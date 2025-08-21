Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

AI Just Turned Keanu Reeves Into Jack Sparrow — Johnny Depp Fans Hate It
Keanu Reeves with long hair and beard edited by AI to resemble Jack Sparrow, sparking reactions from Johnny Depp fans.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

AI Just Turned Keanu Reeves Into Jack Sparrow — Johnny Depp Fans Hate It

Open list comments 7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

7

ADVERTISEMENT

A trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is making its rounds, and shockingly, it depicts Keanu Reeves replacing Johnny Depp for the legendary character of Captain Jack Sparrow—only, it is AI-generated.

The 94-second snippet follows close to a decade after the fifth instalment (D**d Men Tell No Tales) hit the big screen in 2017.

Highlights
  • A viral AI trailer casts Keanu Reeves as Jack Sparrow, but fans insist “there’s only one.”
  • Disney has two Pirates projects in development, including a Margot Robbie–led reboot.
  • Producer Jerry Bruckheimer says Depp may return—if he likes the script.

The latter scored 30 percent on movie review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, which was a sheer drop compared to the first installment’s (The Curse of the Black Pearl) 80 percent in 2003. 

Commentary surrounding the new footage, however, notes that it is only conceptual. Tellingly, Disney has left the door open for Depp to reprise his role.

RELATED:

    The new Jack Sparrow is somewhat characterless

    Keanu Reeves with long hair and beard, digitally transformed into Jack Sparrow by AI technology.

    Image credits: Gareth Cattermole /Getty

    The trailer, conjured up by KH Studio on YouTube, starts with the usual Disney branding before switching to the Flying Dutchman-like vessel, which is observably glossy and new–unlike anything Sparrow in the movies would be able to get his hands on.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The narrator in the background can be heard weaving through the backstory as the “camera” pans its way across a sunken vessel’s anemone-covered deck.

    Man in a navy blazer holding a glass, representing AI transforming Keanu Reeves into Jack Sparrow for Johnny Depp fans

    Image credits: Niete/Lionsgate

    “They said he was [deceased],” a man’s voice intones, “but legends never d*e,” before the scene switches over to misty seas often portrayed in the series.

    It switches to scenes of tempestuous waves crashing against rocks before panning on a rather characterless version of Captain Jack Sparrow, armed and ready to fight, but void of the accident-prone treachery.

    While audiences are as fond of Keanu Reeves as Johnny Depp, there can be only one Jack Sparrow

    AI-generated image showing Keanu Reeves transformed into Jack Sparrow with pirate costume and dreadlocks in a crowded marketplace.

    Image credits: Disney+

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While the accompanying audio whets the appetite like trailers are meant to, along with some of the dialogue–like the ominous statement: “The sea never forgets a debt, Captain Jack Sparrow…”–the visuals are observably artificial.

    Fans in the comment section expressed sentiments in the same vein, like one who wrote, “I have to say no one could ever take Johnny Depp’s place in Pirates of the Caribbean.”

    Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow on a ship deck, focused on a bottle with a miniature ship inside, sea and rigging in background.

    Image credits: Disney+

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another summed up the prevailing attitude toward the trailer: “Love Keanu Reeves and Johnny Depp.” 

    “But when it comes to Pirates of the Caribbean,” they continued. “It’s Johnny’s heart️ and soul that brings Captain Sparrow to life!!”

    Margot Robbie is set to feature in one of the productions

    AI transformation of a character into Jack Sparrow with pirate attire and dreadlocks in a tropical village setting.

    Image credits: Disney+

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fortunately for Jack Sparrow lovers, the video is a fan-made concept version. Keanu Reeves has not been officially associated with the upcoming sixth installment, which is in its early production phase. 

    With that said, a May 2024 report by Entertainment Weekly reported the series’ producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, is working on two scripts.

    “It’s two different movies,” he said.

    AI-generated image of Keanu Reeves as Jack Sparrow holding a sword in a dark, treasure-filled cave setting.

    Image credits: www.youtube.com

    Speaking to the same outlet a year earlier, he indicated that the sixth production from the Pirates ofthe Caribbean universe would be a reboot, and thus, it was unlikely to feature any of its old stars.

    “We hope to get ’em both made,” he said before revealing that one version that was almost certain to see production included Margot Robbie.

    Producer Jerry Bruckheimer says that he is keen on having Johnny Depp fill the role of Jack Sparrow, but it is up to the actor

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Keanu Reeves transformed by AI into Jack Sparrow character, sparking reactions from Johnny Depp fans in a dramatic scene.

    Image credits: Murray Close/Getty

    Despite his intention of overhauling the cast, Bruckheimer indicated that he favored Depp reprising his role.

    “It’s a reboot, but if it was up to me, he would be in it,” he said.

    “I love him. He’s a good friend. He’s an amazing artist and he’s a unique look. He created Captain Jack. That was not on the page, that was him doing a little Pepé Le Pew and Keith Richards. That was his interpretation of Jack Sparrow.”

    Keanu Reeves looking intently at his reflection while touching a glass, AI transformed with Jack Sparrow elements.

    Image credits: WarnerBros

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Then, in a later interview, Bruckheimer indicated whether or not Depp reprised the role was entirely up to the actor.

    “If he likes the way the part’s written, I think he would do it,” he told the outlet. “It’s all about what’s on the page, as we all know.”

    Fans are rooting for a reboot with Johnny Depp

    Comment stating no one could replace Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean, reflecting fans' dislike of AI Keanu Reeves as Jack Sparrow.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    AI transformation of Keanu Reeves into Jack Sparrow character, sparking reactions from Johnny Depp fans online.

    Screenshot of an online comment stating no one can replace Johnny Depp in reaction to AI turning Keanu Reeves into Jack Sparrow.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising Keanu Reeves and Johnny Depp, emphasizing Johnny Depp’s portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean.

    Comment text expressing refusal to accept AI turning Keanu Reeves into Jack Sparrow, defending Johnny Depp as the original.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment about AI turning Keanu Reeves into Jack Sparrow, expressing Johnny Depp fans' dislike and defending Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow.

    Chat text on white background showing a user named Lynnaspen saying Johnny Depp must be the final choice.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment saying they love Keanu Reeves but want Johnny Depp to play Jack Sparrow, reacting to AI casting debate.

    Comment text on a social media post expressing that Pirates of the Caribbean is perfectly suited for Johnny Depp fans.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post reading Disney will ruin Keanu. Sad, expressing concern over AI turning Keanu Reeves into Jack Sparrow.

    Comment about Johnny Depp as Captain Jack from a user named EvonnHeart expressing a wish related to age and Captain Jack.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    AI-generated image merging Keanu Reeves and Jack Sparrow character, sparking reaction from Johnny Depp fans online

    Text comment from MargaretKM stating disappointment about Johnny Depp's absence in the context of AI turning Keanu Reeves into Jack Sparrow.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    7
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    7

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    equine_job avatar
    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone used a computer program to steal peoples’ images and art? And people didn’t like it? Really?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    krissybulan avatar
    Krissy Bulan
    Krissy Bulan
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love Keanu but he cannot do a British accent (Dracula and Much Ado About Nothing...oof.)

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    equine_job avatar
    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone used a computer program to steal peoples’ images and art? And people didn’t like it? Really?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    krissybulan avatar
    Krissy Bulan
    Krissy Bulan
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love Keanu but he cannot do a British accent (Dracula and Much Ado About Nothing...oof.)

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT