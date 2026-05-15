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The internet is a vast space where you encounter a wide assortment of content every time you scroll. Within the first five minutes, you will see something that makes you burst out laughing, something that enrages you, and something that weirds you out.

Today, you’re likely about to experience the latter. The following images are from the Strange subreddit, which is all about the random oddities of daily life. It’s been running for the last 17 years and has amassed 161,000 followers who share a fascination with the bizarre, the peculiar, and the eccentric.

Scroll through to see if any of these posts stand out to you. Feel free to upvote those that do.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

"Kid Chair" Found At Rack Room Shoes

Strange chair with a photo of a child printed on its fabric in cluttered room

Mammoth-Spend-6827 Report

5points
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gmaverickc avatar
gmaverickc
gmaverickc
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hes so small grandma didnt know he was there

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    #2

    The Text On These Cheap Sandals My Sister Got From Shein

    Unusual shoe sole with quirky phrase and brand name Hengde

    shmorpo_ Report

    5points
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    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎵Queen of the road🎵 ??

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    #3

    Ever Come Across A Piece Of Public Art That Feels Like A Glitch In The Simulation?

    Unexplained billboard saying concerned about the blueberries over cityscape

    Fluffy-Map3757 Report

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    Many of these images are straight-up strange without context. For many people, that can be quite jarring and unsettling, yet this type of content nonetheless draws fascination. Why is that? 

    According to Jonathan Mason, Edge Digital’s managing editor, it has to do with how we humans are wired to link fear and curiosity together.

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    #4

    This "Petrified" Banana That I've Now Had For 6 Years

    Shriveled and dried long bean or vegetable on carpet floor

    Not sure how this happens, but about 6 years ago I found a banana in my room while packing to move. It has no smell, is hard as a rock, and hasn't changed at all since I found it.

    SirBrinyolf Report

    5points
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    #5

    What Is This?

    Tree with a hollow in the trunk resembling a face with eyes in nature

    sizarxxx Report

    5points
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    #6

    This Doesn't Feel Real

    Shopping cart mounted high on a tall metal pole above a fence in foggy weather

    vishesh_07_028 Report

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    The brain is designed to prioritize and flag potential threats and uncertainty,” Mason told Bored Panda. “So it's an extremely effective hook that makes audiences want to check for content, scan the comments for explanations, and just generally engage with the content at a higher level than they would with something that makes sense on the face of it.”

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    #7

    Secret Compartment Behind Mirror

    Wall mirror made from square tiles mounted above radiator

    Noturaveragestick Report

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    #8

    Sounds Even Scarier, Somehow

    Text explaining hallucinations in deaf schizophrenia patients involving visual signs instead of voices

    duplossa Report

    4points
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    #9

    My Hands Turn Red Like A Tomato When Warm, And Blue/Purple When Cold

    Hands of different ages showing strange skin contrast under indoor light

    Accurate_Range7185 Report

    4points
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    holschrk avatar
    Bec
    Bec
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Renauds syndrome?

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    From the fear of the unknown, there is also curiosity. Everyone loves a good mystery trope, which makes pieces of content with a peculiar theme resonate with people. 

    “'Strange' content mixes novelty and ambiguity and grabs people's attention, so now people design content that way on purpose,” Simplee Digital co-founder and CEO Rafael Rositsan explained.

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    #10

    Found An AirTag In My Carryon After An International Flight. No One I Know Owns One

    Apple AirTag held in open palm for scale

    cluikk Report

    4points
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    #11

    A Plane Seemingly Abandoned In The Middle Of Nowhere?

    Abandoned airplane on rough terrain under cloudy sky

    Experiment_1234 Report

    4points
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    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Couldn't keep up with the payments, so they ditched it and will say it was stolen.

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    #12

    A Homeless Man Gave A “Diamond” To My Mother

    Small crystal rock resting on textured golden brown fabric

    DoesThingsPasta48 Report

    4points
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    Rositsan further noted that strange content is similar to rage-baiting in that they elicit a strong reaction from the audience. Creators are also aware of the people’s “permanent appetite for anything weird and unsettling. 

    Content that elicits strong emotions is an automatic scroll-stopper, which, according to Rositsan, is also why it works so well in drawing attention. That helps the algorithm do its work.

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    #13

    How The Hell Did That 400lb Rock Get 40 Feet Up In The Tree?!

    Unusual tree with large flat mushroom or fungus growing in fork of branches

    Osanamon Report

    4points
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    #14

    The Night I Got Up For My 3am Pee , Half Asleep, I Lifted The Toilet Lid (They’re Kept Down To Keep My Cats Out) And I Found A Squirrel Of Some Sort Swimming In My Toilet Bowl!

    Wet small rodent sitting in a toilet bowl

    rhettnfriends Report

    4points
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    #15

    I Saw The Creepiest Thing On The Road Today. Left Me Speechless

    Vintage red pickup with car seat and doll in trunk parked outside Cool Ladies store

    I was driving in Miami and I saw this older model car with a car seat in the back. The car seat had a baby doll strapped in. There was also another doll that was on top of what looks like s statue of a wolf.

    Straight_Paramedic_8 Report

    4points
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    “Weird visuals tend to win attention because they break the pattern of everything else you’re scrolling past,” Rositsan explained. “Once someone rewatches, comments, or sends the post to a friend, the system reads that as valuable engagement and pushes it further, which is why niche formats like analog horror can suddenly become mainstream.”

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    #16

    Statues Under A 70 Year Old House

    Wooden carved statues with human faces supporting structure outdoors

    pigeon_master_lover Report

    4points
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    #17

    The Trees Where I Used To Live Look Like A Pack Of Prehistoric Animals

    Trees covered in dense green ivy resembling tall figures under cloudy sky

    Sleepyandbroke0 Report

    4points
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    davidwestrop avatar
    Divado
    Divado
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Brontosaurus Treesimularicus

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    #18

    My Flexible Hands

    Unusual finger bend on a human hand showing strange joint flexibility

    FlexOrbit Report

    4points
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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Double jointed. It doesn't hurt.

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    #19

    Goat Herders Of Yemen

    Person wearing tall straw hat and black clothing holding a goat among other goats

    Chemical-Leg-8946 Report

    4points
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    #20

    11 Paper Cups In One Reeces

    Empty Reese's wrappers arranged awkwardly on wooden table

    reddit.com Report

    4points
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    #21

    Why Do People Put Teddy Bears On Their Cars

    Red pickup truck parked with a teddy bear attached to its front grill

    reddit.com Report

    3points
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    gmaverickc avatar
    gmaverickc
    gmaverickc
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To soften car wrecks obviously

    2
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    #22

    Friend Ate Gold In His Sleep

    Pile of gold flakes in a small clear container on engraved golden surface

    My friend had awoken last light at 12:30am to realise he had roughly 0.3grams of gold in his mouth, we are keen gold miners in newzealand and his collection of gold is roughly 14grams (Lucky he didnt eat this)

    Weird thing is he had cleaned up 0.6grams of gold the previous day to give to his friend that had been helping him, this was placed in a plastic container within another container (That he keeps all his gold in) and was left at the end of his bed on the floor. Somehow throughout the night he got up while sleeping, opened the main container and opened this small vile containing 0.6g and ate half of it, put the lid back on and closed the main container and then woke up at 12:30am (Works on a diary farm) To find that his mouth full of gold. long story short he then weighed the jar that was in his container to find half of it missing

    TassyGoldNuggets Report

    3points
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    #23

    I Opened A Pack Of Pickles And Was Greeted By This Pickle

    Pickle with human-like face inside open snack bag

    FlowerMadeOfThorns Report

    3points
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    #24

    Someone Been Stuffing Money In My Door Jam

    Man reaching to open door captured by security camera

    GeneralBookie Report

    3points
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    #25

    Random International Shipping Crate Arrived At My Parent’s House, No Return Address Or Who It’s Addressed To. Only Thing Inside Is A Window Pane

    Wooden crate with multiple shipping labels and rope handle

    Pastaman125 Report

    3points
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    #26

    Grey Hair Turning Back To Brown

    Very thin hair strands resting on a person's palm

    LovableSquish Report

    3points
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    #27

    Curious Encounters Walking In The Woods

    Moss-covered rock naturally shaped like a crouching human figure

    theotherAndrea Report

    3points
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    #28

    Is There Any Reason To Bury A Bible Like This?

    Small hole in grass with a Holy Bible underneath near concrete wall

    Odd-Shirt1621 Report

    3points
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    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     4 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Check with that last plane that flew over. I think their cargo hold hatch has failed.

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    #29

    Bro Selling Himself On Fb Marketplace

    Smiling man taking selfie near parked cars under blue sky

    cigarettes_nd_sweat_ Report

    3points
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    leslievictor avatar
    Leslie Victor
    Leslie Victor
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How does one come across such a listing in the first place?

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    #30

    Perfectly Formed Circle With Zero Leaves On The Middle Of My Property. Almost A Mile Away From Anybody Else

    Sunlight creating circular shadow on ground near leaf-covered riverbank

    Bassangler03 Report

    3points
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    #31

    Found This In The Glove Box Of The Car My Girlfriend Just Bought

    Clear plastic pathology specimen bag with handle with care warning label

    plague_child Report

    3points
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    #32

    Reese’s Without The Peanut Butter

    Bitten Reese's cup showing unexpected textured filling inside

    SeparateDonuts Report

    3points
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    #33

    Did I Win A Prize Or Some Weird Factory Inspection Numbers

    Chocolate wafer bar with faint date imprinted on the side

    ThirtyRipeMangoes Report

    3points
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    #34

    Found This Strange On Marketplace

    Unusual garden statues with distorted human-like faces displayed outdoors

    Clean_Pay7587 Report

    3points
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    #35

    Mom Received An “Abuelita” Mug By Mistake For Christmas And We Laughed It Off. 3 Days Later I Found Out I Was Pregnant

    Purple mug with butterfly design and the word abuelita inside

    NervousStock2241 Report

    2points
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    #36

    Went To The Bathroom, Came Back And A “Fortune Teller Fish” Was On My Floor.. (Home Alone)

    Fortune teller miracle fish packet on dark wooden table

    ixgoreee Report

    2points
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    #37

    Wiggly Door

    Distorted wooden door with warped panels and handle

    kkan781X Report

    2points
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    annaannabb avatar
    AnnaB
    AnnaB
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like it.

    1
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    #38

    Why Would Anyone Ned This In Their Apartment?

    Stacked orange and white traffic cones with yellow caution tape indoors

    lez_me_up Report

    2points
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    holschrk avatar
    Bec
    Bec
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm going to guess that drinking was involved.

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    #39

    Casket In Cemetery

    Coffin lowered underground in cemetery with strange visible casket top

    Reasonable_Essay7222 Report

    2points
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    #40

    Toddler Shoes Found At The Bottom Of The Stairs. We Don’t Have A Child

    Single children's sneaker partially under stair carpet on tile floor

    PurpleYoghurt16 Report

    2points
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    #41

    Every Time I Go To The Metropolitan Museum Of Art, This Dali Painting Haunts Me

    Black and white dotted art piece resembling classical painting in museum

    Dry_Mess_4505 Report

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    #42

    I Momentarily Forgot How To Write The Number 5

    Math equation with multiple crossed-out corrections on graph paper

    hopefully-someday Report

    2points
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    #43

    Egg I Boiled Came Out Strange Iooking

    Boiled egg with unusual row of teeth-shaped indentations on white

    Straight-Stay-6906 Report

    2points
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    annaannabb avatar
    AnnaB
    AnnaB
    Community Member
    Premium     56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wouldn't eat it. Too creepy.

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    #44

    Got Matchstick Box With No Stricking Side

    Open box of Roshi safety matches with black match heads in hand

    HealthyStatus00 Report

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    #45

    Drawing Of Sisyphus Being Happy On My Local Laundromats Wall

    Wall mural of a stick figure pushing a large rock uphill with clouds above

    Xx_rizzg0d_xX Report

    2points
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    holschrk avatar
    Bec
    Bec
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Metaphor for doing laundry, a neverending task

    2
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    #46

    I Found My Mom's Christmas Decorations. #4 Is A Personal Favorite

    Creepy vintage Santa Claus dolls with strange facial expressions in dim light

    DjArcusII Report

    2points
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    #47

    What Is This At The Lake I Found?

    Large pile of discarded bread bags dumped in a wooded area

    Puzzled-Adagio-4877 Report

    1point
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    #48

    This Keeps Popping Up Over A Text Box That Says "Barney Sized Hugs"

    Blurry TV screen with children and distorted red digital artifact on the left side

    taytayfosho Report

    1point
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    #49

    This Photo Was Taken At 4.44am While I Was Asleep

    Dark circular spot on reddish surface from mobile camera

    that_fn Report

    1point
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    #50

    Found A Tiny Tree Branch That Naturally Spells “Love”

    Rusty wire bent into word love on plain light background

    Enough-Plum-813 Report

    1point
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    #51

    75" Tb Delivered To Our Front Doorstep With No Return Label

    Large Vizio 75 inch 4K smart TV box held indoors

    cherryride Report

    1point
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    #52

    Found A Phone In A Puzzle

    Smartphone hidden among puzzle pieces in a box

    Ok_Possibility_9525 Report

    1point
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    #53

    This Weird Text My GF Received From A Short Alert Number

    Text message describing a weird dream about light and tunnels

    TheOneAndOnlySebPep Report

    1point
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    #54

    What Does This Sidewalk Crack Look Like To You?

    Oil stain on concrete resembling a human silhouette

    Dry_Mess_4505 Report

    1point
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    #55

    Who The Hell Came Up With This, And Why?…

    Backpacks featuring a distorted face design for sale

    UniqueHeart8309 Report

    1point
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    #56

    I Believe Someone Has Replaced Our Moon With An Orange Slice

    Strange crescent shaped red light in dark night sky

    Shot-Breath5030 Report

    1point
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    #57

    I Found Baby Clothes In My Car? I Don't Know Any Babies ????

    Unusual teddy bear printed clothing on Just Jeans shopping bag

    ScooberDoober03 Report

    1point
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    #58

    The Mirror In My Hotel Bathroom Is Completely Fogged Up Except For One Spot

    Fogged bathroom mirror with visible edges and toiletries near sink

    FriendshipBorn7989 Report

    1point
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    #59

    Weird License Plate Spotted In California

    Damaged Toyota Camry with dented trunk and scratch marks under license plate

    corruptedconsistency Report

    1point
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    #60

    My Candy Hearts Said Odd Things

    Hand holding heart shaped candies with funny sayings and related candy box

    Baggage_Claim_ Report

    1point
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    #61

    Seen When Walking Past Someone’s Garden

    Mannequin head mounted on a pole in front of a leafy green background

    reddit.com Report

    1point
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    #62

    Someone Left A Pair Of Shoes, One Next To Each Tire, While My Car Was Parked For A Half Hour

    Single white sneaker stuck in cracked pavement next to parked cars

    Starspiker Report

    1point
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    #63

    Found A Perfect Circle On The Wall While Moving Furniture

    Metal crucifix laid inside a dark drawer or compartment

    undercover-bunny3789 Report

    1point
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    #64

    Which Of You Is The Target Demographic For These Bad Boys?

    Tomato ketchup and yellow mustard scented candles on a store shelf

    Dallows89 Report

    1point
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    #65

    What Is This Old Picture?

    Old black and white photo of people posing with a skull art piece

    blahblahbla888 Report

    1point
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    #66

    Found In My Closed Mailbox

    Slice of pepperoni pizza found inside empty metal mailbox

    Medium_Palpitation67 Report

    1point
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    holschrk avatar
    Bec
    Bec
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Squirrels? We had a neighborhood cat that we fed and allowed her to have her kittens on our sunporch. She brought her kittens some live prey that we had to deal with, and one day I saw she had dragged something on to the porch and I was freaking out, what had she brought in now? Pizza crust from the neighbors trash!

    2
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    #67

    Got 3 Double Egg Yolks In A Row. Don’t Know How Rare This Is

    Ramen noodles cooked with five egg yolks floating in broth

    Motor-Comment-6557 Report

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    #68

    This Randomly Appeared On My Couch

    Faded blue ink handwriting on cracked white leather surface

    Maulsplifer Report

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