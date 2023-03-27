Have you ever read something online and promptly closed your laptop immediately after? In the information age, it’s difficult to avoid things like that, with news, random comments, and other harbingers of unsavory facts. 

But sometimes, you get that itch to read something strange, weird, or simply downright disturbing. Well, we're here for that. We dove in and found a bunch of weird facts from people who wish they had never found out about them. 

More info: Reddit

33 Of The Creepiest Facts Shared By Folks In This Online Group That babies didn’t receive any anesthesia, even for open heart surgeries, etc. until the late 1980’s.

Ashtomyley , vintagelove67 Report

I still can't get my head around how anyone would think babies didn't feel pain. Just pinch one and you know exactly how they feel

33 Of The Creepiest Facts Shared By Folks In This Online Group It's illegal in India to find out the gender of your baby, because so many prefer boys over girls

dont_u_know , myllissa Report

33 Of The Creepiest Facts Shared By Folks In This Online Group The reason why morgues prefer to hire women, not men.

Mr_Sassy_Basket , Puriri deVry Report

33 Of The Creepiest Facts Shared By Folks In This Online Group Most people on r/teenagers aren’t teenagers

Ok_Butterscotch1549 , chiesADIbeinasco Report

33 Of The Creepiest Facts Shared By Folks In This Online Group A toddler's adult teeth are right below their eyes.

SuvenPan , Thomas Ricker Report

33 Of The Creepiest Facts Shared By Folks In This Online Group Just how painful and torturous extreme radiation sickness is.

Imagine feeling your muscles and organs dissolve inside your own body while skin just sloughs off, while being fully conscious and feeling everything.

Scarfs-Fur-Frumpkin , Gytizzz Report

33 Of The Creepiest Facts Shared By Folks In This Online Group In Dubai, I've witnessed the acts of human trafficking and illegal prostitution, I've tried my best to get it onto the light at the time I was there, but everyone there kind of aware of it already and said that no one can or will do s**t here.

Even the the daughter of the crowned king, A literal Princess had tried to escape the country but was caught and brought back. I left the country the next week, Couldn't stand the thought of it

lurid_sun__ , https://flic.kr/p/82sAbS Report

33 Of The Creepiest Facts Shared By Folks In This Online Group We are possibly on the brink of medical technology and treatments losing a hundred years of progress because new strains of bacteria are becoming anti biotic resistant and finding new antibiotics is a slow process far out passed by the amount of resistant bacteria. Imagine getting a minor cut on your hand and dying from it.

Added benefit, our own immune systems have also taken a hit as well because our over use of antibiotics has killed alot of the good bacteria in our bodies that works with our immune system.

Vexonte , Sheep purple Report

33 Of The Creepiest Facts Shared By Folks In This Online Group After any significant natural disaster or conflict starts up, human traffickers swarm to the country looking for unattended children. Law enforcement will start watching ports of entry for the usual suspects..... the usual suspects.

Ausramm , ICMA Photos Report

33 Of The Creepiest Facts Shared By Folks In This Online Group My mom lives far from me and we only get to see each other once a year. She’s 65. Even if I’m lucky and she lives until 80 or so, I’m going to physically see her around 15 more times. The idea of it being so limited makes my stomach hurt.

thefoag , EDDIE Report

33 Of The Creepiest Facts Shared By Folks In This Online Group I remember watching an episode of the show *Monsters Inside Me* where this 16-year-old kid was doing something outside and a fly flew into his eye. It only made contact for about a microsecond, but it was enough time for it to lay eggs. After they hatched they started eating his eye from the inside and he was starting to go blind until a doctor finally figured out what was wrong.

Just imagine that, getting your eye eaten from the inside and losing your sight all because a fly *very* briefly made contact with you. Ever since I learned about this I get really paranoid when there is a fly around my face because of the fact that this could possibly happen to me.

-eDgAR- , Nicholas LabyrinthX Report

33 Of The Creepiest Facts Shared By Folks In This Online Group That one can be aware they are in coma and not able to get out of it. I get anxious just thinking about it

tooshyforreddit , Phanta89 Report

33 Of The Creepiest Facts Shared By Folks In This Online Group How profoundly stupid the vast majority of people truly are.

Earthling1a , Paul Downey Report

33 Of The Creepiest Facts Shared By Folks In This Online Group There's something like 2% of American prairie left and it's still shrinking. A couple weeks ago Rockford airport was just given permission to expand over Illinois' best and nearly last prairie.

Native prairie species sequester carbon FAR MORE EFFICIENTLY THAN TREES and support more biodiversity. Not to mention their ability to stop erosion.

Not only are we destroying prairie for human expansion, but we also went too far with planting trees and fire suppression, so areas that should be prairie and savanah are just planted with trees because we just assume that the more trees the better.

Don't even get me started about people's "wildflower gardens" that help very few insects and animals as compared to actual native plants.

Check out [The Native Habitat Project](https://www.nativehabitatproject.com/) for more information.


Edit: Rockford Airport, not O'Hare

unicornman5d , photogramma1 Report

That animals get abused by sadistic a******s every day and there’s nothing I can do about it.

And I don’t just mean food industry horror, I also mean casual abuse of pets, abuse by sadistic people of strays for pleasure, out of boredom, neglect of pets, horses being starved to death. Old animals being abandoned, etc.

The animal rights laws are way too weak even in the strictest of countries in my opinion. I can’t unknow it and I can’t do anything about it and if I think about too much I can’t handle it

Block444Universe Report

33 Of The Creepiest Facts Shared By Folks In This Online Group Rabies. Just everything about rabies.

spade13F , Sarah Sapp Report

33 Of The Creepiest Facts Shared By Folks In This Online Group Hospital-acquired delirium is insanely common in hospitalized elderly patients.

Ever been woken up in the middle of the night by a hospitalized loved one thinking they're at home, in a hotel, in a different hospital, rambling about s**t that makes zero sense, and perhaps thinking it's a different year? I am every night. And I'm starting to lose my f*****g mind.

But you know what's f*****g hilarious? My grandma at 96 handled 2 weeks in the hospital with no issue, whereas my 68 year old father literally acts like a patient with dementia... Maybe he's developing dementia, I don't know. Again, I'm losing my f*****g mind too.

Hopeful-Wonder-7607 , Dominic Milton Trott Report

33 Of The Creepiest Facts Shared By Folks In This Online Group Absolute *perfect* health is merely the **slowest** rate at which you are dying.

All_Your_Base , istolethetv Report

33 Of The Creepiest Facts Shared By Folks In This Online Group There’s a spooky skeleton inside you right now! And it’s wet!

meatpopsicle42 , Bennilover Report

33 Of The Creepiest Facts Shared By Folks In This Online Group You can do everything right in life, making no mistakes along the way, and still fail to accomplish your lifelong dream.

aircavrocker , Best Picko Report

33 Of The Creepiest Facts Shared By Folks In This Online Group The child voice actress from All Dogs Go To Heaven died as a direct result of horrific child abuse.

Downside_Up_ , Television Marathon Report

33 Of The Creepiest Facts Shared By Folks In This Online Group A guy I used to work with had either a condition or got a virus (I don't remember which, this was about 20 years ago) that attacked his spine; he went to bed fine and woke up the next day totally paralyzed from the waist down. He spent the rest of his life in a wheelchair. There was no slow progression, just walking fine one day and completely unable to walk the next.

Edit: I just looked up his obituary (he passed in 2011) he apparently had Transverse Myelitis that led him to become paralyzed

A911owner , Daniel Lobo Report

Husband stitch is often done without a consent or sometimes even without woman knowing she got it

VinylCrast Report

My lungs are f****d after having covid two years ago. Scarred a lot. I’m now living with the knowledge they will likely fail me at an age younger than I’d like them to.

HazmattazXD Report

33 Of The Creepiest Facts Shared By Folks In This Online Group How big angler fish can get. They're not massive but can definitely get larger than I'm comfortable with given the size of the teeth.

Ouija429 , NOAA Ocean Exploration Report

33 Of The Creepiest Facts Shared By Folks In This Online Group Wow. My fact was going to be that bagged salads and other packaged food stuffs are allowed to have a certain level of insect pieces in them.

Reddit got me beat today.

fatandlean , Gill King Report

33 Of The Creepiest Facts Shared By Folks In This Online Group The type of skin on your lips is called the mucosa and is the same skin found on your a**s because they are two ends of what’s essential a pipe called the alimentary canal

CFPB2421 , freckledtravels Report

0points
POST
33 Of The Creepiest Facts Shared By Folks In This Online Group Teletubbies are like 10 feet tall.

blackcrowblue , Stevie Rocco Report

33 Of The Creepiest Facts Shared By Folks In This Online Group When cats sense they’re not long for this world they’ll leave to go die somewhere outside…..alone. I wish mine would’ve just stayed at home.

Gmeister-Primus , Krzysztof Belczyński Report

33 Of The Creepiest Facts Shared By Folks In This Online Group Zombie fires. They are basically peat fields near the Arctic where the permafrost has melted and have warmed up so quickly they started fires that refuse to die.

Gerryislandgirl , Jon Sullivan Report

My parents have sex toys. I am ok with it. It was just disturbing to discover.

flabkingpro Report

Just gonna spoiler this one out cuz it's really bad.

>!There are microscopic arachnids that almost exclusively grow on human faces called Demodox. They congregate around hair follicles, like eyelashes and nose, and also the cheeks and forehead for some reason.!<

>!Almost every human has them and it's not possible to get rid of them all.!

kmn493 Report

Every single female at birth on my father’s side got first pregnant at 14, had a miscarriage, then had their first child at 16, at least up until my older sister, she is 16 and so far has never gotten pregnant. Lets hope it stays that way until she is ready because most of my dads family dropped put of high school to take care of the child.

also, the day of my older sister’s 16th birthday, our father called her, BEGGING her to give him grand babies asap… i hate my fathers side of the family. this is why i don’t consider him as my father.

BurntSpaghettiEnnard Report

