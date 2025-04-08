ADVERTISEMENT

Well, that was definitely… something. And by something, we mean the much-hyped, twist-filled finale of the latest White Lotus season.

After weeks of guessing who wouldn’t survive the Thailand chapter, we finally got answers—and wow, they did not hold back. The victims were revealed, the drama peaked, and some of us are still picking our jaws off the floor.

Viewers everywhere had a lot to say, so we rounded up some of the most memorable reactions to it all. Scroll down to see how people took the ending, and don’t forget to let us know what you thought of the final episode.

Spoilers ahead, obviously. You’ve been warned.