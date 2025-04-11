“Carbon Copy”: Neil Patrick Harris’ Kids “All Grown Up” In Photos From Fiji Trip

ADVERTISEMENT

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka’s twins gave major “grown up” energy as the proud dads shared pictures of their family trip to Fiji.

“Spring Break. Fiji,” Neil wrote on Instagram, sharing a carousel of pictures from their island getaway.

They said they were bringing home “family memories [they’ll] remember forever.”

Fans couldn’t believe how grown up their twins, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, looked in the photos.

“How are your babies so grown up already!” one exclaimed.

Netizens also felt they looked just like their “amazing dads.”

Netizens felt their holiday photos reminded them of White Lotus, a show that is set in a fictional five-star resort.

“This is what White Lotus dreams are made of,” one commented on Neil’s post.

“I’m too fresh off of White Lotus for this,” read a second comment, while a third wrote, “OK the whole family cast in the next season of White Lotus now.”

But what truly left some fans perplexed was realizing the couple’s twins, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, were no longer little.

The teenagers will be turning 15 years old in October this year.

“Harper is the carbon copy of David omg,” another wrote.

“Your son is like a mini-Barney!” said another.

Neil revealed that they were staying at the Nanuku Resort, where prices for a 1-night stay for 2 adults start at $383.37.

Lovebirds Neil and David share a years-long relationship, which began all the way back in 2004.

They both met through a mutual friend named Kate.

“When we all hung out for the first time — I was invited by [mutual friend] Kate to an American Idol viewing party — I just stammered around him,” he said in an essay for Out magazine. “I couldn’t take my eyes off him.”

David had a boyfriend at the time, but their relationship was already on the rocks and came to an end shortly afterward.

After the two actors started dating in 2004, they went public with their relationship in 2007 and made their first joint red carpet appearance at the Emmy Awards that year.

“Just…magical,” one social media user commented. “You guys are amazing dads.”

The couple became a family of two after welcoming fraternal twins on October 12, 2010 via surrogacy.

“It’s a lot harder for gay guys [to have kids], although we tried!” David said on The Wendy Williams Show in 2015.

While sharing their experience of fatherhood, the couple revealed in the past that they had used both of their sperm, so that they could both be biological fathers.

David was in another relationship when he first crossed paths with the How I Met Your Mother star

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph)

They said they knew the surrogate, but they did not know the identity of the egg donor.

“[There were] two different women involved. There was an egg donor, a wonderful woman who was anonymous. We took two of our best guys and implanted them into her eggs, two different eggs,” David said.

The eggs were acquired through a donation bank, thus allowing them to research the donor’s personal and medical history.

The lovebirds welcomed their fraternal twin daughter and son in October, 2010

“We inserted one of my sperm and one of David’s sperm into two eggs, with the hope that they would both take, just because we both wanted to be dads biologically, and both took, miraculously,” Neil said in a 2014 interview.

While they knew the surrogate, they were not aware of the egg donor’s identity

He told Oprah Winfrey that they “lucked out” after both his and his partner’s embryos took, thus making them both biological fathers.

“We really had thought it through financially, emotionally, relationship-wise. We didn’t just accidentally get pregnant. These kids come into our world with nothing but love,” he told the talk show host in 2012.

Years after gay marriage was legalized in New York, the actors tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy in 2014, with their son and daughter by their side.

The proud dads ensured that they both had the chance to be biological fathers

On the twins’ 14th birthday last year, Neil shared a heartwarming post, saying he has “never been more proud” of anything else in his entire life than his kids.

“My husband David and I marvel at their maturity, are wowed by their warmth, chuffed by their charm,” he wrote.

“We love them both unconditionally, and their hugs fill us with life,” he added. “We don’t say any of this to them, obvs, or they’d recoil or leverage it to their advantage.”

The couple often shares fun, cheerful family moments with their children, and even go viral for their whacky Halloween costumes.

“Season 4 of White Lotus looks awesome,” one reader quipped

People Also Ask What are the options for gay couples who want to become parents? There are several ways through which gay couples can become parents, including adoption, surrogacy, co-parenting arrangements, and foster care. Each option comes with its own legal, financial, and emotional aspects to consider. Moreover, the laws around same-sex parenting vary by country and state.

How does egg donation work for gay couples? The process of egg donation involves selecting an egg donor, either anonymously through a donation bank or from someone the couple knows. The chosen eggs are fertilized with sperm from one or both partners and then implanted in a surrogate or gestational carrier.