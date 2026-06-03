So we’ve gathered pictures from across the internet that netizens found particularly creepy . Be warned, some of these might be upsetting. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own examples and stories in the comments section down below.

Some things are best enjoyed at a distance, the screen in a movie theater or an alligator. The same is just as true for the unsettling, the scary and the morbid. Through the magic of the internet, it’s possible to indulge in this sort of thing without risking actually being there.

#1 This is the story of two engineers trapped on top of a wind turbine that’s on fire.

Here they hug each other for a last time, one jumped, one burned.



I imagine them sitting on top, small minor thingy in the motor, oops small fire…. There is nothing to extinguish it with. It becomes a big fire. At first they were sitting safe from the wind, but the floor got too hot to sit, and later to stand. The fire department arrived and watched under the turbine, but there was nothing they can do. Both boys were in their early twenties…

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#2

this was taken at 3:14 AM by a motion sensing camera in my girlfriend's place. She lives in an old house and we had our suspicions.



needless to say, she lives with me now and gave that place to her parents.

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#3 This is- was Amanda Todd. On October 2012, when she was only 15 years old, she committed s**cide.



She had posted a video prior to her death, where she told her story about being subject to cyber-bullying. She hanged herself in her home less than a month later.



This picture is taken from her video. It’s so sad how people can push people into s**cide; the ultimate sign of desperation.



It’s horrific and heartbreaking that anyone would have to go through this much suffering.

#4 La Pascualita or Little Pascuala is a bridal mannequin that has “lived” in a store window in Chihuahua, Mexico for the past 75 years. That is quite a long time for a bridal gown shop to retain a mannequin, but then the dummy has a rather strange history behind it. According to locals, La Pascualita isn’t a dummy at all, but the perfectly preserved corpse of the previous owner’s daughter.

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#5 The first time I saw this I just almost c**pped my pants, it just scary the way that kid is looking at the camera. After knowing the story, I actually did cr*p my pants.



The photo below was allegedly taken inside the Amityville house in 1976. It has become one of the most famous paranormal photos of all time. It features what appears to be a young boy with white eyes who is peaking out of a doorway. George Lutz revealed the Amityville ghost boy photo on the Merv Griffin show back in 1979, three years after it was taken.



The image was supposedly captured by Gene Campbell, a professional photographer who was part of the team who worked with paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Gene had set up an automatic camera that took infrared pictures to capture the second floor landing during the night. Equipped with black and white film, his camera captured this Amityville ghost boy photo that some have speculated could be the ghost of the m*rdered child, John Defeo, who had lived in the house with his family prior to the Lutzs.

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#6 This is a happy family picture of Shanann and Chris Watts with their two beautiful daughters. Also expecting a third child, a baby boy. Looks so perfect, right? But something really disturbing was going on beneath the surface!



August 13, 2019. Shanann was out of town on a business trip and was coming back on that night. At 1:48 am, a neighbor security camera captured Shanann coming home.

Chris on the other hand said that he woke up around 4–5 am to get ready for work and at 5:27 am a neighbor security camera picked up Chris, backing up his truck back to the garage. Which later he clarified to the law enforcement that he backed up his truck to load some tools out of his garage.

The police checked the entire house, nothing was out of place. There were no signs of disturbance in the house.

The next day, August 16, Chris confessed to m*rdering his pregnant wife & kids. At first, Chris built this story that he had a fight with Shanann and later sometime found out Shanann killing both the kids and out of rage he killed Shanann.

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#7 If you’re English, then this picture (from 1993) will be instantly recognisable because the sickening memories of depravity this picture evokes will never be forgotten by anyone in this country.



The two-year-old toddler in the picture was out with his mum shopping when he was abducted by two eleven-year-old boys – Jon Venables and Robert Thompson (one of whom is holding his hand in the photo). What they did to this child when they decided to m*rder him wasn’t just inhumane, it was quite simply – evil.



The agonies Jamie Bulger must have suffered in those two and a half hours before they finally got bored of t*rturing him and crushed his skull, are beyond human comprehension. As is trying to understand the reasoning behind how two eleven-year-old boys, could ever think that the brutal t*rture and m*rder of a child was in any way, an acceptable and rational act.



Robert Thompson and Jon Venables were released in 2001 & 2002 respectively, with new identities and into protective custody.

#8 Micheal and Sean McQuilkin, 18 and 12 respectively, had this picture taken while climbing Moro rock in the Sequoia National Park.



It’s so chilling to see these two children blissfully unaware of the fact that they were seconds away from being struck by lightning.



They did, in fact, get struck and were seriously injured, but thankfully survived.



Micheal still speaks about this picture today, and is using it to try and spread awareness of the dangers of lightning strikes.

#9 I don't know how the shadow got there, it was a long exposure (~10 seconds) and someone must have walked by - I just don't remember seeing anyone.

#10 Here's one of my cat. Six pounds of pure evil captured perfectly.

#11 this house is just surrounded by trees [near the centre of the town i live in] and one foggy night it looked like this.

#12 This man was a soldier in World War I. His nationality is unknown. I will never know his name, when he fought or if he ever made it home. I will never know if he had a wife and kids and if he was drafted or if he volunteered. I will never know what he was thinking as the photographer clicked the shutter in that godforsaken trench a century ago. But his smile- cold, empty, the result of being shell-shocked and the precursor to PTSD- his smile will never leave me.

#13 This is a picture of hair taken from prisoners from Auschwitz-Brikneau concentration camp.



When I look at this picture, my insides shut down.



I can only wonder whose hair it was.



I can only wonder how long they lived before hate took their life.



I can only wonder what they could have done.



Maybe nobody would be dying of AIDS.



Maybe clean energy would be perfected.



I can only know they were either gassed or worked to death.



The people which the hair belonged to whisper to us, never again.



But to hear them, you can not listen, you must look.

#14 The blue whale

#15 This happens to be the most horrific picture I have ever seen.



Recently, I had the opportunity to watch “Schindler's list”, given to us as a recommendation by our English Lab professors. I had previously read about Oskar Schindler, but had never fathomed his impact on 1100 Jews whose lives he saved in the time given to him.



The movie made me cry.



In the movie, there happened to be many scenes where gold, ornaments, and possessions were taken forcibly from the homes of the Jews and kept in German offices.

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#16

In a town called Pripyat, which was abandoned after the Chernobyl disaster, there is a room of masks that looks like it is ruled by a baby mask

#17 Fish that has human teeth

#18 New York City, September 11th, 2001

#19 Here is the world famous "Brown Lady" photo. Apparently, according to our resident skeptic, the Kodak expert who certified the above photo as genuine, most certainly must have been a 'fraud'. Obviously, by definition, anyone who believes such patent rubbish must be in need of a psychologist...... That is until you have seen such 'patent rubbish' yourself, as I have.....

#20 In 2003, Mukherjee was a 17-year-old college student when three men attacked her because she had rejected their sexual advances. On the night of April 22, they poured acid over her face while she was sleeping in her home in Dhanbad city. The acid melted away her face, leaving her partially deaf and blind, and completely disfigured.

#21 The famous and iconic Windows XP wallpaper is an image of a real hill, a real blue skies and very real clouds. The photo was taken in 2001 and if you had been outside that day, you could have walked out and climbed that gentle slope, feeling the green grass under your toes…



The same exact location, twenty years later, is a barren and dead shadow of it’s former self. I don’t always think about these things, but I do, from time to time. We picture the world we live in, and capture a moment in time. Just one moment. And as soon as we click our camera, that moment ends. And we can never again see it quite like that.

#22 This is Drakmass, a self proclaimed king of the underworld who lives in west Africa. He has changed his appearance permanently to appear evil and satanic and also has a bunch of followers who worship him to gain worldly treasure and wealth.

#23 This is synthol ab*se.



Synthol is actually a site enhancement oil, comprised of 85% oil, 7.5% lidocaine, and 7.5% alcohol.



And it is actually nothing new at all…



In fact, synthol has been used for years by professional bodybuilders that want to enhance the appearance of lagging muscles before competitions.



They would inject this concoction of oil into the appropriate area, and voila, instant muscle growth.

#24 Do you see the burning red walls in the middle. There are stories that the woman who was in that apartment, shouted to the people down to save her baby when she realised there was no hope. She threw the baby and a gentleman caught it.



Then she gave in to her fate.

#25 I took this of a friend's dad, I really don't want to know what he's thinking.

#26 My mom and half-sisters moved after living in a house for 5 years.



It burned down a month after they moved out, and the new occupants' kid passed. I went and took a photo of the place, just because the fact that my family was so close to passing really sketched me out.

#27 near Vientiane, Laos

#28 I have a few, but probably this one

#29 Sad Clown

#30 Light in a park. Nothing really creepy about the picture itself, but the park at night was.

#31 self portrait, no photoshop or whatever

#32 Abandoned House