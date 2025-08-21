AI Just Turned Keanu Reeves Into Jack Sparrow — Johnny Depp Fans Hate It

ADVERTISEMENT

A trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is making its rounds, and shockingly, it depicts Keanu Reeves replacing Johnny Depp for the legendary character of Captain Jack Sparrow—only, it is AI-generated.

The 94-second snippet follows close to a decade after the fifth instalment (D**d Men Tell No Tales) hit the big screen in 2017.

Highlights A viral AI trailer casts Keanu Reeves as Jack Sparrow, but fans insist “there’s only one.”

Disney has two Pirates projects in development, including a Margot Robbie–led reboot.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer says Depp may return—if he likes the script.

The latter scored 30 percent on movie review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, which was a sheer drop compared to the first installment’s (The Curse of the Black Pearl) 80 percent in 2003.

Commentary surrounding the new footage, however, notes that it is only conceptual. Tellingly, Disney has left the door open for Depp to reprise his role.

The new Jack Sparrow is somewhat characterless

Image credits: Gareth Cattermole /Getty

The trailer, conjured up by KH Studio on YouTube, starts with the usual Disney branding before switching to the Flying Dutchman-like vessel, which is observably glossy and new–unlike anything Sparrow in the movies would be able to get his hands on.

The narrator in the background can be heard weaving through the backstory as the “camera” pans its way across a sunken vessel’s anemone-covered deck.

Image credits: Niete/Lionsgate

“They said he was [deceased],” a man’s voice intones, “but legends never d*e,” before the scene switches over to misty seas often portrayed in the series.

It switches to scenes of tempestuous waves crashing against rocks before panning on a rather characterless version of Captain Jack Sparrow, armed and ready to fight, but void of the accident-prone treachery.

While audiences are as fond of Keanu Reeves as Johnny Depp, there can be only one Jack Sparrow

Image credits: Disney+

While the accompanying audio whets the appetite like trailers are meant to, along with some of the dialogue–like the ominous statement: “The sea never forgets a debt, Captain Jack Sparrow…”–the visuals are observably artificial.

Fans in the comment section expressed sentiments in the same vein, like one who wrote, “I have to say no one could ever take Johnny Depp’s place in Pirates of the Caribbean.”

Image credits: Disney+

Another summed up the prevailing attitude toward the trailer: “Love Keanu Reeves and Johnny Depp.”

“But when it comes to Pirates of the Caribbean,” they continued. “It’s Johnny’s heart️ and soul that brings Captain Sparrow to life!!”

Margot Robbie is set to feature in one of the productions

Image credits: Disney+

Fortunately for Jack Sparrow lovers, the video is a fan-made concept version. Keanu Reeves has not been officially associated with the upcoming sixth installment, which is in its early production phase.

With that said, a May 2024 report by Entertainment Weekly reported the series’ producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, is working on two scripts.

“It’s two different movies,” he said.

Image credits: www.youtube.com

Speaking to the same outlet a year earlier, he indicated that the sixth production from the Pirates ofthe Caribbean universe would be a reboot, and thus, it was unlikely to feature any of its old stars.

“We hope to get ’em both made,” he said before revealing that one version that was almost certain to see production included Margot Robbie.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer says that he is keen on having Johnny Depp fill the role of Jack Sparrow, but it is up to the actor

Image credits: Murray Close/Getty

Despite his intention of overhauling the cast, Bruckheimer indicated that he favored Depp reprising his role.

“It’s a reboot, but if it was up to me, he would be in it,” he said.

“I love him. He’s a good friend. He’s an amazing artist and he’s a unique look. He created Captain Jack. That was not on the page, that was him doing a little Pepé Le Pew and Keith Richards. That was his interpretation of Jack Sparrow.”

Image credits: WarnerBros

Then, in a later interview, Bruckheimer indicated whether or not Depp reprised the role was entirely up to the actor.

“If he likes the way the part’s written, I think he would do it,” he told the outlet. “It’s all about what’s on the page, as we all know.”

Fans are rooting for a reboot with Johnny Depp

