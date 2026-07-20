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You’re sipping your protein latte and nibbling your protein bagel without sensing the economic disaster looming in the distance. The entire world is obsessed with proteinmaxxing, and it has changed how you eat, shop, exercise, live, and think about health and longevity. And businesses, sensing the opportunity for profit, have pounced. Hard!

Your local supermarkets, supplement shops, cafes, bakeries, and restaurants look unrecognizable. Meanwhile, global supply chains are struggling to handle the world’s insatiable hunger for protein. Some companies are battling poor supplies and rising costs, and consumers might soon feel the pain, too.

Protein—which is absolutely fundamental for your body—is stuffed in everything now, from your morning coffee, cereal, bagels, and spaghetti to chips, sodas, popcorn, and desserts. Even though this healthy food craze is yet to fully peak, there are strong signs that there is a new mania sprinting just around the corner—fibermaxxing.