From ghostly figures that weren’t visible in real life to creepy reflections and animals acting strangely human, these eerie captures are pure nightmare fuel. Whether you believe in the supernatural or not, these photos will leave you with far more questions than answers. Keep scrolling… if you dare.

Sometimes, we snap pictures so perfect they make us wonder: should I be a professional photographer? But then, there are the photos that make us pause for very different reasons… the ones that send a shiver down your spine without warning.

#1 My Cat Used To Do This To My Downstairs Bathroom. She Died In November. I Live Alone Share icon

#2 House Owner Wanted To Be In Photo Share icon

#3 Someone Was Outside Our Window Last Night. This Is About 16ft Off The Ground Share icon

While these eerie photos prove spooky moments can happen anywhere, there's just something different about the wild. Being out in nature can feel like stepping into a National Geographic documentary or the start of a horror movie. One minute you're soaking in the beauty of the stars, the next you're side-eyeing every rustle in the bushes, wondering if it's just the wind or something with claws. Nature has a way of being both magical and mildly terrifying, often at the same time. ADVERTISEMENT But for some people, being in the wild isn’t just a rare weekend adventure. It’s their everyday grind. People like forest officers and wildlife photographers don’t just visit such corners, they live for them. One such person is Lokesh Tardalkar, a wildlife photographer and assistant professor at UPG College of Arts, Science & Commerce.

#4 Alleged Witch In Mexico. Apparently In A Rural Town Deep In Mexico A Man Photographed A Witch. For Some Reason Mexico Has Some Of The Freakiest Encounters. Thoughts? Share icon

#5 Can You Identify What This Face-Like Image Could Be? Photo Taken By A Family Friend Share icon

#6 Friend Captured This On Baby Cam. Girl Woke Up Crying And When They Checked The Vid They Saw This Share icon

Lokesh’s voice immediately brings a sense of calm and curiosity. "When photography is your passion, nothing stops you from getting the perfect click," he says. “Good photographers don't mind going to the creepiest, scariest places to capture what their heart desires.” And no, he’s not exaggerating. Think about it: the best wildlife shots aren’t taken next to a snack stall at a safari park, they’re snapped in dense forests, hidden swamps, and high-altitude jungles where your phone barely has a signal.

#7 Supposedly Taken In Bailey, Colorado In 2017 Share icon

#8 Photo From A Year After My Dad Died Share icon

#9 Strange Woman Caught On My Game Camera In My Yard. I Live Out In The Woods At The Top Of A Hill. I Should Mention The Ashes Of The Lady Who Lived Here Before Me Were Spread On The Property Share icon

“In wildlife photography, people often spend a lot of time researching where they'll find a particular animal,” Lokesh explains. “And for specific ones like a Bengal tiger, you might have to go somewhere that’s not exactly touristy.” That’s putting it mildly. “Capturing animals in their natural habitat requires that we become invisible,” he adds. That means long nights, uncomfortable positions, and a level of focus.

#10 Possible Ghost Capture Near My Childhood Home? (Circa 2015-2016) Share icon I wanted to share a photo I came across on Facebook years ago. I didn’t know the individual who shared this initially, but it immediately caught my attention as it is very close to my childhood home, and there is a relevant story of tragedy that has always led me to believe this picture is pretty legit.

BACKSTORY: A young man (~25 if I’m remembering correctly?) had taken his own life in May 2015 from a bridge that is across the street from where this photo was taken.The young man was found early in the morning by a group of joggers. This bridge and trail path are also adjacent to an elementary school and a natural creek area. The young man worked at a nearby movie theater, and a small memorial with flowers, stuffed animals, and some candles at the bridge where the poor soul met his demise.



#11 Little Girl In The Doorway Share icon

#12 In The Process Of Buying A House. My Mom Took Photos Throughout The Whole House, And All The Photos Came Out Bad In One Specific Room. What Do Y’all Think? Share icon

Lokesh admits the journey is often extreme and uncomfortable. “We camp in forests and on mountains,” he says. “The best shots are taken at secluded spots. I remember once I had to capture a rare species and I had to go so deep into the forest, I didn’t see another human for two days.” That might sound terrifying to some, but for Lokesh, it's just another Tuesday. Plus, those untouched, eerie places? That’s where nature whispers her most intimate secrets.

#13 I Explore Abandoned Places And Never Ever Believed In Spirits. I Did This School In Japan And I Know I Was Alone. See Last Pics Share icon

#14 Finally Caught Our House Ghost. My Parents Have Lived In This House For 15 Years And Have Always Heard Someone Walking Upstairs (Day And Night) In The Master Bedroom To The Master Bath Share icon We always make jokes when we hear the ghost walking saying “oh there they go again, needing to go to the bathroom” But just a few weeks ago we were all sitting downstairs (no one upstairs) and we here them walking then my mom got a notification on her camera upstairs that takes a picture when there is motion. And we finally caught this.

#15 I Had Gotten Door Dash And The Driver Sent Me The Picture Of My Food Like Usual. I Consider Myself To Be A Decently Logical Person, I Can Not Explain The Figure In My Door Window Share icon I’ve looked in this doorway about 3 times prior to seeing this, and I’m having trouble finding something that could explain this. The place I live in has always had a weird vibe to it, it’s an old place, and I’ve lived here since before covid, so this is new to me. I’m coming here more to just spread light on the creepy dark figure in my door window and see if I’m not crazy.

Respect is a cornerstone of wildlife photography, and Lokesh takes that seriously. “We try our best to not disturb the animals. Photographers have to blend with the environment to avoid scaring them off,” he shares. Think camouflage, hushed steps, and total silence for hours. “I had a colleague who dressed as a bush and stayed out in the rain for two days to capture the Great Hornbill.” Yes, you read that right—two days in pouring rain while pretending to be a bush. Dedication like this is what separates a casual snapper from a storytelling legend. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Pet Horse Passed Away. Pick Her Up On Our Trail Cam Share icon

#17 Girl In White Dress In My House. I'm Not The Type To Typically Believe In Paranormal Stuff. However, A Disturbance That I Heard Woke Me Just As I Was About To Fall Asleep Share icon I went to investigate the noise and saw my treadmill was running. It didn't make sense because the treadmill requires a lanyard key to be reattached before it can even be started, which it was now. So, I checked my surveillance footage on my phone to make sure nobody was here, and I discovered this. As a result, I returned to my room, grabbed my pistol, and checked my house's rooms and garage to make sure nobody was there. I turned on the floodlights and looked outdoors but found nothing. I also looked at the time stamps and saw the light go off, and then, less than a minute later, she reappeared when my other camera detected motion.

#18 Ex GF Sent This Photo To Her Family Chat To Announce She Reached The Hotel Safe And Chilling. Brother Replies, Who Is That In The Mirror? Share icon

“It can get scary in the depths of the forest. The extreme heat in deserts is also not favorable,” Lokesh says. Add to that wild animals, a lack of food, and a million ways to get lost, and you've got yourself a real adventure. But danger doesn’t deter those who are deeply drawn to nature’s raw beauty. There’s a thrill in the uncertainty—the unscripted drama of the wilderness.

#19 Came Home After Work To A Handprint On My New Mattress. Other Strange Happenings In My Place Recently As Well (I Live Alone) Share icon

#20 Does Someone Have An Explanation. Look By The Driver Side (Right Side) Share icon So earlier in the year I had a car accident. A 4x4 did an illegal u turn and t boned my car. I was driving and my partner was in the passenger seat. Once everyone was out and by the side of the road away from the accident I quickly wanted to grab some photos of the accident I took four pictures and I was very shaky when taking the pics and one came out the most clear. In the pic I have attached nobody was there when I took the photo but standing by the driver side door (where I was) looks to me like a man who actually reminds me of my grandfather who passed away when I was 12 and then people who knew him think it’s him too. May I add my accident happened right near a cemetery But yeah lemme know what you guys think.



#21 My Moms God Daughter Has Been Telling Us About How She Keeps Feeling A Presence In Her Apartment, How She Can See A Dark Figure Out Of The Corner Of Her Eye Often When Being Alone At Home Share icon Well, she took a pic in her room and this is what she caught.



Lokesh believes one thing above all keeps them going: patience. “The secret is patience. We can't afford to rush it,” he says simply. That’s the golden rule when your subject could vanish into the woods in a blink. Days can pass without a single good frame, and that’s part of the job.

