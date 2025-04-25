Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Lovebirds” Kristen Stewart And Wife Dylan Meyer Share Intimate Wedding Snaps Filled With PDA
Celebrities, News

“Lovebirds” Kristen Stewart And Wife Dylan Meyer Share Intimate Wedding Snaps Filled With PDA

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer have officially tied the knot!

The latter shared two sweet photos on social media on Thursday, April 24, her happiness and excitement practically bleeding through the screen as she wrote, “I do. I really really really really really do.” 

The first slide showcased the couple with their arms around one another, foreheads touching. Swipe, and the pair could be seen kissing as the officiant looked on.

Highlights
  • Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer have officially tied the knot, with the latter sharing intimate photos on social media.
  • Celebrities like Dakota Fanning and Karen Gillan shared their excitement through heartfelt comments.
  • Meyer proposed in November 2021, with Stewart describing it as perfectly executed.
RELATED:

    Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer shared a passionate kiss with one another at their wedding this past weekend

    Lovebirds Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer pose together at an event, dressed in stylish black-and-white outfits.

    Image credits: P. Lehman/Future Publishing/Getty Images

    According to Page Six, the ceremony took place over the weekend at the Casita Del Campo restaurant, with the Oscar-nominated actress wearing a white T-shirt, along with a printed light-colored jacket and matching miniskirt.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Her now-wife stunned in a transparent white top with ruffled sleeves and a champagne-colored skirt. 

    Stewart and Meyer’s special day gained the attention of many other A-list celebrities, such as Dakota Fanning, who commented a simple red heart, and Karen Gillan, who expressed her joy with multiple heart-eyed emojis.

    Lovebirds embrace in intimate wedding snap, showcasing affection and happiness at their celebration.

    Image credits: spillzdylz

    “Just the sweetest ever,” Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson chimed in.

    “Hottest couple, and I’m literally crying,” wrote Rita Ora.

    Kirsten Smith, screenwriter of 10 Things I Hate About You, labeled them, “The best brides in the world.”

    Other netizens were equally as thrilled as congratulations poured in.

    The Instagram post, shared by Meyer, had countless fans and celebrities expressing their excitement

    Lovebirds Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer posing together outdoors, showing peace signs with casual outfits.

    Image credits: spillzdylz

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Ah if it isn’t my favorite married girls,” one person said.

    “Can’t think of a better way to celebrate Lesbian Visibility Week!” another applauded. “Congratulations!”

    “Such a beautiful moment, so so so happy for you both,” a third affectionately wrote.

    Lovebirds share a kiss outdoors, wearing sunglasses and casual attire, posing next to a vintage car.

    Image credits: spillzdylz

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While the Twilight star still has yet to share photos of the wedding, it seems as if there was no shortage of love surrounding the air. 

    As per the outlet, Meyer was the one to pop the question. The pair were engaged in November of 2021 after two years together.

    In an appearance at the Howard Stern Show, Stewart gushed about her then-fiancée’s proposal, saying she absolutely “nailed it.”

    “I very distinctly carved out what I wanted… She did very well,” the 35-year-old recalled.

    Meyer was the first to pop the question

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two lovebirds sharing a tender moment at sunset, sitting closely on a bench with a scenic view.

    Image credits: spillzdylz

    As someone “so un-ceremonial” herself, the actress shared a sneak peek into her wedding plans on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert back in 2022.

    “I’m not a good planner. I can’t make plans for dinner, basically,” she laughed.

    She also added that she “absolutely” had plans to propose first, but Meyer beat her to her own game.

    Lovebirds posing together outdoors, showcasing PDA with lush greenery in the background.

    Image credits: spillzdylz

    “It’s not a given that I would be the one, you know what I mean? Like, with two girls, you never know, like, who’s going to fulfill that weird f*cking gender role thing, and we don’t do that or think about it in those terms,” Stewart said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But when it happened? “It was f*cking so cute,” the actress gushed.

    Meyer and Stewart have been known to be more of a private couple, as reported by PEOPLE. The two first met in 2013 on the set of a movie. Six years later, they reunited again at a friend’s birthday party, where sparks began flying.

    “Where have you been and why have I not known you?” was the unforgettable question posed by Meyer, according to the Underwater actress.

    Lovebirds embrace at an outdoor wedding, sharing an intimate moment under a red umbrella.

    Image credits: spillzdylz

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In October 2019, the pair became Instagram official as the 37-year-old posted a black-and-white snapshot of the couple kissing. 

    “Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness,” she cheekily captioned it, along with an emoji of a black heart.

    One month later, Stewart explained to Howard Stern how she said “I love you” for the first time.

    Lovebirds sharing a tender moment in an intimate wedding setting with vibrant outdoor decor.

    Image credits: spillzdylz

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The first time I told her I love her, it was really late, and we were in some sh*tty bar, and her friends were there or whatever, and they walked out, and I was just like, ‘Oh, man, I’m so f*cking in love with you.’ Like, done,” she said.

    “It wasn’t like ‘a thing,’ and it also was so obvious.”

    It was the perfect way to celebrate Lesbian Visibility Week, as one of the comments stated

    Comment saying "The best brides in the world" with heart emojis, celebrating lovebirds.

    Comment with heart-eye emojis saying "love your love," related to Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer's wedding.

    Comment praising the lovebirds with best wishes emoji and heart icon.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Instagram comment on a post about Kristen Stewart and wife Dylan Meyer praising them as a couple with a gray heart emoji.

    Instagram comment celebrating lovebirds Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer's wedding moment, with heart and clapping emojis.

    Lovebirds comment with congratulations and heart emojis on wedding photos.

    Comment celebrating Lesbian Visibility Week, expressing congratulations.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment saying "congrats lovebirds" with dove emojis and 26 likes.

    Comment praising a sweet and creative duo with a heart emoji.

    Ashley Benson comments on lovebirds' intimate wedding snaps, saying "Just the sweetest ever. 😍 love you guys.

    Instagram comment congratulating lovebirds Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer on their wedding.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment congratulating lovebirds Kristen and Dylan, with emojis like clapping hands, party poppers, and hearts.

    Instagram comment congratulating "lovebirds," mentioning they look happy and chic, with 34 likes and heart emoji.

    Comment on social media celebrating lovebirds with favorite married girls remark and 152 likes.

    Instagram comment congratulating "lovebirds" with heart and crying emojis, expressing happiness and love.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of congratulations message and emojis for lovebirds Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer on Instagram.

    Instagram comment expressing excitement about lovebirds Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer's marriage, filled with heart emojis.

    Instagram comment about happiness, with heart and sparkle emojis, celebrating lovebirds and their joyful experiences.

    Comment on post celebrating Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer's wedding, expressing joy and congratulations.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment congratulating lovebirds Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer on their wedding, featuring a heart emoji.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    0

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda