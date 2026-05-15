In 1921, Swiss psychologist Hermann Rorschach created a set of inkblots. He asked patients what they saw in them, hoping it would reveal their hidden thoughts and emotions. The test later became famous worldwide, but in a way, we do something very similar every day—spotting clouds that look like bunnies or vegetables that resemble people’s faces. The phenomenon is called pareidolia, and there’s an entire subreddit dedicated to these random patterns found where they don’t belong. Continue scrolling and see if you can identify them too!

#1 Secret Deer Council Watching You From The Fence

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#2 Upgraded Cameras Have A Whole New Vibe

#3 This Almond In My Salad Looks Very Unimpressed

#4 The Two Faces Of Humidity

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#5 My Favorite Picture Of President At His Inauguration Today

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#6 Are You Seeing What I'm Seeing?

#7 Tomato From Grandparents Garden. He's Very Happy To Have Grown

#8 Lady In White Waterfall

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#9 Watermelon Dog 🍉🐶

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#10 Let Her In

#11 The Pepper My Mom Grew Looks Like It'll Steal Christmas

#12 Show Me What You Got

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#13 Happy Water Buffalo At The Dentist

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#14 F R E E H I M

#15 When Your Belly Is Happy To See Beer

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#16 This Suspicious Chicken

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#17 Reincarnation

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#18 10/10 Cosplay

#19 The Way These Pots Reflect The Burners

#20 The Garage Door Is Staring At Me

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#21 Resting Birch Face

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#22 Banana Peel

#23 Grumpy Purse Strap

#24 This Box Has Seen Better Times

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#25 This Potato

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#26 The Best Thing I Have Ever Found On Facebook

#28 Drinking Tiger Looks Like Giant Tiger Face

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#29 Do You See Him?

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#30 This Can Of Paint Looks Like A Cat

#31 Drift Sloth Wants To Be Painted Like One Of Your French Girls

#32 This Popcorn Looks Lika A Sitting Puppy

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#33 Wow, They’re Identical

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#34 Dog's Ear

#35 Depressed Little Pepper On Twitter

#36 Frog Riding A Motorcycle

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#37 As A Plumber, This Is Me Walking Into Every Job

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#38 These Water Stains On My Car Look Like Gorillas

#39 I See A Stoned Bear Waving

#40 Smash My Thumb Last Week Now It Looks Like Nuclear Fallout

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#41 Homer As Seen Through A Hotel Room Peep Hole

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#42 My Brother: You Can't Post This, It Won't Even Get 10 Upvotes. Me:

#43 This Lil Squirt Of Lotion Looks Like A Tiny Cat

#44 Found This Beauty Scrolling Facebook Today

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#45 You Think Im Crazy?

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#46 Fuel Cap Casts The Shadow Of Batman

#47 Suspicious Vampire

#48 Grandma Caterpillar Putting On Lipstick

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#49 Butter When I Opened It!

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#51 Muppet Hanging On My Hook??

#52 Carrot 'Bout To Drop The Healthiest Verse Of All Time

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#53 That One Guy That Hates His Job

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#54 Virtual Reality

#55 Donkey

#56 Lil’ Ducky In The Soup

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#57 Woman Dancing In The Shadows

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#58 Joyful Onion Lady

#59 This Robot Holding On While Sinking Into Quicksand

#60 Almost Every Morning My Coat Hanger Gives Me A Mini Heart Attack

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#61 Even My Coffee Cup Didn’t Want To Get Up This Morning

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#62 I Spilled Some Milk And The Puddle Looks Like A Derpy Ghost!

#63 No Crumb Left Behind!

#64 Two In One

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#65 Pulled The Door Handle Off And He Was As Shocked As I Was

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#66 Eric Cartman Appearing From Sunlight Reflected Through A Crystal

#67 Is It Just Me? My Kid Says I’m Nuts

#68 Can't Unsee

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#69 Found This While Scrolling Through Facebook

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#70 The "Duck" In Avenida Place Hotel

#71 My Shoe Laughed At Me

#72 Compost Surprise

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#73 I Found This Rock Amusing

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#74 Cloud That Looks Like A Duck

#75 Everything Reminds Me Of Her

#76 Tormented Souls In My Cream/Chocolate Dessert

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#77 There’s Someone In My Head, And It’s Not Me (Brain MRI)

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#78 This Bicycle's Shadow Looks Like Alien Playing On Saxophone

#79 Face In The Floor

#80 If You Litter, You Won't Like What's Next

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#81 Mr Couch Would Like You To Sit

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#82 Woman’s Hair Or Dog With Glasses?🤔🤔🤔

#83 Kids On TikTok Self Diagnosing With Pareidolia Thinking It's A Mental Illness

#84 Raphael

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#85 Sad Parfait

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#86 This Puddle Looks Like A Silhouette Of Someone From Behind

#87 Clouds Art Once Again

#88 Little Frightened Guys

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#89 Porg Trying To Swallow A Banana

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#90 USB-Chan Is Best Waifu