68 Times People Encountered Something So Strange They Had To Share It With The World (New Pics)Interview With Expert
The internet is a vast space where you encounter a wide assortment of content every time you scroll. Within the first five minutes, you will see something that makes you burst out laughing, something that enrages you, and something that weirds you out.
Today, you’re likely about to experience the latter. The following images are from the Strange subreddit, which is all about the random oddities of daily life. It’s been running for the last 17 years and has amassed 161,000 followers who share a fascination with the bizarre, the peculiar, and the eccentric.
Scroll through to see if any of these posts stand out to you. Feel free to upvote those that do.
This post may include affiliate links.
"Kid Chair" Found At Rack Room Shoes
The Text On These Cheap Sandals My Sister Got From Shein
Ever Come Across A Piece Of Public Art That Feels Like A Glitch In The Simulation?
Many of these images are straight-up strange without context. For many people, that can be quite jarring and unsettling, yet this type of content nonetheless draws fascination. Why is that?
According to Jonathan Mason, Edge Digital’s managing editor, it has to do with how we humans are wired to link fear and curiosity together.
This "Petrified" Banana That I've Now Had For 6 Years
Not sure how this happens, but about 6 years ago I found a banana in my room while packing to move. It has no smell, is hard as a rock, and hasn't changed at all since I found it.
What Is This?
This Doesn't Feel Real
The brain is designed to prioritize and flag potential threats and uncertainty,” Mason told Bored Panda. “So it's an extremely effective hook that makes audiences want to check for content, scan the comments for explanations, and just generally engage with the content at a higher level than they would with something that makes sense on the face of it.”
Secret Compartment Behind Mirror
Sounds Even Scarier, Somehow
My Hands Turn Red Like A Tomato When Warm, And Blue/Purple When Cold
From the fear of the unknown, there is also curiosity. Everyone loves a good mystery trope, which makes pieces of content with a peculiar theme resonate with people.
“'Strange' content mixes novelty and ambiguity and grabs people's attention, so now people design content that way on purpose,” Simplee Digital co-founder and CEO Rafael Rositsan explained.
Found An AirTag In My Carryon After An International Flight. No One I Know Owns One
A Plane Seemingly Abandoned In The Middle Of Nowhere?
Couldn't keep up with the payments, so they ditched it and will say it was stolen.
A Homeless Man Gave A “Diamond” To My Mother
Rositsan further noted that strange content is similar to rage-baiting in that they elicit a strong reaction from the audience. Creators are also aware of the people’s “permanent appetite for anything weird and unsettling.
Content that elicits strong emotions is an automatic scroll-stopper, which, according to Rositsan, is also why it works so well in drawing attention. That helps the algorithm do its work.
How The Hell Did That 400lb Rock Get 40 Feet Up In The Tree?!
The Night I Got Up For My 3am Pee , Half Asleep, I Lifted The Toilet Lid (They’re Kept Down To Keep My Cats Out) And I Found A Squirrel Of Some Sort Swimming In My Toilet Bowl!
I Saw The Creepiest Thing On The Road Today. Left Me Speechless
I was driving in Miami and I saw this older model car with a car seat in the back. The car seat had a baby doll strapped in. There was also another doll that was on top of what looks like s statue of a wolf.
“Weird visuals tend to win attention because they break the pattern of everything else you’re scrolling past,” Rositsan explained. “Once someone rewatches, comments, or sends the post to a friend, the system reads that as valuable engagement and pushes it further, which is why niche formats like analog horror can suddenly become mainstream.”
Statues Under A 70 Year Old House
The Trees Where I Used To Live Look Like A Pack Of Prehistoric Animals
My Flexible Hands
Goat Herders Of Yemen
11 Paper Cups In One Reeces
Why Do People Put Teddy Bears On Their Cars
Friend Ate Gold In His Sleep
My friend had awoken last light at 12:30am to realise he had roughly 0.3grams of gold in his mouth, we are keen gold miners in newzealand and his collection of gold is roughly 14grams (Lucky he didnt eat this)
Weird thing is he had cleaned up 0.6grams of gold the previous day to give to his friend that had been helping him, this was placed in a plastic container within another container (That he keeps all his gold in) and was left at the end of his bed on the floor. Somehow throughout the night he got up while sleeping, opened the main container and opened this small vile containing 0.6g and ate half of it, put the lid back on and closed the main container and then woke up at 12:30am (Works on a diary farm) To find that his mouth full of gold. long story short he then weighed the jar that was in his container to find half of it missing
I Opened A Pack Of Pickles And Was Greeted By This Pickle
Someone Been Stuffing Money In My Door Jam
Random International Shipping Crate Arrived At My Parent’s House, No Return Address Or Who It’s Addressed To. Only Thing Inside Is A Window Pane
Grey Hair Turning Back To Brown
Curious Encounters Walking In The Woods
Is There Any Reason To Bury A Bible Like This?
Check with that last plane that flew over. I think their cargo hold hatch has failed.
Bro Selling Himself On Fb Marketplace
How does one come across such a listing in the first place?
Perfectly Formed Circle With Zero Leaves On The Middle Of My Property. Almost A Mile Away From Anybody Else
Found This In The Glove Box Of The Car My Girlfriend Just Bought
Reese’s Without The Peanut Butter
Did I Win A Prize Or Some Weird Factory Inspection Numbers
Found This Strange On Marketplace
Mom Received An “Abuelita” Mug By Mistake For Christmas And We Laughed It Off. 3 Days Later I Found Out I Was Pregnant
Went To The Bathroom, Came Back And A “Fortune Teller Fish” Was On My Floor.. (Home Alone)
Wiggly Door
Why Would Anyone Ned This In Their Apartment?
Casket In Cemetery
Toddler Shoes Found At The Bottom Of The Stairs. We Don’t Have A Child
Every Time I Go To The Metropolitan Museum Of Art, This Dali Painting Haunts Me
I Momentarily Forgot How To Write The Number 5
Egg I Boiled Came Out Strange Iooking
Got Matchstick Box With No Stricking Side
Drawing Of Sisyphus Being Happy On My Local Laundromats Wall
I Found My Mom's Christmas Decorations. #4 Is A Personal Favorite
What Is This At The Lake I Found?
This Keeps Popping Up Over A Text Box That Says "Barney Sized Hugs"
This Photo Was Taken At 4.44am While I Was Asleep
Found A Tiny Tree Branch That Naturally Spells “Love”
75" Tb Delivered To Our Front Doorstep With No Return Label
Found A Phone In A Puzzle
This Weird Text My GF Received From A Short Alert Number
What Does This Sidewalk Crack Look Like To You?
Who The Hell Came Up With This, And Why?…
I Believe Someone Has Replaced Our Moon With An Orange Slice
I Found Baby Clothes In My Car? I Don't Know Any Babies ????
The Mirror In My Hotel Bathroom Is Completely Fogged Up Except For One Spot
Weird License Plate Spotted In California
My Candy Hearts Said Odd Things
Seen When Walking Past Someone’s Garden
Someone Left A Pair Of Shoes, One Next To Each Tire, While My Car Was Parked For A Half Hour
Found A Perfect Circle On The Wall While Moving Furniture
Which Of You Is The Target Demographic For These Bad Boys?
What Is This Old Picture?
Found In My Closed Mailbox
Squirrels? We had a neighborhood cat that we fed and allowed her to have her kittens on our sunporch. She brought her kittens some live prey that we had to deal with, and one day I saw she had dragged something on to the porch and I was freaking out, what had she brought in now? Pizza crust from the neighbors trash!