Super Rare Half Male, Half Female Lobster Goes Viral As Netizens Get Very Invested In Its Story

ADVERTISEMENT

Nature can be truly mesmerizing, creating things that are incredible in every way. And yet, despite us getting used to all that and feeling like we’ve seen everything every once in a while, it manages to amaze us like it never has before.

One of these magnificent creations is this lobster that, not so long ago, went viral online. When a fisherman caught it, he was immediately taken over by its wondrous looks, but only after examining it more closely did he realize that this lobster was unique not only for its colors but also because it was half male and half female. Scroll down to read the full story!

More info: TikTok

Nature is fascinating, and it keeps surprising us even when we feel like we’ve seen it all

Share icon

Image credits: jacob__knowles

Share icon

Image credits: jacob__knowles

A lobster fisherman caught a uniquely beautiful lobster, which he named Bowie, as it turned out to be half male and half female

The man in the video, Jacob Knowles, is a 5th generation lobster fisherman who achieved internet fame when he decided to start sharing his engaging stories on TikTok back in 2020. However, he likely wouldn’t have been as successful if it hadn’t been for the Bowie the Lobster saga, which started in late 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lobster was named after the legendary musician David Bowie, who famously transcended sexual orientation and labeling, inspiring numerous generations to be themselves. Similarly, the animal was unique not only in its looks, which resembled some of the visuals used by the singer, but also in the fact that it was half male and half female.

Share icon

Image credits: jacob__knowles

Share icon

Image credits: jacob__knowles

The man wanted to see if Bowie the Lobster could reproduce by itself, so he decided to build a huge container and bring it home

When Jacob first caught Bowie, he shared a video with his followers, telling them all about it and letting them choose whether he should keep it as a pet until he could find out whether it could reproduce by itself or set it free. When the votes came in, the man could barely keep in his excitement.

ADVERTISEMENT

He started by contacting the Bar Harbor Oceanarium, which not only donated the tank but also came over to help set everything up. They taught the fisherman everything he needed to know to care for his new housemate and give the lobster the best chance of adapting.

When its new home was up and ready, Bowie was released into the tank and, at first, appeared to be truly thriving. Unfortunately, that didn’t last very long. Soon, the lobster started becoming more and more docile.

Share icon

Image credits: jacob__knowles

Share icon

Image credits: jacob__knowles

The lobster was thriving at first but soon started to indicate that it wasn’t adapting well, and the man ended up releasing it back into the open waters

Jacob got quite worried about his new pet and decided to call in the oceanarium once again, who returned to run some tests and inspect the situation up close. However, when everything proved to be fine, the men were left guessing, concluding that “Bowie was either trying to shed, getting ready to shed, or was just simply not adapting to the new environment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The man’s initial plan was to keep the lobster until spring, when the time would be more favorable for release, but seeing the situation, he decided that it was time to part ways there and then. He took Bowie back to the open waters, gave it a small notch in the hope that it would protect it from future harvest, and set it free.

Share icon

Image credits: jacob__knowles

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: jacob__knowles

This rare phenomenon is known as bilateral gynandromorphy, and it can occur in most animals but not in humans

This spectacular genetic phenomenon that we observed in this story is known as bilateral gynandromorphy. According to Richard Pallardy of Earth.com, it happens when an organism combines both male and female type tissues and most often occurs in dimorphic creatures that reflect the gender characteristics of their species, making them appear as if split half and half.

ADVERTISEMENT

From various insects to birds, zebras, and, as we just saw, even lobsters – it can occur anywhere. These animals tend to exhibit both male and female characteristics, and upon closer examination, it turns out that even their brains are split into halves, just like their bodies.

Share icon

Image credits: jacob__knowles

Share icon

Image credits: jacob__knowles

But even though these animals still tend to engage in mating rituals and acts, it seems that they’re naturally sterile and cannot reproduce, meaning that Bowie likely couldn’t have done it either.

Of course, this leaves one important question: Can humans be gynandromorphs? Well, the answer is no, which is all due to our hormonal mediation. However, that doesn’t mean that this information is useless to us as it not only satisfies our curiosity but also gives us very valuable insight into genetic research, which could eventually prove to be more useful than we know.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: jacob__knowles

Share icon

Image credits: jacob__knowles

Share icon

Image credits: jacob__knowles

Ultimately, our world is full of fascinating things, many of which we’ve yet to discover. Not every single one of them is going to lead us to some massive discoveries, but sometimes, it’s just great to let yourself be astonished. After all, it’s not every day that we encounter someone like Bowie the Lobster, is it?

What did you think about this story? Did you know about bilateral gynandromorphy before? Share it all in the comments below!

The commenters were fascinated by the story, but they also couldn’t stop joking about it either and kept calling the lobster woke