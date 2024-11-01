Neil Patrick Harris Wins The Internet With His Family’s Music Icon-Themed 2024 Halloween Costumes

ADVERTISEMENT

Halloween is the time of the year that brings out some of the best costumes and performances from actors and people from other professions alike. However, if it so happens that your job already is about pretending to be other people, chances are, Halloween is where you shine.

This happens to be exactly the case for the actors Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka’s family. The couple and their twins, Harper and Gideon, have been at it ever since 2011, delivering the most adorable and impressive pictures for Halloween every year. And just like all the previous times, this time, they outdid themselves once again. Scroll down to see it!

Neil Patrick Harris, his husband David Burtka, and their twins Gideon and Harper never disappoint when sharing their fabulous Halloween costumes online

Image credits: nph

Here are some of the family’s most adorable looks from over the years

In 2011, they took a trip to Neverland and dressed up as the stars of Peter Pan

Image credits: nph

Beloved characters from The Wizard Of Oz made an appearance in 2012

Image credits: nph

2013 was Alice In Wonderland themed

Image credits: nph

Then they went for a creepier look, channelling Frankenstein’s Monster, Wolfman, The Bride of Frankenstein, and Dracula in 2013

Image credits: nph

The family celebrated Halloween in Gotham City in 2014

Image credits: nph

Then in 2015, famous Star Wars characters appeared

Image credits: nph

Image credits: nph

Classic film stars Charlie Chaplin, Groucho Marx, Marilyn Monroe, and James Dean popped up in 2016

Image credits: nph

Then the Harris Halloween Carnival of Curiosities rolled into town in 2017

Image credits: nph

Image credits: nph

In 2018, the Hitchhiking Ghosts showed up

Image credits: nph

NPH and his family invited us to visit the Burtka-Harris Boo-seum in 2019

Image credits: nph

In 2020, the gang visited Willy Wonka and his magical chocolate factory

Image credits: nph

Then they embodied classic horror movie characters in 2021

Image credits: nph

The family channeled famous fast food mascots in 2022

Image credits: nph

They even shared some fun behind-the-scenes pics from the photoshoot

Image credits: dbelicious

Image credits: dbelicious

Image credits: dbelicious

Image credits: dbelicious

Image credits: dbelicious

Image credits: dbelicious

Last year, NPH graced our Instagram feeds with this gorgeous photo from Mount Olympus, wishing us mortals a happy Halloween

Image credits: nph

David Burtka shared some fabulous behind-the-scenes photos as well, detailing the family’s transformation into Greek gods

Image credits: dbelicious

Image credits: dbelicious

Image credits: dbelicious

Image credits: dbelicious

Image credits: dbelicious

Image credits: dbelicious

And this year, the family decided to embody legendary music icons, putting them all in one place for this one special night to create a collaborative performance like none other

Image credits: dbelicious

For the recording session, NPH became David Bowie, David Burtka turned into Elvis Presley, Harper stepped on the stage as Madonna, and Gideon played keys as Elton John

After assuming the roles of the Greek gods in 2023, this year, the Harris-Burtka family chose to embody some of the biggest music legends our world has ever seen. All looking like mirror images of the people who inspired their costumes, the family posed standing in a studio, as if making the greatest hit this world has ever had the pleasure of hearing.

Neil Patrick Harris, who was standing on the side in a light blue suit, wearing red hair and makeup, really did make it seem like David Bowie returned to take us on one more journey through the galaxy.

A similar feeling struck when looking at David Burtka, whose leather clothes, snappy haircut, and sideburns made him look as if the King of Rock’n’Roll, Elvis Presley, was resurrected for another performance to sweep us off our feet.

On the other hand, Harper took us back in time to the ’80s, dressing in black shorts and a mesh top, with a chain around her waist, a cross earring, and blonde hair, presenting herself as none other than the Queen of Pop herself, Madonna.

Last but not least, Gideon, also bringing us back to the old days, showed up as the legendary Elton John, with an even more legendary, colorful, and feathery costume than the singer wore during his performance on The Muppet Show in 1978.

Halloween might not last that long, but the family will continue appearing together as they all take on Broadway next for a cabaret directed by Neil Patrick Harris

Halloween might not last all that long, but fortunately, that is not the only project this family has going for all of them together. As it turns out, their next big performance will be on Broadway!

As the actor and chef David Burtka shared with People a couple of weeks ago, he will be starring in a new cabaret. The show itself will be directed by none other than David’s husband, Neil Patrick Harris.

But wait, there’s more! “My kids are going to be making an appearance. I’m singing a duet with my daughter, and I’m doing sort of a scene with my son,” shared the man, revealing his children’s acting debut.

Of course, knowing that both Neil and David have long been performing on the stage, the big screen, and the TV, it comes as no surprise that their children are following in their footsteps. After all, their kids, at least to some extent, have been exposed to this their whole lives.

According to Goce Markoski’s article on Euroguidance, it’s not at all unusual for children to choose a career path similar to their parents. Most of us first encounter this crossroad in the adolescent phase when we have only started really getting to know ourselves.

This makes the choice rather difficult because how can you know what you want if you don’t yet fully know yourself? Thus, it’s not surprising that a lot of people pick a path that they’re the most familiar with, which is often that which your parents do, especially if it is a family business.

A decision like this is often safe, as you already have at least some kind of road paved for you. You will also always have someone who can share some tips and tricks with you when you need them and be there to catch you when you fall.

And, of course, it only makes it more obvious when we consider the fact that children are also similar to their parents on a biological level, meaning that the affinity to some things that a person has might very well be inherited by their children, making them just as good at the same thing.

Gideon and Harper will be joining their dad, David Burtka, on stage, following in the professional footsteps of their parents and making their acting debut

But, ultimately, many more variables come into play here, so perhaps it’s best to leave it to Gideon and Harper to try it out and decide if acting is for them. For now, let’s just marvel at the Harris-Burtka family’s impressive Halloween photo, and perhaps grab some inspiration for ourselves next year.

What did you think about this? Do you celebrate Halloween? Share it all in the comments below!

Following the trend of their past couple of Halloweens, David Burtka also included some behind-the-scenes photos, showing the process leading up to the final picture

Image credits: dbelicious

Image credits: dbelicious

Image credits: dbelicious

Image credits: dbelicious

Image credits: dbelicious

Image credits: dbelicious