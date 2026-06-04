Common Cooking Questions Home Cooks Ask

What percent of Gen Z can't cook?

Around two-thirds of Gen Z (66%) reportedly have never learned to cook a full meal from scratch.

What are the 5 Ps of cooking?

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The five Ps of cooking are Planning, Preparation, Presentation, Passion, and Pride.

Does searing meat lock in juices?

No. Searing creates a flavorful crust through the Maillard reaction, but it does not form a waterproof barrier. Juices can still escape during cooking, regardless of how hot the pan gets.

Should you rinse pasta after cooking?

Generally no. Rinsing removes the starchy coating that helps sauce cling to noodles. The only exception is cold pasta dishes like pasta salad, where rinsing halts the cooking process and prevents clumping.

Does alcohol fully cook off in recipes?

No. According to USDA research, even after 2.5 hours of simmering, dishes can retain around 5% of their original alcohol content. Dishes flambeed and served immediately retain significantly more.