#22 EMT Friend Saw This Two Night Ago Turning His Ambulance Around At The End Of A Rural Road. It Was Swaying & Eyes Were Glowing Without The Headlights. Central Kentucky Share icon

#23 Cctv Security Image From Birmingham, UK Share icon

#24 Two Strange Creatures Caught On Video By Youtuber Who Explores Abandoned Places Share icon

“But capturing the pic is worth it,” Lokesh says with a smile you can almost hear. The click of the shutter, the freeze of time, and the pride of knowing that you witnessed something wild and beautiful—it all makes sense in that one second. And that’s what keeps Lokesh and others like him going back again and again. Rain, heat, fear, or fatigue—nothing beats the feeling of knowing you’ve captured something authentic. It’s not just about a photograph, it’s about connecting with nature, understanding your place in it, and bringing home stories that would otherwise never be told.

#25 My Childhood House Has Always Had Some Creepy Stuff Going On, My Sister Was Dragged Out Of Bed By Her Feet Once, And My Dad Woke Up And Was Being Held Down Until He Was Able To Yell Share icon After my parents got a divorce, my mother kept the house, and her brother (my uncle), moved in and many nights had a lot of the bad crowd over, they would steal, do illegal substances, etc. After a while, my mother and her new boyfriend started noticing my uncle was getting angrier and aggressive all the time, several times when only one person was home, they'd say they heard stomping-like footsteps in the house, and it would bang on their bedroom door. When my mother's boyfriend was at the house by himself one time, he was lying on the couch and felt really uneasy (the way he was lying on the couch, his feet were facing the TV and his head was to the hallway behind him), so he turned the camera on his phone and snapped a picture, and we saw what's been scaring us all these years in the hallway closet, they moved out shortly after.



#26 Weird Figure Captured In The Middle Of The Woods. There Are No People That Could Be In The Woods At That Time And It Had To Be Moving To Set The Camera Off Share icon

#27 Bright Human Looking Thing Caught On Ring Camera. A Video From My GF Kitchen Their Ring Camera Picked Up. Camera Went Off At 1:33 Picked This Up. Nothing Of It Coming Or Going Just This Share icon No one in the house. What could this be? camera glitch? Also, the video shows bright orbs floating around. I don't know how much I believe the spiritual stuff around the orbs but I'm just adding that in.

Wildlife photography truly feels like an adventure: one filled with patience, thrill, and the unexpected. But what’s even wilder is realizing that you don’t always need to be deep in a forest to witness something eerie. Sometimes, the strangest sights are caught right in your backyard or living room security cam. Whether it’s a shadowy figure in your hallway or a fox staring into your window, the uncanny can pop up anywhere. So… did any of these give you chills, too? ADVERTISEMENT

#28 This Is A Very Active Presence In The Shanghai Tunnels In Portland Share icon

#29 Photo I Took On A Camp Out Back In Boy Scouts. A Buddy Noticed The Two Lights To The Right Of The Tree In The Picture. Nothing Happened On That Trip, But This Picture Had Us All Spooked Share icon

#30 Old Pic A Security Camera Snapped In The Middle Of The Night In My Childhood Home Share icon We moved out of that house almost 6 years ago now but had gotten this security camera for the living room just a couple of months beforehand. The camera was activated by movement and would take pictures when sensed. This was taken by the camera at around 3-4 AM, and it was only activated just once, so this is the only pic. It was definitely not me or any of my family. Firstly, if it was, the camera would had to have sensed movement and snapped pics when someone would have walked past the camera again to go back upstairs. As well as that, we all denied being downstairs at that time. The legs were way too skinny to be any of us, and the figure did not match anyone’s height. There were also no signs of a break-in or intruder, all windows/doors were locked and had alarm systems. It also always snapped a couple of pics when it sensed a person close by, and this thing seemed like it just appeared in that spot for one photo then completely disappeared.

#31 This Appeared Randomly On My Girlfriends Car This Morning On Her Way Tp Work. I Count 6 Fingers Share icon

#32 This Made Me A Believer. My Mom Took This Photo And Sent It To Me Thinking It Was Weird That The String Was Floating But Never Noticed The Figure In The Back Share icon 3 months after sending me this she calls me scared out of her mind and told me to look in the back and it genuinely hurts my head, she was home alone (I was on the phone with her when she took the photo too) the first image is the original, the second is an enhanced version. We recognize her as my passed aunt, you can even barely make out a whinnie the pooh on the right of her chest.

