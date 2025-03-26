ADVERTISEMENT

Tapping into global stardom with her portrayal of Cher Horowitz in the 1995 rom-com Clueless, Alicia Silverstone was photographed in West Hollywood on Tuesday, March 25.

The actress seemed to have left her iconically fashionable character behind as she sported casual attire while strolling makeup-free.

Thirty years after the blockbuster hit’s release, Alicia Silverstone was spotted on the phone while walking, resembling her famous portrayal.

As a popular girl in high school with close friends, Cher was portrayed as always being on the phone with her friends, even appearing with a phone on the movie’s poster.

RELATED:

Where are the Clueless cast now?

Share icon

Image credits: Paramount Pictures

Even though decades have gone by, the Clueless cast still meets up from time to time. In 2019, Breckin Meyer, who played Travis in the movie, shared a photo of himself with former co-stars Paul Rudd, Alicia Silverstone, and Donald Faison. Referencing the movie, Meyer captioned the photo: “We. Have. No. Clue.”

Fans praised the cast’s youthful appearance, with one saying, “You guys look amazing, I’m totally kvelling,” and another adding, “I miss you guys.”

In the following years since the classic’s release in 1995, the cast’s real-life stories have been just as dramatic as the teen drama itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, 30 years later, let’s take a look at the cast and what they have been doing so far.

Alicia Silverstone is still a popular name in Hollywood

Share icon

Image credits: BACKGRID/Vida Press

Share icon

Image credits: Paramount Pictures

At 48, Alicia Silverstone remains forever cherished for her role as the fashionable yet kind-hearted Cher in Clueless. Beyond her breakout role, Silverstone has thrived in film and television, notably playing Batgirl and earning a Golden Globe nod for Miss Match.

Off-screen, she’s a committed vegan, authoring The Kind Diet and advocating for animal rights with PETA. Despite her controversial parenting choices, such as her anti-vaccination stance and unique bonding practices with her son, Bear Blu, Alicia continues to captivate audiences, recently revisiting her Cher persona for a nostalgic throwback.

Justin Walker ditched acting and has opened a grill in California

Share icon

Image credits: Paramount Pictures/ABC

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Walker charmed audiences as Cher’s smooth yet unattainable love interest, Christian. After stepping away from the limelight shortly after “Clueless,” Walker switched careers to the culinary world, opening Teddy Teadle’s Grill in California.

His life today marks a stark contrast from his 90s heartthrob days, now sporting salt-and-pepper hair and living a quieter life away from Hollywood’s glare.

Elisa Donovan played the role of Amber Mariens

Share icon

Image credits: Paramount Pictures/Jesse Grant/Getty

Wallace Shawn played the role of Mr. Wendell Hall

Share icon

Image credits: Paramount Pictures/John Lamparski/Getty

Dan Hedaya played the role of Mel Horowitz

Share icon

Image credits: Paramount Pictures/Jim Spellman/Getty

Paul Rudd is now a celebrated Marvel superhero

Share icon

Image credits: Paramount Pictures/SXSW/Getty

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Paul Rudd‘s age-defying appearance since his days as Josh, Cher’s nerdy yet charming ex-stepbrother, has only bolstered his star status more and more with time.

Voted People‘s Sexiest Man Alive in 2021, Rudd has enjoyed a prolific career with well-known roles in Friends, Anchorman, and Marvel’s popular Ant-Man series. Happily married with two kids, Rudd’s enduring appeal crosses generations.

One fan commented on Paul Rudd’s youthful appearance, saying, “Well, Paul Rudd still looks almost the same,” while another added, “Paul Rudd literally doesn’t age.”

Jeremy Sisto played the role of Elton

Share icon

Image credits: Paramount Pictures/Robin L Marshall/Getty

Twink Caplan played the role of Miss Toby Geist

Share icon

Image credits: Paramount Pictures/Rodrigo Vaz/Getty

Donald Faison made a household name for himself on TV as Christopher Turk

Share icon

Image credits: Paramount Pictures/Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin

ADVERTISEMENT

Known for his role as the lovable Murray in Clueless, Donald Faison became a household name through his portrayal of goofy doctor Christopher Turk on the comedy series Scrubs. He also starred in The Exes and hosted Who Gets the Last Laugh?

ADVERTISEMENT

His personal life has seen its share of ups and downs, including a high-profile marriage and the tragic loss of his first wife. However, Faison continues to balance his acting with family life as a father of six.

Stacey Dash went on to become a Fox News contributor

Share icon

Image credits: Paramount Pictures/Emily Assiran/Getty

Stacey Dash, now 58, brought Dionne to life with undeniable style, even though she was significantly older than her character. Her career post-Clueless includes posing for Playboy and a stint as a Fox News contributor, where her outspoken views sparked considerable controversy.

Recently, Dash has candidly shared her struggles with addiction and her journey towards personal redemption.

Breckin Meyer founded a production company with Ryan Philippe and Seth Green

Share icon

Image credits: Paramount Pictures/Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

ADVERTISEMENT

Breckin Meyer, once the laid-back skateboarding stoner Travis in Clueless, has since had a diverse career in entertainment. He’s starred in hits like Road Trip and voiced characters in Robot Chicken, earning an Emmy nomination for his writing.

Off-screen, Breckin founded a production company with fellow Hollywood actors Ryan Phillippe and Seth Green. He was married to Deborah Kaplan for over a decade, and they share a daughter.

Brittany Murphy tragically passed away at the age of 32

Share icon

Image credits: Paramount Pictures/Brian To/Getty

ADVERTISEMENT

Brittany Murphy’s portrayal of Tai, the “uncool” newcomer turned teen icon, left its mark with her unforgettable line, “You’re a virgin who can’t drive.” Her promising career included successful roles in 8 Mile and Girl, Interrupted, but her life was tragically cut short at 32 under mysterious circumstances.

Brittany’s passing was linked to pneumonia, complicated by anemia and dr*g intoxication, with her lifestyle and the pressures of Hollywood contributing to her untimely demise.

Murphy’s fans were devastated by the news. Her passing is still a sensitive topic among Clueless fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

One fan shared, “Brittany Murphy was so believable and likable in her role in this. She was gone too soon but this was a part of her legacy I think we can all appreciate no matter how old the film becomes. Can’t imagine anyone else in that role.”

Share icon

Image credits: Paramount Pictures

Clueless has become a classic teen drama that is still celebrated today

The beloved classic tells the story of the beautiful and spoiled 15-year-old Cher, known for her catchphrase: “Ugh, as if!” The movie shows Cher living a lavish life with her father in Beverly Hills while trying to navigate popularity, friendship, love, and family.

Starring Paul Rudd, Brittany Murphy, Stacey Dash, Donald Faison, Justin Walker, and Breckin Meyer alongside Silverstone, the movie is a testament to the 90s culture scene with iconic outfits and the millennial idea of being a teenager.

The iconic Clueless cast still meets up from time to time

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT