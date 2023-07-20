Wildlife is majestic, and observing it can be an amazing experience. However, while for some the wild can be mere minutes away from their homes, being surrounded by nature is a luxury for many. Venturing out to seek beautiful vistas and amazing sceneries can be tricky for the majority of people, too. Trips to the wild can be quite expensive in terms of time, money, and effort. You also often have to be able-bodied and quite fit to go on such adventures. That is why so many of us are so grateful to wildlife photographers.

Wildlife photography gives us a glimpse of how beautiful it is out there without us needing to make a lot of effort. It allows people to admire magnificent animals, stunning landscapes, and sometimes even dangerous grounds they probably will not set foot on during their lifetime. It also lets us witness the negative impact humans have on nature. Photos of wildlife enables us to experience the world we otherwise wouldn’t be able to.

The following collection of the impressive wildlife images was created by using images shared by members of this Reddit community. Scroll down to marvel at the snapshots of the wonderful mother Earth.

#1

This Photo Won The 2020 Ocen Photography Awards. It's By Tobias Baumgaertner Who Photographer Two Widowed Penguins Who Would Come To Watch The Melbourne Skyline To Comfort Each Other

This Photo Won The 2020 Ocen Photography Awards. It's By Tobias Baumgaertner Who Photographer Two Widowed Penguins Who Would Come To Watch The Melbourne Skyline To Comfort Each Other

So cute! Love fairy penguins!

There’s one thing about nature photography that doesn’t always occur to us, the viewers: not all photos are as natural as one might think. In fact, photo staging and interfering with wildlife is not an uncommon practice. The ethics of wildlife photography are quite murky and while some publications present their own rules (such as the National Geographic and the BBC), they are not universal.

Of course, there are laws that prohibit certain actions, such as feeding animals in national parks or harassing endangered species. However, there isn’t a specific rulebook that photographers have to follow when composing their shots. Baiting animals with food as well as moving them around for a better backdrop can both be used to get that perfect shot. When talking to National Geographic, photographer Jeff Hogan also pointed out that professionals can sometimes barricade an animal in to prevent them from running away.

John Dominis, the late staff photographer for LIFE magazine for more than 20 years, claimed that back in the '60s, wildlife photographers often staged their images. “I felt that my job was to get the pictures, he stated years later. I learned how to bait animals and do things from the experts in Africa. We shot a gazelle and put it in a tree and waited for a cat to come. I didn’t feel bad about it at all. It sounds terrible now, I know, and maybe my attitude would be different now. But it wasn’t then, and I don’t know what more to say about it. I know I’ve been criticized a lot. But to me, I had to do what I did.”
#2

Sea Sheep Are One Of The Few Animals That Use Algae To Photosynthesize

Sea Sheep Are One Of The Few Animals That Use Algae To Photosynthesize

#3

🔥 This Rare Zebra Foal Was Born With Spots Instead Of Stripes 🔥

🔥 This Rare Zebra Foal Was Born With Spots Instead Of Stripes 🔥

In a way, it’s sort of understandable that back in the day, when technology wasn’t as advanced, maneuvering around with clunky cameras without being noticed was hard. It makes sense that things had to be arranged for perfect snapshots. Yet these days things haven’t changed. Luring animals with food is still commonplace. For example, chumming, or baiting sharks with fish, is a popular practice for underwater photographers that want to capture the great predators. However, the long-term impact of that is still unknown.

Some photographers are prepared to go even further and go to so-called photography game farms. Popular in the US, states like Montana and Minnesota, these farms keep captive wild animals in enclosures only releasing them to perform for their clients. There, professionals and enthusiasts alike can snap pictures of exotic animals such as snow leopards and tigers as well as local species like wolves and lynx. They can capture clean animals with impeccable fur leaping through the snow or looking around with their piercing gaze. Neat, fast, and efficient.

It's important to note that many high-profile publications and competitions prohibit submitting images from game farms. Still, you might find plenty of them shared online.
#4

The Golden Plover Is A Bird That Hatch With The Power Of Camouflage Fully Activated

The Golden Plover Is A Bird That Hatch With The Power Of Camouflage Fully Activated

#5

🔥 A Cub Puma Admiring His Mother

🔥 A Cub Puma Admiring His Mother

#6

This Is A Rare Phenomenon, Called ‘Cross Waves’

This Is A Rare Phenomenon, Called 'Cross Waves'

So, what are the basic guidelines for ethical wildlife photography? Well, there are a few things you have to follow if you want to take pictures of nature. The most important one is doing no harm. That goes both for landscapes and animals. For example, not altering or destroying a habitat for a better picture. Sure, moving a few branches off of an animal’s den might give you better view of what’s inside, but it might endanger the animal as it ruins their camouflage.
#7

This Agate Stone Looks Like The Ocean

This Agate Stone Looks Like The Ocean

#8

I Had The Privilege Of Watching Two Baby Hummingbirds Grow Up In My Backyard, From Jellybean Eggs To Independent Birds

I Had The Privilege Of Watching Two Baby Hummingbirds Grow Up In My Backyard, From Jellybean Eggs To Independent Birds

#9

Polar Bears Have Taken Over An Abandoned Meteorological Station On Kolyuchin Island In The Russian Arctic

Polar Bears Have Taken Over An Abandoned Meteorological Station On Kolyuchin Island In The Russian Arctic

Another great practice is getting to know the species you are taking pictures of. Things like, mating season time and signs of stress and alarm are especially good to know. That way, you’ll know when to back away and give the animal more space. In any case, it’s crucial to keep your distance and avoid any contact with the animal if possible. Interactions might alter their behavior which can be detrimental to their survival.
#10

Sociable Weaver's Bird's Nest, The Largest Nests In The World

Sociable Weaver's Bird's Nest, The Largest Nests In The World

#11

Swimming Jaguars

Swimming Jaguars

#12

In Response To Poaching, African Elephants Are Evolving To Be Tuskless

In Response To Poaching, African Elephants Are Evolving To Be Tuskless

Feeding animals is also something to be cautious about. Many predators such a bears, wolves, and foxes can get used to getting handouts quite fast. They can get quite comfortable with asking for food to the point that they become aggressive about it. Then, the wildlife agencies have to eliminate them for the danger they pose. Getting used to humans also means they get closer to roads where they can get run over and places where people live where a similar fate awaits.
#13

🔥a Turtle Reawakening From Hibernation Carrying A Mini World On Its Back

🔥a Turtle Reawakening From Hibernation Carrying A Mini World On Its Back

#14

🔥 A Tropical Rock Lobster (Panulirus Ornatus)

🔥 A Tropical Rock Lobster (Panulirus Ornatus)

#15

🔥 The Shining Eyes Of Gators In The Everglades

🔥 The Shining Eyes Of Gators In The Everglades

However, feeding animals can be a grey area. As the photographer Jeff Hogan notes, there are exceptions to every rule. “I knew a filmmaker once who, after working with an animal for many days, would leave it some food to make up for any interference, in case it had been distracted from finding food or something. That seemed respectful to me.”
#16

A Female Mandarin Duck With Her Two Male Bodyguards

A Female Mandarin Duck With Her Two Male Bodyguards

#17

The Canadian Snow Lynx, Protected Under The Endangered Species Act

The Canadian Snow Lynx, Protected Under The Endangered Species Act

#18

Turtle Dove

Turtle Dove

Ethics are involved when it comes to postproduction part of the images as well. Many photographers like to “clean up” their compositions by erasing a stray leaf or a blade of grass from the photos, and this is fine. Altering the colors to make the subject pop is also quite innocent. Others, though, go a little further. “I've seen people do things like add more animals to a zebra herd to fill it out, says Hogan. That's misleading; it gives viewers a false sense of that environment, of how plentiful a species is.” This type of alterations crosses the line of photojournalism.
#19

Japanese Macaque Has Fun After Snatching Someone’s Phone

Japanese Macaque Has Fun After Snatching Someone's Phone

#20

Stoat In Switzerland

Stoat In Switzerland

#21

The Hawaiian Surge Wrasse Doesn’t Even Look Real, The Neon Coloring Is Totally Natural!

The Hawaiian Surge Wrasse Doesn't Even Look Real, The Neon Coloring Is Totally Natural!

Using drones for wildlife photography is quite controversial, too. From the first glance, the whole thing is quite innocent—the drone is quite far away and out of reach, and it’s not damaging or interfering with the environment, just observing it. Animals may even seem peaceful on camera, like they are not at all bothered by a drone. However, they are very loud and make an unusual noise that disturbs the animals. A study has shown that the heartrate of bears goes up to an alarming rate when hearing the drone. Sure, when they were being observed they did not run away in fear, but they did feel threatened. 
#22

Brown Bear And Wolf Spotted Hunting Together And Sharing Spoils Over 10 Days In Finland/Photo Credit: Finnish Photographer Lassi Rautiainen

Brown Bear And Wolf Spotted Hunting Together And Sharing Spoils Over 10 Days In Finland/Photo Credit: Finnish Photographer Lassi Rautiainen

#23

🔥hawfinch With Snowflake On Its Head - Shot That I Took In Backyard

🔥hawfinch With Snowflake On Its Head - Shot That I Took In Backyard

#24

🔥close Up Of A Dragonfly🔥

🔥close Up Of A Dragonfly🔥

A few other basic rules involve simply obeying the laws of the country and the rules of the sanctuary you are at. That can involve getting the necessary permits and maintaining appropriate distance from the animals. Also, once you’ve taken the photos and are wanting to publish them, be transparent about them. Brian Skerry, a photographer for National Geographic, says it plain and simple: “If I’m taking a picture of a tiger shark and don’t disclose the use of chum to attract it, in the caption or when questioned, then I’m being dishonest. In the most basic terms, if the intent is to deceive the viewer, then it’s wrong.”
#25

🔥 Ice Formations In Antarctica That Look Like Ice Walls, Columns, And An Archway

🔥 Ice Formations In Antarctica That Look Like Ice Walls, Columns, And An Archway

#26

A Close Up Of A Longhorn Beetle's Face

A Close Up Of A Longhorn Beetle's Face

#27

Cheetah Licks The Toe Of Photographer To Say Hi

Cheetah Licks The Toe Of Photographer To Say Hi

All in all, when it comes to wildlife photography, respect and love for nature is key. As Jeff Hogan puts it: “If the only reason you are out in the wild is to get the shot, you will fail miserably, and you are more likely to compromise your ethics. If you truly love being out there, shot or no shot, everything will come to you. There's no reason to cheat.”

We hope that knowing all this will help you appreciate these photos even more. And if you’re looking for more stunning images, make sure to check out or previous picture collection here.
#28

Stunning Kauai

Stunning Kauai

#29

Trimeresurus Insularis, A Venomous Viper Native To Indonesia

Trimeresurus Insularis, A Venomous Viper Native To Indonesia

#30

1 In 100 Million , Meet The “ Cotton Candy Lobster “

1 In 100 Million , Meet The " Cotton Candy Lobster "

#31

Pink Robin

Pink Robin

#32

Birds Running

Birds Running

#33

This Is The Most Beautiful Corn. It Is A Native American Variety Called "Glass Gem Corn" And Yes It Really Does Grow Like That

This Is The Most Beautiful Corn. It Is A Native American Variety Called "Glass Gem Corn" And Yes It Really Does Grow Like That

#34

Stunning Picture Of The Northern Lights

Stunning Picture Of The Northern Lights

#35

🔥falcon Flew Over 10.000 Km From South Africa To Finland

🔥falcon Flew Over 10.000 Km From South Africa To Finland

#36

🔥 If Holly (Ilex Aquifolium) Finds Its Leaves Are Being Nibbled By Deer, It Switches Genes On To Make Them Spiky When They Regrow. So On Taller Holly Trees, The Upper Leaves (Which Are Out Of Reach) Have Smooth Edges, While The Lower Leaves Are Prickly

🔥 If Holly (Ilex Aquifolium) Finds Its Leaves Are Being Nibbled By Deer, It Switches Genes On To Make Them Spiky When They Regrow. So On Taller Holly Trees, The Upper Leaves (Which Are Out Of Reach) Have Smooth Edges, While The Lower Leaves Are Prickly

#37

Sleeping Elephant Family , Rare Visuals

Sleeping Elephant Family , Rare Visuals

#38

This Is A Man-O-War. It Looks Pretty But It's Deadly. They Are Equipped With Long, Venomous Tentacles That Deliver A Nasty Sting Which Is Known To Be Fatal

This Is A Man-O-War. It Looks Pretty But It's Deadly. They Are Equipped With Long, Venomous Tentacles That Deliver A Nasty Sting Which Is Known To Be Fatal

#39

The Water Beading Off The Waterproof Feathers On A Loon

The Water Beading Off The Waterproof Feathers On A Loon

#40

The Great Eared Nightjar, Looks Like A Little Dragon

The Great Eared Nightjar, Looks Like A Little Dragon

#41

A Colony Of Wasps Commandeered An Abandoned Mask For Their Nest

A Colony Of Wasps Commandeered An Abandoned Mask For Their Nest

#42

Jacana Bird Dad Carrying His Chicks Under His Wings, With Only Their Legs Visible

Jacana Bird Dad Carrying His Chicks Under His Wings, With Only Their Legs Visible

#43

Alien-Like Columns Of South Tyrol, An Autonomous Province In Northern Italy

Alien-Like Columns Of South Tyrol, An Autonomous Province In Northern Italy

#44

Where There Is Love, There Is Hope

Where There Is Love, There Is Hope

#45

Beekeepers In Northeastern France Found Themselves In A Sticky Situation After Bees From Their Hives Began Producing Honey In Shades Of Blue And Green. Later They Discovered That The Bees Were Visiting A Local M&m Factory

Beekeepers In Northeastern France Found Themselves In A Sticky Situation After Bees From Their Hives Began Producing Honey In Shades Of Blue And Green. Later They Discovered That The Bees Were Visiting A Local M&m Factory

#46

A Picture In 365 Slices. Each Slice Is One Day Of The Year

A Picture In 365 Slices. Each Slice Is One Day Of The Year

#47

🔥hero Without A Cape. Pollinator Bat Completely Covered In Pollen

🔥hero Without A Cape. Pollinator Bat Completely Covered In Pollen

#48

🔥sailfin Lizard From The Philippines🔥

🔥sailfin Lizard From The Philippines🔥

#49

🔥a Spider Disguised In A Flower Attacking A Fly That Is Masquerading As A Wasp

🔥a Spider Disguised In A Flower Attacking A Fly That Is Masquerading As A Wasp

#50

🔥 Be Sure To Watch Where You Step. 🔥

🔥 Be Sure To Watch Where You Step. 🔥

#51

🔥 A Marine Iguana

🔥 A Marine Iguana

#52

🔥 Rare Pygmy Possums Just Got Rediscovered After Fears That Bushfires Wiped Them Out

🔥 Rare Pygmy Possums Just Got Rediscovered After Fears That Bushfires Wiped Them Out

#53

Novosibirsk, Russia -45 Degrees Celsius

Novosibirsk, Russia -45 Degrees Celsius

#54

The Kakapo Also Known As The Owl Parrot, Is The Only Non-Flying Member Of Its Species Alive Today

The Kakapo Also Known As The Owl Parrot, Is The Only Non-Flying Member Of Its Species Alive Today

#55

Clouded Leopard Spotted In Nagaland, India

Clouded Leopard Spotted In Nagaland, India

#56

Highlands Of Iceland

Highlands Of Iceland

#57

This Supercell Over East Texas Looks Like The End Is Nigh

This Supercell Over East Texas Looks Like The End Is Nigh

#58

Finnish Lapland Trees In Winter Look Like Nuclear Explosions

Finnish Lapland Trees In Winter Look Like Nuclear Explosions

#59

This Majestic Af White Reindeer

This Majestic Af White Reindeer

#60

Beautiful Night In Manitoba, Canada

Beautiful Night In Manitoba, Canada

#61

Shots To Show How The Wind Wove The Grass To Claim This Wire Fence

Shots To Show How The Wind Wove The Grass To Claim This Wire Fence

#62

Photographer Captures One In A Million Photo, But Doesn’t Realize It Untill He Gets Home.. If You Look Closely At This Photo.. Underneath The Bird’s Head There Is A Woman’s Head

Photographer Captures One In A Million Photo, But Doesn't Realize It Untill He Gets Home.. If You Look Closely At This Photo.. Underneath The Bird's Head There Is A Woman's Head

#63

🔥 Hala Fruit: The Fruit That Looks Like An Exploding Planet

🔥 Hala Fruit: The Fruit That Looks Like An Exploding Planet

#64

🔥 Tulips In Snow 🙂

🔥 Tulips In Snow 🙂