#33 What Is This? Freaking Out. Caught This At 3:17 When I Was Asleep On The Couch. No Nobody Sleep Walks In The House And This Is The Only Motion Captured Photo The Camera Took Share icon

#34 Caught Something Out Of The Car Window. This Was Way Back In 2015. Happened In The Philippines, My Cousins Decided To Take A Photo While Waiting For Their Uncle To Open The Garage Door Share icon Note that on the farthest right, that side of the car is sticking too close to the wall, there's no way to open the door from that side, and the window is closed.

#35 Picture Of Child Ghost. My Dad Was Only Trying To Take A Picture Of Me And That Was Around 2015 When He Took It. We Only Noticed The Child Behind Around 4 Years After It Happened Share icon As you can see, he doesn’t look like any other kids in the picture, his face looks skinny, and he looks old and angry at the same time. I wanted to share it because I’ve been thinking about it for a while. Did he die in the forest, or did he get lost? I’ll actually never know, but that’s the best ghost picture we caught.

#36 I Work A Job Where I Have To Inspect Houses.. This Couple’s 5 Year Old Daughter Followed Me Upstairs To The Bonus Room And Said “He’s In There..” Door To The Attic Share icon

#37 My Uncle Has A Trail Cam At My Old Grandparents House Which Are Both Dead And The House Is Abandoned. The Camera Takes 3 Pics Every Time A Motion Is Detected Share icon This thing only appears in 1 out of 3 of the photos. No idea. Not saying is a ghost cause I don’t really believe them. Edited 2 be clearer.



#38 Video Captured A Little Girl In The Middle Of The Night Roaming A Graveyard In New Mexico. Mother Suspects It's Her Late Daughter Share icon

#39 Photo Of A Real Ghost (Little Girl In A Church) Share icon Hello everyone, I wanted to leave you with one of the clearest ghost photographs ever taken. I'm going to give you context, the following photograph was taken in 2017, in a school in the city of Rosario, Argentina. That was a day of activities, where we played various games and had snacks with classmates and teachers. That afternoon, some classmates and I went to the church located at the back of the school, we entered, climbing a staircase that connects with a storehouse of religious figures. At that moment, a colleague took a photograph, in it you can see a little girl in a white dress, who I assure you was NOT there, nor did we see her at any time. When we got home, they sent the photo to the course group and our blood ran cold... What do you think?



#40 My Moms Restaurant Is Haunted And She Doesn’t Want To Go Back To Work Share icon I’ve never been a believer of ghosts or anything paranormal for that matter but this is something that isn’t sitting with me right. When my mom told me the story of what happened and sent me the picture of what she saw my heart honestly skipped a beat and I have been unwell.



So my mom works in a hotel/restaurant up in Wisconsin. I live in Georgia. Anyways, the restaurant is closed Sundays and Mondays and she was covering for someone on the hotel side until 11:30 pm. She was cleaning and was going in and out of the restaurant because that’s where the coffee is and she replaces the coffee every couple hours so the lights were still on. Well she was just watching the cameras because she was expecting 2 check ins and all of a sudden something caught her eye from inside the restaurant. She immediately called the guy that was going to be working starting at 11:30 to see if he can come right away and was going to lock herself in her office because it apparently shook her to her core. The guy came 4 minutes later (I guess because my mom was going to have a heart attack) this “figure” was still there and even the guy saw it on the camera so when they went in the restaurant nothing was there. They looked everywhere and when they went back to look at the camera this “figure” was gone. I feel bad for my mom. Idk what it could be but it looks creepy.



#41 An Example Of How Things Can Be Mistaken For Shadow Figures: In The 1st Pic Woah! Shadow Dude! 2nd Pic You Can See The Black Cat Share icon She jumped from the desk to the bed as soon as I snapped the photo, causing her to look like a black mass. Shadow people are real, but often pics aren't what they seem!



#42 This Is A Photo Taken Back When Film Was The Only Option. It Is Of My Coworkers Great Great Grandma. It Was Taken By Her Grandfather As The Building Was Burning Down Share icon She had been dead for years at the time. And the area she can be seen in was the kitchen.



