Who Is Tee Higgins? Tamaurice William Higgins is an American professional football wide receiver known for his dynamic playmaking on the field. His consistent performance has established him as a key offensive threat for the Cincinnati Bengals. Higgins’ breakout moment came during his college career, culminating in a 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship win with the Clemson Tigers. This early success foreshadowed his impact in the National Football League.

Full Name Tamaurice William Higgins Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Education Oak Ridge High School, Clemson University Father Eric Higgins Mother Camilla Stewart Kids One daughter

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Tee Higgins’ early life was shaped by family challenges and a strong athletic drive. He was primarily raised by his mother, Camilla Stewart, and his grandmother, with his father, Eric Higgins, facing periods of incarceration. Higgins attended Oak Ridge High School, where he excelled in both football and basketball, receiving scholarship offers for both sports. He later committed to Clemson University, playing from 2017 to 2019, before declaring for the NFL Draft.

Notable Relationships Tee Higgins maintains a private personal life, and as of early 2024, he was not publicly dating anyone. His focus remains on his professional football career. Higgins is understood to have one daughter, with whom he co-parents.

Career Highlights Tee Higgins has emerged as one of the NFL’s most productive wide receivers for the Cincinnati Bengals. He has recorded at least 900 receiving yards in four of his five seasons, including consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns in 2021 and 2022. Before his professional career, Higgins was a standout at Clemson University, winning the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship. He was also named a First-team All-ACC selection in 2019, tying the school record for most career receiving touchdowns.