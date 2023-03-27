But sometimes, you get that itch to read something strange, weird, or simply downright disturbing. Well, we're here for that. We dove in and found a bunch of weird facts from people who wish they had never found out about them.

Have you ever read something online and promptly closed your laptop immediately after? In the information age, it’s difficult to avoid things like that, with news, random comments, and other harbingers of unsavory facts.

#1 That babies didn’t receive any anesthesia, even for open heart surgeries, etc. until the late 1980’s.

#2 It's illegal in India to find out the gender of your baby, because so many prefer boys over girls

#3 The reason why morgues prefer to hire women, not men.

#4 Most people on r/teenagers aren’t teenagers

#5 A toddler's adult teeth are right below their eyes.

#6 Just how painful and torturous extreme radiation sickness is.



Imagine feeling your muscles and organs dissolve inside your own body while skin just sloughs off, while being fully conscious and feeling everything.

#7 In Dubai, I've witnessed the acts of human trafficking and illegal prostitution, I've tried my best to get it onto the light at the time I was there, but everyone there kind of aware of it already and said that no one can or will do s**t here.



Even the the daughter of the crowned king, A literal Princess had tried to escape the country but was caught and brought back. I left the country the next week, Couldn't stand the thought of it

#8 We are possibly on the brink of medical technology and treatments losing a hundred years of progress because new strains of bacteria are becoming anti biotic resistant and finding new antibiotics is a slow process far out passed by the amount of resistant bacteria. Imagine getting a minor cut on your hand and dying from it.



Added benefit, our own immune systems have also taken a hit as well because our over use of antibiotics has killed alot of the good bacteria in our bodies that works with our immune system.

#9 After any significant natural disaster or conflict starts up, human traffickers swarm to the country looking for unattended children. Law enforcement will start watching ports of entry for the usual suspects..... the usual suspects.

#10 My mom lives far from me and we only get to see each other once a year. She’s 65. Even if I’m lucky and she lives until 80 or so, I’m going to physically see her around 15 more times. The idea of it being so limited makes my stomach hurt.

#11 I remember watching an episode of the show *Monsters Inside Me* where this 16-year-old kid was doing something outside and a fly flew into his eye. It only made contact for about a microsecond, but it was enough time for it to lay eggs. After they hatched they started eating his eye from the inside and he was starting to go blind until a doctor finally figured out what was wrong.



Just imagine that, getting your eye eaten from the inside and losing your sight all because a fly *very* briefly made contact with you. Ever since I learned about this I get really paranoid when there is a fly around my face because of the fact that this could possibly happen to me.

#12 That one can be aware they are in coma and not able to get out of it. I get anxious just thinking about it

#13 How profoundly stupid the vast majority of people truly are.

#14 There's something like 2% of American prairie left and it's still shrinking. A couple weeks ago Rockford airport was just given permission to expand over Illinois' best and nearly last prairie.



Native prairie species sequester carbon FAR MORE EFFICIENTLY THAN TREES and support more biodiversity. Not to mention their ability to stop erosion.



Not only are we destroying prairie for human expansion, but we also went too far with planting trees and fire suppression, so areas that should be prairie and savanah are just planted with trees because we just assume that the more trees the better.



Don't even get me started about people's "wildflower gardens" that help very few insects and animals as compared to actual native plants.



Check out [The Native Habitat Project](https://www.nativehabitatproject.com/) for more information.





Edit: Rockford Airport, not O'Hare

#15 That animals get abused by sadistic a******s every day and there’s nothing I can do about it.



And I don’t just mean food industry horror, I also mean casual abuse of pets, abuse by sadistic people of strays for pleasure, out of boredom, neglect of pets, horses being starved to death. Old animals being abandoned, etc.



The animal rights laws are way too weak even in the strictest of countries in my opinion. I can’t unknow it and I can’t do anything about it and if I think about too much I can’t handle it

#16 Rabies. Just everything about rabies.

#17 Hospital-acquired delirium is insanely common in hospitalized elderly patients.



Ever been woken up in the middle of the night by a hospitalized loved one thinking they're at home, in a hotel, in a different hospital, rambling about s**t that makes zero sense, and perhaps thinking it's a different year? I am every night. And I'm starting to lose my f*****g mind.



But you know what's f*****g hilarious? My grandma at 96 handled 2 weeks in the hospital with no issue, whereas my 68 year old father literally acts like a patient with dementia... Maybe he's developing dementia, I don't know. Again, I'm losing my f*****g mind too.

#18 Absolute *perfect* health is merely the **slowest** rate at which you are dying.

#19 There’s a spooky skeleton inside you right now! And it’s wet!

#20 You can do everything right in life, making no mistakes along the way, and still fail to accomplish your lifelong dream.

#21 The child voice actress from All Dogs Go To Heaven died as a direct result of horrific child abuse.

#22 A guy I used to work with had either a condition or got a virus (I don't remember which, this was about 20 years ago) that attacked his spine; he went to bed fine and woke up the next day totally paralyzed from the waist down. He spent the rest of his life in a wheelchair. There was no slow progression, just walking fine one day and completely unable to walk the next.



Edit: I just looked up his obituary (he passed in 2011) he apparently had Transverse Myelitis that led him to become paralyzed

#23 Husband stitch is often done without a consent or sometimes even without woman knowing she got it

#24 My lungs are f****d after having covid two years ago. Scarred a lot. I’m now living with the knowledge they will likely fail me at an age younger than I’d like them to.

#25 How big angler fish can get. They're not massive but can definitely get larger than I'm comfortable with given the size of the teeth.

#26 Wow. My fact was going to be that bagged salads and other packaged food stuffs are allowed to have a certain level of insect pieces in them.



Reddit got me beat today.

#27 The type of skin on your lips is called the mucosa and is the same skin found on your a**s because they are two ends of what’s essential a pipe called the alimentary canal

#28 Teletubbies are like 10 feet tall.

#29 When cats sense they’re not long for this world they’ll leave to go die somewhere outside…..alone. I wish mine would’ve just stayed at home.

#30 Zombie fires. They are basically peat fields near the Arctic where the permafrost has melted and have warmed up so quickly they started fires that refuse to die.

#31 My parents have sex toys. I am ok with it. It was just disturbing to discover.

#32 Just gonna spoiler this one out cuz it's really bad.



>!There are microscopic arachnids that almost exclusively grow on human faces called Demodox. They congregate around hair follicles, like eyelashes and nose, and also the cheeks and forehead for some reason.!<



>!Almost every human has them and it's not possible to get rid of them all.!