All The Famous Lesbians Who Have Gotten Boyfriends This Year As “Concerning” Trend Sparks Frenzy

Popular bastions of the Pride flag, like Billie Eilish, Fletcher, and JoJo Siwa, have abandoned their same-s*x relationships for men in 2025.

While there have been explanations and consequences, some believe the reason for these stars’ choices extend beyond simple attraction.

Tabloids and advocacy groups have credited this behavior to various reasons, including “brand pivoting” and the newly installed Trump administration.

On the other hand, some feel that Fletcher and JoJo Siwa used “the sapphic community to build” their careers—a perspective that is viewed as biphobic and unaccepting of identity as fluid and personal by the LGBTQIA+ community.

JoJo Siwa’s relationship with Chris Hughes cost her a contract with Columbia

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Jojo Siwa, for example, has been a media staple for her blossoming relationship with Chris Hughes after her April breakup with actor, writer, and content creator, Kath Ebbs.

She met Hughes during the UK’s Celebrity Big Brother, where the two were seen getting close.

She would also admit to her co-star Danny Beard on the same show that queer was a better description of her sexuality than lesbian.

Image credits: chrishughesofficial

“It’s not platonic any more,” the Dance Moms alum recently told The Guardian.“Literally yesterday, I was massaging my cheeks; I’ve never [before] been in pain from smiling so much,” she gushed.

Her record label Columbia, however, was not as thrilled, and as Bored Panda reported earlier this month, it dropped her “quietly,” forcing her to release her latest single, “Bulletproof,” independently.

Miley Cyrus, whom Jojo Siwa claims is her role model, also weighed in on the 23-year-old’s new relationship.

Image credits: kathebbs

“I’m going back inside [the closet] to get more pretzels and find JoJo Siwa and bring her back out,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer quipped in messages targeted to the LGBTQ+ celebration, World Pride, in Washington, D.C. earlier this month.

Eilish was recently seen making out with a man on a balcony in Venice

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Billie Eilish, known for her vehement claims that she was the furthest thing from straight, was also snapped getting intimate with a man.

She was seen with 30-year-old singer and songwriter, Nat Wolff, who also featured in her “Chihiro” music video in mid-2024.

BILLIE EILISH AND NAT WOLFF KISSING OMG pic.twitter.com/7SqowVbxOB — welp. (@YSLONIKA) June 8, 2025

The two were seen making out with flutes of bubbly on a balcony in Venice, and in another snap, on what PEOPLEdubbed a “romantic boat ride.”

Neither the “Bad Guy” hitmaker nor Wolff have made any statements or responded to requests for commentary.

Fletcher says being queer for her is just “a lens”

Image credits: zoedonahoe

Upon dropping her single, Boy, on June 5, Fletcher told Rolling Stone magazine that the song was a tribute to her current relationship. She admitted that the revelation was bound to rattle her fans.

“There will be people that feel disappointed and feel confused and have questions.

“Girl, I had questions and I was confused too. It shocked me just as much as anybody else.”

Fletcher insists that she is queer: “That is not something that has ever wavered or changed. Being queer for me is this lens that I get to view life through.”

Demi Lovato’s complete turnaround dwarfs Eilish and Jojo Siwa’s

Image credits: FLETCHER

Though not an A-lister who moved from dating women to men in 2025, Demi Lovato’s marriage to Jordan Flutes earlier this year was in the same vein.

Two years before meeting Flutes (in 2020), Lovato came out as queer and pan-s*xual.

Image credits: FLETCHER

Unlike Eilish and Jojo Siwa, Lovato’s about-turn was absolute, and in 2023, she announced to GQ Spain that she would from then on be identifying as “she” and “her” again.

The internet, when not suspicious, appears underwhelmed by the changes

“Cool, I stubbed my toe this morning…. Does anybody care?.. Didn’t think so,” wrote one user in response to Eilish’s public display of amour.

“Her fans have been acting so normal and not alarming at all about this,” another responded to Fletcher’s admission.

Image credits: ddlovato

Not everyone on social media was as indifferent.

“Hey Fletcher and Jojo Siwa, the vast majority of lesbians aren’t biphobic and we don’t care that you are dating a man,” complained a user on Reddit.

“It’s just the fact that both of you used identifying with the sapphic community to build your career and then during pride month you both announced you are dating a man.”

Image credits: KonnerKent5

Image credits: swiftiegivingup

Image credits: gaycaradvgne

Image credits: LIZ_L3MON

Image credits: outofd1sworld

Image credits: arte_hierro

Image credits: jomarchjr

Image credits: unapolgetic

Image credits: frangipani009

Image credits: cahillsroxanne

Image credits: baddiecat20

Image credits: unemployed_waif

Image credits: JacketG98

Image credits: katsinazaria

Image credits: NoodleHouseAlex

Image credits: brividi_brividi

Image credits: postmewlon

Image credits: invissis_

Image credits: awfcfoxy

Image credits: clowngirllatte

Image credits: lesbian5ever

