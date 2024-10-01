“The Simpsons” Unexpectedly Airs Its “Series Finale”, Fans Are Left Stunned

ADVERTISEMENT

The Simpsons fans were left stunned over their beloved cartoon’s latest episode which appeared to be the series finale. While the confusing episode featured the cartoon version of Conan O’Brien hosting an Oscars-like send-off, the episode turned out to be a parody of typical finales. Using AI, the episode highlighted clichés and emphasized the show’s ability to continue indefinitely.

Highlights The Simpsons fans were stunned as the latest episode appeared to be the series finale.

The episode, titled 'Bart's Birthday', was a parody finale featuring AI-generated clichés.

Conan O'Brien's animated version hosted an Oscars-like gala, adding to the confusion.

The Season 36 episode, titled Bart’s Birthday, was framed as a “Fox special presentation,” The Daily Mail reported on Monday (September 30).

The episode featured former writer Conan O’Brien reportedly hosting an Oscars-like gala for the sitcom’s send-off.

“It’s such an honor to be with you all for the series finale of The Simpsons,” the animated version of Conan said.

The Simpsons fans were left stunned over their beloved cartoon’s latest episode which appeared to be the series finale

Share icon

Image credits: imdb

He continued: “Well, it’s true. Fox has decided to end The Simpsons. This show was such a special part of my early career, so being here means the world to me.”

Share icon

Image credits: The Simpsons Theory

In the episode, the comedian went on to share clips from what he claimed were unaired attempts at the series finale.

The Simpsons fans and critics were quick to flock on social media to share their divided opinions as a Threads user commented: “The Simpsons IS GOING OFF THE AIR!?? THE WORLD…IS GOING…TO END!

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’ve predicted too much! I always think I need to get out more, but I apparently don’t know what’s happening inside either.”

The confusing episode featured the cartoon version of Conan O’Brien hosting an Oscars-like send-off

Share icon

Image credits: The Simpsons Theory

A person wrote: “The idea that The Simpsons could actually end made me, for a moment, very happy. But it turns out to be a sick sick joke from the writers.”

“Boy was I fooled when I thought the show was gonna end!”

Someone else penned on X (formerly known as Twitter): “I haven’t watched a new Simpsons episode in about 24 years but it’s surreal seeing the series finale on right now.”

Share icon

Image credits: The Simpsons Theory

A separate individual chimed in: “Series finale of The Simpsons…end of an era.”

Inspired by the season-ten clip-show parody The Simpsons 138th Episode Spectacular, Bart’s Birthday is formatted like a hosted special, Vulture reported on Sunday (September 29).

ADVERTISEMENT

However, instead of just showing clips from the past and making up fake ones, host Conan introduces a brand-new, AI-written episode designed to be the series finale.

Using AI, the episode highlighted clichés and emphasized the show’s ability to continue indefinitely

Share icon

Image credits: TheSimpsons

That episode-within-the-episode mostly follows Bart as he watches the show’s characters go through cliché, overly sentimental finale-type storylines with increasing consternation, as per Vulture.

Showrunner Matt Selman explained that the show was never designed to have a final episode, likening it to Groundhog Day where everything resets each time.

“It can go on forever because it doesn’t have a hard canon or a dense continuity,” he told Vulture.

Share icon

Image credits: TheSimpsons

Amid the 2023 Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strikes, Matt asked himself: “What if we did a fake finale that makes fun of finales, wrapping things up, but then rejects it in a Simpsons-y way?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Matt subsequently teamed up with Mike Price, who has worked on the show since 2003, and writer Jessica Conrad.

The trio came up with a Simpsons finale concept involving a star-studded, self-parodying celebration, poking fun at fan nostalgia and showbiz self-importance, featuring a perfect guest star.

In the episode, Bart doesn’t want to turn 11

Share icon

Image credits: The Simpsons Theory

ADVERTISEMENT

In Bart’s Birthday, host Conan reportedly represents the show’s so-called golden age, an era the writers were interested in poking fun at.

AI being a major topic emerging from the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, The Simpsons writers decided to incorporate it in Bart’s Birthday, as Matt explained: “AI is good at regurgitating but not at being imaginative.”

The writers consequently imagined feeding AI every series finale ever and having it spit out the least imaginative episode possible, full of characters rehashing finale clichés, as per Vulture.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: The Simpsons Theory

The new episode reportedly builds to a standoff between Bart, who doesn’t want to turn 11, and his dad Homer, who through couples therapy is trying to change and be a better man, husband, and father.

Bart won’t accept that and goads and goads Homer until, in classic fashion, he strangles Bart, according to Vulture.

By the end of the episode, everything reportedly resets and Bart stays 10. Moreover, Conan tearfully admits this must actually be the season premiere.

“Can’t believe it’s finally over,” a reader commented

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT