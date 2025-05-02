Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
'I Kissed A Girl' Singer Jill Sobule's Body Found After Mysterious House Fire
Singer Jill Sobule performing live with guitar and microphone in an intimate venue with exposed brick background
Celebrities, News

‘I Kissed A Girl’ Singer Jill Sobule’s Body Found After Mysterious House Fire

Jill Sobule, a trailblazing singer known for her gentle defiance, passed away in a house fire on Thursday, May 1.

She was known for hit songs like Supermodel, and I Kissed a Girl, which is believed to be the first openly gay-themed song to break into the Billboard Top 20 despite being banned on several southern radio stations.

Her body was found in a home in Woodbury, Minnesota.

Highlights
  • Jill Sobule passed away at the age of 66.
  • Her body was found in a home in Woodbury, Minnesota.
  • The circumstances surrounding the fire are currently being investigated.
  • The singer was best known for tracks like Supermodel and I Kissed a Girl.
RELATED:

    Trailblazing singer Jill Sobule passed away at the age of 66

    Singer Jill Sobule wearing a black dress at a GLAAD event, smiling against a dark blue branded backdrop.

    Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    The American singer tragically lost her life at the age of 66 after three decades in the music business.

    She “was a force of nature and human rights advocate whose music is woven into our culture,” her manager, John Porter, said in a statement.

    John said he was having “so much fun” working with her, and her passing marked the loss of a “client and friend.”

    Her song I Kissed a Girl is believed to be the first openly gay-themed song to break into the Billboard Top 20

    Two women sitting closely on a couch, one with blonde hair and the other with black hair, in a retro setting.

    Image credits: Jill Sobule

    “I hope her music, memory, & legacy continue to live on and inspire others,” he added.

    Born in Denver in 1959, Jill released her first album, Things Here Are Different, in 1990.

    Her eponymous 1995 album drew immense success and included the satirical anthem Supermodel, featured in the movie Clueless.

    Image credits: Jill Sobule

    The album also included I Kissed a Girl, which paved the way for more LGBTQ+ pop stars to find mainstream success. The song came long before Katy Perry’s unrelated 2008 song with the same title, I Kissed a Girl.

    “Every day, I get an email or comment where someone says, ‘Thank you for that song. That meant a lot to me when I was a kid.’ And that’s pretty great,” Jill told Toledo Blade in 2024.

    She spoke about being bisexual and the struggles that came with it as an artist.

    Jill came out as bisexual and spoke about the struggles of being a queer artist

    Singer Jill Sobule performing on stage with guitar, highlighted by stage lights during a live music event.

    Image credits: Jim Powers

    “All anyone wanted to know was, ‘What was I?’” she told The New York Times in a 2002 interview.

    “It was a weird thing because there was a part of me that wanted to say I’m bisexual, but I just didn’t want to get into that,” she said.

    “There was a big debate about me, and people were saying, ‘Oh, she’s such a closet case — she won’t come out and say she’s a lesbian.’ And other people were saying, ‘Oh, she’s a heterosexual woman trying to catch a lesbian trend,’” the singer went on to say. “You couldn’t win.”

    The satirical anthem Supermodel was featured in the movie Clueless

    Woman with long blonde hair clutching a blue book, looking concerned in a hallway with blurred people in the background.

    Image credits: iamsunnystream

    Across more than a dozen albums, Jill sang songs that touched upon topics like LGBTQ+ identity, mental health, consumerism, shoplifting, and reproduction.

    Jill also starred in an off-Broadway autobiographical musical called F*** 7th Grade, which had four theatrical runs in three years.

    In an interview with The Associated Press about her musical in 2023, she said she had yet to do her “best.”

    Image credits: iamsunnystream

    “In a good way, I feel like I’m still a rookie,” she said. “There’s so much more to do, and I haven’t done my best yet.”

    She also once appeared in a The Simpsons episode in 2019 to sing a song as herself.

    Tributes came pouring in after the news of the singer’s passing

    Singer Jill Sobule playing a stringed instrument, known for I Kissed a Girl, before mysterious house fire incident.

    Image credits: Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs

    “Jill Sobule was so special. Heartbreaking news,” actress Carrie Coon wrote on social media.

    “No one made me laugh more. Her spirit and energy shall be greatly missed within the music community and beyond,” Craig Grossman, her booking agent, said in a statement.

    Singer Jill Sobule wearing headphones, playing guitar, recording music in a studio setting before mysterious house fire.

    Image credits: jillsobule

    Netizens also expressed grief and said it was a “rough way to go.”

    “That’s so sad horrible way to go,” another agreed.

    “OMG, that is absolutely horrible!! My heart goes out to her loved ones,” one said.

    Jill left behind her brother and sister-in-law, James and Mary Ellen Sobule, and her nephews, Ian Matthew and Robert

    Singer Jill Sobule with a baby, sitting on a couch, wearing a denim jacket and a playful hat.

    Image credits: bobsobule

    Another wrote,” This is truly awful news!!! She was amazing and gave a lot to the creative community. So sorry for her loss, the heartbreak for her loved ones, and for our collective loss.”

    “BS sounds fishy to me everyone on Hollywood passing or moving out USA,” one said.

    Singer Jill Sobule performing onstage in a red dress playing guitar and singing into a microphone at a live event.

    Image credits: Jill Sobule

    Jill left behind her brother and sister-in-law, James and Mary Ellen Sobule, and her nephews, Ian Matthew and Robert and Robert’s wife Irina, and a number of other cousins and friends.

    The cause of the house fire is still under investigation.

    Many shared their interactions with her following her tragic passing

    Comment by Markus Christopher on social media mourning Jill Sobule, the singer known for I Kissed a Girl.

    Comment expressing shock and sympathy after 'I Kissed a Girl' singer Jill Sobule's body was found following a mysterious house fire.

    Comment expressing sympathy for Jill Sobule, referencing the singer known for I Kissed a Girl after a tragic house fire.

    Comment text from Nahtalya Serene expressing remembrance of singer Jill Sobule as a great storyteller and artist.

    Comment by Julie Gurholt expressing sadness after being introduced to 'I Kissed a Girl' singer Jill Sobule from the Clueless soundtrack.

    Alt text: Comment expressing condolences for 'I Kissed a Girl' singer Jill Sobule's body found after mysterious house fire.

    Comment by Mark Alton Brown expressing shock and praising Jill Sobule as a unique talent after her body was found following a mysterious house fire.

    Comment from Tom O'Connell about 'I Kissed a Girl' singer Jill Sobule following a mysterious house fire incident.

    Comment about I Kissed a Girl singer Jill Sobule's impact, mentioning the song and its personal significance.

    Comment from George G. Kitchens III expressing shock and admiration for singer Jill Sobule's spirit after her body was found in a house fire.

    User comment praising a woman’s humor in St Charles before tragic news of Jill Sobule’s body found after mysterious house fire.

    Comment about Jill Sobule’s music and emotional impact shared by user Timbabwe Sz on social media platform.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
