We all have experienced being sucked into the black hole that is YouTube suggested videos. One moment you’re watching a tutorial on how to assemble IKEA furniture and the next, it’s 3am and you’ve just clicked on “TOP 10 demons of all time”. Sometimes, this exploration leads to the discovery of amazing new creators who are having trouble beating the pesky algorithm. Cole Caetano found Andy’s fishing channel that had barely any views. Cole genuinely enjoyed his videos and decided to ask his TikTok followers to show some support to Andy – and oh boy, they surely did!

Fisherman Andy’s life changed overnight after his YouTube went viral thanks to one TikTok do-gooder

Cole Caetano is known for posting heartwarming videos where he shares content from lovely creators who, sadly, don’t receive much attention. He firmly believes that kindness is free and everyone deserves a chance to shine, especially the ones who put their heart and soul into creating videos. One night, he was scouring YouTube for interesting videos when he came across Andy’s fishing channel, “Let’s go fishing with Andy”. The creator is an avid angler, sharing tips and tricks, showing off his incredible catches and, most importantly, adoring what he does.

That’s the thing about YouTubers – we love to watch people love their craft, be it dog training or reviewing blenders. With a cup of tea or a snack, a twenty-minute video feels like a catch-up with a good friend. Andy is more like a great uncle who finally convinced you to go fishing together and is excited to let you in on the wonderful world of being on the boat. His soothing voice guides the viewers, making it easy to watch. Sadly, only a handful people knew about his channel.

“He is genuinely passionate about what he does,” Cole wrote in his TikTok post. “Can we change his life?” he urged his followers.

The passionate fisherman posted entertaining videos about his adventures, showcasing his greatest catches and the deliciousness of egg salad sandwiches

Soon, people started flooding to Andy’s channel, watching his videos, and subscribing for more content. Andy went from 419 to 672K subscribers in less than two weeks. “I hope he wakes up tomorrow and gets to open his YouTube to thousands of new friends,” one commenter wrote under the TikTok. This certainly must’ve felt like Christmas for Andy!

Overwhelmed by such kindness, Andy made a heartfelt video to thank everyone. “Tuesday night, I went to bed and I’ve got 419 subscribers and I’m thinking I’m never gonna get to 500,” he shared. “This morning I wake up and I’ve got 11K subscribers overnight. I’m just ecstatic.” Immediately, he went to share the news with his daughter and grandson, who were very happy for him and had been his biggest fans since the beginning.

“I’m thankful. I wanna thank from the bottom of my heart to each and every one of you,” Andy thanked the amazing community and Cole, who made it possible. And how he is going to celebrate this? “I’m going fishing this morning,” he said at the end of his video. We can’t wait to see what he will post next!

Andy had 419 subscribers and he thought he’d never make it to 500. Imagine his reaction when he reached 672K! And the number is still growing

“He is genuinely passionate about what he does,” Cole shared the reason why he wanted to help Andy

The internet is an amazing creation but every so often we get those “That’s enough Internet for today” moments when we see something awful or deal with yet another Karen. Luckily, there are bright corners where we can read good news and restore our faith in humanity. The 672K people that rushed to support Andy proved that humans are awesome and want to make the world a better place, one smile, one good deed, and one click to “subscribe” at a time. Who knows, maybe Andy will inspire the next generation of angling aces?

Although fishing seems like a relaxing activity, there is a lot to learn, and like anything in life, it requires time and dedication. Many beginners find casting a line the most challenging part – it’s easy to accidentally catch a branch or your fishing buddy and go home with empty hands and injuries.

Proper fishing etiquette must also be adhered to. Respect your fellow anglers; don’t be rude and let them enjoy the experience in peace without having someone yell and scare all the fishes away. Most importantly, follow the leave-no-trace rule. Do not leave trash around and catch only what you can eat.

Overwhelmed by support, Andy posted a thank you video. To celebrate his newfound fame, he will be doing what he loves most – fishing

The internet can be a good place to be, especially when a lot of people come together in an effort to change someone’s life for the better

Stories like these remind us that the world isn’t such a bad place after all – there is a lot of light and kindness out there. Hundreds of thousands of people came together to show Andy that he is cherished, his dedication to the craft is valuable and that he should continue to grace the internet with his calming presence. So, grab yourself an egg salad sandwich like the ones Andy eats in his videos and do something good today.