#43 Photo I Took Of Haunted Bridge Near My Town Share icon

#44 My Uni Teacher Showed Me This Photo That Was Displayed In One Of Our Campus Buildings. There’s An Old Mine Near Our Uni Where The Photo Was Originally Taken. Can You See Him? Share icon

#45 This Photo Was Taken By My Home Inspector. This Was My To-Be Master Bedroom Share icon

#46 Edinburgh Photo Mystery. Unexplained Figure In Polaroid. We Were Posing For A Photo In Front Of The National Monument Of Scotland And Specifically Remember There Being No One Else Around Share icon We asked a stranger to snap a picture of us with a polaroid camera. A few minutes later, when the photo developed, we were both shocked. In the picture, you can clearly see my girlfriend and me standing on the left side of the frame. But on the right, well, there's something else entirely. It's difficult to make out many details, thanks to the polaroid format, but there's definitely a figure standing right next to me, possibly even slightly in front. We can't explain it. We're certain no one was there when the photo was taken. This whole thing has us freaked out a bit.

#47 My Sister Said That Her Old House Was Haunted. She Said That She And Her Family Would Hear Random Bangs And Footsteps From Other Rooms And The Attic And Find Random Things Out Of Place Share icon Then one day when nobody was in the house, my sister got a camera notification. When she checked it, she found this. In front of the fridge, it looks like a small chair at first, but then she told me there’s not a chair there, they don’t have a chair like that. The box thing is a raised dog food/water station it’s over the top of it. I don't know what the thing on the left is, my sister never figured it out either.



After she saw the picture she got a little witchcrafty and she made a protection jar (a combination of herbs and a crystal and sealed it in black candle wax). She burned sage in and outside the master bedroom. She said that made everything in the bedroom to stop, but it didn’t stop it in any other room.



She dropped this information months after they had moved out for reasons unrelated to the haunting. I was only over there once, and I thought it maybe felt a little weird, but I was also over there alone with my 1-year-old nephew, and it was pouring rain, but I never saw anything paranormal.

#48 What Is This? It's In The Backyard Share icon

#49 I Took This Almost A Year Ago And Just Noticed Over Last Weekend. Anyway, I Was Going To Show A Friend A Picture Of 3 Of My Favorites When They Were All Babies Last Weekend Share icon This picture has actually been my cover photo on Facebook for a while now. At the time I noticed it, I'd had a few drinks and was also super sleepy. So I actually told my friend I couldn't find the picture when I noticed this in the background because it freaked me out, and I wanted to have another look in the morning after some well-needed sleep. I still saw it when I woke up. It's still in my cover photo. And when I showed it to a few people without saying what I saw, they also confirmed they see the same thing.



#50 Taken At Clayton House In Ft Smith. I Was The Only One In The Room When I Took This Picture Share icon We were on a self-guided tour. My family was on the other half of the second floor, and I was exploring this room and took a pic of the fireplace since I thought it was cool. No one else was in the room with me, and other visitors were downstairs. Didn't realize what all was in the picture until we got back home and I started looking through the photo album.

#51 Unexplainable Footprints. I’ve Been Watching The Show "Evil" And It Made Me Think About All The Weird Stuff That’s Happened At My Parents House While I Was Growing Up Share icon For context, my dad uses this mini trampoline, called a “rebounder, ,to exercise. He moved it while cleaning one day, and that’s when he found these footprints on the underside of the rebounder. The dust on the trampoline was from the lining of the old spring cover, which started flaking (it’s over 20 years old). I think he removed the cover a few days before he found the footprints. So that’s the context behind the photo. I truly have no idea what could cause these types of footprints.

#52 My Younger Brother And I Had Lived At Home In My Parent’s Basement. We Were Younger Then, Around 17 And 14 When We Began Experiencing What Seemed To Be Paranormal Activity Share icon We had separate rooms in the basement but both experienced closet doors opening and closing. We put it off as the cat wanting to get in the closet and opening them herself. I’d occasionally hear what sounded like someone or something walking around the room at night time in the pitch black. Yet, again, I would just think it’s the cat’s feet walking on the carpet, where you hear that slight crunch sound. My brother would wake up in the middle of the night to what felt like someone or something sitting on the edge of his bed. He chose to just ignore it. Keep in mind that we told our parents all these things, and they just put it off and didn’t really believe us.



Fast forward to present day, my brother and I no longer live at home. Now, of course, my parents begin to hear activity downstairs. First it was items being moved from one place to another. Then it was the occasional knock. It advanced to doors being slammed (they told us all this after the picture was taken). Lastly, my stepdad has these little cameras in the family room downstairs and in the garage, which is off to the right in the picture. My mom called me freaking out an hour after they screenshotted the picture and began to tell me all the other stuff they were experiencing. All I could say was, I told you so.

#53 Is There A "Ghost" Behind The Child In The Corner? Share icon I've had these photos for a long time and only just rediscovered them. Here's the long back story to these photos. I got these photos from my (ex) partner about 3 years ago. These photos were taken at the child care centre she was working at, at the time. I can't say what centre specifically but it's in countryside Victoria, Australia, where we both live. She's never been a believer in anything paranormal and either have I. I do like the occasional horror movie but nothing more. But these photos, she said she couldn't explain. She said there were only the children that you can see, and her taking the photos. After going over some of the photos, she noticed something standing behind one of the children in the corner. The child care decided not to post the photos to any of their online pages, but she was allowed to keep them on her phone. There's only maybe a 2-3 second difference between the 2 photos as there were alot of photos taken in quick succession. When I saw the second photo, my heart dropped. Just something about it seems off. She knows about as much about photoshop as I do, so I know there's no way she would be able to forge this, and there's no reason she would, seeing as neither of us are into this sort of thing. I've been to the centre many times before after hours and I've experienced strange voices and babies crying but I always assumed there was a rational explanation to it all, but after seeing the photos, it makes me sick to my stomach thinking about the things I've heard there. Anyway, let me know what you think, I don't really know what to make of this. Hopefully, someone can put my mind at ease and see something rational that I'm just not seeing. Thanks guys. PS. I have been given permission from the child care and the parents to post these photos, as they would also like to know what it could be. Far as I know, the girl with the "ghost" behind her hasn't had any "paranormal" or unexplainable things since that day. So if it is something out of this world, hopefully it was just that one time lol.



#54 A Friend Of Mine Sent Me This Picture From His Group Of Friends In Chile Share icon

#55 Apparition Caught On Family Photo. Figure Was Not There In Real Life Share icon Around a year ago I was hiking with my wife and kids in Bunya Mountains National Park in Queensland, Australia. It was the middle of winter, so not really the busy season in the park. We were around 2 hours into a 4 hour hike, and I saw some cool looking sunlight rays penetrating through the forest canopy, so tried to get a photo. At this stage of the hike, we had only passed one or two other groups, and had not seen anyone else for at least an hour. The day after our hike, I was looking through the photos with my kids, when my daughter asked "who's that?". I couldn't see anything in the area of the photograph she was pointing at, so zoomed in and my blood ran cold. This woman in a black dress was not there irl. We were walking directly to/past the point in the image where she appears and she was 100% not there. Her clothes look very old fashioned and out of place for the setting. Everyone that I have ever shown the photo to has the same chilled reaction. The worst was when I showed my boss and she looked sickened and asked which trail it was in the park. I told her and she looked pale. The year prior she has visited the park with her family and her 16 y.o. daughter had a panic attack at the same section of the same trail because she could "sense something bad watching us" and that there was "something evil there". This is apparently very out of character for her. I have no idea what I captured in this photo, but it still gives me a gnawing feeling in my gut whenever I look at it.



#56 A Ghost Petting A Deer On The Side Of A Road / Original Photos + Filters Share icon

#57 Took This Picture A Few Years Ago In Montgomery, Al Share icon

#58 Another Text From My Son. And Right After I Clicked Out Of This, Notice Thw Song That Was Playing On The Radio Share icon (My son was passed away in a car accident on 8/4/2021, I've been receiving texts from his phone which has been disconnected).



#59 Almost Two Years Since These Photos, And My Family Is Still Spooked Share icon I'm going to try and add as much detail from this day as I can remember. Please know that I may forget a couple things, but this occured when we were a month into having our preemie twins finally home and we were totally on autopilot.

My sister and her fiance (still bf status at the time) had come out to my parents' house with their kids to spend time with my family and the twins. Our parents' house is a normal meeting point since she and I both live an hour or more away from them in opposite directions. During their trip they decided to start clearing out the backyard weeds and overgrowth. They worked into the night when she finally took some photos of the progress and her fiance at work.

My parents have a decent sized fenced in yard. This was either the 13th or 14th of July 2023. When she took these photos, her and her fiance were the only people out back, none of the dogs were even out at the time. Everyone else was inside distracted with babies and noise. She took these with her phone and didn't realize what she captured until a later time when we all had parted ways and she immediately FaceTimed me and our mom.

I can try to gather more photos of the location during the day, night and different angles, but it will take a little because I obviously don't live there with them now. For my whole life and maybe longer, I'm not too sure, the picnic table had been in one spot and they moved it that day for the first time. She took the pictures thinking she was just getting her fiance and the table in it. HER FIANCE IS THE ONLY PERSON SHE COULD SEE and the light is just our patio light above the backdoor.

