“Are You Seeing What I’m Seeing?”: 91 Unexpected Cases Of Pareidolia That Made People Do A Double Take
In 1921, Swiss psychologist Hermann Rorschach created a set of inkblots. He asked patients what they saw in them, hoping it would reveal their hidden thoughts and emotions. The test later became famous worldwide, but in a way, we do something very similar every day—spotting clouds that look like bunnies or vegetables that resemble people’s faces. The phenomenon is called pareidolia, and there’s an entire subreddit dedicated to these random patterns found where they don’t belong. Continue scrolling and see if you can identify them too!
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