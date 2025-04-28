Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Internet Goes Crazy Over Jennifer Coolidge’s Response To Reporter’s Question About LGBTQ+ Fans
Celebrities, News

Internet Goes Crazy Over Jennifer Coolidge's Response To Reporter's Question About LGBTQ+ Fans

Jennifer Coolidge reminded the gay community why she’s a much-loved queer icon.

The 63-year-old star joined a number of stars, including Demi Lovato, for the opening night party for The Tryst hotel in Mexico—part of the Tryst collection of luxury boutique hotels catering to LGBTQ+ travelers.

During the event, Jennifer spoke about her gay fans and said they are a “superior group” of people.

Highlights
  • Jennifer Coolidge spoke about gay people while attending a recent event in Mexico.
  • She attended the opening night party for The Tryst hotel in Puerto Vallarta.
  • Jennifer spoke about her gay fans at the event and said they are a “superior group” of people.
  • Demi Lovato performed at the opening bash and also spoke about the gay community as well.
    Jennifer Coolidge reminded the gay community why she’s a much-loved queer icon

    Blonde woman in a black and gold outfit at an event, relating to LGBTQ+ fans question.

    Image credits: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    Jennifer spoke to People during the party and was asked about how the “gay fan base” was different from other fan bases and what she “loves about having them love [her] so much.”

    The White Lotus star paused for a few moments before giving her answer.

    “Maybe heterosexual people are more self-conscious,” she said.

    Two people posing at an event, one in a patterned dress and the other in a beige suit, highlighting LGBTQ+ fans.

    Image credits: Presley Ann / Getty Images

    “I think gay men and gay women just let loose and have a blast—they know how to have a really fun time,” says Coolidge.

    The Legally Blonde star called them “really original” and “just a superior group of people.”

    I can’t get enough of this, frankly,” she said and told the outlet she made a lot of new friends after checking in at The Tryst.

    The Legally Blonde star called gay people “really original” and “superior”

    Actress at an event, responding to a question about LGBTQ+ fans with a thoughtful expression.

    Image credits: people / Instagram

    Fans were obsessed with her response, with one saying, “she’s so underrated.”

    “Jennifer Coolidge only speaks the truth,” one said, while another wrote, “Agree! Gay men are also the funniest quick witted natural comedians as a general rule.”

    She “only speaks the truth,” one fan said about her comments

    Jennifer Coolidge at an event, discussing her LGBTQ+ fans with enthusiasm, pink backdrop in background.

    Image credits: people / Instagram

    Critics’ comments took a different tone, with one saying, “What a load of B.S.”

    “Superior huh? Such nonsense from Hollywood. We’re all equal,” another wrote.

    Jennifer has long had a queer fanbase, owed to her vocal support of the community.

    For decades, Jennifer has been vocal about her support for the LGBTQ+ community 

    Jennifer Coolidge responds to a reporter's question about her LGBTQ+ fans at an event with a pink backdrop.

    Image credits: people / Instagram

    The Emmy winner received a standing ovation in 2023 during the GLAAD Media Awards, which honors outstanding representations of LGBTQ+ people.

    “I have so much respect for the LGBTQ community and I just want you all to know that I love you and I thank you for always being there for me,” she said during the award show.

    She was presented with GLAAD’s Special Recognition Award during the show.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

    The honor was presented by Jane Lynch, who is not only Jennifer’s longtime friend but also played one half of a lesbian couple with her in Christopher Guest’s 2000 mockumentary Best in Show.

    “This wonderful woman here was pro-gay before it was cool to be pro-gay,” Jane told the audience while presenting the award.

    She said Jennifer is “one of us” before adding, “I have always said that the world has to catch up” to the 2 Broke Girls star.

    Woman expressing gratitude to LGBTQ+ fans at an event, wearing an elegant black dress and beaded hair accessory.

    Image credits: glaad / X

    The opening night bash at the hotel in Mexico’s Puerto Vallarta also saw Demi Lovato appearing as a surprise guest.

    The 32-year-old performed Cool for the Summer on the hotel’s rooftop.

    A woman in a floral top responds emotionally to a question, highlighting her connection with LGBTQ+ fans.

    Image credits: The White Lotus / primevideo

    In a statement, the former Disney star said it feels “essential” to have LGBTQ+ spaces like The Tryst, which is slated to open a hotel on New York’s Fire Island as well.

    “Knowing that there’s a space where you’re not only safe but celebrated means everything,” Demi said, who has previously identified herself as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

    When we travel, we want to feel that we belong. Not just that we’re tolerated, but that we are genuinely welcomed,” she continued. “These places remind us that joy, community and chosen family are powerful.”

    She also said nobody knows how to put together “a joyful celebration” like the queer community.

    Woman in elegant attire holding a champagne glass, smiling broadly, outdoors at sunset, evoking acceptance and support themes.

    Image credits: The White Lotus / primevideo

    Stars like Julia Fox, Sonja Morgan, Antoni Porowski, Laverne Cox, Chrishell Stause, Sam Asghari, TS Madison, Kate del Castillo, Matt Rogers, Chris Appleton, and others also partied together during the opening night bash.

    The Tryst brand of hotels is owned by Tristan Schukraft, who said anybody can be whoever they want “without any judgment” at his hotel.

    “You’re going to meet like-minded people from the community,” he added.

    A smiling woman with long blonde hair in a black top, related to LGBTQ+ fans discussion.

    Image credits: Variety / YouTube

    The opening of the Tryst Hotel in Mexico included days-long festivities, with performances by Vincint and Drag Race México host Taiga Brava.

    RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Gottmik and Violet Chachki also performed a DJ set last week, while Real Housewives stars Erika Jayne hosted a pool party.

    There was “collective gay cheering 4 this diva” after Jennifer’s recent comments

    Comment praising Jennifer Coolidge with heart and clapping emojis; references her speaking truth and connects to LGBTQ+ fans.

    Comment about LGBTQ+ fans, 'They're full of love,' with user profile picture and heart icon.

    Instagram comment thanking Jennifer Coolidge with heart and clapping emojis, highlighting her LGBTQ+ support.

    Comment praising Jennifer Coolidge's viral response about LGBTQ+ fans, saying "So well said!!!".

    Social media comment reacting to Jennifer Coolidge's response about LGBTQ+ fans.

    Comment about LGBTQ+ fans living authentically, with emojis.

    Comment applauding gay comedians, relating to Jennifer Coolidge's viral response about LGBTQ+ fans.

    Jennifer Coolidge smiling with text overlay about gay fans.

    Comment about LGBTQ+ community's self-awareness and empowerment.

    Comment expressing support for LGBTQ+ fans under post about Jennifer Coolidge's viral response.

    Instagram comment on LGBTQ+ fans, reads: "We are definitely superior. The trend setters.

    Comment celebrating LGBTQ+ fans' support for a diva, with heart emojis.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
