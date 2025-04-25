“Lovebirds” Kristen Stewart And Wife Dylan Meyer Share Intimate Wedding Snaps Filled With PDA

ADVERTISEMENT

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer have officially tied the knot!

The latter shared two sweet photos on social media on Thursday, April 24, her happiness and excitement practically bleeding through the screen as she wrote, “I do. I really really really really really do.”

The first slide showcased the couple with their arms around one another, foreheads touching. Swipe, and the pair could be seen kissing as the officiant looked on.

Celebrities like Dakota Fanning and Karen Gillan shared their excitement through heartfelt comments.

Meyer proposed in November 2021, with Stewart describing it as perfectly executed.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer shared a passionate kiss with one another at their wedding this past weekend

Image credits: P. Lehman/Future Publishing/Getty Images

According to Page Six, the ceremony took place over the weekend at the Casita Del Campo restaurant, with the Oscar-nominated actress wearing a white T-shirt, along with a printed light-colored jacket and matching miniskirt.

Her now-wife stunned in a transparent white top with ruffled sleeves and a champagne-colored skirt.

Stewart and Meyer’s special day gained the attention of many other A-list celebrities, such as Dakota Fanning, who commented a simple red heart, and Karen Gillan, who expressed her joy with multiple heart-eyed emojis.

Image credits: spillzdylz

“Just the sweetest ever,” Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson chimed in.

“Hottest couple, and I’m literally crying,” wrote Rita Ora.

Kirsten Smith, screenwriter of 10 Things I Hate About You, labeled them, “The best brides in the world.”

Other netizens were equally as thrilled as congratulations poured in.

The Instagram post, shared by Meyer, had countless fans and celebrities expressing their excitement

Image credits: spillzdylz

“my entire life for this moment.”

🥹💍 kristen is married ✨ pic.twitter.com/HAJER0SKMu — |Kristen| (@bellaxkristen) April 21, 2025

“Ah if it isn’t my favorite married girls,” one person said.

“Can’t think of a better way to celebrate Lesbian Visibility Week!” another applauded. “Congratulations!”

“Such a beautiful moment, so so so happy for you both,” a third affectionately wrote.

Image credits: spillzdylz

While the Twilight star still has yet to share photos of the wedding, it seems as if there was no shortage of love surrounding the air.

As per the outlet, Meyer was the one to pop the question. The pair were engaged in November of 2021 after two years together.

In an appearance at the Howard Stern Show, Stewart gushed about her then-fiancée’s proposal, saying she absolutely “nailed it.”

“I very distinctly carved out what I wanted… She did very well,” the 35-year-old recalled.

Meyer was the first to pop the question

Image credits: spillzdylz

As someone “so un-ceremonial” herself, the actress shared a sneak peek into her wedding plans on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert back in 2022.

“I’m not a good planner. I can’t make plans for dinner, basically,” she laughed.

She also added that she “absolutely” had plans to propose first, but Meyer beat her to her own game.

Image credits: spillzdylz

“It’s not a given that I would be the one, you know what I mean? Like, with two girls, you never know, like, who’s going to fulfill that weird f*cking gender role thing, and we don’t do that or think about it in those terms,” Stewart said.

But when it happened? “It was f*cking so cute,” the actress gushed.

Meyer and Stewart have been known to be more of a private couple, as reported by PEOPLE. The two first met in 2013 on the set of a movie. Six years later, they reunited again at a friend’s birthday party, where sparks began flying.

“Where have you been and why have I not known you?” was the unforgettable question posed by Meyer, according to the Underwater actress.

Image credits: spillzdylz

In October 2019, the pair became Instagram official as the 37-year-old posted a black-and-white snapshot of the couple kissing.

“Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness,” she cheekily captioned it, along with an emoji of a black heart.

One month later, Stewart explained to Howard Stern how she said “I love you” for the first time.

Image credits: spillzdylz

“The first time I told her I love her, it was really late, and we were in some sh*tty bar, and her friends were there or whatever, and they walked out, and I was just like, ‘Oh, man, I’m so f*cking in love with you.’ Like, done,” she said.

“It wasn’t like ‘a thing,’ and it also was so obvious.”

It was the perfect way to celebrate Lesbian Visibility Week, as one of the comments stated

