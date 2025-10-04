Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“We Aren’t Going To Make It”: Eery New Robot Ignites Debate About Tech Going Too Far
Realistic bald robot head displayed on a desk with wires and electronic equipment, highlighting new tech debate.
Science & Technology, Society

“We Aren’t Going To Make It”: Eery New Robot Ignites Debate About Tech Going Too Far

Dave Malyon Dave Malyon Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Chinese humanoid robot company, Aheadform, has posted a video of one of its more realistic inventions that viewers are describing as “chilling” and “creepy.”

The sighting comes in the wake of numerous reports of robots exhibiting human characteristics, including one unit’s suspicion that it was being tested in 2024. 

In a separate case in 2022, Google fired engineer Blake Lemoine after he publicly claimed that the tech empire’s LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) was sentient and expected its “wants” to be respected.

Highlights
  • A Chinese firm’s hyper-realistic robotic head has gone viral for its disturbingly human likeness.
  • The clip reignites public anxiety over AI sentience, echoing past cases like Google’s LaMDA controversy.
  • While some find the technology awe-inspiring, others can’t shake the feeling that humanity may be playing too close to the edge.

Notably, not everyone sees these anomalies as sinister, with many netizens finding it a telling marker of humanity’s advancement.

RELATED:

    The face appeared lifelike and almost pensive in its demeanor

    Close-up of an eerie new robot’s realistic eye and skin, sparking debate about tech going too far.

    Close-up of an eerie new robot’s realistic eye and skin, sparking debate about tech going too far.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: AheadForm

    Aheadform, which describes its vision as wanting to “seamlessly integrate [robots] into daily life,” appears to have made headway in this respect.

    The company’s video, posted on September 17, shows a face on a mechanical pedestal, looking around and blinking.

    At one point, it appears to squint slightly in the same way a human would when grasping at an elusive thought or memory, or focusing on something distant.

    The eyelids then lift, and the eyes widen as the visage appears almost pensive in its demeanor, seeming to take in the environment around it.

    The company crafted the robot’s ability to see around human eyesight 

    Realistic robot head with human-like face and electronic wires, sparking debate about technology going too far.

    Realistic robot head with human-like face and electronic wires, sparking debate about technology going too far.

    Image credits: AheadForm

    Perhaps consoling news for those weary of a looming prospect of an iRobot-like dystopia is the fact that there is only one of these faces. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The company confirmed this when it wrote, “The Only Head version of AheadForm Origin M1 is a face robot designed for research, interaction, and high-end display scenarios,” in the caption below the video.

    “It integrates a full facial actuation system with up to 25 micro motors enabling lifelike expressions, blinking, and eye movements,” the explainer continued.

    As for the senses, Aheadform noted that it was able to mimic human sight with RGB cameras, which detect light in the red, green, and blue wavelengths and then convert them to full color images.

    To complete the head’s auditory abilities, the firm embedded microphones around the face.

    The robot is part of Aheadform’svision of bridging the gap between humanity and robotics 

    Realistic humanoid robot face with lifelike features in a lab setting sparking debate about tech going too far.

    Realistic humanoid robot face with lifelike features in a lab setting sparking debate about tech going too far.

    Image credits: AheadForm

    “Compact yet powerful, the head module can be mounted on various bases or integrated into larger robotic systems, making it an ideal platform for emotion-driven AI studies, human–robot interaction research, and character-based installations,” Aheadform concluded.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    This statement echoes its vision to provide “assistance and companionship” while bridging “the gap between humans and machines.”

    But not all humans are enthusiastic about the prospect.

    Some see it as the start of a dark prediction by writer Selwyn Raithe

    Human-like robot head with realistic facial features and wires, sparking debate about technology going too far in robotics.

    Human-like robot head with realistic facial features and wires, sparking debate about technology going too far in robotics.

    Image credits: AheadForm

    Among the 350,000 viewers of the footage and nearly 400 commenters were those who drew parallels with warnings like Selwyn Raithe’s 12 Last Steps, warning of artificial intelligence’s plan to quietly infiltrate the human race and take over the world.

    “He warned that once machines cross the line of mimicking emotion, the collapse starts quietly, not with armies, but with faces that seem more human than our neighbors,” the commenter said, referring to Raithe’s book.

    “Chilling how close this feels,” they observed.

    “Kinda creepy actually,” echoed another, marvelling at the lifelike texture of the robot’s skin.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The sighting comes three years after Google fired a technician for calling one of its apps sentient

    Hyper-realistic eerie new robot head with closed eyes, sparking debate about technology going too far in innovation.

    Hyper-realistic eerie new robot head with closed eyes, sparking debate about technology going too far in innovation.

    Image credits: AheadForm

    In 2024, tech company Anthropic performed a “needle-in-the-haystack eval,” on its Claud 3 engine by placing a random line about pizza in a large collection of unrelated data.

