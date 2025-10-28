So basically this happened when i was about 13 or 14yrs old and I was traveling from my house to my friends a 4 hour trip. I saw a center pivot in a field and told my sister that when I was little I though they looked like giant caterpillars that were coming to get me. (I had lied for attention, I never thought that in my life and had never been scared of them) then I took a nap for about 45min, I woke up and saw a pylon and was the most scared ive been in my entire life, so terrified I wanted my dad to turn around and drive away from it, I thought it would come alive, break free from the power lines and use all four legs to run after me. I had never been so scared of pylons or any structures. The drive to my friends house was mostly farm and country type of roads so there were a lot of pylons and I had to close my eyes every time I saw one, I would ask my sister's to tell me if we were about to drive past one or not. My parents thought I was doing this for attention I come from a family of 8 kids so I did a lot of stuff to try and be noticed more. But I wasn't doing it for attention and was genuinely horrified by the sight of a pylon I couldn't bear it. I decided to take another nap so I didn't have to look out the windows and see one again, after I woke up suddenly they weren't scary at all but just totally normal just like it used to be. Now I couldn't tell my family I wasn't scared anymore because then they would definetely assume I did it for attention, so I pretended to be scared of them for a few more weeks and gradually stopped mentioning it to let them forget about. I have no idea why this happened, one of the weirdest things that happened to me.

