Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Journalist Reveals Overlooked Detail That Could Solve The Amy Bradley Cruise Ship Mystery
Young couple smiling together in a close embrace, linked to Amy Bradley cruise ship mystery investigation details.
Movies & tv, Society

Journalist Reveals Overlooked Detail That Could Solve The Amy Bradley Cruise Ship Mystery

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Amy Bradley is Missing, one of Netflix’s newest docuseries, is drawing backlash from fans and experts who have been studying the woman’s disappearance, more than seven years ago.

One of the film’s critics is American author and investigative journalist James Renner, whose theories depart from the common belief that she was kidnapped and trafficked from a cruise ship in the Caribbean.

Highlights
  • New Theory: Netflix’s three-part docuseries revisits the 1998 disappearance of Amy Lynn Bradley.
  • The 23-year-old vanished from a Royal Caribbean cruise without a trace.
  • The FBI continues to offer a $25,000 reward for information leading to her case’s closure.

Meanwhile, among the audience, Netflix’s depiction of events surrounding the mystery appears to be generating immense frustration.

RELATED:

    The cruise liner, Rhapsody of the Seas, continued on its journey despite the fact that Amy Bradley went missing

    Young woman in a black tank top standing inside a cruise ship, linked to the Amy Bradley cruise ship mystery.

    Image credits: Netflix

    On the FBI’s most wanted portal, under the Kidnappings/Missing Persons section, resides the promise:

    “The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the recovery of Amy Lynn Bradley and information that leads to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for her disappearance.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Below that, an explanation stating: “Amy Lynn Bradley, while on a family cruise to the Caribbean, went missing from the Royal Caribbean International Cruise Line’s ship Rhapsody of the Seas.”

    It claims that on March 21, 1998, the cruise liner departed from Puerto Rico’s San Juan and arrived at Aruba two days later, before sailing for Curacao.

    Man and woman embracing in a dark setting, related to Amy Bradley cruise ship mystery and overlooked detail.

    Image credits: Netflix

    En route on the morning of March 24, it claimed, Bradley went missing—and as ships tend to do, the Rhapsody continued its itinerary despite the then 23-year-old’s disappearance being unresolved.

    Bradley’s mother is pleading for anyone with information about her long-lost daughter to come forward

    Netflix’s documentary delved into various aspects of Bradley’s life and circumstances surrounding her disappearance and interviewed a friend of hers, Erin Cullather. 

    She said: “So it was kind of like this family trip that you’re going on, kinda before you start your big girl life.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Group of four people smiling on a cruise ship deck, related to Amy Bradley cruise ship mystery and journalist investigation.

    Image credits: Netflix

    “I didn’t realize that life was never gonna be the same after that.”

    The documentary’s producers, Ari Mark and Phil Lott, reached out to the missing woman’s parents, Ron and Iva Bradley, and brother, Brad, and heard a plea for anyone with information on their long-lost daughter to come forward. 

    “Something happened to Amy. We don’t know what that is, but we’ve got to have answers,” the mom said in the documentary.

    An IP address logs on to a page set up for Bradley by her parents every Christmas and Thanksgiving

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Large cruise ship docked near small waterfront buildings with calm water in the foreground, related to Amy Bradley mystery.

    Image credits: Netflix

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Much like the ever-growing mountain of information gathered for the three-part series–which only produced more questions–speculation continues to swirl with the theory that the young woman was kidnapped for trafficking.

    Reports of sightings in various locations in the Caribbean Islands have reinforced this idea, along with a Barbados IP address logging on to a website set up for Bradley by her parents every Christmas and Thanksgiving.

    Renner, working on his version of the investigation in book form, A Cruise to Nowhere, has since criticized this idea in an interview with the US Sun.

    James Renner has rubbished the idea that Bradley was kidnapped

    FBI missing person poster of Amy Lynn Bradley with photos and details for Amy Bradley cruise ship mystery case.

    Image credits: FBI

    “I think it’s very interesting when you look at the facts of the case, such a small detail that doesn’t seem to mean anything, but it might mean everything,” he told the outlet on August 9. 

    “They (Mark and Lott) make a big point of saying that the balcony door (of the cabin Bradley was occupying) was ajar in the morning, but they also suggest that Amy then left the room without telling anybody.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “But if you’ve ever been on a cruise ship, you know that there are warning plaques in your room that say, ‘Do not open the cabin door when the balcony doors open’ because the hallway is pressurized.”

    He does not believe that she left the cabin the conventional way

    Comment by Cindy Morel about cruise director, hinting knowledge related to Amy Bradley cruise ship mystery details.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Angie Creger discussing the Amy Bradley cruise ship mystery documentary and theories about her fate.

    “So, if you open that cabin door, it creates a wind tunnel. And it often causes the cabin door to slam shut,” Renner reasoned.

    “In fact, some people have lost fingers because it slammed shut so hard. You cannot quietly leave a cabin room with the balcony door open. It would’ve woken everybody up,” he said, appearing to debunk the theory that she left the cabin the conventional way.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “On the railing, they found Amy’s palm prints, and on the glass door, they found her footprints,” his explanation continued.

    “So it appears that she was sitting on the balcony with her feet against the glass.” 

    At the time, Bradley was contemplating telling her parents she was gay

    So it’s possible that she kicked off. And when she kicked off, the door opened a little bit,(with the force of the action).

    Bradley was at that moment weighing up telling parents she was gay.

    “She didn’t identify as bi, she identified as gay and lesbian,” said Renner, who was on speaking terms with her family until he let on that he knew about her preference for the same gender.

    “So does she live that life and risk disappointing her parents and not having that close relationship? Or does she live a lie and turn her back on who she really is? So all that’s going on in her mind,” Renner speculated.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He believes she may have taken her own life

    Young woman wearing a white sweatshirt with a logo, posing casually while revealing overlooked detail in Amy Bradley cruise mystery.

    Image credits: Netflix

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I think it’s possible she sat on the railing. I think what we might be looking at here is what the French call ‘l’appel du vide’ which we call ‘call of the void’,” he continued.

    “I think it’s possible. She had a really rough night. She’d been drinking. She had a very big decision to make when she got home from that cruise ship.”

    “I think she’s sitting there out on that balcony. When you’re in places like that, just like when you’re standing on the edge of a cliff, there is that voice inside you sometimes,” Renner elaborated.

    “I think she’s sitting on that balcony thinking, ‘What if?’ and by pushing off she causes action.”

    “So, I think that’s what happened. I think it’s likely she went overboard earlier when they were further from the port.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The journalist claims it would have been difficult to hide in the places she was reportedly seen

    Young man and woman smiling closely together, related to Amy Bradley cruise ship mystery details revealed by journalist.

    Image credits: Netflix

    she was reportedly seen

    Renner brushed aside eyewitness accounts claiming that, after seven years, they were “faulty.”

    He said that while “people have the best intentions and they wanted to help Bradley’s family, “they’re coming at it backwards.” 

    “They’ve been shown the picture of Amy, and then it matches up with this memory in their mind.”

    He also went as saying that she was likely to stick out like a sore thumb if she appeared in the Caribbean Islands like some reports indicate.

    “A white woman is gonna stand out in Grenada, and it’s not worth the risk for the people that do this.

    Three people posing together in a casual setting, related to Amy Bradley cruise ship mystery investigation.

    Image credits: Netflix

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “They have plenty of women from the Dominican Republic, from Columbia, from these poor countries, that can go there and make more money than their family could in a year working a couple of weeks for these brothels.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This would be a first, which is very unlikely,” he asserted.

    The internet is frustrated and wants to scream

    The Netflix documentary has done little to bring closure for people who have kept tabs on the mystery.

    Comment by Mercy Damases expressing sadness about losing a loved one, related to Amy Bradley cruise ship mystery.

    Comment by Grace Olivvia expressing sadness and heartbreak related to the Amy Bradley cruise ship mystery.

    One person captured the sentiment when she wrote on X:

    “Watching Amy Bradley is Missing makes me wanna SCREAM wym you didn’t make an announcement or keep passengers from getting off the boat?”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Wym people kept seeing her yet no one could find her??? Wym none of these tourists called the cops or FBI?”

    “This Amy Bradley documentary is p**sing me off,” raged another. “If a poor girl is missing ruin my f**king vacation, I don’t care. Make a godd**n announcement at 7 am. You’re f**king joking.”

    The internet is convinced she is alive

    Comment from Miclo Trigo about Amy Bradley cruise ship mystery, expressing hope for updates and a possible solution.

    Comment by Angela Collier questioning hackers to locate a visitor related to the Amy Bradley cruise ship mystery.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Brittany Baldwin about crew members possibly involved in Amy Bradley cruise ship mystery and trafficking concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Candace Kiminaia Sawa discussing hope and overlooked details in the Amy Bradley cruise ship mystery case.

    Stephanie Mitchell commenting on a possible overlooked detail in the Amy Bradley cruise ship mystery case.

    Comment from Trinda Cooke expressing hope the Amy Bradley cruise ship mystery case gets answers and closure for the family.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Kelly Shevlet questioning Yellow stealing guests photos, related to Amy Bradley cruise ship mystery details.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Erica Vettore about the Amy Bradley cruise ship mystery, highlighting overlooked details and wild claims.

    Comment discussing Scientologists attempting to recruit Amy Bradley on the cruise ship in the mystery case.

    Comment by Linda Steenerson questioning fingerprints on railings related to Amy Bradley cruise ship mystery theory.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment discussing overlooked detail about Amy Bradley’s disappearance on a cruise ship mystery case.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Monte CG discussing a suspicious detail related to the Amy Bradley cruise ship mystery.

    Comment revealing new details about Amy Bradley cruise ship mystery suggesting possible trafficking and suspicious sightings.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Crime
    Vote arrow up

    26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    26

    Open list comments

    1

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Crime Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT