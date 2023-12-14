From having to wait a little while to enjoy a freebie to misbehaving smartphone apps, the question has received over 3.6K answers. Continue scrolling to read those that climbed to the top, garnering plenty of upvotes.

However, we humans are pretty egoistic by nature, and the biggest trouble to us is usually the one we're in ourselves. So when Reddit user Jennimackenzie made a post on the platform, asking its users "What's the most ridiculous 'first world problem' you've seen people get worked up over?", many had memories to share.

#1 Vaccination. Nothing screams "I'm oblivious to my own privilege" like an ignorant antivaxxer.

#2 Not being able to get haircuts during lockdown. I will never forget the people with those posters

#3 When iPhone users get annoyed when they’re texting someone using Android and their messages appear green instead of blue

#4 Apple vs Android. Get a life.

#5 I work in a public library. People will get so so mad if they have to be put on a wait list for a book. A popular book that just came out. Ok our services are not only free but so are the books. You’re welcome, a******s.

#6 Anything Starbucks related. Holiday cups, star rewards points reset, pay it forward etiquette, whatever.

#7 HOAs. These people have been waiting their whole lives to stir some s**t up over something minuscule.

#8 I regularly see people come to blows about football

#9 Being upset about disney movies and diversity in video games

#10 When I was about 19 years old, I was at my boyfriends family BBQ. I was wearing this pretty floral sundress. His cousins girlfriend showed up in the same dress and she was SO mad that she went and changed. I will never understand being upset when someone is wearing the same thing as you. Did you really think that your shirt you bought off the rack is going to be unique to you? No.

#11 A lady in our neighborhood was renovating her 5-bedroom home while building a similarly sized vacation home in Arizona.



She said “oh you have NO IDEA how stressful it is to decorate two homes at once!”

#12 Crying over their favourite celebrity breaking up with a partner.

#13 The supposed “war on Christmas.”

#14 My kid last week said “oh but dad I had gnocchi for lunch at school” when I was making dinner

#15 Not being able to park right outside your house in an area of terraced houses built in the 1850’s when the motor car was a distant dream.

#16 My own. We have a bidet toilet seat (Fabulous! Everyone should have one!) and not only does it wash your bum and blow dry it, but the seat's heated! It's shocking how much a heated toilet seat makes the whole process more agreeable. Except: We had a power outage and I went to use the toilet and the seat was cold! Unacceptable! This shall not stand! I was really upset because it didn't feel good. Then I stopped and thought: This is the most first-world problem anyone's ever had. I was really pissed because my heiny was tepid. I got over it.

#17 Any freakout at a fast food joint.

#18 Having to pull off to the side to wait for a drive-thru order to be brought out to you because your food isn't ready and there's a line building up behind you.

#19 I was working the return desk at a Target next to a military base so I have so many stories. One of my favorites was a lady who had her baby shower before revealing the gender and was livid that she had received floral newborn diapers when she’s having a boy. It was a huge box of super expensive, all organic diapers, that we didn’t carry and therefore could not return. I cannot accurately express her fury and disgust. How dare either suggest her boy could wear feminine diapers 🙄 I suggested she donate them if she didn’t want to use them and she instead threw away the entire box. When she left we pulled it out and threw it in our donate bin.



There have also been multiple times where mom’s order massive toys and when we bring them out to the car they get furious that they aren’t wrapped. We don’t offer wrapping services. Here’s the thing, if you don’t want your kids to see the toys you got them for Christmas or their bit to day DONT BRING THE CHILD WHEN YOU PICK IT UP. I’ve had multiple women scream and curse me out that I had ruined their kids Christmas by bringing the toys they ordered out to the car like they requested.

#20 Michelin starred restaurants tend to have too much fish on the tasting menus

#21 My boss from about a decade ago was this insanely rich dude who always went to the bank to get fresh and crisp currency. He'd call the bank in advnace to make sure they had some on hand. I think he was a germaphobe.



He had a trash can that he'd throw $1 and $5 bills in that he thought was "dirty" and regularly just donated it vs spending it.



I asked him why he did this and he said it was too much trouble and asked if I wanted it. I said f**k yeah dumped it into my bag and when I got home it was close to $400 in singles and fives.



//edit: Whoa didn't expect such a response. Another time, he wanted to upgrade all the computers in his studio, so we went to a store and bought 10 PCs. They all had $150 mail in rebates and he wasn't bothered to go through the trouble of mailing them in. 3 weeks later I received $1500 after spending a whole afternoon filling out all those goddamn forms.

#22 I saw a video of a woman getting extra angry because she got a Kichenaid mixer for Christmas. Those things are super expensive. I would be so happy if I got one of those, but she was super mad. I just think getting mad about something like that is silly.

#23 Haha so last week, I ended up changing a train ticket last minute and when I went to sit in the seat (there was assigned seating on this one), the guy I’d be sitting next to had all his stuff sprawled out on it and was using my tray table to hold his food, with his laptop on the other. So I politely told him that was my seat and he was like “ugh did you just book this last minute? The app said it was empty and that I would have this row to myself”. He huffed and puffed for the entire 2 hour ride into NYC lol. It was kind of comical tbh.



I’ll never understand why people get so worked up over having seat mates on public transport.

#24 Weddings are a gold mine for this question. People get so hyped up over their "most important day of their life," they'll destroy friendships, go into debt, and have crazy expectations. It's not always the couple who go crazy, either. Sometimes, it's the parents or another family member who feels entitled to control the wedding.



It's just a party. Be considerate of guests, have plenty of food and drinks, and enjoy it.

#25 I'll tell you my personal "problem" that my friends love to laugh at me about. I have house cleaners who come by every two weeks. I also have a keyboard with those little flip out risers on the underside to increase the hight of the keyboard for wrist posture.



Every time the cleaners leave, one of the two risers will be closed, leaving the keyboard off balance.



I swear it can't be a coincidence that this has happened consistently for almost 4 months now, and it's slowly started to bother me over lmao. I mention it every time it happens when I hop online with my friends and proceed to get roasted for my first world "problem."

#26 Don't know if this qualifies. On safari in Kenya, when all the laundry was hand-washed by the staff, a North American got VERY upset when she was informed she'd have to do her own panties.

#27 Well I get really f*****g pissed off at the printers in my office.



We put a guy on the moon 54 years ago but we can’t make something that puts f*****g ink on paper holy f**k.

#28 I work for TSA, and someone complained to me the Precheck line was longer than the non-Precheck line. Uh…sorry lady? I’ll tell the other people to go home?

#29 Self checkout lanes.



My entire neighborhood/community lost their minds when our Walmarts switched to mostly self check out. "I'll never shop there again! I'm not about to be bagging my own groceries! They're going to lose so much business!" Insanity.

#30 I've survived everything from chemotherapy to two decades of immunotherapy, have undergone a dozen surgeries, spent a year of my teens paralyzed (had to re-learn how to walk), gone into cardiac arrest on several occasions, my mother is a diagnosed narcissist, and I recently left my abusive soon-to-be-ex-husband. Not a whole lot phases me, and it takes a LOT to anger or upset me. I am a genuinely patient, kind, and understanding person.



Recently took some vacation, which included renting a car. The guy in line ahead of me completely and totally lost his marbles about the type of car they gave him.



He ***demanded*** a Tesla. They told him they didn't have any available. Bickering ensued. The lone staff member, a gal who couldn't have been older than 22/23, was the only person on staff that night. She went above and beyond by contacting another local rental company (in the same large airport garage), and asked if they had any Tesla's available. They did, but it was only 60% charged. Customer threw a s**t-fit about it only being 60% charged.



Dude....... they *specifically* told you they didn't have any Tesla's available, then went above and beyond to acquire one for you through a different company, but you still throw a tantrum about the charge level it's at!? 🤨😐🤦‍♀️



Talk about entitlement.

#31 The blue of the balloons wasn't quite the same as the bridesmaid's sashes.



Years ago my wife and I attended a wedding. It was very low key. The dinner was in the diding hall at the university where the couple met, cinder block walls and all. It was a Baptist wedding - no booze and very serious. The dark blue balloons attempting to liven up the hall were a slightly darker shade of blue than the sashes on the bridesmaid's dresses. The bride lost here s**t and absolutely raved for nearly an hour. I can't remember how they finally managed to talk her down.

#32 I used to work for disney.That in itself should tell you everything.



