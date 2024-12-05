Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Shallow Husband Tells Asian Wife He Wants To Use Egg Donor To Get A Blond, Blue-Eyed Kid Like Him
Couples, Relationships

Shallow Husband Tells Asian Wife He Wants To Use Egg Donor To Get A Blond, Blue-Eyed Kid Like Him

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 8
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

8

ADVERTISEMENT

A child is a beautiful creation born from the union of two people. They are a reflection of their parents’ genes, races, and cultures coming together. This is even more recognizable when it comes to mixed-race children who often have very strong characteristics from their mom or dad.

Unfortunately, not everyone feels joyful about having a mixed child, like the dad in this story, who did not like that his daughter looked more like his Asian wife and didn’t have his Nordic features. His solution to that ended up being quite extreme. 

More info: Reddit

When your own partner makes racially charged comments, it can be a heartbreaking thing to handle

Image credits: shisuka / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman shared that she is a South Asian woman living in Northern Europe with her white husband and one child

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Two years after their child was born, her husband said that he didn’t feel any connection to the girl because she didn’t look like him and had more Asian features

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Derek Owens / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

What shocked the woman the most was when her husband asked her if he could use an egg donor in order to conceive a child that had blond hair and blue eyes like him

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Her husband felt so strongly about having a child who looked like him that he gave her an ultimatum of accepting his decision or getting a divorce

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Even though the couple tried therapy, they didn’t seem to be reaching a compromise, and the woman realized that other family members also thought of her child as an “immigrant”

ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?

Image credits: BlueSugar116

The woman found her husband’s demands to be “shallow, superficial, and racist,” and she also felt hurt that the one person who was supposed to accept her had acted in this way

Every parent would love to see a part of themselves reflected in their kid. It is not unheard of for people to want their child to look like them, but creating a fuss over the kid’s race is going too far. The man had obviously been harboring these feelings for a long time before he told his wife he’d want to use an egg donor.

To get an expert’s opinion on this situation, Bored Panda contacted Dr. Aimee Eyvazzadeh. She is a fertility specialist and the star of ‘The Egg Whisperer Show’ podcast, which covers complex topics like egg freezing, IVF, and fertility. Dr. Aimee focuses on finding the sweet spot where science and patient care meet while also empowering people to understand their fertility better.

ADVERTISEMENT

We asked Dr. Aimee if she had ever encountered parents who wanted their child to have very specific traits or features. She said: “Yes, it’s one of the first things they ask. It isn’t considered a trait in the typical sense like curly hair or blue eyes, but the one thing that they specifically ask is, can I detect autism risk in an embryo?” 

“There are a couple of companies that have technology that actually may be able to do so. Most genetic testing companies cannot. The traits that people are looking for when they work with companies that can look for certain traits are very personal due to a desire to not pass on a certain trait because of the harmful nature that trait has been for a certain family member,” she explained. 

Obviously, his child’s ethnic features weren’t harmful or a matter of concern at all. It’s obvious the man had been influenced by the way his family viewed his daughter. This kind of thinking is, unfortunately, more common than you’d expect. Research has found that 21% of biracial adults have been treated badly by a relative because of their race.

It was heartbreaking for the poster to learn that her own husband felt that way about their child. She did not know how to grapple with the issue, and even counseling did not seem to help resolve the situation since he was so firm about his plan.

ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Apart from the child’s race, the man also wanted his next kid to have a personality similar to his own. Since he was quiet, nature-loving, and analytical, he hoped that their next kid would have all of those characteristics as well. We asked Dr. Aimee if it was possible to choose a specific personality type for the potential IVF offspring. 

She told us that “the commonly used PGT companies that people use cannot choose a specific personality or features, but [some of] it is possible with current technology that certain companies offer. The features I’m referring to are height and IQ, for example. There are companies that offer this type of testing.”

The OP felt insulted by her husband’s idea because he was the one person who was supposed to accept her and their child. That’s why fertility counselors state that you can’t just force your partner to get on board with such a big decision. It’s important to speak to a therapist, do your research, and come to a solution together because it’s such a life-changing experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Aimee also told us that “similar to couples who choose to start a family outside of the fertility clinic, IVF patients aren’t treated differently. They don’t go through counseling in the traditional sense, and it isn’t required or mandatory. I discuss how important it is to have a healthy relationship with yourself and your partner before you start IVF.”

When we asked in what types of situations people may consider using donor eggs, Dr. Aimee said that she calls it “creative family building.” She explained that “women who age out of IVF or those who run out of healthy eggs at any age, may still choose to grow their family through egg donation.”

“LGBTQ female couples or single moms by choice may choose sp**m donation. Women who have a uterus that doesn’t work or has been removed, single men, or LGBTQ male couples may choose to use a gestational carrier to grow their family,” she added.

It’s an odd thing for a man to request using an egg donor just so that his Nordic features and genes can be passed on to their next kid. Clearly, he does not seem to care about his wife’s feelings or love his daughter exactly the way she is. This might just be too much red-flag behavior for one marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?

What do you think the woman should do about this complicated situation?

Folks were mortified by the husband’s demand and told the woman she deserved so much better than him

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

26

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

8
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

8

Beverly Noronha

Beverly Noronha

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

Read less »
Beverly Noronha

Beverly Noronha

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

Read less »
Denis Krotovas

Denis Krotovas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

Read less »
Denis Krotovas

Denis Krotovas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
denjinronincs avatar
Panda-sized Potato
Panda-sized Potato
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Glad she's dumping that racist PoS. He got a taste of forbidden fruit, but now wants to go back to his "master race." She needs to take that child and get far away from his bigoted friends and family. The child is not the source of his negative feelings, but his white nationalist hate is.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She’s going to be so much better off, especially emotionally, without that racist pig of a husband who is now showing his true colors (pun intended) because he’s surrounded by people who enable that disgusting attitude in him. If the husband truly loved OP, and their daughter resembles her in any way, you’d think he’d be tickled pink about his wife’s “Mini Me”. If I had had a son who was the spitting image of my husband, I would’ve been just over the moon. I mean, if he wanted “pure” and “Aryan” children, he should’ve married another “Nordic”. I use those terms because they were the exact words the Nazis used to justify their genocide. The sentiment is the same for any group practicing “ethnic cleansing”. I bet every damned one of them would be shocked right down to their shoes to find out we ALL started out the SAME color, once we evolved to be more recognizably human than ape, long before we initially set out on our individual evolutionary paths. That color was black, btw. Can’t you just imagine the mess from all the racist heads exploding when they learn that particular fact? Not to mention the adamant denial, and accusations toward the science they can’t seem to wrap their empty (and exploding) heads around.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder now if he married OP because she was ~*~exotic~*~ - another disgusting stereotype - the "mysterious exotic Oriental beauty". He's fine marrying her and boning her, because she's a trophy "Asian beauty" that he can brag about snagging - but his offspring should be pure whities!!!1 /s for that last part. Back when I worked vitamins/supplements, I had a regular customer (old white dude, of course) who told me that I "HAD" to have children with my Chinese boyfriend because they'd be "exotically beautiful" - his EXACT WORDS (gag.) (* customer found out about bf because I told him about an Asian market nearby that had the herbs he was looking for, and he asked me, the whitest of whites, how I knew about an Asian market, and I unthinkingly said "oh, my boyfriend is Chinese, and I learned a lot about traditional Chinese medicine and herbs from him and his mom!")

