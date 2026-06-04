20 Cooking Myths Even Good Cooks Believe (That Ruin Dishes)
A surprising number of cooking disasters begin with advice that sounds completely reasonable.
Some tips get repeated so often in cookbooks and on social media that they start to feel like unquestionable truths, only to produce dry meat, gummy pasta, soggy vegetables, or unevenly cooked food when you actually follow them.
Below, you'll find 20 of the most common cooking myths and the reasons you should stop following them.
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Washing Mushrooms Won't Ruin Them (Stop Avoiding It)
If you’ve ever heard mushrooms be compared to sponges, you’ve probably been told not to wash them. In practice, refusing to wash mushrooms can leave grit and dirt in dishes like risotto, pasta sauce, or sautéed mushrooms. Worse, timid cooks may also undercook them because they fear moisture.
The truth is that mushrooms absorb only a tiny amount of water during a quick rinse, and most of that moisture cooks off rapidly in the pan.
A better technique involves rinsing them quickly under cold water, lightly drying them, and cooking them in a hot, spacious pan. Ironically, thoroughly cleaned mushrooms usually cook better because dirt cannot interfere with surface contact in the pan.
That Oil In Your Pasta Water Isn't Doing Anything
This advice has been shared for decades, especially in family kitchens, with a drizzle of oil in the pasta cooking water touted as the solution to clumping noodles.
The reality is disappointing: oil floats on the surface rather than coating the pasta evenly as it cooks.
Professional kitchens and food scientists agree that the real solution is movement and proper water ratios.
To prevent sticking, stir pasta thoroughly during the first couple of minutes of cooking, when starches are most active, and use enough water to keep noodles moving freely.
But you should keep some pasta water before draining to emulsify sauces and create a silky texture, no oil needed.
You've Been Afraid To Salt Your Meat At The Wrong Time
There are several kitchen myths involving salt, but one of the most common is that salting before cooking reduces moisture and dries out meat.
Because of this, many cooks avoid seasoning until the very last second, which can result in bland interiors and reduced browning.
Food science, on the other hand, explains that salting is largely a matter of timing.
If meat is salted just a few minutes before cooking, moisture does indeed collect temporarily on the surface. But given enough time, that salty liquid gets reabsorbed into the meat, seasoning it deeply.
Professional chefs love dry brining for this exact reason, especially for chunky meats like chicken, pork chops, and turkey that require deeper seasoning.
For best results, salt generously either immediately before the pan, or at least 45 minutes ahead. The window to avoid is roughly 5 to 30 minutes before cooking, when surface moisture hasn't yet had time to reabsorb.
Cast Iron Isn't Nearly As Fragile As Everyone Says
There’s a bit of a social media war over the right type of pans to use, and many discredit cast iron as being too fragile or high-maintenance.
We’re told never to wash them with soap, cook acidic foods in them, or let them get even a little wet; all exaggerated rules that limit capability.
Modern cast iron care is much simpler. A little soap will not destroy your skillet, nor will occasional cooking of tomatoes in it. What matters most is drying the pan thoroughly and maintaining a thin protective oil layer.
Don’t let a common myth dissuade you from using one of the best cooking tools.
You're Allowed To Flip Your Meat More Than Once
Many cooks believe that burgers, steaks, or chicken should be flipped only once during cooking because excessive handling will interrupt browning and ruin the crust.
Grilling culture is primarily to blame for this misconception. The problem? Waiting too long between flips causes uneven cooking, with one side overheating while the other struggles.
Serious Eats testing found that flipping steaks every 30-60 seconds often produces more evenly cooked interiors with less gray overcooked meat beneath the crust.
This doesn’t mean moving the meat nonstop; just flip more than once to improve consistency, especially for thick cuts. Focus on heat management and crust development throughout.
Chicken Doesn't Actually Need To Hit 165°f
Speaking of chicken, you’ve probably heard a time or ten that it must be cooked to 165°F.
This misunderstanding comes from popular but misguided ideas about cooking times.
Many cooks crank up the heat because they believe that anything below 165°F is unsafe and can cause salmonella, leaving chicken breasts dry, stringy, and unpleasant.
America’s Test Kitchen has debunked this myth, advising that chicken can be cooked at a temperature as low as 145°F, with the temperature rising to 165°F.
The best strategy involves a meat thermometer and timer to ensure optimal juiciness while still cooking all the way through.
Crowding The Pan Is Fine More Often Than You Think
“Never crowd the pan” is something you’ll hear a lot in cooking videos. There is some truth behind it, as overcrowding can trap steam and prevent browning, but the rule is often applied too rigidly.
In many cases, moderate crowding is perfectly fine. For vegetables like mushrooms, moisture naturally evaporates first anyway, and once enough water has evaporated, browning begins regardless of the space.
The real issue is understanding how a dish should turn out. If your goal is crisp browning, leave enough room for evaporation and maintain high heat; if you want a softer texture, slightly steaming with closer spacing may actually help.
Once you learn how each food item should be treated, you can discard the misinformation.
Boiling Vegetables Is Why You Think You Hate Them
For generations, vegetables were routinely boiled until soft, and it’s still a favorite technique for many home chefs.
Unfortunately, this can turn them mushy and flavorless, especially if nutrients leach into the boiling water.
Many food writers and chefs suggest that people often claim to hate vegetables because they grew up eating them this way.
Modern cooking science strongly favors roasting, steaming, stir-frying, or blanching instead.
Dry heat encourages caramelization and preserves sweetness, while a cold-water rinse after cooking can preserve color and crunchiness. The best technique depends on the vegetable, but endless boiling is rarely the answer.
Your Air Fryer Can't Do Everything (And It Shows)
Cooking is an art, and an air fryer can be a great canvas, but not for every meal.
TikTok has been instrumental in air fryers going viral online, with some videos suggesting they can perfectly replace deep frying, roasting, baking, dehydrating, and even grilling. Sadly, unrealistic expectations can ruin dishes.
Air fryers use rapid convection, so foods can dry out quickly if you don’t adjust the recipe. Lean proteins turn tough, batters may not set properly, and using no oil at all can lead to no crisping at all.
Understanding an appliance's strengths and limitations yields better results than treating it as a universal replacement for every cooking method.
Resting Meat Has Nothing To Do With Juices "Flowing Back"
The traditional explanation for resting meat is that juices “redistribute” within the roast. Resting absolutely matters, but not because the meat acts like a sponge absorbing escaped liquid.
Heat creates pressure inside meat during cooking, so cutting it immediately releases more liquid while the muscle fibers are tight and pushing moisture outward.
If you rest the meat, you reduce that pressure, so juices don’t immediately spill out. Where some cooks go wrong is misunderstanding how long resting should last, and leaving it to sit so long that the food turns lukewarm.
The best approach depends on size: briefer rests for smaller cuts, and longer rests for larger roasts. You’ll maintain moisture without losing temperature.
Garlic Powder Isn't The Inferior Option You Think It Is
It’s a key ingredient in many beloved dishes, which may explain why many food lovers dismiss powdered garlic as inferior to its fresh counterpart.
Fresh garlic contains more moisture and sharper compounds. In long cooking applications, it may burn or become bitter if added incorrectly. Garlic powder, meanwhile, distributes evenly and provides concentrated savory flavor without excess moisture.
This matters in spice rubs, breading, burgers, dry marinades, and roasted vegetables. Professional cooks often use both forms strategically, depending on the flavor profile you want. Ignoring garlic powder entirely can actually make seasoning less balanced in some recipes.
You're Marinating Your Meat Way Too Long
Many recipes and cooking shows suggest that longer marinating automatically means better flavor and tenderness, but this can backfire badly.
Highly acidic marinades containing lemon juice, vinegar, yogurt, or wine can break down proteins too aggressively if left on too long, ruining the texture of meat.
Per Serious Eats, some marinades are perfectly effective within just two hours, especially as most barely penetrate the surface anyway.
Drowning meat in liquid overnight is unnecessary when you can achieve deeper flavor through dry brining, particularly for leaner cuts.
Cranking The Heat Isn't Making Your Food Better
Many people still assume cranking the heat to maximum automatically improves cooking, but it can just as quickly ruin the food.
From burning sugar and charring exteriors to turning eggs rubbery and toughening meat, high heat has as many consequences as it does benefits. Professional chefs use it well, but it doesn’t work the same in home kitchens.
Timing, pan control, and ingredient preparation all affect the heat you should use. Take grilled cheese as an example. Moderate heat better develops them because bread crisps gradually while cheese melts properly.
Heat is a tool, and learning how to control it is one of the biggest upgrades for home cooking.
Nonstick Pans Belong In Every Kitchen, Not Just Beginners
Some cooking enthusiasts treat nonstick pans as beginner tools that should never appear in a “real” kitchen.
This attitude often leads home cooks to struggle unnecessarily. Stainless steel and cast iron both excel at high-heat searing, but nonstick pans are ideal for more delicate foods, like eggs, fish, and crepes.
You're Peeling Vegetables You Don't Need To Peel
How do you usually eat carrots, potatoes, and cucumbers? Presumably, you peel them. But this habit of finding the skin inedible or “gross” unnecessarily removes flavor, texture, and nutrients.
Potato skins, for instance, crisp beautifully when roasted, and carrot skins are so thin they’re barely noticeable.
Peeling also wastes prep time and increases food waste. Modern cooking increasingly favors well-scrubbed vegetables, so the skins are perfectly fine to eat, aside from those that taste bitter.
There are also plenty of recipes to try that actively include vegetable skins.
Waiting Until The End To Add Salt Is Costing You Flavor
While you shouldn’t oversalt meat and dry it out while cooking, you also shouldn’t fear seasoning throughout the cooking process.
Undersalted (or completely unsalted) food often tastes plain and one-dimensional. Salting at the end doesn’t allow flavors to develop properly, which is why you might only taste it in the first few bites.
Professional cooks typically season in layers. Adding a small amount of salt to pasta water, vegetables, and braised meats allows them to fully absorb the flavor.
The goal isn’t to make food taste salty, but to enhance other flavors throughout the cooking process.
Don't Wait For Bubbles Before You Flip Those Pancakes
Many breakfast tutorials advise waiting until the pancake surfaces are covered in bubbles before flipping them, but this misconception often results in dry or overcooked pancakes.
Bubble formation depends on batter thickness, pan temperature, and ingredients, so waiting too long can overbrown the bottom and dry the center.
Instead, look out for multiple signs together. Edges should begin to set, the underside should be golden, and bubbles near the center should start popping gently.
Sometimes, casual visual judgment is better than blindly following one signal.
Your Instant Pot Isn't Automatically Improving Your Recipes
Like air fryers, Instant Pots are doing the rounds on TikTok. They dramatically reduce cooking time, but some users now treat them as automatic upgrades for every recipe, which can hurt texture and flavor.
Certain dishes, like traditional stews and crispy-skinned meats, benefit from slow evaporation of moisture, and they don’t get that in an Instant Pot.
Pressure cookers are incredible for beans, stocks, braises, shredded meats, and tough cuts. They excel at efficiency, but not every dish improves under pressure. Sometimes, speed helps, but patience often creates superior flavor.
That Alcohol In Your Recipe Isn't Cooking Off Like You Think
Many recipes confidently instruct cooks to add wine, beer, or spirits, assuming all the alcohol burns off during cooking.
This myth leads home cooks to serve dishes with more alcohol than intended, which matters for children, pregnant guests, or anyone avoiding it.
The reality is that alcohol never fully cooks off. According to a USDA study, a dish flambeed and served immediately retains around 75% of its original alcohol content. Even food simmered for 2.5 hours still holds roughly 5%.
Cooking time, surface area, and heat all affect the rate of evaporation, but complete elimination is not achievable in practical home cooking. If alcohol content matters for your table, factor that into your recipe choices. (per USDA)
You've Been Searing Meat For The Wrong Reason
One of the most common cooking myths is that searing locks in juices. Unfortunately, the dark crust that develops when a steak hits a hot pan doesn’t lock in juices.
According to Food Republic, there’s no way to create a waterproof barrier, and the misconception stems from the fact that searing is generally done quickly, leaving less time for juices to evaporate.
Believing this myth can ruin dishes because cooks focus only on aggressive heat instead of overall temperature control. Steaks burn on the outside and overcook on the inside, and chicken breasts quickly dry out.
What actually works is balancing brownness with doneness, using heat to develop flavor without overcooking it.
Common Cooking Questions Home Cooks Ask
What percent of Gen Z can't cook?
Around two-thirds of Gen Z (66%) reportedly have never learned to cook a full meal from scratch.
What are the 5 Ps of cooking?
The five Ps of cooking are Planning, Preparation, Presentation, Passion, and Pride.
Does searing meat lock in juices?
No. Searing creates a flavorful crust through the Maillard reaction, but it does not form a waterproof barrier. Juices can still escape during cooking, regardless of how hot the pan gets.
Should you rinse pasta after cooking?
Generally no. Rinsing removes the starchy coating that helps sauce cling to noodles. The only exception is cold pasta dishes like pasta salad, where rinsing halts the cooking process and prevents clumping.
Does alcohol fully cook off in recipes?
No. According to USDA research, even after 2.5 hours of simmering, dishes can retain around 5% of their original alcohol content. Dishes flambeed and served immediately retain significantly more.