However for fun I'll give you two specific stories one form our tech department and one from my wife who worked bookings



I specifically worked for their call center to help with technical issues with magicband and the website....suddenly got worse huh?



A right of passage call everyone has at least one story of is the "Dome call"



Basically there is a subset of Disney Guest(TM) that believes if it rains at walt disney world there is someone that will push a button to encapsulate the whole of Disney property in a dome to keep out the rain.........I'm not kidding.........If this button is not pushed they call our tech department to angrily ask why.







My wife worked booking.....pretty much everything including Bibbidi Bobbidi boutique and Pirate's league. These two things did roughly the same thing difference being price and theme. BBB was expensive did more and was focused on princesses, pirates league did a bit less and focused on mermaids and pirates.



Lady called up my wife, and got pissed about BBB being booked up(It goes FAAAAST)



Karen: "Im going to give the phone to my daughter and I want you to tell her how you are ruining her vacation by not letting her do BBB"



Wife.......proceeds to explain how pirate's league is so much cooler and how she can be a mermaid or pirate and basically gets the kid to start demanding to their parents about how they want to be a mermaid instead of a princess.

#33 At Shoprite when the roast beef is $1 more than they wanted it to be and stand at customer service yelling at a 16 year old like it’s their fault.

#34 I once knew a mom who was legitimately devastated, to the point of tears/grief, because a doctor predicted her 8 year old daughter's final height to be around 5'2", which wasn't tall enough to get cast as Belle at Disney World. That was the child's (and her mother's) only dream in life, apparently. Didn't appreciate my suggestion that she could be Minnie or Mickey. Lol! Only a face character would do!

#35 Rich neighbors who end up in expensive court battles because they disagree about where a tree can be planted or whether the color of a fence fits in with the street’s “amenity”. These disputes get really heated and rack up huge lawyers’ bills. The most pathetic part is after the judgement when they are arguing about who should pay the other party’s costs. Lots of affidavits filed citing the “emotional distress” they had to endure, or painting themselves as brave warriors who were forced to take a stand to fight for “justice”. Also lots of pompous litigants insisting that the judge refer to them by their “Dr” title. An absolutely insane dumpster fire of entitled rich people problems.

#36 Like 90% of cultural appropriation discourse. Cultural appropriation is supposed to be for when things which have significant, deep, special cultural significance are taken and commodified to a point it disrespects or undermines the original purpose or meaning of said significant thing. Not “omg this white girl has a dream catcher in her room” or “omg this white person went to Japan and wore a Kimono”



Like people are dying Kim, and you’re pissed because Becky got braids done when she went abroad? Also more often than not the people getting mad about that s**t aren’t even from that culture they’re just random white people virtue signalling. And a lot of the time, when you ask the people of said culture, they either don’t really give a s**t or are actually happy at people taking an interest in and participating in their culture. Just screams “I’m so privileged that I have nothing in my life actually worth complaining about so I’m going to get offended on other peoples behalf over things that aren’t actually that much of a problem.”

#37 Being rude to a retail or food worker over petty s**t. I'm so sorry that your 3500 calorie meal was missing the side of ranch you asked for. Ask politely and get your extra diabetes. God people are such a******s.

#38 I'm a florist and the things (mostly brides/mothers of) get upset over are wild.



Colors of flowers,

Weather ,

Noise of other people at the same venue, but at a different part of the venue,

The sunset.....🙄😒,

The DJ they hired,

Catering ( they're talking, it's not close to wedding time),

Their dress,

Grass is too soft, heels are sinking into it ,

The wind......

Birds flying overhead,

Leaves falling



It's absolutely hilarious and unhinged. People can't afford to eat and you're complaining about the color of the sunset because it's ruining your pictures? Why didn't you choose to have your ceremony during the morning like normal people? Oh, that's right, you're not a morning person and you look gorgeous in the sunset lighting...🙄😒🙄😒

#39 Being ‘hangry’. In North America alone, the waste of food is egregious. When you’ve lived that life not worrying about your meals whatsoever, just know there are folks who would do heinous things to be in your position.



I have a really foul mouthed coworker who sounds off when he tells me his ‘hangry’ stories. It’s embarrassing how worked up he gets over something he has complete access to. Everybody’s guilty of being in a sour mood when hungry, but to constantly complain about it rather than check yourself & exercise self control is shameful.

#40 I've got this cousin. He's upper-middle management for a rather large department store chain. Bought himself his dream car...a Dodge Viper. He got a personalized license plate... "Nagini."



When I saw him at the family reunion, I was giving him a hard time about it, because I'd always been known as the nerd in the family. I was really getting under his skin. And then, he hit me with the biggest first world problem I'd ever heard.



"HEY! Do you know how hard it is to get a snake-themed personalized license plate for a Dodge Viper?"

#41 I saw an ad that some McDonald's may carry the Szechuan Sauce Rick & Morty mentioned in an episode. I was a little curious and asked a manager if they had it. He said his location wasn't one of the ones that had it. Another customer in line lost his f*****g mind. He accused the manager of hoarding it all to sell on Ebay. I watched the drama for a little bit but decided to leave as he was attempting to climb the counter. I really hope the a*****e was arrested.

#42 Having to wait 3 minutes for a red light, or going 90 in a 65 on the thru-way. People are in such a hurry, and I don't understand why people are like that. Plan your day better if you want to get to work on time, and don't honk at me when I'm already going 5 MPH over the speed limit.

#43 I work in a coffee shop inside a store. A lady & her husband came in, with emails from our customer service centre, saying they were allowed a free pot of jam. Seems they'd bought a cream tea at some point, didn't take the jam & instead of approaching a member of staff at the time, they waited until they got home, then emailed asking for compensation.

Upon realising that their 'free pot of jam' only totalled 40p, they then proceeded to insist we gave them either a free breakfast, or refund their petrol money (for which they just *happened* to have a receipt)

I asked them to show me where CS had authorised this, and they stuttered their way through some random excuse that it would make them more likely to shop in-store...

Needless to say, they left with a 40p pot of jam & a flea in their ear about trying to swindle things for free & potentially making a staff member lose their job.

#44 Not wanting to wear masks, some people equating wearing a mask with going to a concentration camp really was eye opening about the entitlement of some people.

#45 Video game companies getting threats, including false bomb alerts, because some players got mad that the devs didn't design the game the way they wanted.



Being dissappointed at a product or service you bought is acceptable. Complaining about it is also acceptable.



But feeling attacked to point of making threats and using intimidation over a video game? Not even because of a social issue but because you weren't the one being catered to? That's a first world problem.

#46 I have been told directly to my face that the fact I don't like the Star Wars Sequels is "dangerous" or "alt right dogwhistle." People have messaged me saying "I used to think you were a good person, but then you attacked [BRAND]. [BRAND] is important because it casts diverse LBGTQ actors."



Maybe you'd have a point, if I had ever said "I hate that they put gay people in Star Wars!!" What I said was "this series is poorly written, I don't like the way legacy characters are portrayed and it was clear the creative team had no clear direction after TFA."



The fact people can't just say "I like thing" but constantly must have their opinions validated is so exhausting.

#47 Not having McDonald's. Remember the lines at mcds when they were closing for covid? There was a mile long queue to order.

#48 The warehouse worker that comes into my office every Monday complaining how the janitor put the hand soap on the right side of the sink rather than the left side

#49 My [jerk] cousin once sent back a dish four times because it wasn't "aesthetically pleasing" and actually hissed "are you dumb?" at the waiter when he brought it back a fourth time. B***h, you ordered a f*****g plate of *soup*. It's *soup*. It's *liquid* in a f*****g *bowl*. Sadly I wasn't there to verbally bitchslap her but my sister was. Told her to stop being a c**t otherwise she'd drown her in the soup in front of her kids. Oddly enough she's not asked my sister out for brunch since... I would tell the tale of her dress-shopping for one of our other cousins wedding (she looked delightful, by the way. More brides should wear lace gowns. No, not the Arsehole Cousin. *She* looked like a cheap busted-up couch at her wedding) but I just don't have the strength.)

#50 Food. We make such a big fuss about what and where we eat. It's like you know it's a first world problem and not rational, but still can't help it.

#51 Not having diet soda available at a party or a menu. If you're that adamant about wanting a soda, you can drink a regular. If not, you can have water or another beverage.

#52 Whining about who TIME magazine picks as person of the year.



Whining about the popularity of a movie because you aren’t the primary target audience.