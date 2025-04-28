Internet Goes Crazy Over Jennifer Coolidge’s Response To Reporter’s Question About LGBTQ+ Fans

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Coolidge reminded the gay community why she’s a much-loved queer icon.

The 63-year-old star joined a number of stars, including Demi Lovato, for the opening night party for The Tryst hotel in Mexico—part of the Tryst collection of luxury boutique hotels catering to LGBTQ+ travelers.

During the event, Jennifer spoke about her gay fans and said they are a “superior group” of people.

Highlights Jennifer Coolidge spoke about gay people while attending a recent event in Mexico.

She attended the opening night party for The Tryst hotel in Puerto Vallarta.

Jennifer spoke about her gay fans at the event and said they are a “superior group” of people.

Demi Lovato performed at the opening bash and also spoke about the gay community as well.

RELATED:

Jennifer Coolidge reminded the gay community why she’s a much-loved queer icon

Share icon

Image credits: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Jennifer spoke to People during the party and was asked about how the “gay fan base” was different from other fan bases and what she “loves about having them love [her] so much.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The White Lotus star paused for a few moments before giving her answer.

“Maybe heterosexual people are more self-conscious,” she said.

Share icon

Image credits: Presley Ann / Getty Images

“I think gay men and gay women just let loose and have a blast—they know how to have a really fun time,” says Coolidge.

The Legally Blonde star called them “really original” and “just a superior group of people.”

“I can’t get enough of this, frankly,” she said and told the outlet she made a lot of new friends after checking in at The Tryst.

The Legally Blonde star called gay people “really original” and “superior”

Share icon

Image credits: people / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans were obsessed with her response, with one saying, “she’s so underrated.”

“Jennifer Coolidge only speaks the truth,” one said, while another wrote, “Agree! Gay men are also the funniest quick witted natural comedians as a general rule.”

She “only speaks the truth,” one fan said about her comments

Share icon

Image credits: people / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Critics’ comments took a different tone, with one saying, “What a load of B.S.”

“Superior huh? Such nonsense from Hollywood. We’re all equal,” another wrote.

Jennifer has long had a queer fanbase, owed to her vocal support of the community.

For decades, Jennifer has been vocal about her support for the LGBTQ+ community

Share icon

Image credits: people / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

The Emmy winner received a standing ovation in 2023 during the GLAAD Media Awards, which honors outstanding representations of LGBTQ+ people.

“I have so much respect for the LGBTQ community and I just want you all to know that I love you and I thank you for always being there for me,” she said during the award show.

She was presented with GLAAD’s Special Recognition Award during the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

The honor was presented by Jane Lynch, who is not only Jennifer’s longtime friend but also played one half of a lesbian couple with her in Christopher Guest’s 2000 mockumentary Best in Show.

“This wonderful woman here was pro-gay before it was cool to be pro-gay,” Jane told the audience while presenting the award.

She said Jennifer is “one of us” before adding, “I have always said that the world has to catch up” to the 2 Broke Girls star.

Share icon

Image credits: glaad / X

ADVERTISEMENT

The opening night bash at the hotel in Mexico’s Puerto Vallarta also saw Demi Lovato appearing as a surprise guest.

The 32-year-old performed Cool for the Summer on the hotel’s rooftop.

Share icon

Image credits: The White Lotus / primevideo

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, the former Disney star said it feels “essential” to have LGBTQ+ spaces like The Tryst, which is slated to open a hotel on New York’s Fire Island as well.

“Knowing that there’s a space where you’re not only safe but celebrated means everything,” Demi said, who has previously identified herself as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

“When we travel, we want to feel that we belong. Not just that we’re tolerated, but that we are genuinely welcomed,” she continued. “These places remind us that joy, community and chosen family are powerful.”

She also said nobody knows how to put together “a joyful celebration” like the queer community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: The White Lotus / primevideo

Stars like Julia Fox, Sonja Morgan, Antoni Porowski, Laverne Cox, Chrishell Stause, Sam Asghari, TS Madison, Kate del Castillo, Matt Rogers, Chris Appleton, and others also partied together during the opening night bash.

The Tryst brand of hotels is owned by Tristan Schukraft, who said anybody can be whoever they want “without any judgment” at his hotel.

“You’re going to meet like-minded people from the community,” he added.

Share icon

Image credits: Variety / YouTube

The opening of the Tryst Hotel in Mexico included days-long festivities, with performances by Vincint and Drag Race México host Taiga Brava.

ADVERTISEMENT

RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Gottmik and Violet Chachki also performed a DJ set last week, while Real Housewives stars Erika Jayne hosted a pool party.

There was “collective gay cheering 4 this diva” after Jennifer’s recent comments

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT