Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Forced Marriage Or Kidnapping”: Bride’s Elvis Serenade At Vegas Wedding Scares Off Groom
Bride serenading as Elvis impersonator performs at a Vegas wedding during a forced marriage or kidnapping scare.
Couples, Relationships

“Forced Marriage Or Kidnapping”: Bride’s Elvis Serenade At Vegas Wedding Scares Off Groom

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Content creator Ortal Edri filmed herself “surprising” her husband during their Graceland Chapel wedding in Las Vegas with the Elvis Presley hit “Can’t Help Falling in Love, ”—but as far as netizens are concerned, the newlywed man, stoic-faced as he was, looked like he had been kidnapped.

The video posted by Edri has since garnered more than a million likes, but in the comment section the sentiment is caustic.

Highlights
  • Ortal Edri’s wedding video drew over a million likes but also a barrage of criticism.
  • Critics questioned whether the groom knew he was getting married.
  • Edri told People the wedding was planned in just four days to “be different.”

“Did you also surprise him with the wedding,” one of her critics wanted to know.

RELATED:

    The two had been together for 12 years before the wedding

    Bride showing engagement ring with groom nearby, capturing moment related to forced marriage or kidnapping story.

    Image credits: ortal_edri

    The footage posted on July 5, depicts the bride dressed in white with a plunging side slit in her wedding dress as she makes a show walking up the aisle—to go and find her husband.

    “Some things are meant to be,” she sings at the top of her voice and when she finally catches up to him, continues: “Take my hand.” 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She can be seen towing her daunted-looking partner back towards the altar, past a scattering of people filming from their phones and a chihuahua cringing behind its owner’s back as Edri continued to bellow into the microphone: “For I can’t help falling in love with you.”

    Social media wanted to know if the husband knew they were going to get married

    Bride in a white wedding dress sitting in a limousine, involved in a forced marriage or kidnapping story in Vegas.

    Image credits: ortal_edri

    The internet would not let it slide, and one person wrote: “I understand you’re getting married, but is he?” quipped one user, mirroring the general sentiment in the comment thread.

    “I think we all just watched a forced marriage or kidnapping,” remarked another.

    An individual picked up on another quirk when they wrote, “Any one else found it weird she kept opening the slit in her dress.”

    Bride in wedding dress singing with microphone at Vegas wedding during forced marriage or kidnapping scare.

    Image credits: ortaledri

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One commenter tried to offer positive criticism on Edri’s singing and wrote, “You sound like you have a good voice. You did way too much with this song. Sometimes less is better.” 

    She claimed that she had told her husband four days in advance 

    Edri has since found a more structured forum to respond. Speaking to People on August 8, she addressed her critics, whom she referred to as “haters”, saying:

    Bride serenades groom at Vegas wedding, holding hands inside chapel with guests watching, capturing forced marriage tension.

    Image credits: ortaledri

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We love you too — and we understand that you’re only seeing a small part of the full story.”

    “The truth is, from the moment Shamir (her husband) proposed until the wedding itself, everything happened so fast,” she claimed of the man with whom she has been in a relationship for the last 12 years.

    “And to make sure he didn’t change his mind, we planned the wedding in four days.”

    Bride singing Elvis serenade at Vegas wedding while groom looks on nervously during a forced marriage or kidnapping scare.

    Image credits: ortal_edri

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While the wedding was somewhat spontaneous, Edri claims that she and her husband always wanted to get married in Las Vegas for the sake of being “different.”

    And due to the short notice, neither of their parents were in attendance 

    “We invited close friends who managed to come on short notice, while our families unfortunately couldn’t make it to Vegas,” Edri’s explanation continued.

    @ortaledri Surprising my shy husband with his favorite Elvis song at our Vegas wedding ended up Elvis enjoyed it more 😭 #canthelpfallinginlove#elvis#wedding#elvispresley♬ original sound – Ortal Edri

    “On top of that, wedding ceremonies in Vegas are timed and very quick, so everything moved fast — and with all the excitement, this is how it turned out. We just tried to make the most of it with what we had.”

    And whether her friends and husband enjoyed the show or not, the music did not stop at the wedding.

    “We went out to great restaurants and, of course, I kept singing for them at the hotel too!” she claimed.

