of trash can holder on sidewalk mimics a face with sunglasses

    Temexer Report

    4points
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    #81

    Mr Couch Would Like You To Sit

    Cracked leather chair back with button indentations resembling a face

    oliver9129 Report

    4points
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    #82

    Woman’s Hair Or Dog With Glasses?🤔🤔🤔

    Dog wearing sunglasses blends into background appearing like a person

    FindingDitto Report

    4points
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    #83

    Kids On TikTok Self Diagnosing With Pareidolia Thinking It's A Mental Illness

    Foam bubbles in a cup form a smiling face showing real pareidolia example

    evacodaa Report

    3points
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    #84

    Raphael

    Child's swing with pink and green elements resembling a face with glasses pareidolia

    raging_rage Report

    3points
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    #85

    Sad Parfait

    Yogurt parfait with fruit pieces arranged to resemble a sad face pareidolia

    htrap532 Report

    3points
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    #86

    This Puddle Looks Like A Silhouette Of Someone From Behind

    Wet concrete patch forming a human silhouette with hair-like pattern in pareidolia

    Itstoolongitwillruno Report

    3points
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    #87

    Clouds Art Once Again

    Cloud formation resembling a kissing couple with pareidolia

    chillfailure Report

    3points
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    #88

    Little Frightened Guys

    Old light switches resembling faces with eyes demonstrating pareidolia

    b00lik Report

    3points
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    #89

    Porg Trying To Swallow A Banana

    Close-up of a toucan's beak and eye showing bird pareidolia

    bobcat Report

    2points
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    #90

    USB-Chan Is Best Waifu

    USB plug with holes resembling a surprised face pareidolia

    MosesSupreme Report

    2points
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    #91

    Looked To My Right At A Stoplight And Noticed This Family Of Boxes Staring Wistfully At The Sunset

    Reflection on window shows cartons and a sunset creating face-like pareidolia

    Mycareer Report

    2points
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