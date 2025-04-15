Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
‘White Lotus’ Star Aimee Lou Wood Speaks Out After Crying In Public Amid SNL Drama
Celebrities, News

‘White Lotus’ Star Aimee Lou Wood Speaks Out After Crying In Public Amid SNL Drama

Fans of White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood have taken to social media to express their concern after photos of the actress breaking down in tears went viral yesterday (April 14).

The 31-year-old was spotted crying on the streets of South London while walking with fellow actor and collaborator Ralph Davis. The emotional moment lit the fires of online speculation—especially in light of Saturday Night Live’s (SNL) recent sketch mocking her appearance.

Highlights
  • Aimee Lou Wood was seen in tears on April 14, sparking concern from fans.
  • SNL mocked Wood's appearance in a controversial skit on April 12.
  • Wood called the SNL parody 'mean and unfunny' and in bad taste.

The photos show Wood visibly distraught, wearing a baseball cap, burgundy jacket, and jeans as Davis comforted her with a hug during what looked like a very raw moment.

“SNL lost its ability to generate humor decades ago. Now they mock people for no valid reason,” one user said. 

RELATED:

    Aimee Lou Wood was spotted crying a few days after SNL mocked her physical appearance

    Aimee Lou Wood outdoors in a relaxed setting, with drinks and food on the table.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    As Bored Pandapreviously reported, SNL aired its April 12 episode featuring a parody sketch titled White Potus: An American Horror Story, a satirical crossover of the HBO series and US political figures. 

    In it, comedian Sarah Sherman portrayed Chelsea, Wood’s character from the show, using oversized fake teeth and a distorted accent that many viewers—and Wood herself—found offensive.

    Aimee Lou Wood comforted in public, wearing a cap and jacket, amidst emotional scene.

    Image credits: BACKGRID UK/Vida Press

    “I actually love being taken the piss out of when it’s clever and in good spirits,” Wood said on an Instagram story shortly after the skit aired.

    “But the rest of the skit was punching up, and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on.”

    Wood went on to call the joke “mean and unfunny,” adding while she doesn’t consider herself “thin-skinned,” the caricature went too far and was in bad taste—especially when mocking physical traits.

    A person in a brown jacket and cap wipes tears while standing on a street, amid recent public drama.

    Image credits: BACKGRID UK/Vida Press

    “I have big gap teeth, not bad teeth,” she wrote, referencing the sketch’s joke about fluoride and dental hygiene. “There must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?”

    Wood then shared a screenshot of a comment that “summed up her views,” which read, “It was a sharp and funny skit until it suddenly took a screeching turn into 1970s misogyny.”

    The post rallied fans and celebrities behind Wood, who defended her online

    White Lotus star in a red jacket and cap, expressing emotion outdoors.

    Image credits: BACKGRID UK/Vida Press

    Wood’s message caused fans and celebrities alike to rally behind her. For instance, Jameela Jamil, Georgia May Jagger, and Cara Delevingne voiced their support, while netizens slammed SNL for what they perceived as “bullying” and “cheap shots.”

    “You’re beautiful and an incredibly talented actor,” one fan wrote. “Shame on SNL for their cruelty.”

    Aimee Lou Wood responds publicly to comments amid SNL controversy, sharing her thoughts on social media.

    Image credits: aimeelouwood

    In a quiet resolution, Wood confirmed that she had received apologies from the show, but that was far from the end of the drama.

    White Lotus co-star Walton Goggins, in a since-deleted post, publicly praised the sketch, calling it “smashing.”

    His post fueled speculation of tension between him and Wood, with the two no longer following each other on social media and promoting the series separately despite playing lovers in the show’s third season.

    The actress was forced to personally address the rumors, confirming that her crying and the SNL skit were not connected

    Actress in a surprised expression, seated outdoors, wearing a crochet top at a wooden table, 'White Lotus' star scene.

    Image credits: NBC / Getty

    The images of Wood crying caused one of her major fan profiles to claim the SNL skit and her emotional breakdown were connected.

    “Absolutely devastating to see another brilliant and talented actress reduced to tears because of people tearing into their appearance,” the post wrote.

     

    “Women truly can’t win. Embrace their natural beauty—get ripped apart. Alter their appearance to fit the very narrow ideals of beauty—get crucified.”

    Two people holding flowers, outdoors on a beach, related to White Lotus.

    Image credits: Prime Video

    This time, Wood decided to put out the fire before it could spread, and shared the post herself to deny that her crying had anything to do with the much maligned comedy skit.

    “I actually wasn’t crying about anything that the papers made out; I was crying about something completely unrelated,” she clarified.

    “Get over it.” While some fans where offended by the skit, others felt it was harmless fun

    Comment praising actress from 'White Lotus' for her performance, stating she didn't deserve negativity.

    Comment from Ofelia de León about satire and comedy related to "White Lotus" star's public reaction.

    Comment discussing SNL drama, criticizing bullying behavior as "mean & not funny," with an emoji and Facebook reactions.

    Comment about SNL and stardom related to 'White Lotus' star.

    Debbie Snyder comments supportively about Aimee Lou Wood's career amid SNL drama.

    Text screenshot with a fan criticizing an SNL script, calling it not funny and crossing the line.

    Comment praising Aimee Lou Wood's performance, emphasizing her impressive role in a show.

    Comment on comedy satire amid Aimee Lou Wood's public reaction after SNL drama.

    Comment by Christy Ritts supporting a "White Lotus" star amid SNL controversy.

    Comment criticizing behavior related to 'White Lotus' star and SNL drama.

    Comment expressing support for Aimee Lou Wood amid public emotions.

    Comment by user on social media, discussing public reactions to a situation involving White Lotus star.

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Every once in a while, SNL nails it. (Zelensky, Trumpie + JD Vannie ? Priceless!) This one was mean-spirited. SNL - do better.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kdrew7878 avatar
    RedMarbles
    RedMarbles
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Agreed. And the rest of this particular skit was pretty solid, if you've seen The White Lotus. Poor form on their part to make Wood's teeth any sort of punch line at all, much less imply that her teeth aren't healthy. Glad to hear she wasn't crying about this - hope she's otherwise doing ok. She's the most delightful new (to me) actor I've seen in a while.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    k-michael2k18 avatar
    K. Mike
    K. Mike
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OK, I'll go first! to me, and this my opinion, SNL stopped being 'funny' when Steve Martin and Gilda Radner left. Now, it is just mean and nasty and waaayyy too political.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
