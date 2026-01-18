Who Is Karan Brar? Karan Brar is an American actor with a gift for authentic, relatable performances. He consistently brings a unique energy to each of his roles. He burst into the public eye as Chirag Gupta in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid film franchise. That comedic breakthrough swiftly led to a pivotal role on Disney Channel.

Full Name Karan Brar Gender Male Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $2 million Nationality American Ethnicity Indian American Education Cedar Wood Elementary School, Oak Park High School, John Robert Powers and Patti Kalles workshops Father Jasbinder Brar Mother Harinder Brar Siblings Sabreena Brar

Early Life and Education Born in Redmond, Washington, Karan Brar was raised in Bothell in a household that emphasized his Punjabi heritage. His family supported his early interest in performing. He attended Cedar Wood Elementary School and later Oak Park High School, pursuing acting through John Robert Powers and Patti Kalles workshops. These foundational classes prepared him for a professional acting career.

Notable Relationships Karan Brar has maintained a private personal life, though he publicly came out as bisexual in a 2023 essay for Teen Vogue. He was briefly linked to fellow actor Sophie Reynolds. While recent social media speculation surrounded a playful video with Josie Totah, both clarified their platonic best friendship. Brar has no publicly confirmed children.

Career Highlights Karan Brar secured his breakthrough role as Chirag Gupta in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid film franchise. This comedic turn garnered him widespread attention across three successful installments. His television presence grew significantly through his portrayal of Ravi Ross on the popular Disney Channel series Jessie. He reprised the character in the spin-off Bunk’d, establishing himself as a beloved figure in family programming.