ADVERTISEMENT

Well, that was definitely… something. And by something, we mean the much-hyped, twist-filled finale of the latest White Lotus season.

After weeks of guessing who wouldn’t survive the Thailand chapter, we finally got answers—and wow, they did not hold back. The victims were revealed, the drama peaked, and some of us are still picking our jaws off the floor.

Viewers everywhere had a lot to say, so we rounded up some of the most memorable reactions to it all. Scroll down to see how people took the ending, and don’t forget to let us know what you thought of the final episode.

Spoilers ahead, obviously. You’ve been warned.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Women sharing a heartfelt moment with wine, referencing "White Lotus" scene.

lesbianomenon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Three people mimicking "see, hear, speak no evil" pose, referencing The White Lotus Season 3.

    westendgirl777 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Woman raising hands humorously, reacting to White Lotus Season 3 finale.

    thejessiewoo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Social media post reacting to White Lotus 3 finale with a humorous multiple-choice list.

    joegunn90 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Social media post about a lesson from White Lotus, highlighting a humorous take on acting as a therapist to a broken man.

    mama_wilder Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Elderly man in a suit holding a cane; humorous reaction to White Lotus finale.

    teewatterss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Funny reaction to White Lotus finale: subtle moment on boat home noticed by sharayray.

    sharayray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Instagram post by mattobrien joking about bank balance and enjoying piña coladas, showcasing a humorous reaction.

    mattobrien Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Funny reaction to White Lotus season 3 finale with a dramatic mock scene involving Star Wars reference.

    kaburbank Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Woman reacts emotionally to a scene from White Lotus Season 3 finale, expressing relatability and humor.

    mikemeras Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Social media post reacting humorously to White Lotus Season 3 finale, questioning character motives.

    dakotawright Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Instagram post humorously reacting to The White Lotus, commenting on accountability for financial crimes.

    brianmstewart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Caption about White Lotus Season 3 finale exploring the seven deadly sins with funny reactions and honest insights.

    swetaweather_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Tweet collage reacting to White Lotus finale with scenes of emotional intensity and drama.

    NeonTravesty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Person with a notepad reacting humorously to "White Lotus" season 3 finale discussions.

    teewatterss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Two people embrace in a garden setting, with a humorous caption about White Lotus.

    sharayray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Tweet reaction to White Lotus Season 3 finale with two character images and heartbroken emoji.

    stanzipotenza Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Group posing under a beach umbrella, referencing White Lotus with humorous commentary.

    danielleprice007 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Couple embracing at sunset with "White Lotus" text above, referencing Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams.

    itspattiwithani Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Reaction to White Lotus finale with a knowing smirk GIF, referencing show characters and writer Mike White.

    livrrygf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Social media post humorously reacting to White Lotus Season 3 finale with meme format.

    sharayray Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Tweet humorously reacting to White Lotus Season 3 finale, mentioning Parker Posey.

    ConnorLounsbury Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    People on a boat reacting to White Lotus Season 3 finale, showcasing funny and honest expressions.

    cryptstina Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    A character from White Lotus Season 3 smiling while holding a bag, with humorous subtitle about phone addiction.

    stevenrogered Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Split image of characters with text referencing "The White Lotus" casting decision.

    producerlizz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Tweet reacting to The White Lotus finale with hashtags #TheWhiteLotusFinale and #TheWhiteLotus.

    stash211 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Man in a blue shirt holding a drink with a tropical backdrop, promoting White Lotus Season 3.

    meltedvideos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Person in a kitchen using a blender, reacting humorously to White Lotus Season 3 finale.

    FeFeLaGre Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Monkey reacts amusingly to a banana, paralleling funny responses to White Lotus Season 3 finale. #WhiteLotus

    NetflixFunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Man in a kitchen shouting about coconut milk, referencing White Lotus Season 3 finale reactions.

    kayyorkcit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    White Lotus reactions post with two images showing cast members on a boat, highlighting character development.

    asantemadrigal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    A woman laughing with her hand covering her face, reacting to White Lotus Season 3 finale.

    orangemonkeyclub Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Funny reaction to White Lotus finale about monks' organic food claim by user jake.niemeyer on social media.

    jake.niemeyer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Social media post reacting humorously to White Lotus Season 3 finale, highlighting character choices and plot twists.

    stanzipotenza Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Social media post discussing a scene from the White Lotus, highlighting Lochlan's lack of basic skills.

    bunny_bon22 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    A social media post reacting to White Lotus Season 3 finale, featuring a character in a striped shirt.

    asantemadrigal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Reactions to White Lotus Season 3 finale with a cast collage in jungle setting, shared on social media.

    witchofsouthernlight Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Mediumsizemeech comments on White Lotus finale with humor, highlighting themes of bisexuality and toxic masculinity.

    mediumsizemeech Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    danny9956 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Person in glasses smiling, reacting to the White Lotus Season 3 finale.

    TonyBWood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Tweet reacting to White Lotus finale spoiler, questioning the reveal of Chelsea's fate.

    bbakedbbecky Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Four characters from "The White Lotus" in a heavenly scene, holding leis.

    cat_fatal_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Tweet reaction to White Lotus Season 3 finale with humorous commentary on character relationships.

    Reylossance Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Couple walking on a dock, reacting to White Lotus Season 3 finale with humorous comments.

    moodystyled Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Text reaction to White Lotus S3 finale: Mook viewed as villain. Viewer comments on social media platform.

    adambarta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Funny reaction to The White Lotus finale discussing plot points and character actions.

    gibsonoma Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Social media post critiquing White Lotus Season 3 finale, highlighting a standout monologue.

    collgough Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Tweet reaction to White Lotus finale: "Laurie was being real to girlfriends and Chelsea got shot." #TheWhiteLotusFinale

    djamtjoek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Woman smiling during a scene from The White Lotus Season 3, expressing pride with gestures.

    JCU_15 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Man smiling outdoors, wearing a white shirt with sunglasses; discussion on White Lotus Season 3 character.

    _NearlyEnough Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!