    A parody has already been filmed, and it has garnered almost as many likes

    Bride serenades groom dressed as Elvis at a Vegas wedding, with forced marriage and kidnapping themes hinted in the scene

    Image credits: madison.humphreyy

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As for her husband’s demeanor, which one user described as looking “like he fell out of a moving vehicle,” the newly-wedded woman claims that he has always been shy and had too much to drink leading up to the ceremony.

    But this was not a good excuse for a fan in the comment section, who also spied a phone in Sharim’s hand. “We would not be getting married,” they declared.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some viewers are only aware of Edri’s video because of a parody by a woman named Madison Humphrey, who filmed a reenactment of the proceeding to a fine point, drawing comments like “I knew this was coming.”

    @madison.humphreyy The fact that @Ortal Edri RE-RECORDED VOCALS for this!!!!! One of my favorite parodies yet!!!!! (& huge thank you to the Abbey Chapel for letting us film here!) #fyp#comedy#couplescomedy♬ original sound – Madison Humphrey

    Bride in white dress and groom dancing near slot machine in Vegas, capturing forced marriage and kidnapping wedding scene.

    Image credits: ortal_edri

    Some viewers are only aware of Edri’s video because of a parody by a woman named Madison Humphrey, who filmed a reenactment of the proceeding to a fine point, drawing comments like “I knew this was coming.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While to another, seeing Humphrey’s mockery before Edri’s original, “just wrong.”

    Social media noticed that was truly infatuated with her side slit and left leg

    Comment on social media post about bride’s Elvis serenade at Vegas wedding linked to forced marriage or kidnapping fears.

    Comment about forced marriage or kidnapping with high engagement, mentioning husband’s escape and emotional tone.

    Comment by Crysty Garrett discussing a bride singing at her wedding and questioning the groom’s awareness of the marriage.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media about forced marriage or kidnapping with bride’s Elvis serenade at Vegas wedding scaring off groom.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media showing a person saying they are about to be married while holding a phone in hand.

    Comment on social media post showing discomfort, referencing forced marriage or kidnapping and bride’s Elvis serenade at Vegas wedding.

    Comment by Adele questioning if the groom was forced during a Vegas wedding involving a bride’s Elvis serenade.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media asking if the groom is marrying willingly, related to forced marriage or kidnapping keywords.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media post expressing curiosity about a wedding dress slit with over 10,000 likes and a heart icon.

    Comment on a post about a bride’s Elvis serenade at a Vegas wedding causing confusion and scaring off the groom.

    Comment from Erica about groom holding phone as if calling for help at forced marriage or kidnapping wedding incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    TikTok comment reading there's so much to unpack, related to forced marriage or kidnapping and Elvis serenade at Vegas wedding.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about Vegas wedding posted by Brandey, expressing the idea that there is no such thing as too much at a Vegas wedding.

    Comment by Tai Chi-Chi stating a desire to love herself as much as the woman loves herself, with 956 likes.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Wedding
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    2

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How absolutely selfish and horrible of her. If they'd been together for 12 years, she KNOWS he's camera-shy and dislikes this sort of spectacle, but she forced it on him anyway. A wedding isn't just the bride's day/whatever SHE wants, it's about the couple and both of their wants/desires should be addressed and compromises should be found. Forcing this kind of thing onto someone else is absolutely abhorrent. And she actually said "And to make sure he didn’t change his mind, we planned the wedding in four days" - YIKES. That poor man. I think he was forced into this; perhaps he was happy being in a relationship with her and didn't want to actually get married at all. She literally forced him to. That's coercive.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    After 12 years, I'm sure he's used to the all the cringe she induces.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How absolutely selfish and horrible of her. If they'd been together for 12 years, she KNOWS he's camera-shy and dislikes this sort of spectacle, but she forced it on him anyway. A wedding isn't just the bride's day/whatever SHE wants, it's about the couple and both of their wants/desires should be addressed and compromises should be found. Forcing this kind of thing onto someone else is absolutely abhorrent. And she actually said "And to make sure he didn’t change his mind, we planned the wedding in four days" - YIKES. That poor man. I think he was forced into this; perhaps he was happy being in a relationship with her and didn't want to actually get married at all. She literally forced him to. That's coercive.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    After 12 years, I'm sure he's used to the all the cringe she induces.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Couples
    Homepage
    Trending
    Couples
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Couples Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT