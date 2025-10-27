But sometimes, all those mysteries really need is time. That’s what one Reddit thread proved, as users shared baffling cases that finally got their answers. From unexplained disappearances to supposed alien encounters and famous crimes, here are some of the most fascinating ones.

Without a little mystery , life would be pretty dull. So when we come across something strange or unexplainable, it’s only human to speculate, create wild theories, or even suspect something supernatural might be behind it.

#1 Whether the Titanic sank in one piece or not.



Many discounted those survivors who said they saw her split in two because they had a hard time believing such a mighty ship could rip apart like that.



It wasn’t until Ballard and his crew found her that the truth was revealed.

RELATED:

#2 How to make gold from lead.



Hundreds of years the alchemists tried it unsuccessfully. Today it is possible using a particle accelerator. However, it is far from cost efficient - mining gold is orders of magnitudes cheaper.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 The Roanoke colony wasn't destroyed by natives or kidnapped by aliens. They joined the local native tribe. We can tell because people in the tribe were born with blonde hair and blue eyes for decades after the colonials went "missing".

#4 The "bloop" sound that was recorded in the Pacific Ocean that baffled scientists was finally found to be an icequake.

#5 The mysterious trails of rocks at Racetrack Playa" in Death Valley National Park, California.

For many years, the cause of these mysterious rock movements was unknown. However, in recent years, scientists have discovered that the rocks move due to a combination of wind and ice. During periods of rain or melting snow, water freezes into thin sheets of ice on the surface of the lake bed. When the ice breaks apart, it can be moved by wind, and as the ice sheets move, they push the rocks along with them, leaving behind the distinctive trails.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Elisa Lam, the woman found dead in the water tank on top of a hotel in Los Angeles. It wasn't a crime or ghost, she was mentally ill having a bipolar episode.

#7 Ships and planes never mysteriously vanished in the bemuda triangle, sinks sank because of rough weather, and planes dropped because they hit airborne pockets of methane and the engines stalled.



Thanks to modern navigation, not a single ship or planes sank there in over 20 years.

#8 Torosaurus was actually a mature triceratops. Nanotyrannus was a baby T Rex. Stigymoloch and Dracorex are younger Pachycephalosaurus skeletons. Anatotitan was a grown up Edmontosaurus and I think there was a few others just because baby dinosaurs looked drastically different than adults.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Spontaneous generation. People used to think flies would spontaneously appear from rotten meat, as every time they had it, flies somehow would appear even though flies were no where close when the meat was okay. After observation and experiments, we understood flies landed in the meat, left their eggs, and then more flies would be born and then stay to eat the meat.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 The "Miraculous Staircase" in the Loretto Chapel in Santa Fe, New Mexico. There was even a movie made about it starring Barbara Hershey.



One of the myths is that it stands miraculously without a center support pole and no engineer can figure out how that's possible. The center stringer is tightly wrapped with only 8" diameter. It acts as the center pole.



Nuns said a nine-day novena for a much-needed staircase, a woodworker miraculously showed up from nowhere and built the staircase. It must have been Saint Joseph! The staircase was ordered from France. The manufacturer sent a guy to put it together.



It's made of wood found nowhere in the area, it's a miracle! Because the wood is from France, duh.



And finally the guy who built it stayed in Santa Fe afterward. The local newspaper had his obituary (1896 or 1898) and even said he was the man who built the staircase.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 The Mandela effect doesn’t exist, you just suck at remembering.

#12 It was old man Jasper all along!



He pretended to be the ghost because he wanted to scare all the tourists away, that way he could search for the treasure all by himself!

#13 "Did we just find Noah's Ark?"



No, they did not.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 A man in Florida fooled people for years into believing there was a giant penguin walking the beaches, the haox began in 1958 and was only revealed to be a hoax in 1988.

#15 The Solway Firth Spaceman became popular in ufology as it supposedly showed a mysterious figure in the background. For 50 years no one quite knew what it really was till someone analysed the photo and concluded it was actually the mother who accidentally walked into the photo. The reason she looked like a spaceman was because of overexposure.

#16 The rediscoveries of lost cities such as:



The rediscovery of the location of Pompei in 1748.



The rediscovery of the location of Herculaneum in 1709.



The discovery of the location of Macchu Picchu in 1911.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 I'm pretty sure Jeremy Wade solved the mystery of loch Ness.



The entire story they put together paints a pretty clear to me picture anyway that it is probably a Greenland shark.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 I still don’t know why everyone asks “why don’t we have flying cars yet?”



Think about the average American driver, now give them a pilot’s license.

#19 While not objectively solved, I can say this with almost certainty.



But yeah, D.B. Cooper died of hypothermia either on the way down or in the wilderness. The dude jumped out into -7 degree weather with lord knows what the windchill was like going from a plane WHILE IT WAS RAINING. The man had no protection from the elements and landed miles away from civilization. He'd have died within 45 minutes.



As for his body? Most likely eaten by animals.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 The mystery of how the far side of the Moon actually looks:



"Until the late 1950s, little was known about the far side of the Moon. Librations periodically allowed limited glimpses of features near the lunar limb on the far side, but only up to 59% of the total surface of the Moon.[14]"



"Before space exploration began, astronomers did not expect that the far side would be different from the side visible to Earth. On 7 October 1959, the Soviet probe Luna 3 took the first photographs of the lunar far side, eighteen of them resolvable, covering one-third of the surface invisible from the Earth."

#21 Just last year the identity of the Somerton Man was discovered.



“The Somerton Man was an unidentified man whose body was found on 1 December 1948 on the beach at Somerton Park, a suburb of Adelaide, South Australia. The case is also known after the Persian phrase tamám shud (Persian: تمام شد),[note 1] meaning "is over" or "is finished", which was printed on a scrap of paper found months later in the fob pocket of the man's trousers. The scrap had been torn from the final page of a copy of Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyám, authored by 12th-century poet Omar Khayyám.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Most dinosaurs would likely have made some variation of a honk/bark. Jurassic Park got it p close with the sound of their raptors. Also the moai heads have bodies, and they just look like normal guys.

#23 "We've only explored 10 percent of the ocean, we don't know whats out there!" Yes we do. Water and rocks.

#24 That stranded cosmonaut recording is 99% likely to be a hoax, Many have discredited if the brother's technology was even capable of picking up the signal of a Cosmonaut who's drifted off course, but the real smoking gun is that the woman in the audio recording is speaking in broken Russian and the two brothers who "picked up the signal" had a sister who was currently learning Russian which would explain the limited vocabulary and pronunciation issues that skeptics have pointed out.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 How cat(er)pillars become butterflies. When I was 12 I wanted to go university to be the first person to discover how they do it.



(Once catapillars have a cocoon, they secrete an enzyme that turns them into a puddle of stem cell filled goop and then that becomes a butterfly).

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 The luminiferous ether. It was thought to be the medium through which light would travel. Since light could behave like a wave, and waves needed a medium, it was assumed there needed to be a medium for light that was both transparent (because we couldn’t see it) and infinitely rigid (because the ‘stiffness’ of the medium corresponds to wave speed). Turns out, light is an electromagnetic wave that can travel through a vacuum.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 The two ships of the lost Franklin expedition of 1845 were both found in the last decade sunk in the "Northwest Passage" (northern Canada). The mystery of what happened to the crew (126 men I think) has been speculated upon with plenty of solid theories but very few remains have been found. The ships are still being examined and may contain more clues.

#28 How the pyramids were built.



For some reason, people *still* keep saying we don’t know. Well, we do. It boils down to math + money + grunt work. The core workers and project leaders were professionals, and some slaves (likely not thousands and thousands, as previously assumed) were used for labor. It’s also known that low wage workers were used as well.



That’s it. It’s not magic. And it’s insulting to ancient people to claim that they couldn’t have had any sort of mathematical accuracy or the ability to build with precise lines. Of course they could do that. They had ropes and pulleys and understood leverage and design. They knew what tools to use. They had artisans and engineers.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 The Mary Celeste was probably abandoned as part of an insurance fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 The Dyatlov Pass incident was (ed: probably) caused by an avalanche.

#31 So many causes for cancer were once a mystery.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 The location of King Tut's tomb which was finally found in 1922.

#33 No one knew how the islanders of Easter Island moved their giant heads from one place to another. When asked how they did it, the islanders said they walked them. This sounded impossible and silly to Europeans so they ignored it. But a team of archeologists and native islanders a few years back made their own Easter Island head, tied 4 big ropes around it, then had a dozen guys on each rope pull the head side to side. It rocked corner to corner causing it to "walk" forward down the road.



So definitely not aliens.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 The location of Larry Ely Murillo-Moncada. Missing since 2009, his remains were found in a former No Frills Supermarket in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He apparently had fallen in a 18-inch gap between shelves and coolers, and no one heard his screams.

#35 The legends of Troy. Thought to be complete fiction. Only for the actual city to be found. So the stories of the Trojan war are based in fact. Although I don’t know if they have ever been able to find proof to back up any of the details of the Trojan wars depicted in the great epics. Been a while since I tried researching it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 “The Easter islanders disappeared”, including theories that they cut down all the trees to make rollers for the Moai.



It’s a totally fabricated theory by Jared Diamond, as the Easter islands never cut down every trees (in fact they didn’t even use rollers to transport the statues), and they never died out. Their descendants are alive today, with some of them hired as tour guides on the island itself.

#37 Elisa Lam could have gotten both on the roof and into the watertank by herself and her family does not think any foul play was involved as Elisa had mental health problems and they were used to seeing her act strange when off her medication.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 The Wilhelm Scream is actually from a movie in which a guy is bitten by an alligator.

#39 The mystery of the Mary Toft: In 1726, a woman in England claimed to have given birth to rabbits. While it was believed to be a medical mystery at the time, it was later discovered that the rabbits had been inserted into her womb by a local surgeon.

#40 The "Disappearance of MH370"



1) Bits of the plane have washed up along Indian Ocean shores in a manner that would be expected from drift from the projected crash location;



2) One of the two pilots was almost certainly responsible, and of the two pilots, one profiles as much more likely to be responsible, because they kept a private flight simulator that showed MH370's path in the disappearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 They recently found out who the Somerton man was. I hope one day they find the Beaumont children.

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Atlantis



It was made up by Plato in a writing talking about this great power that Athens fought off in a pretty clear propaganda piece.



The similarities to the Greco Persian wars and the Peloponnesian wars are astounding. He also claims that the story is passed through his family and no one else is supposed to know it which is why he’s the only person who knows about Atlantis. It’s likely even the Ancient Greeks laughed at the idea it was real.

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 Aerodynamicicists understand perfectly well how insects, e.g. bees, fly. It's not the same as aircraft, but the clap-fling mechanism, the vortices they produce, and the resulting thrust and lift have been accurately modeled and match the measurements.

#44 The moving rocks in the desert. Thin layer of ice forms during the night and very strong winds move the rocks. It was finally observed on camera.

#45 Kids love Cinnamon Toast Crunch because it's all sugar.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 Not a worldwide mystery but a mystery amongst my Mom’s side of the family, when my mom was little like 8-13 years old, she was so close (until now) with her cousins that they all play together almost everyday in their Grandma’s house and that house is a 2nd story house. So here’s how the mystery started, my mom, her siblings, and her male cousins played with a ball, and the ball went upstairs and into the only room that the stairs went to, but then the door suddenly went open and the ball bounced down the stairs, there was a moment of silence, and then they all ran to their grandma saying that there’s a ghost, so their grandma comforted them and told the maid to check on it, and then she found no one there. A few weeks after that incident, they never went up to that room and then they started to forget about it. Many years later (2 months ago), my whole family went to my mom’s hometown and she spent time with her brothers and female cousin of hers to go the cemetery to visit grandpa, as we were going, my mom remembered that story and started talking about it, then my mom said “We never really knew who threw the ball back haha” and then her cousin said “that was me!” So my mom, her brothers and her cousin all laughed because the mystery was finally solved, sadly her cousin passed away 2 months ago, she revealed the mystery before she died of breast cancer, may she rest in peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 Oumuamua was just an asteroid that was outgassing.

#48 Can you sail from Europe to Asia (and back to Europe) by going west?



Yes, BECAUSE THE EARTH IS ROUND AND NOT FLAT.

#49 Everyone loves a good mystery, but some have good enough theories that I think they have essentially been solved:



Emelia Earhart probably crash landed on Nikumaroro Island



Those hikers on the Dyatlov Pass incident probably died because the stove they brought with them caused a fire in the tent.



Those settlers on Roanoke Island probably left and went to the Croatoans.

ADVERTISEMENT