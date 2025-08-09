“Forced Marriage Or Kidnapping”: Bride’s Elvis Serenade At Vegas Wedding Scares Off Groom

ADVERTISEMENT

Content creator Ortal Edri filmed herself “surprising” her husband during their Graceland Chapel wedding in Las Vegas with the Elvis Presley hit “Can’t Help Falling in Love, ”—but as far as netizens are concerned, the newlywed man, stoic-faced as he was, looked like he had been kidnapped.

The video posted by Edri has since garnered more than a million likes, but in the comment section the sentiment is caustic.

Highlights Ortal Edri’s wedding video drew over a million likes but also a barrage of criticism.

Critics questioned whether the groom knew he was getting married.

Edri told People the wedding was planned in just four days to “be different.”

“Did you also surprise him with the wedding,” one of her critics wanted to know.

The two had been together for 12 years before the wedding

Image credits: ortal_edri

The footage posted on July 5, depicts the bride dressed in white with a plunging side slit in her wedding dress as she makes a show walking up the aisle—to go and find her husband.

“Some things are meant to be,” she sings at the top of her voice and when she finally catches up to him, continues: “Take my hand.”

She can be seen towing her daunted-looking partner back towards the altar, past a scattering of people filming from their phones and a chihuahua cringing behind its owner’s back as Edri continued to bellow into the microphone: “For I can’t help falling in love with you.”

Social media wanted to know if the husband knew they were going to get married

Image credits: ortal_edri

The internet would not let it slide, and one person wrote: “I understand you’re getting married, but is he?” quipped one user, mirroring the general sentiment in the comment thread.

“I think we all just watched a forced marriage or kidnapping,” remarked another.

An individual picked up on another quirk when they wrote, “Any one else found it weird she kept opening the slit in her dress.”

Image credits: ortaledri

One commenter tried to offer positive criticism on Edri’s singing and wrote, “You sound like you have a good voice. You did way too much with this song. Sometimes less is better.”

She claimed that she had told her husband four days in advance

Edri has since found a more structured forum to respond. Speaking to People on August 8, she addressed her critics, whom she referred to as “haters”, saying:

Image credits: ortaledri

“We love you too — and we understand that you’re only seeing a small part of the full story.”

“The truth is, from the moment Shamir (her husband) proposed until the wedding itself, everything happened so fast,” she claimed of the man with whom she has been in a relationship for the last 12 years.

“And to make sure he didn’t change his mind, we planned the wedding in four days.”

Image credits: ortal_edri

While the wedding was somewhat spontaneous, Edri claims that she and her husband always wanted to get married in Las Vegas for the sake of being “different.”

And due to the short notice, neither of their parents were in attendance

“We invited close friends who managed to come on short notice, while our families unfortunately couldn’t make it to Vegas,” Edri’s explanation continued.

“On top of that, wedding ceremonies in Vegas are timed and very quick, so everything moved fast — and with all the excitement, this is how it turned out. We just tried to make the most of it with what we had.”

And whether her friends and husband enjoyed the show or not, the music did not stop at the wedding.

“We went out to great restaurants and, of course, I kept singing for them at the hotel too!” she claimed.

A parody has already been filmed, and it has garnered almost as many likes

Image credits: madison.humphreyy

As for her husband’s demeanor, which one user described as looking “like he fell out of a moving vehicle,” the newly-wedded woman claims that he has always been shy and had too much to drink leading up to the ceremony.

But this was not a good excuse for a fan in the comment section, who also spied a phone in Sharim’s hand. “We would not be getting married,” they declared.

Some viewers are only aware of Edri’s video because of a parody by a woman named Madison Humphrey, who filmed a reenactment of the proceeding to a fine point, drawing comments like “I knew this was coming.”

Image credits: ortal_edri

While to another, seeing Humphrey’s mockery before Edri’s original, “just wrong.”

Social media noticed that was truly infatuated with her side slit and left leg