I will add that our dad has since put up a ring camera facing that area but nothing has caught our attention. My sister and I always talk about how that house makes us uneasy and we both have stories together and separate to add to it. Since living with my husband and kids in our house, I have never felt the unease I feel when I am at my parents house in certain rooms or alone.

*My sisters fiance is next to the picnic table in both photos bent over.



#60 Ghost Sighting At The Pirate House In Savannah, Ga. More Information In Comments Share icon

#61 I Saw Something In The Corner Of My Door Share icon I was messing around in my mom’s room taking a video whenever my friend pointed out something at the corner of the door. At the end of the video I went back to the mirror but it was gone. Can somebody explain this? I’m genuinely creeped out.



#62 I'm Thoroughly Freaked Out Right Now. My Mother Passed Several Years Ago, I Have Yet To Delete Her Number. I Just Recieved A Call From Her Phone Number And There Was Noone On The Other End Share icon I tried several times to call it back, but it keeps telling me "call failed".



#63 Husband’s Friend Caught Something Weird On Camera Share icon Husband’s friend caught something weird on camera



My husband sent me this text message today (he knows I like spooky stuff). Read the text and check out/zoom in on the second pic. The “ghost” or whatever it is is in the kitchen just chillin’. Gave me chills!



#64 Did I See A Ghost?? Creepy Face In Old Abandoned Building Share icon Yesterday afternoon while driving home, I noticed something in the window of an old abandoned building in my town. Honestly I thought it was a Halloween decoration and decided to take a picture since it looked creepy. Right after taking this photo I began driving again and as I looked back up at the window, it was gone. I've driven back to the building three separate times since and nothing has been in that window. The windows are very tall, too tall for a person to be able to see out of the very top. First pic is what I saw, the second is what the window looked like when I went back to the building. So... Did I see a ghost?



#65 Picture Is Kinda Freaking Us Out, No Kids Or Pets Share icon A little backstory: basically the power went out and me and wife were talking and she said “snap some pictures and see if anything pops up” so I did, we have no kids or pets. I seen this and was like WTF?? It could be my shadow? Maybe something else? I’m open to anything to explain it.



#66 This Picture Was Taken By A Family Friend Late 2017 On A Cheap Phone. The Puppy Passed Away Shortly After From Parvo. There Are Perfect Human Feet In The Background Share icon She said she was the only one in the room.



#67 I Was Explaining To A Friend How A Group Of Us Did A Tour At The Waverly Hills Sanatorium Back In March Of 2022, And Sent Him A Picture That I Captured That I Believe Is Of An Entity Share icon I’ve never really shared it on the internet, but he said I should post it here. The first picture is what I originally captured, the second is when I zoomed in after I saw the figure.

#68 The Photo Was Taken In The Mid 2000s On Film. We Were Only Teens When This Was Taken At My Mates House One Evening, He Was Playing Dress Up In His Dads Old Army Clothes Share icon They had no statues or garden ornaments. The last photo was taken moments before the first one, with this figure that no one who was present when the photo was taken can explain.

#69 Woke Up To This At The End Of My Bed. Footprints Facing My Bed, They Were So Impressed Into The Carpet They Caught My Eye As I Was Leaving The Room Share icon Foot size is similar to my own (men’s 10.5) but I don’t ever stand with my back against my closet door. Tried to recreate them but couldn’t get my feet to leave a noticeable impression in the carpet.

#70 Picture Taken Of My Aunt’s Porch. She Only Noticed This Figure Years Later. Still Can’t Believe It Share icon She used her iPhone to take pictures of the new front porch around sunset (by herself) and didn’t notice anything strange at the time. A couple of years later, while scrolling through old photos, her daughter pointed out a figure standing on the porch.



Some of my friends think it looks like a man with his hat tipped down or a masked figure. The house is located in an area rich with Civil War history, and my aunt has experienced cold spots inside the home before.

#71 Photo Of My Cousin And Her Son Taken After Her Brothers Funeral. They All Believe This Was His Ghost Share icon

#72 A Picture One Of My Friends Took A Few Years Ago During A Get Together. A Person That Looks Like A Soldier Holding A Musket Can Be Seen In The Background Share icon

#73 This Was A Message From One Of My Good Friends. My Mother Passed Away Almost 4 Years Ago Share icon She knew her, but there is no way she would know my mom's nickname for my youngest son, who coincidentally is named after my Dad, also deceased.



#74 I've Worked For Two Hospitals. This Is The Only Encounter I've Had Share icon Sorry for the potato quality. This was taken with my old phone. I was going through my photos and found this old photo of a ghost in the underground of the hospital. I was taking some garbage too the compactor. At first I thought it was a medical device since it was near the engineering department. When I got closer however I noticed the sharp drop in temperature. I took the photo before turning tail like a coward and returning a hour later. More trash and had completely forgotten about this experience and it was gone. I've had a few experiences in this hospital I no longer work at and this is the only photo I've gotten.



#75 Made An Photo Album Of Our Beloved Dogs For Christmas And We Noticed The Strange Man Behind The Tree. We Have No Idea Who "He" Is Share icon Our cabin is located on an small island so no outsiders could have gone unnoticed. Bets are on the deceased former owner who passed away in 2004. Photo is from 2012.



#76 This Was Taken At An Opera House On A Flip Phone In The Late 2000s. We Still Don’t Know What It Is Share icon

#77 My Late Father Showing Up In My Second Daughter’s Ultrasound Share icon

#78 Picture My Friend Sent Me A Few Years Back After Moving Into Her New Apartment In Charleston, Sc (She Was Taking A Pic Of Her Dog) Share icon

#79 My Nephew (2yo) Took A Picture With A Toy Camera And I Can Definitely See My Dog That Died Years Ago Share icon My dog died 7 years ago, he was our first dog and everyone loved him a lot. He lived with my parents for several years. Yesterday my nephew was playing with some toys and took several random photos with a toy camera that print in black and white (she was at my parents house) and on one of them my mother spot something that we are really too familiar with: my old dog, Totò! I don't know how to explain that.



#80 Myself And Another Soldier In Women’s Barracks At Ft Jackson. I Covered Our Eyes For Privacy Reasons And Typed “Property Of Alg”. Those Are The Only Changes I Have Made Share icon IDK what is behind us in the corner…males weren’t allowed in our barracks, neither were civilian clothes.



#81 Looks Like Something Is Standing On The Stairs Share icon My dad took this photo back in December 2012 in Chicago. We (our family) were on a night ghost tour and felt that it was pretty cheesy up until this point. After taking us to a few spots around the city, the guide has eventually brought us to a house that was open for tours during the day, but closed to the public at night. Since the place wasn’t open, my dad asked if he could look through the mail flap and take pictures of the inside. The tour guide seemed almost taken aback a little, like no one has ever asked him this before and he had to think about it for a second, but soon said go ahead. The first few photos he took were of the stairs, plain and empty with nothing unusual about them, but then he took this photo and it very much looks like something standing on the stairs. If I wasn’t there looking at the camera screen of this photo, I really don’t know if I would’ve believed him, but it’s hard to deny when seeing him photograph it myself.

Personally I don’t know what to believe, but I can’t deny that it looks like a pair of feet and a head on the stairs, as if something were standing there.



#82 Found This In Chernobyl About A Year Ago Share icon

#83 I Work In A Haunted Attraction Built In An Old Hospital. Last Day We Were Open An Actor Took This Photo, Any Ideas? Doesn't Match Any Props Of Actors In That Room Share icon

#84 Grim Reaper In The Front Yard. My Fiance's Daughter's Friend Was Taking The Dogs Outside. The Dogs Started Barking At Something. He Took His Phone Out And Snapped This Picture Share icon

#85 My Mum Managed To Capture The "Black Abbott" At St Mary's Abbey In York, UK Share icon Apparently, after getting some more information, he's known to wander the ground just carrying on with his own Routine! If you can't see him, he's in front of the tree on the left.



#86 Might Be A Bug But It Looks Like Tinker Bell Share icon

#87 Burned A Cursed Dollhouse And Captured This. My Wife's Evil Grandma Gave Us This Dollhouse Around The Time Our Daughter Was Born Share icon It's always had some creepy vibes, to the point it spent the last year and a half on our deck because we couldn't keep it in the house. Last weekend we decided to finally get rid of it by burning it. And when the fire really got going we took this picture. I know you can sometimes see things in fire, but when we saw this demon thing in the picture, we were just hoping it left when the fire died out. At this point we're pretty sure she cursed the dollhouse.

