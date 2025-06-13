Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
All The Famous Lesbians Who Have Gotten Boyfriends This Year As “Concerning” Trend Sparks Frenzy
Smiling person with colorful hair and a rainbow jacket at an event, illustrating famous lesbians with boyfriends trend.
Celebrities, News

All The Famous Lesbians Who Have Gotten Boyfriends This Year As “Concerning” Trend Sparks Frenzy

Popular bastions of the Pride flag, like Billie Eilish, Fletcher, and JoJo Siwa, have abandoned their same-s*x relationships for men in 2025.

While there have been explanations and consequences, some believe the reason for these stars’ choices extend beyond simple attraction.

Tabloids and advocacy groups have credited this behavior to various reasons, including “brand pivoting” and the newly installed Trump administration. 

Highlights
  • These three pop stars decided to get boyfriends.
  • They say they are still queer.
  • The internet is critical of them.

On the other hand, some feel that Fletcher and JoJo Siwa used “the sapphic community to build” their careers—a perspective that is viewed as biphobic and unaccepting of identity as fluid and personal by the LGBTQIA+ community.

    JoJo Siwa’s relationship with Chris Hughes cost her a contract with Columbia

    Person with colorful short hair wearing a sequined jacket at an event, related to famous lesbians boyfriend trend discussion.

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

    Jojo Siwa, for example, has been a media staple for her blossoming relationship with Chris Hughes after her April breakup with actor, writer, and content creator, Kath Ebbs. 

    She met Hughes during the UK’s Celebrity Big Brother, where the two were seen getting close.

    She would also admit to her co-star Danny Beard on the same show that queer was a better description of her sexuality than lesbian.

    A smiling couple sitting together in a restaurant, illustrating the trend of famous lesbians getting boyfriends this year.

    Image credits: chrishughesofficial

    “It’s not platonic any more,” the Dance Moms alum recently told The Guardian.“Literally yesterday, I was massaging my cheeks; I’ve never [before] been in pain from smiling so much,” she gushed.

    Her record label Columbia, however, was not as thrilled, and as Bored Panda reported earlier this month, it dropped her “quietly,” forcing her to release her latest single, “Bulletproof,” independently.

    Miley Cyrus, whom Jojo Siwa claims is her role model, also weighed in on the 23-year-old’s new relationship. 

    Two women sharing a sweet moment in a car, highlighting the trend of famous lesbians getting boyfriends this year.

    Image credits: kathebbs

    “I’m going back inside [the closet] to get more pretzels and find JoJo Siwa and bring her back out,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer quipped in messages targeted to the LGBTQ+ celebration, World Pride, in Washington, D.C. earlier this month. 

    Eilish was recently seen making out with a man on a balcony in Venice

    Person wearing a patterned headscarf and tan coat, representing famous lesbians who have gotten boyfriends this year.

    Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

    Billie Eilish, known for her vehement claims that she was the furthest thing from straight, was also snapped getting intimate with a man.

    She was seen with 30-year-old singer and songwriter, Nat Wolff, who also featured in her “Chihiro” music video in mid-2024.

    The two were seen making out with flutes of bubbly on a balcony in Venice, and in another snap, on what PEOPLEdubbed a “romantic boat ride.” 

    Neither the “Bad Guy” hitmaker nor Wolff have made any statements or responded to requests for commentary.

    Fletcher says being queer for her is just “a lens”

    Couple in casual sportswear posing indoors, illustrating the trend of famous lesbians who have gotten boyfriends this year.

    Image credits: zoedonahoe

    Upon dropping her single, Boy, on June 5, Fletcher told Rolling Stone magazine that the song was a tribute to her current relationship. She admitted that the revelation was bound to rattle her fans. 

    “There will be people that feel disappointed and feel confused and have questions.

    Comment discussing the trend of famous lesbians getting boyfriends and the related lesophobia concerns.

    Text post discussing the complexity of lesbian identity and sexuality as a phase or societal norm topic.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing identity and pride month in the context of famous lesbians and boyfriends.

    “Girl, I had questions and I was confused too. It shocked me just as much as anybody else.”

    Fletcher insists that she is queer: “That is not something that has ever wavered or changed. Being queer for me is this lens that I get to view life through.”

    Demi Lovato’s complete turnaround dwarfs Eilish and Jojo Siwa’s

    Young woman with long hair sitting indoors, representing famous lesbians who have gotten boyfriends this year trend.

    Image credits: FLETCHER

    Though not an A-lister who moved from dating women to men in 2025, Demi Lovato’s marriage to Jordan Flutes earlier this year was in the same vein. 

    Two years before meeting Flutes (in 2020), Lovato came out as queer and pan-s*xual.

    Two women lying face to face on a bed, representing famous lesbians in relationships as a concerning trend sparks frenzy.

    Image credits: FLETCHER

    Unlike Eilish and Jojo Siwa, Lovato’s about-turn was absolute, and in 2023, she announced to GQ Spain that she would from then on be identifying as “she” and “her” again.

    The internet, when not suspicious, appears underwhelmed by the changes

    Text post discussing the policing of bisexual people’s LGBTQ identities amid a concerning trend about famous lesbians.

    Screenshot of a Twitter post discussing celebrity sexuality reactions related to famous lesbians and boyfriend trend controversy.

    Text saying why bi, pan, and queer people can’t exist without having their legitimacy questioned, highlighting concerns about famous lesbians and dating trends.

    “Cool, I stubbed my toe this morning…. Does anybody care?.. Didn’t think so,” wrote one user in response to Eilish’s public display of amour.

    “Her fans have been acting so normal and not alarming at all about this,” another responded to Fletcher’s admission.

    Couple posing by a decorated Christmas tree, highlighting famous lesbians who have gotten boyfriends in 2024 trend.

    Image credits: ddlovato

    Not everyone on social media was as indifferent.

    “Hey Fletcher and Jojo Siwa, the vast majority of lesbians aren’t biphobic and we don’t care that you are dating a man,” complained a user on Reddit.

    “It’s just the fact that both of you used identifying with the sapphic community to build your career and then during pride month you both announced you are dating a man.”

    Tweet by Eman Rios discussing the trend of famous lesbians getting boyfriends and questioning their sexuality claims.

    Image credits: KonnerKent5

    Tweet from Discount Alex Russo joking about recession, relating to the concerning trend of famous lesbians getting boyfriends.

    Image credits: swiftiegivingup

    Tweet by user cjd discussing famous gay women and controversy about lesbians getting boyfriends in 2025 trend.

    Image credits: gaycaradvgne

    Twitter reply by Liz McGovern with the phrase we are going backwards, related to famous lesbians getting boyfriends trend.

    Image credits: LIZ_L3MON

    Tweet screenshot discussing a friend who identified as a stud and now has a boyfriend, highlighting famous lesbians trend.

    Image credits: outofd1sworld

    Tweet from user Arte Clandestino de Hierro stating they were lying, referencing the trend of famous lesbians getting boyfriends this year.

    Image credits: arte_hierro

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the concerning trend of famous lesbians who have gotten boyfriends this year.

    Image credits: jomarchjr

    Tweet by a user expressing concern about the number of lesbians who have gotten boyfriends this year as a concerning trend.

    Image credits: unapolgetic

    A tweet discussing sexuality fluidity amid the trend of famous lesbians getting boyfriends this year.

    Image credits: frangipani009

    Twitter reply mentioning bisexuality in response to a post about famous lesbians and concerning relationship trends.

    Image credits: cahillsroxanne

    Twitter screenshot of Alexa Robbie addressing sexuality and dating, highlighting famous lesbians and boyfriend trend discussion.

    Image credits: baddiecat20

    Tweet discussing biphobia during Pride Month with sad emoji, highlighting reactions to famous lesbians getting boyfriends trend.

    Image credits: unemployed_waif

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing bisexuality as a key topic related to famous lesbians getting boyfriends this year.

    Image credits: JacketG98

    Tweet discussing the complexity of sexuality and consent amid the trend of famous lesbians getting boyfriends this year.

    Image credits: katsinazaria

    Tweet discussing the trend of famous lesbians getting boyfriends and questioning sexual orientation labels.

    Image credits: NoodleHouseAlex

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing the trend of famous lesbians dating men and its impact on the sapphic community.

    Image credits: brividi_brividi

    Tweet discussing bisexuality and sexual orientation spectrum in context of famous lesbians getting boyfriends trend.

    Image credits: postmewlon

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing famous lesbians getting boyfriends, highlighting a concerning trend in relationships.

    Image credits: invissis_

    Tweet on queer and bisexual people, related to famous lesbians who have gotten boyfriends in a concerning trend discussion.

    Image credits: awfcfoxy

    Tweet discussing perspectives on sexuality in response to a trend about famous lesbians getting boyfriends this year.

    Image credits: clowngirllatte

    Tweet from user keira neckly discussing changes in ideas of sexuality amid famous lesbians getting boyfriends trend in 2025.

    Image credits: lesbian5ever

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can you hear that dull thudding sound? That's the sound of my head thumping against my desk. 😉Celebrity news has that effect on me. Why does anyone think this sort of nonsense is interesting? Downvoted, and maybe if more people do, we'll have less of this stuff on BP.

    xterminal avatar
    Robert Beveridge
    Robert Beveridge
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I, too, am the furthest thing from straight and yet I am dating a woman... attacking bi people for dating folks of the opposite gender is either "we're going to hate on celebrities because they're celebrities" or the literal definition of bi erasure (or, of course, both). Y'all can just leave that s**t at the door or not let it hit you in the face when getting thrown out it. Your choice.

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Uhm, so did we forget that people are allowed to discover themselves with time ? Or that bisexuality existed ? Or that Billie Eilish never said anything about her being lesbian (or bi, or straight, or anything) ?

