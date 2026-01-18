Who Is Karim Adeyemi? Karim David Adeyemi is a German professional footballer known for his explosive pace and dynamic attacking play. He has become a prominent figure in German football with his agility and goal-scoring ability. His breakout moment arrived with Red Bull Salzburg, where he topped the Austrian Bundesliga scoring charts. This performance led to a high-profile transfer to Borussia Dortmund, where he continues to impress with his electrifying runs.

Full Name Karim David Adeyemi Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Dating Loredana Zefi Net Worth $5 million Nationality German Ethnicity Nigerian and Romanian Education TSV Forstenried, Bayern Munich Youth Academy, SpVgg Unterhaching Father Abbey Adeyemi Mother Alexandra Adeyemi

Early Life and Education Born in Munich, Germany, Karim David Adeyemi’s early life was shaped by his Nigerian father, Abbey, and Romanian mother, Alexandra, who instilled in him a love for football. His father, a former aspiring footballer, heavily influenced his early training. Adeyemi began his youth career at TSV Forstenried, later joining Bayern Munich’s academy at eight. After a short stint, he moved to SpVgg Unterhaching, where he further developed his skills before moving to Red Bull Salzburg’s youth setup.

Notable Relationships Currently, Karim David Adeyemi is linked to Loredana Zefi, a relationship that has garnered public attention. He is unmarried and has no publicly known children.

Career Highlights In professional football, Karim David Adeyemi achieved significant success with Red Bull Salzburg, topping the Austrian Bundesliga scoring charts. His impactful performances led to his transfer to Borussia Dortmund. Beyond his club achievements, Adeyemi established the Karim Adeyemi Foundation in Nigeria, aiming to empower youth through education and football development. He was part of the Germany U21 team that won the UEFA European Under-21 Championship in 2021. Additionally, he holds the Bundesliga record for the fastest-ever player.