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The internet is a vast space where you encounter a wide assortment of content every time you scroll. Within the first five minutes, you will see something that makes you burst out laughing, something that enrages you, and something that weirds you out.

Today, you’re likely about to experience the latter. The following images are from the Strange subreddit, which is all about the random oddities of daily life. It’s been running for the last 17 years and has amassed 161,000 followers who share a fascination with the bizarre, the peculiar, and the eccentric.

Scroll through to see if any of these posts stand out to you. Feel free to upvote those that do.