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This feels like a sideways recap of my life. I'm adopted. My adoptive mom is Mexican (black hair, brown eyes) and my adoptive dad was Swedish (white-blond hair, ice blue eyes.) They had one bio child: brown hair, brown eyes. My mom apparently wanted a "white, blond-haired, blue-eyed child" and knew she'd never get one biologically. She wanted to adopt anyway so my sister wouldn't be an only child. I found out years later that I was chosen to be adopted ONLY because I am blond and blue-eyed. My dad was AMAZING and treated me 100% like his daughter, but my mother has always been horribly abusive towards me (even physically.) Multiple family members/friends told me (separately) that I was chosen because my mom is a narcissist who wanted to "show off" a blonde/blue-eyed child and she wanted a "white child". But I wasn't the perfect "girly" girl she wanted, so her attitude on me soured fast. Ironically my mom tries to pass as "white" herself (bleaches her hair blond, skin lightening, etc.)

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
janellecollard avatar
Janelle Collard
Janelle Collard
Community Member
Premium 58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm so sorry you went through this. Some people should never have kids. :(

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
POST
denjinronincs avatar
Panda-sized Potato
Panda-sized Potato
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Glad she's dumping that racist PoS. He got a taste of forbidden fruit, but now wants to go back to his "master race." She needs to take that child and get far away from his bigoted friends and family. The child is not the source of his negative feelings, but his white nationalist hate is.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She’s going to be so much better off, especially emotionally, without that racist pig of a husband who is now showing his true colors (pun intended) because he’s surrounded by people who enable that disgusting attitude in him. If the husband truly loved OP, and their daughter resembles her in any way, you’d think he’d be tickled pink about his wife’s “Mini Me”. If I had had a son who was the spitting image of my husband, I would’ve been just over the moon. I mean, if he wanted “pure” and “Aryan” children, he should’ve married another “Nordic”. I use those terms because they were the exact words the Nazis used to justify their genocide. The sentiment is the same for any group practicing “ethnic cleansing”. I bet every damned one of them would be shocked right down to their shoes to find out we ALL started out the SAME color, once we evolved to be more recognizably human than ape, long before we initially set out on our individual evolutionary paths. That color was black, btw. Can’t you just imagine the mess from all the racist heads exploding when they learn that particular fact? Not to mention the adamant denial, and accusations toward the science they can’t seem to wrap their empty (and exploding) heads around.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder now if he married OP because she was ~*~exotic~*~ - another disgusting stereotype - the "mysterious exotic Oriental beauty". He's fine marrying her and boning her, because she's a trophy "Asian beauty" that he can brag about snagging - but his offspring should be pure whities!!!1 /s for that last part. Back when I worked vitamins/supplements, I had a regular customer (old white dude, of course) who told me that I "HAD" to have children with my Chinese boyfriend because they'd be "exotically beautiful" - his EXACT WORDS (gag.) (* customer found out about bf because I told him about an Asian market nearby that had the herbs he was looking for, and he asked me, the whitest of whites, how I knew about an Asian market, and I unthinkingly said "oh, my boyfriend is Chinese, and I learned a lot about traditional Chinese medicine and herbs from him and his mom!")

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This feels like a sideways recap of my life. I'm adopted. My adoptive mom is Mexican (black hair, brown eyes) and my adoptive dad was Swedish (white-blond hair, ice blue eyes.) They had one bio child: brown hair, brown eyes. My mom apparently wanted a "white, blond-haired, blue-eyed child" and knew she'd never get one biologically. She wanted to adopt anyway so my sister wouldn't be an only child. I found out years later that I was chosen to be adopted ONLY because I am blond and blue-eyed. My dad was AMAZING and treated me 100% like his daughter, but my mother has always been horribly abusive towards me (even physically.) Multiple family members/friends told me (separately) that I was chosen because my mom is a narcissist who wanted to "show off" a blonde/blue-eyed child and she wanted a "white child". But I wasn't the perfect "girly" girl she wanted, so her attitude on me soured fast. Ironically my mom tries to pass as "white" herself (bleaches her hair blond, skin lightening, etc.)

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
janellecollard avatar
Janelle Collard
Janelle Collard
Community Member
Premium 58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm so sorry you went through this. Some people should never have kids. :(

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda