Happy birthday to Aitana Bonmatí , Éder Militão , and Lisandro Martínez ! January 18 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Footballer Aitana Bonmatí, 28 A Spanish professional footballer with exceptional skill, Aitana Bonmatí has risen to global prominence as a midfielder for FC Barcelona and the Spain national team. She is celebrated for her pivotal role in Spain's 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup victory, where she also secured the Golden Ball award. Bonmatí has achieved multiple Ballon d'Or Féminin wins and three UEFA Women's Champions League titles.



Little-known fact: Aitana Bonmatí's mother successfully campaigned to change Spanish law, allowing children to carry their mother's surname first.

#2 Footballer Éder Militão, 28 Dominating the defensive line with commanding presence, Brazilian professional footballer Éder Militão became a key figure for Real Madrid and the national team. He quickly cemented his reputation by winning multiple La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles, showcasing his invaluable contributions.



Militão also proudly lifted the Copa América trophy in 2019.



Little-known fact: Despite his father's professional football career, Éder Militão initially found more passion in flying kites as a child than playing the sport.

#3 Footballer Lisandro Martínez, 28 Commanding the defense with fierce passion, Argentine professional footballer Lisandro Martínez has become a pivotal figure for Manchester United and the national team. He is best known for winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup and multiple club trophies.



Little-known fact: His nickname “The Butcher” reflects his aggressive style, but Martínez prefers to think of himself as a player who values tactical play.

#4 Footballer Karim Adeyemi, 24 With a reputation for blistering speed and agile attacking, German professional footballer Karim Adeyemi burst onto the scene. He helped Germany win the UEFA European Under-21 Championship in 2021 and shines as a dynamic forward for Borussia Dortmund. Adeyemi is also known for his philanthropic work in Nigeria.



Little-known fact: Few realize that as a child, Karim David Adeyemi also played basketball and volleyball alongside football.

#5 Actor Karan Brar, 27 American actor Karan Brar first gained attention in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid film franchise. He is widely recognized for his long-running role as Ravi Ross on the Disney Channel series Jessie and its spin-off Bunk'd.



Little-known fact: He originally auditioned for the role of Luke on Jessie before the character of Ravi Ross was specifically created for him.

#6 Singer Kang Ji-Young, 32 Known for her vibrant stage presence, South Korean singer and actress Kang Ji-young rose to prominence as a vital member of the popular girl group KARA. Her dynamic performances and versatile acting skills have solidified her place in both the music and film industries across Asia. After a successful tenure with KARA, Kang Ji-young transitioned to acting in Japan, earning acclaim for roles in projects like the Assassination Classroom film series.



Little-known fact: Kang Ji-young spent only one month as a trainee before making her debut with KARA in 2008.

#7 Football Player Tee Higgins, 27 An American professional football wide receiver, Tee Higgins is a dynamic force on the field for the Cincinnati Bengals. He made a significant impact in college, securing a 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship with the Clemson Tigers. Higgins continues to be a crucial offensive player in the NFL.



Little-known fact: Before focusing on football, Tee Higgins was also a highly recruited basketball player in high school and received college scholarship offers for the sport.

#8 Football Player Leonard Fournette, 31 An American professional football running back, Leonard Fournette rose to national prominence with his powerful play and record-setting college career at LSU. He later clinched a Super Bowl LV title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, earning the moniker "Playoff Lenny."



Little-known fact: Before his football career, Leonard Fournette was an accomplished track and field athlete, running the 100 meters in 10.68 seconds.

#9 Basketball Player Gary Trent Jr., 27 An American professional basketball player, Gary Dajaun Trent Jr., is celebrated for his sharp-shooting and impactful defensive play. He rose to prominence with the Toronto Raptors, showcasing his scoring abilities, and continues to be a key perimeter threat for the Milwaukee Bucks.



Little-known fact: His younger brothers, Garyson, Grayson, and Graydon, garnered internet attention for their similar-sounding names.