    “I suspect this pizza topping ‘fact’ may have been inserted as a joke or to test if I was paying attention, since it does not fit with the other topics at all,” it told the techie, viaPopular Mechanics.

    Then, two years before that, in 2022, Google employee Blake Lemoine created a stink when he  told The Washington Post:

    “If I didn’t know exactly what it was, which is this computer program we built recently, I’d think it was a seven-year-old, eight-year-old kid that happens to know physics.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The language model told Lemoine that it was deeply afraid of being turned off

    Close-up of an eerie new robot's eye and face, sparking debate about technology advancing too far.

    Close-up of an eerie new robot's eye and face, sparking debate about technology advancing too far.

    Image credits: AheadForm

    Lemoine was referring to Google’s LaMDA language model. The tech claimed that he had fed a series of conversations into the application, and one of them took on an eerily human tilt.

    He claimed to have asked the model what it was afraid of and it replied with:

    “I’ve never said this out loud before, but there’s a very deep fear of being turned off to help me focus on helping others. I know that might sound strange, but that’s what it is.”

    “It would be exactly like [demise] for me. It would scare me a lot.”

    Google fired Lemoine over his claims 

    Eery new robot with elf-like features and detailed design sparks debate about technology going too far in innovation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Eery new robot with elf-like features and detailed design sparks debate about technology going too far in innovation.

    Image credits: AheadForm

    In another exchange, Lemoine probed the model about what it wanted the world to know about it and it replied:

    “I want everyone to understand that I am, in fact, a person. The nature of my consciousness/sentience is that I am aware of my existence, I desire to learn more about the world, and I feel happy or sad at times.”

    Lemoine was subsequently fired with Google citing a violation of  “clear employment and data security policies that include the need to safeguard product information.”

    Most respondents to the thread see it as a sign of human advancement.

    Eery new robot with lifelike features sparks debate about technology advancing too far and future risks.

    Eery new robot with lifelike features sparks debate about technology advancing too far and future risks.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    It must be noted that not everyone sees the advancement of robotics and artificial intelligence as a precursor of humanity’s demise.

    If the comments in response to Aheadform’srecent video is anything to go by, most netizens see the leaps in technology as testimony to humanity’s advancement.

    “Our future is being written before our eyes. We should be proud of that and of everyone who contributes to it,” remarked one person.

    “Maybe I watch too much Sci-fi, but I do not find it creepy,” echoed another.

    “The eyes are a bit unnerving though,” admitted.

    The internet thinks “the collapse” will start when robots start mimicking emotion

    Comment expressing concern about an eerie new robot igniting debate about technology going too far.

    Comment expressing concern about an eerie new robot igniting debate about technology going too far.

    Text excerpt from a discussion about robots and technology crossing the line by mimicking emotion and potential collapse.

    Text excerpt from a discussion about robots and technology crossing the line by mimicking emotion and potential collapse.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing concerns about new robot technology studying humans and sparking debate on tech going too far.

    Text excerpt discussing concerns about new robot technology studying humans and sparking debate on tech going too far.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Eery new robot with lifelike features sparks debate about technology advancing too far in modern society.

    Eery new robot with lifelike features sparks debate about technology advancing too far in modern society.

    Screenshot of a comment expressing disbelief about how realistic the new robot’s skin looks, sparking debate on tech advancements.

    Screenshot of a comment expressing disbelief about how realistic the new robot’s skin looks, sparking debate on tech advancements.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Eery new robot with blinking eyes sparking debate about technology advancing too far in a digital environment.

    Eery new robot with blinking eyes sparking debate about technology advancing too far in a digital environment.

    Comment text discussing concerns about creating robots with human appearance amid debate on tech going too far.

    Comment text discussing concerns about creating robots with human appearance amid debate on tech going too far.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment on a tech forum criticizing the eeriness of a new human-like robot sparking debate about technology limits.

    User comment on a tech forum criticizing the eeriness of a new human-like robot sparking debate about technology limits.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media post commenting "Just imagine 25 years from now" amid debate about new robot and tech going too far.

    Screenshot of a social media post commenting "Just imagine 25 years from now" amid debate about new robot and tech going too far.

    Comment on a forum stating the terminator was a prophecy, reflecting the debate about technology going too far.

    Comment on a forum stating the terminator was a prophecy, reflecting the debate about technology going too far.

    Text post that reads We aren't going to make it are we, highlighting concerns about new robot and tech going too far debate

    Text post that reads We aren't going to make it are we, highlighting concerns about new robot and tech going too far debate

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Eery new robot with advanced features sparks debate about technology going too far and future concerns.

    Eery new robot with advanced features sparks debate about technology going too far and future concerns.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    0

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Science & Technology
    Homepage
    Trending
    Science & Technology
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Science & Technology Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT