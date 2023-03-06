For this article, we collected every joke about spring we thought might help you through the last days of winter. We even have some cool spring jokes for kids here. But as we are always on the lookout for more, if you have a favorite spring joke, tell it to us in the comments. And don’t forget to share this article with your friends who, just like me, are looking forward to spring.

The fact that in the English language the word “spring” refers not only to the season but also to a small body of flowing water and a curly piece of metal makes for tons of funny spring puns. Some of them may indeed sound more like spring dad jokes, but if you are trying to get through the gloomy weather until the warm sunshine wakes up nature again and everything around you springs back to life (see what I did there?), all sorts of spring time jokes are welcome.

I don’t know about you but by the end of winter, I get really fidgety and restless, counting the days until spring is here. And sure, the first day of spring on the calendar may not be the warmest and nicest day yet, but the fact that you can officially call it spring feels reassuring. Until then, I survive on jokes about spring.

#1 Why are waterbeds so bouncy?



They’re filled with spring water.

#2 What’s the difference between spring rolls and summer rolls?



Seasoning.

#3 When is it impossible to plant flowers?



When you haven’t botany.

#4 How do bees brush their hair?



With honeycombs.

#5 What do you call a rabbit with flees?



Bugs Bunny.

#6 What do gardeners wear on their legs?



Garden hose.

#7 How can you tell the weather’s getting warmer?



There’s a spring in people’s step.

#8 Which superhero likes spring the best?



Robin.

#9 Which bird should you never let into a jewelry store?



A robin.

#10 Why is 'Star Wars' Yoda such a good gardener?



He has a green thumb.

#11 Why was the bee mad?



You’d be mad too if someone stole your honey and nectar.

#12 What did summer say to spring?



"Help – I’m about to fall!"

#13 What has 18 legs and catches flies?



A baseball team.

#14 What kind of tree has hands?



A palm tree.

#15 What do you get when you push a bunch of Easter eggs down a hill?



Spring rolls.

#16 It’s allergy season again?!



You’ve got to be pollen my leg.

#17 Why is the letter A like a flower?



Because a B comes after it!

#18 Should I plant flowers in April?



May as well!

#19 Which month is the politest when asking questions?



The month of May.

#20 In all of spring, it can rain cats and dogs, but when does it rain monkeys?



In Ape-ril.

#21 Name a bow that can’t be tied.



A rainbow.

#22 Why did the farmer bury his money?



To make his soil rich!

#23 Why did the worm cross the ruler?



To become an inch worm.

#24 What beverage does a tree drink the most?



Root beer!

#25 What falls but never gets hurt?



The rain.

#26 What is Spring’s favorite appetizer?



A bloomin’ onion!

#27 What do you give a sick bird?



Tweetment.

#28 What would be a gardener’s favorite Beatles song?



Lettuce Be.

#29 What do trees wear to all pool parties?



Swimming trunks.

#30 How do trees get onto the internet?



They just log on!

#31 How do succulents confess their feelings?



“Aloe you vera much!”

#32 What do you call it when worms take over the world?



Global Worming.

#33 Does February march?



No, but April may!

#34 Did you hear about the pregnant bedbug?



She’s having her babies in the spring.

#35 When’s the best time to wash your Slinky?



During spring cleaning.

#36 How do you plant a kiss in spring?



With two lips.

#37 What did the seed say to the flower?



"Ok, Bloomer!"

#38 Why couldn’t the little flower ride a bike?



It didn’t have any petals.

#39 How do brand-new spring flowers greet each other?



“Hey, bud!”

#40 What’s the best flower for a boy to give on Mother’s Day?



A son-flower.

#41 Did you hear about the flower who went on a date with another flower?



It’s a budding romance.

#42 How can you tell spring flowers are friendly?



They always have new buds.

#43 What did the tree say during springtime?



“Well, this is a re-leaf!”

#44 "Did you know we prank one another on April 1?"



"Yes, I’m fooly aware!"

#45 How does the sun listen to music?



On the ray-dio.

#46 What goes up when the rain goes down?



Umbrellas.

#47 Why did the gardener plant a seed in the pond?



To grow a water-melon.

#48 What monster plays the most April Fool’s jokes?



Prankenstein.

#49 Why is the strawberry sad?



His mom was in a jam!

#50 What happens when you tell an egg a joke?



It cracks up.

#51 "Knock, knock!"



"Who’s there?"



"Worm!"



"Worm who?"



"Worm in here, isn’t it?"

#52 What does a flower bomb sound like?



"Kabloom."

#53 What makes some plants better at math than others?



Square roots!

#54 What can you find in the middle of April and March but not at the beginning or end of either?



The letter R!

#55 What did the dirt say to the rain?



You’d better cut it out, or my name will be mud!

#56 The bed store is having a spring sale. Unfortunately, the rest of the beds are still full price.

#57 I just opened a flower shop. Business is blooming.

#58 Did you hear the one about the gardener who couldn’t wait for spring?



He was so excited, he wet his plants!

#59 What do you call a bear caught in a spring shower?



A drizzly bear.

#60 Can bees fly in the rain?



Sure, if they wear yellow jackets!

#61 "Did you see that all the snow and ice are melting?"



"Yes, I thaw!"

#62 When it starts raining ducks and chickens, that’s some fowl weather.

#63 What season is it best to go on a trampoline?



Spring time.

#64 What do you call a well-dressed king of the jungle?



A dandy lion!

#65 What did the older flower say to the younger flower?



"You’re really growing there, bud!"

#66 What is spring’s favorite type of pickles?



Daffo-dills!

#67 What did the grey rabbit say to the blue rabbit?



"Cheer up!"

#68 "Did you meet that mushroom over there, I hear he’s the life of the party?"



"He’s a pretty fun-gi!"

#69 Why are oak trees so forgiving?



Every spring they turn over a new leaf.

#70 "Knock, knock!"



"Who’s there?"



"Butter."



"Butter who?"



"Butter bring an umbrella, it’s raining!"

#71 "Knock, knock!"



"Who’s there?"



"Swarm."



"Swarm who?"



"Swarm outside!"

#72 "Knock, knock!"



"Who’s there?"



"Rover!"



"Rover who?"



"Rover the rainbow!"

#73 "Knock, knock!"



"Who’s there?"



"Beezer."



"Beezer who?"



"Beezer buzzing, it must be spring."

#74 What is a tree’s favorite dinosaur?



The Tree-rex.

#75 What did the small palm tree say when its big brother was teasing it?



“Leaf me alone.”

#76 Why are maple trees so forgiving?



Every Fall they “Let It Go”.

#77 What is the chick’s favorite vegetable?



Eggplants.

#78 Did you hear about the pogo stick made out of plants?



It’s made of spring onions!

#79 "I dropped a bottle of spring water into a pool. It turned into a trampoline."

#80 What kind of book does a rabbit like at bedtime?



One with a hoppy ending!

#81 "Where do flowers go when they get pollinated too early in the spring?"



"Plant parenthood."

#82 "My wife turns on the alarm even when we are all home enjoying a quiet spring evening. I think she is unnecessarily alarmist."

#83 "Spring has officially arrived in Ontario. The Leafs are out."

#84 "What's a dinosaur's least favorite part of spring?"



"The Easteroid showers!"

#85 "Why do h**s love spring?"



"It's Summer's Eve."

#86 "How do trees feel in the Spring?"



"Relieved."

#87 "Me and my partner were doing some spring cleaning. All the chores had piled up over winter. There were so many tasks to complete so we decided to split them up. She told me to do the living room and bedroom because there was more to do there and she would take the kitchen. I said 'man... I got 99 problems but a dish ain't one.'"

#88 "Why do doctors hate popular Instagram accounts that only post in the spring?"



"Because they're seasonal influencers!"

#89 "What does the writer suffer from each spring?"



"A case of allegories."

#90 "There’s 5 seasons that exists. Winter, Summer, Autumn, Spring, and Tax Season."

#91 "My dad owns 4 tents which he uses for camping. He uses all 4 at different times of the year, and each one is based on 1 of 4 different musical genres. In spring he uses the jazz tent, in summer he uses the pop tent, in autumn he uses the classical tent. But now is the winter of our disco tent."

#92 "Joke song titles from the 60s folk scene. If I had to do it again, I do it all over you. If this mattress breaks, we’ll meet in the spring."

#93 "Why doesn’t Conor McGregor like fighting in the spring?"



"Because of Mayweather."

#94 "What do you call a Spanish spring (river) that doesn't move?"



"Geyser Permanente."

#95 "Who is the only Irishman that comes out in the Spring?"



"Patty O’Furniture."

#96 "I can never tell the difference between spring and winter. In autumnal, I can't tell the difference between the seasons."

#97 "When I was a kid, we were so poor I had to bathe in the spring. When money was good, I'd bathe in the fall too."