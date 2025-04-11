Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Carbon Copy”: Neil Patrick Harris’ Kids “All Grown Up” In Photos From Fiji Trip
Celebrities, News

"Carbon Copy": Neil Patrick Harris' Kids "All Grown Up" In Photos From Fiji Trip

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka’s twins gave major “grown up” energy as the proud dads shared pictures of their family trip to Fiji.

“Spring Break. Fiji,” Neil wrote on Instagram, sharing a carousel of pictures from their island getaway.

They said they were bringing home “family memories [they’ll] remember forever.”

  • Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka shared pictures from their family holiday to Fiji.
  • Fans couldn’t believe how grown up their twins, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, looked in the photos.
  • “How are your babies so grown up already!” one exclaimed.
  • Netizens also felt they looked just like their “amazing dads.”
    Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka shared holiday pictures from their trip to Fiji

    Two smiling men pose together at an event, wearing suits.

    Image credits: Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

    Netizens felt their holiday photos reminded them of White Lotus, a show that is set in a fictional five-star resort.

    “This is what White Lotus dreams are made of,” one commented on Neil’s post.

    “I’m too fresh off of White Lotus for this,” read a second comment, while a third wrote, “OK the whole family cast in the next season of White Lotus now.”

    Family vacation in Fiji with kids and two adults posing for a selfie at sunset.

    Image credits: nph / Instagram

    But what truly left some fans perplexed was realizing the couple’s twins, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, were no longer little. 

    The teenagers will be turning 15 years old in October this year.

    “How are your babies so grown up already!” one exclaimed.

    “Harper is the carbon copy of David omg,” another wrote. 

    “Your son is like a mini-Barney!” said another.

    Fans marveled at how grown up their twins, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, looked in the photos

    Two adults posing together in casual attire against a stone wall backdrop.

    Image credits: nph / Instagram

    Neil revealed that they were staying at the Nanuku Resort, where prices for a 1-night stay for 2 adults start at $383.37.

    Lovebirds Neil and David share a years-long relationship, which began all the way back in 2004.

    They both met through a mutual friend named Kate.

    Group posing with woven baskets on a Fiji trip, enjoying a sunny day outdoors.

    Image credits: nph / Instagram

    “When we all hung out for the first time — I was invited by [mutual friend] Kate to an American Idol viewing party — I just stammered around him,” he said in an essay for Out magazine. “I couldn’t take my eyes off him.”

    David had a boyfriend at the time, but their relationship was already on the rocks and came to an end shortly afterward.

    After the two actors started dating in 2004, they went public with their relationship in 2007 and made their first joint red carpet appearance at the Emmy Awards that year.

    “Just…magical,” one social media user commented. “You guys are amazing dads.”

    Family enjoying outdoor scenery in Fiji with tropical plants, smiling under a bright sky, embodying a "carbon copy" vibe.

    Image credits: nph / Instagram

    Comment about Harper being a "carbon copy" of David with heart and heart-eyes emojis.
    The couple became a family of two after welcoming fraternal twins on October 12, 2010 via surrogacy.

    “It’s a lot harder for gay guys [to have kids], although we tried!” David said on The Wendy Williams Show in 2015.

    While sharing their experience of fatherhood, the couple revealed in the past that they had used both of their sperm, so that they could both be biological fathers.

    David was in another relationship when he first crossed paths with the How I Met Your Mother star

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph)

    People celebrating New Year's Eve in festive hats, gathered around a fireplace, enjoying the evening together.

    Image credits: nph / Instagram

    They said they knew the surrogate, but they did not know the identity of the egg donor.

    “[There were] two different women involved. There was an egg donor, a wonderful woman who was anonymous. We took two of our best guys and implanted them into her eggs, two different eggs,” David said.

    The eggs were acquired through a donation bank, thus allowing them to research the donor’s personal and medical history.

    The lovebirds welcomed their fraternal twin daughter and son in October, 2010

    Two children in party hats sitting at a table with breakfast, enjoying a scenic view, highlighting "carbon copy" theme.

    Image credits: nph / Instagram

    Two men sitting on a boat in front of a scenic coastal backdrop, enjoying a trip.

    Image credits: nph / Instagram

    “We inserted one of my sperm and one of David’s sperm into two eggs, with the hope that they would both take, just because we both wanted to be dads biologically, and both took, miraculously,” Neil said in a 2014 interview.

    While they knew the surrogate, they were not aware of the egg donor’s identity

    Two smiling men enjoying time together, showing a heartwarming bond in casual and formal settings.

    Image credits: dbelicious / Instagram

    He told Oprah Winfrey that they “lucked out” after both his and his partner’s embryos took, thus making them both biological fathers.

    “We really had thought it through financially, emotionally, relationship-wise. We didn’t just accidentally get pregnant. These kids come into our world with nothing but love,” he told the talk show host in 2012.

    Years after gay marriage was legalized in New York, the actors tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy in 2014, with their son and daughter by their side.

    The proud dads ensured that they both had the chance to be biological fathers

    Two smiling men posing in front of a pink building with palm trees, enjoying a sunny day.

    Image credits: nph / Instagram

    Two adults and two children in themed costumes, standing with pumpkins, featuring "Carbon Copy" themed family moment.

    Image credits: nph / Instagram

    On the twins’ 14th birthday last year, Neil shared a heartwarming post, saying he has “never been more proud” of anything else in his entire life than his kids.

    “My husband David and I marvel at their maturity, are wowed by their warmth, chuffed by their charm,” he wrote.

    “We love them both unconditionally, and their hugs fill us with life,” he added. “We don’t say any of this to them, obvs, or they’d recoil or leverage it to their advantage.”

    The couple often shares fun, cheerful family moments with their children, and even go viral for their whacky Halloween costumes.

    “Season 4 of White Lotus looks awesome,” one reader quipped

    Comment expressing surprise at how Neil Patrick Harris' kids are grown up, with heart and sad face emojis.

    Comment mentioning a cool dad with emojis, including a beach umbrella, cocktail, sun, and heart.

    Instagram comment praising dads with a heart icon and likes count.

    Comment about casting the family in the next White Lotus season; includes clapping and fire emojis.

    Comment praising parenting of Neil Patrick Harris, mentioning Gideon and Harper.

    Comment on Instagram photo expressing love and sweetness of the images from a Fiji trip.

    Comment on social media says, "I'm too fresh off of White Lotus for this," with a username displayed.

    Comment mentioning dreams, featuring a lotus emoji, referencing exotic destinations like Fiji in text.

    User comment asking about a season of "White Lotus" on social media.

    Comment expressing disbelief at growth, referring to kids who seem older than expected.

    Comment on social media admiring kids who have grown up, with heart emojis.

    Comment on Instagram post reading: "Season 4 of white lotus looks awesome” with a heart icon.

    Comment praising a family for their looks, featuring heart-eye emojis, laughter, and love reactions.

    Instagram comment complimenting a family, featuring a heart emoji.

    Comment about time passing quickly, featuring heart and hugging face emojis.

    Comment noting how much the kids have grown; shares love and admiration.

    People Also Ask

    • What are the options for gay couples who want to become parents?

      There are several ways through which gay couples can become parents, including adoption, surrogacy, co-parenting arrangements, and foster care. Each option comes with its own legal, financial, and emotional aspects to consider. Moreover, the laws around same-sex parenting vary by country and state.

    • How does egg donation work for gay couples?

      The process of egg donation involves selecting an egg donor, either anonymously through a donation bank or from someone the couple knows. The chosen eggs are fertilized with sperm from one or both partners and then implanted in a surrogate or gestational carrier.
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    David + Neil alway seemed like the "cool" dads to me.

